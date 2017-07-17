Capcom Manually DMCAs English Translation Of... >>
<< Our Net Neutrality Comments To The FCC: We...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Jul 17th 2017 1:28pm


Filed Under:
de-escalation, police, policing



De-Escalation Works, But US Law Enforcement Hasn't Show Much Interest In Trying It

from the shoot-first,-answer-questions-72-hours-later... dept

Deescalation isn't something most police officers want to talk about -- especially those who allow their unions to do all their talking for them. But shootings by police have achieved critical mass, forcing the issue to be confronted by law enforcement officials. There are no national guidelines for force deployment. Local law enforcement agencies don't have much in the way of best practices or standards, pretty much allowing officers to decide how much force is necessary on their own, relative to the amount of "reasonable fear" officers can later credibly swear to in court.

Cities and police departments may be forced to confront this sooner, rather than later, if for no other reason than to limit the bleeding -- both literally and metaphorically. Civil rights lawsuits are filed daily and settlement amounts continue to escalate. Officers in the US kill ~1,000 people per year, with that number being completely untethered from the "safety" of the job -- at least as compared to violent crime rates and/or officers being killed in the line of duty. Generally speaking, there's less crime in America than there has been for decades, but cops are "fearing for their safety" like it's 30 years ago.

Over the past several days, police station CCTV video of a Bangkok police officer disarming a knife-wielding man has gone viral. Instead of greeting a threat with violence, Officer Anirut Malee greeted the potential attack with words… and neutralized the threat completely with a hug.

For this act of bravery, Officer Malee was given an award by Thailand's national police chief. And he's become the unofficial poster boy for deescalation. Every situation is unique, some will argue, and what worked here won't work for every person wielding a weapon. This is true, but in the US almost every situation involving a mentally disturbed person carrying a weapon is handled the same way: with a deployment of force, most of it deadly. So, arguments about nuance are worthless in a law enforcement climate where officers are allowed to calm their nerves by firing guns.

And the situation above really isn't that unique. A recent controversial killing involved mental distress and wielded knife. Only this one happened in Seattle, and ended in the shooting death of a pregnant woman.

It's not as though the officers went into the situation unprepared. They were responding to Charleena Lyle's call to report a burglary. Audio recordings of the officers included discussions about her mental health issues and previous police interactions. And the seemingly-inevitable shooting was preceded by cops telling Lyle they weren't going to shoot her. This shooting took place under a DOJ consent decree meant to curb the use of excessive force by Seattle officers. It doesn't necessarily indicate the decree isn't working, but it definitely doesn't suggest the Seattle PD is approaching these sorts of situations with deescalation in mind.

It's almost impossible to imagine a US law enforcement officer approaching a situation like that confronting Officer Malee without a weapon drawn and a whole lot of shouting. There's very little reason for officers to change their approach -- not with courts continually deferring to assertions of fear by police officers and cops who do deescalate situations being fired for supposedly endangering other officers.

But the problem isn't just going to go away. Cities and PDs need to address this now, if for nothing other than purely mercenary reasons. It costs money to defend lawsuits and more money to pay settlements. Even if officials don't really care whether the police maintain a healthy relationship with the communities they serve, they can't keep asking taxpayers to pay for the sins of government employees -- not when there appears to be little effort made by these employees to improve the level of their service.

34 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 12:38pm

    The world needs more love. If people just thought "there is another human on the other side" at every interaction and acted accordingly we would have less deaths, less hunger, less racism, less everything bad. And we'd probably vote more welfare governments in instead of the usual crony stuff we have. If you can feel empathy you can put yourself in the shoes of the other person and it's very easy to list what we don't want to happen with ourselves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 1:54pm

    But if they don't keep the narrative rolling that it is super dangerous, we won't keep letting them play army men.

    Society thinks the answer is more weapons, because they operate from fear. They fear trying to have people talked down might let someone dangerous hurt a bystander busily filming it for internet fame.

