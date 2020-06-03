Let's Stop Pretending Peaceful Demonstrations Will Fix The System. 'Peace Officers' Don't Give A Shit About Peace.
First off, I would like to thank Mike Masnick and Techdirt for publishing my post on the George Floyd killing and the (in my eyes) justifiable destruction of police property as an answer to years of injustice and "bad apple" excuses. Very few sites would have published such a post. Most would have rejected it after reading the title.
I also appreciate the commenters who weighed in, including those who disagreed with me. It was a strong stance for me to take and I expected to be drowned in criticism. That I wasn't buried by critics perhaps demonstrates my points were well-made. Or it may just indicate the general public is sick and tired of cop bullshit -- bullshit they far too often walk away from, thanks to generous union contracts, the almost-obligatory judicial application of qualified immunity, or the continued sheltering of police officers from personal responsibility by legislators.
But I did want to respond to one comment in the thread in particular. This comment suggested I was off-base and that peaceful protests are productive and have resulted in systemic changes. Despite the evidence I had laid down that being peaceful and seeking change through acceptable routes has been a net loss over the last 50+ years, a commenter suggested otherwise.
This is the central argument of the comment submitted by one of our many anonymous commenters. (Just a reminder, we love anonymous commenters and would never demand you give us all your vitals in exchange for your ability to comment on articles. We also allow you to turn ads off if you wish with no financial obligation. That being said, there are multiple ways to support this fiercely independent site, so click thru if you'd like to help. Thanks!)
In contrast to a number of the opinions I have been reading here and on other sites, I am not okay with burning everything down and I do not think that rioting and looting is going to result in any lasting change for the better. Taxpayer dollars were used to build that police station and purchase the police vehicles that got destroyed. A person's life savings might be invested in that house or business that was set on fire. A corporate building (such as Target) might not be replaced in the future. (Black neighborhoods have been complaining of corporate chains avoiding them due to the higher costs incurred.) Yes, insurance might pay to replace the lost things. Yes, corporations and people might rebuild. However, what of the turmoil and hardship that occurs in ALL of the surrounding lives that have to find ways to cope without the services or shelter they previously had?
Rioting seems to only divide us into those who follow the rules of civil society and those who do not. I have read multiple accounts of people who came to peacefully protest, but LEFT when they realized things were going turn violent. They came to PROTEST violence, not PARTICIPATE in it. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi showed us that big changes CAN be be achieved without using violence. The PBS series "Eyes on the Prize" shows how the system in place tried multiple tactics and violence to derail the civil rights movement. Video clips of police violence were aired on TV. But the protesters did not fight back. They did not join in the violence. As those who wanted to maintain the status quo were forced to use stronger tactics against the protesters, the more it became obvious to the other members of society that something was seriously wrong and needed to be changed. The injustice was clear. Those who wanted justice then JOINED the protesters until those in power couldn't ignore the injustice any further. Remember, our political representatives ONLY rule with the consent of the governed. When the governed rise up in unified agreement, change DOES happen.
I appreciate the point being made. Nonviolent protest can result in positive changes. Unfortunately, given the history of this nation and its law enforcement agencies, one cannot apply it to the current situation. The argument is coherent. But the effectiveness of holding back and operating within the confines of numerous social contracts has yet to prove a net gain for minorities -- especially black Americans, who spent years as slaves and years as subhumans following the abolition of slavery.
Here's Trevor Noah explaining eloquently why this flashpoint isn't an overreaction to a single data point, but rather the culmination of hundreds of years of history.
That's why this commenter's argument doesn't work. And here's why the current situation -- as horrendous and shocking as it seems -- is more likely to move the dial on moving cops back into their rightful position as protectors and servants, rather than self-appointed warlords overseeing a mostly imaginary domestic conflict.
Several commenters said I was advocating for violence and destruction. They're only half-right.
I don't want looting and senseless violence either. In fact, I want no violence. I do not want police officers killed or injured. But if anyone should be targeted for destruction, it should be the entities that have perpetrated this violence upon certain Americans for years. Let them experience what it is to live as a black person in America -- one now "led" by someone who openly calls for violence against those exercising their First Amendment rights (protesters, journalists).
I have already pointed out how peaceful protests have failed to effect change. These acts -- the burning of precincts and police vehicles -- may not either, but it will make the point far more effectively than hanging back and being compliant. I don't want to see business owners victimized by opportunists but I think a few burning cop cars is a small price to pay for equality and serious police reform.
The law enforcement agencies of America have earned every bit of the hatred they're now feeling. But during these protests all things are equal. There are no courts, no unions, no "tough-on-crime" legislators standing between cops and the destruction of their property. Sucks for them. And when the shit goes down, they flee their posts and give up any appearance of giving a damn about serving or protecting.
No one forced cops to behave this way. They took it upon themselves to act as warriors while performing a job that asks them to act as society's protector. They talk a lot about the "thin blue line" between us and chaos, and then act as agents of chaos as soon as an opportunity presents itself. De-escalation tactics are an anomaly. Talking about the great sex you'll have after offing a citizen is the norm.
