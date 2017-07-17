De-Escalation Works, But US Law Enforcement Hasn't Show Much Interest In Trying It
from the shoot-first,-answer-questions-72-hours-later... dept
Deescalation isn't something most police officers want to talk about -- especially those who allow their unions to do all their talking for them. But shootings by police have achieved critical mass, forcing the issue to be confronted by law enforcement officials. There are no national guidelines for force deployment. Local law enforcement agencies don't have much in the way of best practices or standards, pretty much allowing officers to decide how much force is necessary on their own, relative to the amount of "reasonable fear" officers can later credibly swear to in court.
Cities and police departments may be forced to confront this sooner, rather than later, if for no other reason than to limit the bleeding -- both literally and metaphorically. Civil rights lawsuits are filed daily and settlement amounts continue to escalate. Officers in the US kill ~1,000 people per year, with that number being completely untethered from the "safety" of the job -- at least as compared to violent crime rates and/or officers being killed in the line of duty. Generally speaking, there's less crime in America than there has been for decades, but cops are "fearing for their safety" like it's 30 years ago.
Over the past several days, police station CCTV video of a Bangkok police officer disarming a knife-wielding man has gone viral. Instead of greeting a threat with violence, Officer Anirut Malee greeted the potential attack with words… and neutralized the threat completely with a hug.
For this act of bravery, Officer Malee was given an award by Thailand's national police chief. And he's become the unofficial poster boy for deescalation. Every situation is unique, some will argue, and what worked here won't work for every person wielding a weapon. This is true, but in the US almost every situation involving a mentally disturbed person carrying a weapon is handled the same way: with a deployment of force, most of it deadly. So, arguments about nuance are worthless in a law enforcement climate where officers are allowed to calm their nerves by firing guns.
And the situation above really isn't that unique. A recent controversial killing involved mental distress and wielded knife. Only this one happened in Seattle, and ended in the shooting death of a pregnant woman.
It's not as though the officers went into the situation unprepared. They were responding to Charleena Lyle's call to report a burglary. Audio recordings of the officers included discussions about her mental health issues and previous police interactions. And the seemingly-inevitable shooting was preceded by cops telling Lyle they weren't going to shoot her. This shooting took place under a DOJ consent decree meant to curb the use of excessive force by Seattle officers. It doesn't necessarily indicate the decree isn't working, but it definitely doesn't suggest the Seattle PD is approaching these sorts of situations with deescalation in mind.
It's almost impossible to imagine a US law enforcement officer approaching a situation like that confronting Officer Malee without a weapon drawn and a whole lot of shouting. There's very little reason for officers to change their approach -- not with courts continually deferring to assertions of fear by police officers and cops who do deescalate situations being fired for supposedly endangering other officers.
But the problem isn't just going to go away. Cities and PDs need to address this now, if for nothing other than purely mercenary reasons. It costs money to defend lawsuits and more money to pay settlements. Even if officials don't really care whether the police maintain a healthy relationship with the communities they serve, they can't keep asking taxpayers to pay for the sins of government employees -- not when there appears to be little effort made by these employees to improve the level of their service.
Society thinks the answer is more weapons, because they operate from fear. They fear trying to have people talked down might let someone dangerous hurt a bystander busily filming it for internet fame.
We have to keep fearing everything & accept the outcome of people killed to keep us safe. We dare not question the police, DA's, courts when they decline to hold them accountable because we want this system to work this way.... until it targets us.
We might feel something is wrong when someone who was clearly in mental distress & cuffed is beaten to death... but we are okay with nothing happening to the officers in the end.
We are a society of if its not happening to me, its not a problem & anyone complaining must be a bad person. We need to get out of the personal bubbles we live in and walk a mile in someone elses shoes. Just because the officer gave your child a polite wave, doesn't mean he won't roll up on another child and in under 12 seconds decide killing him is the only option.
Officer murdered someone & needed to be comforted having murdered an innocent man. No charges filed. They fired him from the force because he lied on his application. Killing someone, perfectly acceptable... but don't fib about your job history.
http://www.startribune.com/minneapolis-police-officer-who-shot-killed-woman-identified/434975623 /
Preliminary reports is that a woman called 911 to report suspicious noises in the alley behind her house. She went out to meet the police when they came to investigate and the officer in the passenger seat apparently reached across the driver and fatally shot her from within the squad car. Both officer's body cameras were turned off and there were no direct witnesses other than the two officers. No other weapons were involved.