    We have to keep fearing everything & accept the outcome of people killed to keep us safe. We dare not question the police, DA's, courts when they decline to hold them accountable because we want this system to work this way.... until it targets us.

    We might feel something is wrong when someone who was clearly in mental distress & cuffed is beaten to death... but we are okay with nothing happening to the officers in the end.

    We are a society of if its not happening to me, its not a problem & anyone complaining must be a bad person. We need to get out of the personal bubbles we live in and walk a mile in someone elses shoes. Just because the officer gave your child a polite wave, doesn't mean he won't roll up on another child and in under 12 seconds decide killing him is the only option.

    Officer murdered someone & needed to be comforted having murdered an innocent man. No charges filed. They fired him from the force because he lied on his application. Killing someone, perfectly acceptable... but don't fib about your job history.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 2:01pm

    There's another police shooting case that occurred here in Minnesota last night - it's still very much ongoing with not a lot of detail yet.

    http://www.startribune.com/minneapolis-police-officer-who-shot-killed-woman-identified/434975623 /

    Preliminary reports is that a woman called 911 to report suspicious noises in the alley behind her house. She went out to meet the police when they came to investigate and the officer in the passenger seat apparently reached across the driver and fatally shot her from within the squad car. Both officer's body cameras were turned off and there were no direct witnesses other than the two officers. No other weapons were involved.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Hugh Jasohl (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 2:14pm

      Re:

      The lack of word from the police about it right now means that they are desperately digging through all resources to find a justification for the shooting.

      If the roles were reversed, the shooters picture would be plastered on the news and she would have been convicted in the court of public opinion already.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 4:21pm

        Re: Re:

        She is also an Australian citizen and the press here is painting the US police as dangerous,uncontrolled lunatics. Bad press for the US. We are seeing more and more here that it is not worth ever going to the US.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          JoeCool (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 5:05pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Paint, nothing! They ARE dangerous, uncontrolled lunatics! The "good" cops are scarce, and mostly hide in the background while the lunatic run wild, gunning down anyone and everyone.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          PaulT (profile), 18 Jul 2017 @ 12:22am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Well, unless something comes out to the contrary, it seems that the main mistake she made was to try dealing with cops in the US in the same way that she would deal with them in Australia. She simply asked for help with a situation and thought she was going to have a conversation with someone who arrived on the scene to ascertain a problem and help a concerned member of the public, not go out itching to shoot the first thing that moved.

          If no news to the contrary comes out, then the Aussie press isn't wrong.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            David, 18 Jul 2017 @ 2:02am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Well, Australia's principal citizenship is recruited from descendants of criminals. They are more likely to view a weapon as a necessary evil to be used only in emergencies and as a last escalation rather than a universal savior. And, well, the principal citizenship of the U.S. is recruited from people thrown out of Europe because of their views about universal salvation. As part of their calling, they went on to massacre and corral the natives in order to feel safer about stealing their country.

            Now does that remind you of anything?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 7:36pm

      Re:

      Here's another link from the Australian side of things:

      http://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/husbandtobe-utterly-devastate-over-minneapolis-pol ice-shooting-of-australian-justine-damond/news-story/b0514b5dc1f6c8d7e790222f5d409d77

      Apparently it was 30 seconds from 'call out' to 'shot at'. If the report is accurate, I commend the police for getting there at the speed of light. But what the heck happened that prompted an officer to shoot this woman after half a minute? We may never know, because the body cameras and car camera were turned off.

      She was a white female in pyjamas, so the police can't claim she was a gangsta thug acting threateningly. She was Australian, and Australia is not known as a terrorist hotspot. Lacking their usual excuses, how will the police respond to this? It's practically caused an international incident. Australia is not a backwater country no-one cares about; this can't be swept under the carpet.