The police in America have long taken advantage of programs that give them military vehicles, clothing, and weapons at nearly no cost. That they now perceive themselves as soldiers rather than peace officers is demonstrated daily -- beginning with the flash bangs announcing their presence during no-knock raids targeting non-violent crime and continuing through their mostly-unchallenged ability to strip US citizens of their cash, cars, and other property at whim.
There is no compelling reason for cops to change their standard M.O. And, granted, lighting the occasional cop car on fire will likely only solidify their misguided "warrior" mentality. But it does make it clear that the people still have power, even if the greater power -- the US government that has treated minorities as lower classes for years -- will ultimately prevail.
Then there's the entire subclass of US citizens who spend their days bumper-stickering and forum-posting about how they and their guns will rise up against the government should it prove to be dangerous to American citizens and their rights. WHERE THE FUCK ARE THEY? Outside of a few Boogaloo contingents, the "Obama is coming for muh guns" crowd has remained silent and useless, presumably digging into their eight-year supply of dehydrated food until the government makes it safe for white people to walk around again. Fuck those guys. They suck as much as the government entities they claim to view as enemies. When the shit goes down, these motherfuckers start bunkering. Cowards.
The current situation is far from ideal. No one wants to live in a civil unrest hotspot, given the unpredictability of the situation. Governments all over the nation, however, are willing to make things worse -- calling in an offshoot of the military best known for killing Vietnam War protesters. The war is at home, but the instigators are the people we've entrusted to protect society. They have continually proven they're not up to the job. And they've made things worse by pretending every movement is furtive, every black man is probably armed, and every bit of cash in a someone's wallet is probably drug money. They are road pirates, murderers, gang members, and charlatans. Let them feel the flames.
They have created their own personal hell. There should be no more free passes. This is the America they created. Whatever burns, burns. This is on their heads. No matter what any politician says in hopes of mollifying the voting public, the truth remains undeniable: you reap what you sow.
REAP MOTHERFUCKERS. REAP.
Then say so, directly. I sit on the sidelines cheering on the destruction of police vehicles and property yet at the same time hoping that looters, those attacking people totally unresponsible for the injustices and stealing their life's work, get what's coming to them. You casually dismiss that injustice as a side-effect of rebelling against the police state.
You expect individual gun owners to go out and point guns at cops in large groups wearing riot gear? Are you daft? Guns are not the answer to governmental injustice. They are the answer to violent governmental oppression on a large scale, such as a declaration of martial law.
Cops have now killed protesters, violated freedom of the press and numerous other offenses (in addition to their generations-long history of offenses). The spark is there for an uprising but it has not quite yet ignited the flames of armed rebellion. Just wait; It could. We stand on the precipice of revolution and if the Cheeto doesn't play his cards right he could find himself responsible for the overthrow of the government. All those "cowards" you tried to call out are waiting.
I completely agree, so long as we're talking about the government and its agents, not citizens just trying to get by in a world owned by the 1%.
Re:
You expect individual gun owners to go out and point guns at cops in large groups wearing riot gear?
Absolutely not! People like that only carry their guns where it matters: at the local Walmart when they go to buy milk.
Re:
Where is the NRA? Surely martial law is what they hate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I think you are way off base about a few things.
It was one officer that did the bad thing and 2 or 3 who may or may not have realized the intensity of what was going on. So, to blame all law enforcement is just childish and wrong. Yes, every organization has its bad apples, but when you look at the raw numbers, you have to realize that most law enforcement is good. Consider that if George Floyd hadn't committed a crime in the first place none of this would have happened. He is not an innocent victim.
Those you call cowards for not rising up in protest and instead hunkering down, first of all few of them are hunkering down. Secondly, it's not their problem. It's the problem of blacks.
Finally, violence only begets violence. Unless you want to live in a society where violence is the norm, there is absolutely no justification for breaking laws - any laws. There is certainly no justification for the looting, rioting, blocking streets and killing people that go on. Nothing you say will ever convince any sane person that violence is okay. (Unfortunately there are too many people with serious mental health or psychological issues who will think violence is acceptable in this situation). Look at the Miami riots of 1980. Absolutely nothing good came out of it for the black community of Liberty City. Same with the St. Louis protests a few years back. Has anything really changed as a result of violence? No. And my last comment is that racism isn't nearly as bad as everyone thinks it is.
Re:
It was one officer that did the bad thing and 2 or 3 who may or may not have realized the intensity of what was going on. So, to blame all law enforcement is just childish and wrong. Yes, every organization has its bad apples, but when you look at the raw numbers, you have to realize that most law enforcement is good.
I think anyone looking at the evidence (reinforced by police activities over the last few days, but going back way beyond that) has seen that it is not "one officer."
As for the "bad apples" line, remember what that saying says: a few bad apples spoil the bunch. The entire bunch is spoiled.
Re: Re:
Chris Rock: "Here’s the thing. Here’s the thing. I know being a cop is hard. I know that shit’s dangerous. I know it is, okay? But some jobs can’t have bad apples."
