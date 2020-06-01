Joe Biden Wastes A Huge Opportunity To Support Free Speech; Still Wants To 'Revoke' Section 230

from the dude,-seriously? dept

Joe Biden had a golden opportunity to actually look Presidential, and stand up for free speech and the 1st Amendment at a moment when our current President is seeking to undermine it with his Executive order that is designed to intimidate social media companies into hosting speech they'd rather not, and scare others off from fact checking his lies. And he blew it. He doubled down on the ridiculous claim that we should "revoke" Section 230.

A spokesperson for the campaign told The Verge Friday that the former vice president maintains his position that the law should be revoked and that he would seek to propose legislation that would hold social media companies accountable for knowingly platforming falsehoods.

In other words, he wants to go even further than Trump and literally wipe out free speech online. Of course, the problem with that "proposed legislation" is that it's clearly unconstitutional and the man who wishes to be President still thinks that Section 230 does what the 1st Amendment actually does. He's simply wrong in claiming that taking away 230 will magically make Facebook liable for spreading false info.

Indeed, as we've pointed out multiple times, the claim that taking away 230 will make Facebook liable for false info is itself false info. But Biden (and Facebook and anyone else) are protected in repeating that false info because of the 1st Amendment.

Biden's ongoing attacks on free speech are truly unfortunate -- especially given that Trump's silly Executive order basically put the issue on a tee for Biden to respond to. And instead, we get a plan to go even further than Trump in trying to harm the internet that enables the speech of so many people.