Re:
If the roles were reversed, the shooters picture would be plastered on the news and she would have been convicted in the court of public opinion already.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
If no news to the contrary comes out, then the Aussie press isn't wrong.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Now does that remind you of anything?
Re:
http://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/husbandtobe-utterly-devastate-over-minneapolis-pol ice-shooting-of-australian-justine-damond/news-story/b0514b5dc1f6c8d7e790222f5d409d77
Apparently it was 30 seconds from 'call out' to 'shot at'. If the report is accurate, I commend the police for getting there at the speed of light. But what the heck happened that prompted an officer to shoot this woman after half a minute? We may never know, because the body cameras and car camera were turned off.
She was a white female in pyjamas, so the police can't claim she was a gangsta thug acting threateningly. She was Australian, and Australia is not known as a terrorist hotspot. Lacking their usual excuses, how will the police respond to this? It's practically caused an international incident. Australia is not a backwater country no-one cares about; this can't be swept under the carpet.
Perhaps this senseless death will be the turning point for reform.
Re:
Re: Re:
To be fair
I give the officer full kudos for how he handled it. I just think a cop that panics when faced with a 23 yr old man who is bigger and stronger than him might think this situation to be an unfair comparison.
(To be clear - I am not saying that cops are justified in being rougher with larger citizens. I'm just saying that it's probably more challenging for an officer to remain calm when faced with someone more physically intimidating.)
Re: To be fair
There are situations where an officer can end up in a rapidly escalating situation with someone who is more physically dominant than they are, but in most cases that means that the officer's basic training has already failed them (or they failed to get proper basic training). Because the first thing to do in most situations is to make yourself seen and known as the authority in charge, and then get the others at the scene talking. The majority of people have an intense desire to be heard, and will choose speaking over violence, assuming they have the option for violence after the fact if needed.
However, people are beginning to see police as violent threats, which changes this dynamic. If you see an officer arrive on the scene with gun drawn and eyes roving to figure out who to target, you're more likely to try and preserve your life and risk court later than to sit down and talk with someone who might shoot you at any moment with impunity.
Basically, it's a two way street, and the only way police officers will be able to de-escalate reliably is if they leave that option open for all parties.
Some officers will get injured. But that's the job they chose; the people they interact with did NOT choose that job, and shouldn't be expected to know how to properly de-escalate the police.
Re: Re: To be fair
"Taking command of the situation" before you know the situation is likely to lead to conflict.
Re: Re: Re: To be fair
Re: To be fair
Meanwhile, in Minneapolis... Police shoot an Aussie foreign national for no other reason than ... because? Body cams were turned off, no dash cams, nothing but the passenger officer shooting across the driver and into the victim....
Re:
Of course nothing like that will have happened. Well, probably for the victim rather than the shooter.
Even if officials don't really care whether the police maintain a healthy relationship with the communities they serve, they can't keep asking taxpayers to pay for the sins of government employees
Why do I not feel entirely confident that relying on the 'free market' will be a raging success?
I know it seems to be one of the last solutions we're left with, but I can imagine an awful lot of authoritarian voters opting for 'law & order' policies and candidates that promise expanded civil forfeiture to pay the bills.
Where’s The Hollywood Movie?
Shoot, explode, destroy. That’s what works in the movies (and is usually consequence-free as well), that’s where US law enforcement takes its operating manual from.
Where is there a Hollywood movie that ends with someone not getting shot?
Patrick McGoohan was right to spurn a nomination for the role of James Bond.
I don't know the solution, but...
Re:
Re:
Have LEOs become
Lethal Excess.......?
Sure they can
As long as there are tax payers, and as long as they're allowed to, they'll just keep passing the bill along. It won't change until they have to pay it off PERSONALLY.
Now THAT'S fear
Generally speaking, there's less crime in America than there has been for decades, but cops are "fearing for their safety" like it's 30 years ago.
No, not really. They are fearing for their life more like they're living in Grand Theft Auto, The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and the society of Judge Dredd... all rolled into one.
While tragic, Minnesota was not really a case about escalation...
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/his-parents-said-he-just-needed-to-sleep-a-swat-team- came-instead/ar-BBEsOJB
If this had been in the US...
Reasonable Fear
Sauce for the goose...
OTOH, a policeman who claims being placed in fear for his life, kills an innocent who is perhaps in possession of a book , pen or has his hands in the air, the murderer is rewarded with a commendation and likely a promotion.
It is time for the police to be reminded that they have voluntarily signed up to be protectors for the population. And should they have to place their lives at risk to meet their oath, that was the agreement they freely made -- unlike the draftee.
dock pay