"Some jobs, everybody gotta be good. Like … pilots. Ya know, American Airlines can’t be like, 'Most of our pilots like to land. We just got a few bad apples that like to crash into mountains. Please bear with us.'"
Re: Re:
I agree with your assertion that "..a few bad apples spoil the bunch.."
But, if you remove a bad apple from a bunch as soon as you recognize it as a bad apple, there is still a very good chance of being able to save the rest of the crop.
Therein lies the problem: When it comes to cops, bad apples don’t get removed that quickly.
Re:
There is a powerful police union in most major cities. I say eliminate all unions that represent government workers, on the basis that there is effectively noone against which they negotiate. In the case of policing, it seems like noone has taken the side of the people.
Re: Re: Re:
Yes. But a few.bad apples spoil the barrel.
Police like to claim they need to make examples. That being afraid allows force. We should take at word. After all, what comes around goes around. They should come.down like the hammer they want on drug users on misbehaving cops.
Also, we should remember why the declaration of independece happened. Those who forget history..
Re:
but when you look at the raw numbers, you have to realize that most law enforcement is good.
And to be fair, those are numbers they get when they investigate themselves.
People sure seem to have a problem when Facebook investigates itself over conservative bias and finds nothing wrong. But when it comes to the police we're supposed to just accept the raw numbers?
Re:
"It was one officer that did the bad thing and 2 or 3 who may or may not have realized the intensity of what was going on. So, to blame all law enforcement is just childish and wrong. Yes, every organization has its bad apples, but when you look at the raw numbers, you have to realize that most law enforcement is good."
This is a lie.
"Consider that if George Floyd hadn't committed a crime in the first place none of this would have happened. He is not an innocent victim."
This is pathetic.
"Secondly, it's not their problem. It's the problem of blacks."
"And my last comment is that racism isn't nearly as bad as everyone thinks it is."
Just wow.
Re:
Consider that if George Floyd hadn't committed a crime in the first place none of this would have happened. He is not an innocent victim.
I had missed this on first read, but what the actual fuck? Since when has the sentence for passing a phony bill been instant death? You are not a serious person.
Re: Re:
I hate to being this up...
But supreme court iirc has ruled police just have to believe a.crome was.cpmmited to arrest. They do not have to prove it. And resisting arrest is still arrest.
And people who lost money in civil asset forfeiture were.not charged either. So your blame is an issue.
By own logic, police caused this by overreacting to a simple crime.
Re:
Wow, so many things wrong in this ridiculous post.
George Floyd wasn’t an innocent victim? So the allegation of passing a bad check deserves being summarily executed? I hope you’ve done nothing wrong in your life that might result in the same fate. Oh wait, that won’t happen to you because I’m assuming you aren’t black.
And yes, I will blame all of law enforcement for the actions of 1 or 2 bad apples, because none of the so-called good apples have done anything to keep the bad ones in check. Only when there’s overwhelming video evidence out there do the higher-ups in law enforcement seem to do anything about it and even then the punishment is relatively minor. When the police departments out there become serious about cleaning house, then I will stop blaming them for the bad apples’ behavior.
And yes, there’s no excuse for the looting, law-breaking and killings. So when are the police going to stop doing those things? Wait, you were talking about the protesters? Yeah, I think you just proved the protestors’ point.
Re:
Do you wear KKK underwear when typing this?
If a White person had used a counterfeit $20 bill (possibly without knowing it was a fake), I doubt the police would’ve ended up killing that person. The systems of racism within American society teach White people to think of Black people as inherently criminal and violent — and no such system better exemplifies the end result of that thinking than policing.
Dylann Roof shot and killed nine Black people in a church, and the cops took him in without firing a shot, then took him to a goddamn Burger King or whatever to get some food. George Floyd used a counterfeit bill (possibly without knowing it was a fake), and the cops killed him. If you think the comparison is even remotely fair, the problem isn’t that George Floyd committed a crime — it’s on how you think Black people should be treated by the cops, period.
Re:
I didn't realize the sentence for possessing or passing a counterfeit bill was death without a trial.
Re:
A shop keeper claiming that he passed a forged note is not proof of a crime, and far from proof that he intended to pass forged notes. Besides which, anybody can pass a forged not without realising it, if they have been given one in the course of their normal activities.
Re:
Holy... wow.
Re:
Isn't it nice to know that the price of a human life in some people's eyes is only $20? And by nice I mean utterly horrific. They took a human life for a sum of money that wouldn't even buy him a decent pair of shoes, think about that for a moment before trying to blame the victim.
The 'Oh he was a criminal' cries from the right remind me of when the police in Dallas leaked the fact Botham Jean had a few grams of cannabis in his home for personal use to try and smear him in a monstrous attempt justify an offduty officer walking into his home and murdering him.
Re: [just way too much fail]
In this case it was just one officer that did the bad (illegal,immoral, evil) thing. His buddies just stood around and watched. A man accused of committing a crime. He never did get his day in court did he? Perhaps in your mind non-white == guilty when accused.
You would have to be willfully blind not to see just how out of control our law enforcement personnel have become. Every day there are reports of cops killing bystanders, stealing property, or just making things up. On a good day, all three (hello there Gerald Goines down in Houston). Don't even get me started on how many family dogs are shot and killed, just because they can.
