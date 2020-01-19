Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the you-said-it dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is a quick response from Joe Cool to California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez's comment that "in a perfect world" all workers would be unionized:

In a perfect world, unions wouldn't be needed.

In second place, it's That One Guy responding to the indie game developer who used torrents as a way to boost sales:

Imagine that... Offering people a free and easy way to check out a game they might otherwise not have bothered with or even known about was enough to convince a non-zero number of them to pay for it. It's almost as though being able to try something before paying is a good way to increase sales, I wonder if any other industries have ever tried that...

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we've got a couple more comments from our post about that developer's experiment. First, it's tom a sparks pointing out the oft-forgotten precedent that was so common in a bygone era:

Isn't this what shareware did back in the day?

Next, it's PaulT responding to one angry commenter who insisted this would have no effect on the "1%" of people who are true pirates and "steal in every area of their lives":

I wonder. If the rate of piracy is so low, why are you so obsessed with destroying the value of products for paying customers and the rights of everybody else, on the off-chance that you might stop some piracy. At those low figures, surely it's better to do what everyone here suggests - accept that a small amount of loss is inevitable and build your business to factor that in?

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Tim R with a comment about the company selling surveillance baby seats (among other things) and specifically its offer of an "All-In-One kit":

Does that mean it includes the baby?

In second place, it's Scary Devil Monastery responding to a very angry, authoritarian commenter insisting that undocumented immigrants — and perhaps all criminals in general — do not deserve any due process:

That's harsh. I mean sure, the native tribes would like their country back, but deporting everyone descended from immigrants might just be a bit over the top. But i think we all realized just what sort of troll you were when you started out on how "criminals" didn't deserve "due process". Because the last guy to openly advocate the "one judge, one bullet" approach in public was Joseph vissarionovich Stalin.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous comment about another surveillance product — the surveillance tombstone:

Don't be a sicko. If this person under the tombstone camera owed the government money, and if there is even one iota of a chance this person comes back to life, the government will be in a very good position to track this undead deadbeat down.

Finally, we've got a comment from Anonymous Anonymous Coward aiming to put copyright in historical perspective:

The History of Music 300 BC to 1976, music develops. 1976 Sony Bono puts his foot in his mouth. 2014 Courts begin interpreting that all the music has been made and any 'new' music is infringing. 2019 RIAA...Noooooooo! All dates approximate as they are more of a range than absolute.

(Though as one commenter pointed out, the start date there should be a lot earlier.)

That's all for this week, folks!