      Perhaps this senseless death will be the turning point for reform.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 2:12pm

    When you choose to be a cop because you need an outlet for your authoritarianism, i don't suspect anything will change your behavior much. But a real discussion and some training and maybe laws will help those who aren't authoritarian type to have more power in some departments

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Hugh Jasohl (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 2:15pm

      Re:

      In others words, bullies who become cops, are now armed bullies legally able to shoot those who disagree with them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        orbitalinsertion (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 5:12pm

        Re: Re:

        And defended when they do. And drag down with them most of the ones who didn't start out bad. They get to find out how the system works like everyone else who didn't see or believe it before: The hard way.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 2:52pm

    To be fair

    This officer had about a 6 inch height advantage and the frail guy was probably 50 lb less than the police officer. Even when the cop sits down, he's still taller than the man with a knife. The invader couldn't have been less intimidating if he was a 13 yr old girl with a knife.

    I give the officer full kudos for how he handled it. I just think a cop that panics when faced with a 23 yr old man who is bigger and stronger than him might think this situation to be an unfair comparison.

    (To be clear - I am not saying that cops are justified in being rougher with larger citizens. I'm just saying that it's probably more challenging for an officer to remain calm when faced with someone more physically intimidating.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 3:28pm

      Re: To be fair

      Proper training for police work includes being able to command a room. Good example is the beginning of Top Gun :)

      There are situations where an officer can end up in a rapidly escalating situation with someone who is more physically dominant than they are, but in most cases that means that the officer's basic training has already failed them (or they failed to get proper basic training). Because the first thing to do in most situations is to make yourself seen and known as the authority in charge, and then get the others at the scene talking. The majority of people have an intense desire to be heard, and will choose speaking over violence, assuming they have the option for violence after the fact if needed.

      However, people are beginning to see police as violent threats, which changes this dynamic. If you see an officer arrive on the scene with gun drawn and eyes roving to figure out who to target, you're more likely to try and preserve your life and risk court later than to sit down and talk with someone who might shoot you at any moment with impunity.

      Basically, it's a two way street, and the only way police officers will be able to de-escalate reliably is if they leave that option open for all parties.

      Some officers will get injured. But that's the job they chose; the people they interact with did NOT choose that job, and shouldn't be expected to know how to properly de-escalate the police.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        DB (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 5:06pm

        Re: Re: To be fair

        I don't know why you refer to that as "proper training".

        "Taking command of the situation" before you know the situation is likely to lead to conflict.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 18 Jul 2017 @ 1:55am

          Re: Re: Re: To be fair

          There is a huge difference between politely but firmly taking control of a situation, and very aggressively shouting orders at people while expecting instant compliance.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      orbitalinsertion (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 5:14pm

      Re: To be fair

      Yes, every situation is unique. Which is why the one-size-fits-all response of threatening, brutalizing and/or murdering them isn't the answer.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 3:04pm

    Meanwhile, in Minneapolis... Police shoot an Aussie foreign national for no other reason than ... because? Body cams were turned off, no dash cams, nothing but the passenger officer shooting across the driver and into the victim....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 17 Jul 2017 @ 10:08pm

      Re:

      Sounds like they should have taken a blood sample for drug testing.

      Of course nothing like that will have happened. Well, probably for the victim rather than the shooter.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    stderric (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 3:13pm

    Even if officials don't really care whether the police maintain a healthy relationship with the communities they serve, they can't keep asking taxpayers to pay for the sins of government employees

    Why do I not feel entirely confident that relying on the 'free market' will be a raging success?

    I know it seems to be one of the last solutions we're left with, but I can imagine an awful lot of authoritarian voters opting for 'law & order' policies and candidates that promise expanded civil forfeiture to pay the bills.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 17 Jul 2017 @ 3:25pm

    Where’s The Hollywood Movie?

    Shoot, explode, destroy. That’s what works in the movies (and is usually consequence-free as well), that’s where US law enforcement takes its operating manual from.

    Where is there a Hollywood movie that ends with someone not getting shot?