Unfortunately the system is working as designed. It's designed to enforce high justice for the wealthy and well connected, and low justice for everyone else. Cops benefit the most from the current situation. We have legislators writing laws that protect them, and we have courts that go out of their way to excuse their actions. That is of course assuming that it ever gets that far. Most police departments clear their own, and the worse most bad apples can expect to endure is a paid vacation.
So when there's a no-knock raid, complete with flash bangs and riot gear to deliver unpaid utility bills, when cops completely demolish someone's home (after they've been given the keys to the front door), when cops think that the most effective means to help a mentally unstable person perched on a ledge threatening suicide is to taser them, your excuse that is's just a few bad apples rings hollow.
Yes, riots are counterproductive (in my opinion anyway). Mainly because they are often aimed at the wrong targets and co-opted by those who just revel in the chaos (like our current President unfortunately). I believe if you are going to riot, it needs to be against your oppressors; cops, and their buildings, vehicles, and enablers. Smashing bodegas, and burning Target in the end doesn't really accomplish much, except show the world that you are really really angry and don't have an appropriate outlet for your anger.
If the men in blue were the protectors you try to make them out to be, they would be protecting the little mom and pop stores (and the Targets). Instead they are indiscriminately shooting peaceful protesters and rioters alike. Arresting and attacking journalists (who have clearly identified themselves as such) for the sin of doing their jobs and reporting on what's going on.
Racism is a matter of perspective and location. It is much much worse in some parts of the country than in others. It's also dependent on whether or not you or someone you know/love are non-white. Finally, it's a matter of class, how rich or poor you are. If you are Kanye West, your experience with racism is probably going to differ from a black homeless man in skid row. But to say that is isn't nearly as bad as everyone thinks it is, well that's just way too much fail.
Re:
LIES, DAMN LIES, and STATISTICS...
George Floyd hadn't committed a crime, he was SUSPECTED of possibly passing a fake $20.00 bill, and for that you claim the sentence should be DEATH? Go back and suck up more to the police union why don't you, I'm sure they are looking for syncophants to support their lies.
"just one cop", well since STATISTICS can't exist where they aren't recorded (police shootings and killings) we can't really prove or disprove the 'just one cop' angle, but just look at the responses to the protests by police and it's easy to find, "just one bad cop" in every bunch, and if there's one bad apple, the entire barrel is spoiled...
Re:
If it's just one officer, that "one officer" has been to a lot of places in the last four days.
Re:
Yes. The charges against this officer are being ramped up and new charges brought against his peers who were on site. If you think quiet protests around the country would have made that happen you're only kidding yourself.
There is so much wrong with this statement it's not even worth replying further.
Jesus has already solved this problem:
"I hold told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world"
-John 16:33
Venting anger by burning police property can be cathartic, but is this something you would proudly tell your grandchildren? A better question is: What would Jesus do? What would be the way to effect change by showing love to our neighbor?
For a start, I think a better approach would be a unified, peaceful crowd that stands between a police officer and any of their attempts to harm a citizen. Each member of that crowd has their phone recording the scene, and some lawyers at the ready to sue the officer for any misconduct. This is an election year, and there is a opportunity to replace some politicians who want to maintain the status quo.
Re:
But even Jesus entered the temple and began flipping the tables of the amoral money changers... So while I agree with your point, Jesus also points the way. When you see something so grotesque and amoral -- do something. Act.
Re: Re:
He flipped tables, yes. But no people or animal or property were harmed. At worst those evil moneychangers got a stern scolding. Nothing burned.
Re: Re: Re:
Fine, if we want to play 'whataboutisms' of the bible, let's talk escalating conflict before you get a radical change...
God turned water into blood -- pharaoh didn't care
God sent plague -- pharaoh didn't care
God sent pestilence -- pharaoh didn't care
God finally said 'screw it...' first born children are killed -- pharaoh finally cared released the enslaved Jewish people.
Let's just hope that this particular time in our history doesn't escalate that far before we learn our lesson.
Re:
Venting anger by burning police property can be cathartic, but is this something you would proudly tell your grandchildren?
I dunno - conservatives somehow reconcile their support for Jesus and Trump, despite him being a morally bankrupt shitbag. Maybe we should ask how they do it...
Re: Re:
Faust knows.
Re:
Jesus, clearly, never solved shit.
Re: Re:
According to the Christian handbook, his father created shit, and piss, and infected the entire animal kingdom with those afflictions.
Re:
Well. Don't police believe that force.and examples work? Why they do flash bangs and raids with scary gear. Oh. You mean when it's on other foot it's wrong? That people cannot let anger.and fear.and outrage cloud judgement ... Only cops can?
I feel like all cops should be put on receiving end of a protest and see how calm they can be.....
Re:
I have some bad news for you.
Re: wtf?
What is the point of having a police force when citizens are required to constantly make sure they are following the law. Multiply the times a police officer attempts to harm a citizen by the number of citizens and lawyers you seem to think would stop that crime and you will have nobody doing anything but policing the police. Why not just fix the system?
It's become plain to see that peaceful protests are the thoughts and prayers of political change, something people call for others to do when they absolutely do not want to change things in any meaningful way.
When they happen, they are applauded and once they're over, their goal is completely ignored by people in power. If they persist longer than the authorities want, everyone involved will get smeared throughout the media with even those who claim to lean left bothsidesing it and reporting propaganda, see the occupy protests, anti war protests, anti brexit protests...
First and foremost... fuck off...
This is absolutely bullshit. You assume because he passed a counterfeit bill that he is guilty? My white mom had paid with cash at a grocery store a few years ago. She gets her cash only from the bank. It came up as counterfeit. She was pulled aside, cops were called, she explained that she had no idea because the bill looked legit. The cop said it happens sometimes and that the bill was a good one. She left alive... probably because she was a middle-aged white woman and not a black guy...
Educate yourself before you spout off racist nonsense...
Re: First and foremost... fuck off...
This is just slander. The reason why everything was okay was because your mom played it cool. She didn't become belligerent. She didn't hop in her car and get into a high speed chase. She didn't resist arrest and go limp when a cop tried to put her into the back seat of a squad car. If you dont get into a confrontation, then the chances of harm or death become astronomically small.
Does this excuse the police when they do the wrong thing? Nope, absolutely not. But just be cool for 10 minutes, is all it takes.
When you want to add a “but” to something you’re saying…
…ask yourself if opening that “but” will expose an asshole.
Re: Re: First and foremost... fuck off...
A lot of available video evidence show that the difference in skin colour is a major factor, and to such an extent that black people fear for their lives whenever a cop approaches them.
Re: Re: First and foremost... fuck off...
Look at all zero people surprised by Koby's latest embarrassingly wrong opinion based on lies.
Re: Re: First and foremost... fuck off...
... my mother has the privilege of playing it cool because society tells her that cops aren't going to kill her in a confrontation. Whereas a black man you have cops shooting them for damn near any reason they so choose. I'm sure you have forgotten about Philando Castile who DID EVERYTHING RIGHT AND WAS STILL KILLED FOR IT... I'm sure many people in the black community have not.
Re: Re: First and foremost... fuck off...
Read this thread. Look at all of the pictures. Watch all of the videos. And then reconsider that statement.
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/status/1267908849446653956
This has all happened in the past week.
Re: Re: First and foremost... fuck off...
But just be cool for 10 minutes, is all it takes for the cops to squeeze the life out of you with a knee on the neck (ok, it probably only took the first 6 minutes, once he stopped talking and the cop couldn't find a pulse, he continued to 'be cool' for another 3.5 minutes with his knee on the dead man's neck).
FTFY...
Echo Chamber
Be careful of a 3rd possibility: you are preaching to the choir on techdirt. I, for one, was certain that if I were to comment with disagreement, that I would have been drowned in criticism, instead.
Re: Echo Chamber
Latest polling numbers regarding the protests, including burning police cars, suggest the echo chamber is getting larger.
https://twitter.com/PpollingNumbers/status/1267941135521067011?s=09
"Do you think the anger that led to these protests are justified?"
Justified 78%
Not Justified 18%
"Given the events around George Floyd, including the burning on a police precinct is..."
Justified 54%
Not Justified 38%
Re: Re: Echo Chamber
People disagreeing with you does not make them part of an echo chamber. Not saying they or you are right or wrong. I do feel this kind of insulting response to their disagreement is part of the problem.
Re: Re: Echo Chamber
Meh, other polls show 71% of voters now want to see the National Guard brought in to quash the unrest.
https://assets.morningconsult.com/wp-uploads/2020/06/01181629/2005131_crosstabs_POLICE_RVs_F INAL_LM-1.pdf
Justified unrest? Time to put down the unrest? It's tough to say, and I'm not going to make any predictions. All I know is that I know which side the toast is buttered on around here.
Re: Echo Chamber
Definitely an insightful point, but the great part about TD is if you want to post something that might be controversial here is we have the shield of anonymity if we want it. Don't censor yourself because of possible backlash; just say it anonymously. The entire platform of ideas gets better when we have diverse viewpoints. It keeps us honest, even if it does feel like yelling into the wind!
A not-zero number of commenters dissented with me over my article on censorship/discretion/moderation (a follow-up is in the works based on that dissent), but only a handful of comments were hidden, and the discussions on the rest were relatively civil in comparison to the replies our regular trolls tend to get.
You’re not afraid of “drown[ing] in criticism”. You’re afraid of having to answer that criticism. When criticism of your ideas gets to a point where you can’t justify your ideas any further, you disappear from the conversation. I should know — you did it to me a few articles back.
When I get to a point where I can’t defend/justify my ideas, I may leave someone else’s word as the last word because that’s deserved. I am, however, trying harder to say “fair points” or “fair enough” — not to “get in the last word”, but to signal that I accept the criticisms and will do my best to learn from them. You’ve never once shown the propensity for that.