    Patrick McGoohan was right to spurn a nomination for the role of James Bond.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 3:42pm

    I don't know the solution, but...

    If we have settlements paid from police union funds I bet suggestions would come rolling in.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 3:45pm

    Total and complete violation of the 21-foot rule! Noob should be fired!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 3:51pm

    Have LEOs become

    Life Extinction Officers?

    Lethal Excess.......?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 5:16pm

    Sure they can

    Even if officials don't really care whether the police maintain a healthy relationship with the communities they serve, they can't keep asking taxpayers to pay for the sins of government employees

    As long as there are tax payers, and as long as they're allowed to, they'll just keep passing the bill along. It won't change until they have to pay it off PERSONALLY.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Coyne Tibbets (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 5:33pm

    Now THAT'S fear

    Generally speaking, there's less crime in America than there has been for decades, but cops are "fearing for their safety" like it's 30 years ago.

    No, not really. They are fearing for their life more like they're living in Grand Theft Auto, The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and the society of Judge Dredd... all rolled into one.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mike C. (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 5:50pm

    While tragic, Minnesota was not really a case about escalation...

    ...however, in Massachusetts, they apparently feel it's appropriate to send a dozen units and the regional SWAT team for someone who is suicidal... but no counselors.

    http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/his-parents-said-he-just-needed-to-sleep-a-swat-team- came-instead/ar-BBEsOJB

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 6:12pm

    If this had been in the US...

    instead of being "given an award" for an "act of bravery", he would likely have been subject to "disciplinary action" for being too "cowardly" to kill someone at the first opportunity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 6:31pm

    Reasonable Fear

    "...national guidelines for force deployment..."

    Sauce for the goose...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 7:11pm

    and here i thought andy griffith was dead. he's just moved to thailand, that's all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Groaker (profile), 17 Jul 2017 @ 8:33pm

    In 1968 a draftee had a right to fear for his life, with an anticipated death rate of the order of 75 times upon the death rate of a policeman. Yet individuals could not claim that they were being placed in fear of their lives to avoid conscription. If they did so, they were rewarded with five years in a Federal Prison, and a felony record for life.

    OTOH, a policeman who claims being placed in fear for his life, kills an innocent who is perhaps in possession of a book , pen or has his hands in the air, the murderer is rewarded with a commendation and likely a promotion.

    It is time for the police to be reminded that they have voluntarily signed up to be protectors for the population. And should they have to place their lives at risk to meet their oath, that was the agreement they freely made -- unlike the draftee.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2017 @ 10:16pm

    dock pay

    If a police officer makes a report and there is no body camera footage immediate suspension and half pay till a determination from board of inquiry. If board clears officer return to duty restoration of pay, if an offiçer actions result in him being sued by public the employer does not indemnify the officer if there is no body çamera footage. And is liable to be sued by the employer trying to make up for lost money from employer compensating public

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Capcom Manually DMCAs English Translation Of... >>
<< Our Net Neutrality Comments To The FCC: We...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

18:34 When The 'Sharing Economy' Turns Into The 'Missing Or Stolen Economy' (10)
15:36 Capcom Manually DMCAs English Translation Of Ace Attorney Game Not Available In English (9)
13:28 De-Escalation Works, But US Law Enforcement Hasn't Show Much Interest In Trying It (34)
11:56 Our Net Neutrality Comments To The FCC: We Changed Our Mind, You Can Too (50)
10:42 Latest EU Parliament Votes On Copyright: Fuck The Public, Give Big Corporations More Copyright (26)
10:37 Daily Deal: SunFounder Raspberry Pi Robot Kits (0)
09:38 Indian ISPs Continue Futile Effort To Prevent Subscribers From Using Decent Encryption (5)
06:35 New Zealand Airports Customs Officials Performing 'Digital Strip Searches' Of Travelers' Electronics (31)
03:28 The FCC Needs Your Quality Comments About Net Neutrality Today (39)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (39)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.