If you want to criticize me, or Mike, or anyone else here, have the goddamned courage to stand behind that criticism. And when you can’t defend or justify it any further, have the same courage to say “fair enough”. So long as you criticize and argue in good faith, nobody is going to treat you like a troll. But when you run from discussions without addressing valid criticism (or showing that you’ve taken those criticisms to heart), then whine about how you’re afraid of criticism…well, don’t be surprised when you get treated like a troll. They like to hide when presented with uncomfortable realities like “I was wrong”, too.
Re:
Actually, I have certain time during the day for discussion, and I cannot devote 100% of my day to the forums here. At some point, the discussion has gone on for awhile, where much of everything has been said. So I'm willing to leave it to readers to judge. If you're dissatisfied with getting the last word, then I dunno what to tell you.
Along similar lines: The peaceful march to Selma in support of the cause of voting rights for Black people itself didn’t change minds. The footage of those peaceful protestors being violently attacked by the police without prior provocation changed minds. Violence isn’t an answer — it’s a question, and in the United States, the answer is almost always “yes”, regardless of how we feel about that.
Don’t tread on me, tread on them
I’ll bring the marshmallows if y’all bring the graham crackers.
Who is going to reap this?
We are. For the cop cars and cop-shops, taxes. For the looted and burned businesses, insurance premiums and thus prices. Insurance and prices even if your business wasn't looted, burned, just because your business was in the wrong part of town. Rent, because the owner of the building has to pay to fix it. .. or abandon and tear down the building.
Who sowed it?
We did. We failed to keep our eye on the ball. Failed to remind police on a regular basis that we are not their enemy, nor they ours. When they ARE our enemy, we had a hand in their being so.
WE did not come up with a better solution. WE did not ensure that the police departments were held accountable. We let them get away with shit. WE THE PEOPLE. It's more than just words on parchment.
Sure, tearing shit up will make the point that "yeah, we're tired of this". But show me where it will do more than make the police fearful. Show me where it will result in actual changes to policy.
'Cause I'm not seeing the change part.
Maybe it's the flames from the burning cop cars getting in the way.
Re:
But show me where it will do more than make the police fearful.
Making them fearful is the point. That's what they are not right now.
They don't fear reprisal, prosecution, bad publicity, nothing.
Re:
At a certain point the cost:benefit ratio of allowing policies of status-quo racism to exist will not outweigh the damage.
Unfortunately, we are a nation that is 'reactive' not 'proactive'. If we were, we'd have invested in infrastructure... we now have crumbling dams. We'd have invested in stopping climate change... now we have mega-droughts and supersized hurricanes. The list goes on...
If the cost of riots are so expensive, the issue of racial inequality just can't be ignored. You are FORCED to react. Once it gets so bad, maybe... just maybe... policies won't just be whitewashed and actually have some meaning.
amen fellow traveler.
I did do a ride along with my brother-in-law a few years back. He's a cop in a mid sized southern Michigan city. The short version is: The entire precinct had no issues with using racial slurs (liberally) but when they actually interacted with people they treated a certain (perceived) group of people differently .. and it really didn't seem to track with their words.
Therefore, I'm not positive it's limited to "not being white" (because I am white and have experienced it more than a few times at home too) I think it starts with them thinking you can't defend yourself (i.e. you look 'poor') and when you throw 'not being white' into that situation it gets a lot worse.
My behavior and attitudes have not changed over the years but the way I'm INITIALLY treated by cops is drastically different now that I'm driving a $60k car (I have a led foot).
anyway, that's my 2c
The problem with peaceful protests...
Despite historic examples like Gandhi and MLK, the problem with modern peaceful protesting is that governments have evolved their tactics when dealing with peaceful protesters. They have become skilled at deflecting and muting the protesters' message. Some tactics include "free speech zones" away from the event that is actually being protested, and management of the news cycle.
I fell victim to this myself in noting the "few good apples" that were cooperating with protesters and avoiding violence. It's not that the good apples aren't important, but if you look at the overall reporting on the protests, most reporting on peaceful protests isn't highlighting the grievances of the protesters, it's highlighting the forbearance and tolerance of the police that hug, march with or dialog with the protesters.
Re: The problem with peaceful protests...
One of the issues with a "peaceful" protest is that there are more bad apples running around out there just looking for opportunities. And, I'm not even talking about cops. As soon as a peaceful protest lasts more than an hour or so, and especially if it starts to run into the night, the really bad opportunistic apples start coming out for the burning and looting. There is no way to visually determine who is a good apple protesting for the cause, and who is a bad apple looking to start trouble, start a fire, and then start the looting to try to get away with grabbing something of value for nothing during the disturbance while the cops are busy trying to protect or suppress the protesters.
The Posse Posse Comitatus Act (of 1878) prohibits the use of the Armed Services on US soil. However; the Armed Services by definition recognizes only the designated organizations of the US Government. It doesn't recognize the newly ARMED police forces that show up in MRAPs, body armor, smoke grenades, and machine guns to shoot with at the crowds. So let's get the newly armed police departments classified as Armed Services since they have all of the equipment of the actual Armed Services and not let them operate on US soil.
I don't want to see business owners victimized by opportunists but I think a few burning cop cars is a small price to pay for equality and serious police reform.
A cop car on fire does not hurt a business owner. Why aren't you confronting that price?
I'm sorry, but you cannot order riots à la carte. You want the parts of riots you like (damaging city/police property), you have to accept the parts that you don't (destruction of private property, assault and injury of innocent people).
You have to own it all. At least be honest about the fact that your desire for police reform outweighs your respect for other people's property rights and safety.
Re:
At least be honest about the fact that your desire for police reform outweighs your respect for other people's property rights and safety.
I'm fine with waiting for the results of a thorough investigation before I make the judgement that the looters and rioters are not agent provocateurs placed there to make the protesters look bad.
Waiting for all the facts is what I hear every time a video surfaces that paint police in a bad light. Might as well wait for more video footage before making the call that these aren't paid actors, funded by some nefarious individuals.
Just trying to espouse a conservative viewpoint...
Buildings and the things within them can be replaced if they’re destroyed. Cars can be replaced if they’re torched. People can’t be replaced if they’re killed.
Again: I don’t condone rioting and property destruction, but if you think protecting property is more important than protecting people, you need to ask yourself what holding that thought in your head says about you.
I appreciate the calm reasoned response after that post.
I'll will open this by saying simply that I do disagree with your thoughts that we're at a point where this kind of destructive response is somehow ok. I honestly feel that you are ignoring half of history to pretend that nothing has changed or that we are somehow in the same place we were back in the days of slavery or even segregation.
I do agree that in some parts of this country things are still really bad. I still feel they are better than they used to be but not by much. It disgusts me to no end to see how the black population is generally treated in Chicago. But I can say that that is not true of most places outside of there.
The idea that peaceful protests do nothing is nonsense. No they do not bring about change quickly, but they do bring about change better than violence in any case where change is still possible without violence. The violence in these protests today is not changing hearts the way you want them to change. Many people are sadly going to turn against you for quite frankly very good reasons. This doesn't make them racist. It simply means they believe that rampant violence against everyone in the area was not an ok response to this. They are ok disagreeing with you on that. Any attempt to insult them for thinking that is wrong and again will only turn hearts and minds against you. And they are not wrong for turning against you on this.
Eye for an eye isn’t going to get us what we want.
If one of the purposes of the protests is police reform, there is a lot of shooting ourselves in the foot going on. There are things that will reform law enforcement, and things that will not only just piss them off, but make the argument for stronger policing. Violence will beget violence, and it seems that for at least the shot term, non violence also begets violence. That has to stop, and I think that like more speech is the cure for bad speech, more non violence is the cure for more violence. To that end here are some does and don’s that I think could make a difference. First the don't s:
Things that help the police state are:
Rioting
Looting
Attacking police officers
Attacking police stations
Attacking police vehicles
Not only will those actions tend to enrage those that legally carry guns and other weapons, but have a tendency to hold the citizenry accountable as they will be the ones who pay for the damage done.
And now some do’s:
Things that will help reform the police state are:
Peaceful protests, and more peaceful protests when the police attack peaceful protesters
Make reasonable arguments on social media, send many emails to representatives, make your interest in peaceful resolution a top priority, make your representatives aware that you will work against them if they do not act in the peoples interest rather than the interests of special interest groups
Reducing the power of public employee unions (to my mind elimination would be better, but then the legislators would have to introduce some strong but reasonable laws that cover public employment fairness)
Holding the upper echelons of agencies accountable for the actions of their subordinates
Hold prosecutors and their grand juries accountable for failing to discipline police officers
Make clear that while a presumption of innocence exists until someone is found guilty, a badge does nothing to add to that presumption
View tough on crime political candidates with a very cautious eye, but be careful that their opponents are not just snowflakes on a crusade to help just those whom they see as being under served as opposed to everyone being under served. (aka overly woke).
Force the Federal Government to uphold its responsibility to protect civil rights, which means get the DoJ and FBI to do their jobs. In order to accomplish this means that appropriate choices need to be made at election time. Since it seems that neither of the two leading presidential candidates will have the will or capacity to accomplish this, then the choices made for congressional positions will become more important. Congress holds the purse strings. If the President won’t do the job of protecting citizens, then cut off the money until they do.
Protecting officers who report or prevent other officers who do bad things
Get the courts to punish judges who allow perjurous testimony from police officers to stand as well as making perjury a fire-able offense.
Create a Federal Law Enforcement license required for all law enforcement personnel, even at the municipal level which is automatically rescinded upon termination and reviewed with a bias toward rescinding upon an officers suspension.
Get Congress to redefine Qualified Immunity, Good Faith Exception, basic knowledge requirements for Law Enforcement Officers (they must know the laws they enforce), reform asset forfeiture to require a felony conviction for appropriate behaviors along with the requirement to prove the assets were in fact proceeds of that behavior, and the purpose of policing (protect and serve requirement IS the purpose), and order courts to make the first instance of a Qualified Immunity a clearly established notice that like behavior is not allowed, even if the circumstances are dissimilar.
Establish a federal control over the use of SWAT teams, no knock warrants.
Walk back those things that allow for warrantless action by law enforcement like the FISA courts, The Patriot Act, third party data is not open season, and the others that allow for snooping
Establish safeguards that will expose and prevent parallel construction
I am fairly sure that I have missed a few items in both the above lists, but it is a start. Replicating, or inducing bad behavior is not going to get us a win. Coordinated, cool headed, rational going after the root causes just might.
Re: Eye for an eye isn’t going to get us what we want.
And when the current president orders the use of force to clear peaceful protesters so he can take a walk to photo opportunity, instead of listening, the rational cool headed approach looks like a lost cause.
Re: Re: Eye for an eye isn’t going to get us what we want.
Being cool headed means you work on the next election cycle rather than lose your cool and rant about things that can only change at the next election cycle. We had a shot at ridding ourselves of Trump (though I am not certain Pence would be better, different maybe, but not better), and our representatives let us down. Election cycle.
Re: Re: Re: Eye for an eye isn’t going to get us what we want.
Your president has shown what he thinks of peaceful protest, and your politicians remain silent. That makes electoral change look like a forlorn hope. Also, the cops have shown they will turn any protest violent if they so wish.
Re: Eye for an eye isn’t going to get us what we want.
Replicating, or inducing bad behavior is not going to get us a win.
At some point, you need to communicate in a language that your opponent understands. I see little problem in giving a militarized police force that views the populace as the enemy an opportunity to see how well that philosophy works out in reality.
REAP!
Here's hoping we all reap an improved society. REAP!
Excellent points all, sir
One other aspect I believe plays into this is the bullshit "Qualified Immunity" law. It shouldn't matter if you're a civilian or a cop or a soldier.
It shouldn't matter if you're black, white or some nice shade of heliotroupe.
If you take someone's life, you should be prosecuted. Period.
Re: Excellent points all, sir
As is being pointed out by Scott Greenfield Qualified Immunity elimination won't be the panacea many think it will be. First off, it merely protects officers from civil suits, not from prosecution. Then, if one wins the civil suit, those officers tend to be indemnified by the municipalities they work for. So yes, they should be prosecuted, and we need to take a serious look at how prosecutors go about their business when so many horrific actions by police are not found to be horrific by grand juries (under the control of prosecutors) or by courts with regular juries where the prosecutors control how evidence is presented.
Prosecutors have absolute immunity, so we need to handle them differently. They call those different things elections.
A slightly different perspective...
I have viewed video of numerous confrontations that occurred during the past several days and one characteristic stood out in every one: protesters were dressed in casual clothes; cops were dressed in battle gear and armed to the teeth. Having been in similar situations, I found my immediate reaction was fear, followed by anger at the imbalance of power.
The imbalance of power is, of course, intentional. No law enforcement officer in his or her right mind would confront an excited crowd without protective gear. And there are generally more protesters than enforcers. There is no reason for the enforcers to be confrontational unless there is an immediate threat to persons or property. However, if the enforcers take any threatening action, the crowd will be ignited, and the battle is joined.
Crowds can often be controlled without firearms and tear gas. Firehoses are quite effective. So are sandwiches and cold drinks!
[During the Vietnam War riots I witnessed one police officers remove his helmet, walk half way towards the protesters, and sit down in the middle of the street. It took a while, but soon one protester walked out and sat down opposite that officer. Another officer joined them, and then a few more protesters, and it wasn't long until the only people still screaming were the few that instigated the entire event. They were ignored. I only saw that once, but it's burned into my memory.]
Unfortunately, the government actions at Lafayette Square have now polarized the entire the situation so thoroughly that it's now gone from anger over a senseless murder to anger about a repressive government. If the President were actually to put our armed forces on the streets outside D.C., there's enough anger and pain to result in a revolution.
I would suggest a stronger commitment to a collaborative and cooperative reduction of tension... We've all been hurt by a terrible pandemic; a revolution would make the pandemic seem like a common cold.
Re: A slightly different perspective...
No law enforcement officer in his or her right mind would confront an excited crowd without protective gear
Well, not unless it's a white MAGA crowd: https://twitter.com/AdamParkhomenko/status/1256941104383045632
Very well spoken. I have also wondered 2 things ...
Would civil rights reform have happened if we only had MLK, but not the Black Panthers? We often fetishize King's contribution, but forget the Black Panthers were in daily gun fights with the police. Without the threat of violence from the Panthers, would the peace offered by MLK have taken hold? The Panthers showed that white power could be challenged directly and that things could get much worse for white people.
Also, in a more modern context, I feel that the internet has changed how peaceful protests feel. Now that opinions are democratized and everyone has a potentially broad platform, peaceful protests feel like not that big of a deal. So what if you marched with a sign, I was retweeted by thousands! I'm old enough to remember pre-internet and protests back then seemed to be a bigger deal. They were all over the news; now I'm confident massive protests slide by with near zero coverage. I think that someone willing to march or sit-in back in the day got noticed - it was like, wow these people are serious. Now, I see that we don't take movements seriously unless they are willing to go beyond peaceful protest.
