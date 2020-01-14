Game Dev Torrents Its Way To More Sales, Not Less

Senator Wyden Wants Paid Ad Blocking Whitelists Investigated
 

Tue, Jan 14th 2020 8:09pm

Piracy is bad, full stop. That's the message repeated far too often by far too many in the content industries. Nothing as complicated as how copyright infringement impacts a content maker could be that simple, of course. Instead, piracy effects different content makers and companies in different ways. And, as we've seen in the past, when rightsholders actually try to connect with pirates and make good use of piracy, they often encounter beneficial results. When this occurs, detractors typically begin claiming all sorts of reasons for why those cases are unique: it only works for big companies that can absorb the sales losses, it only works for small companies that aren't generating much in sales anyway, it only works for some genres of video games and not others, etc.

This reasoning is pointless. The fact is that smart use of the internet and piracy have too many success stories at this point to be written off in this way. And those success stories keep slamming into the stonewall shouts that piracy is always bad, such as a recent example where an indie developer put his own game up torrent sites, only to find a significant boost in sales as a result.

Game developer Shota Bobokhidze, aka ‘ShotX,’ falls in the latter category. The indie developer from Tiblisi, Georgia, runs his one-man company ShotX Studio which just released a new shooter game titled ‘Danger Gazers.’

The release is available on Steam where it currently sells at $9.99. While that’s not an extremely steep price, ShotX realizes the average game fan may not have the financial means to try out all the new titles that come out every month.

This prompted the developer to release a special edition targeting the pirate community.

He put the game up on the Pirate Bay, telling folks that it was a DRM free version of Danger Gazers, no strings attached. It was the full version of the game, and he simply asked anyone that might download and play it to consider paying for it later via a legitimate purchase or a donation. ShotX went on to post a link to the Pirate Bay on Reddit with the same messaging: just buy it if you like it. And this wasn't supposed to be some pre-planned gimmick, either.

ShotX says that this certainly wasn’t a planned PR campaign. He just wanted to get the word out and give the free torrent a chance. That said, he does believe that piracy can have a positive exposure impact, which was also the case here.

“It wouldn’t have been effective if it was a planned PR move to get people to buy the product. It was just a kind act that I was lucky enough to get noticed. I’m sure it would have been apparent if it wasn’t so,” he says.

ShotX’s approach worked well. The Reddit post promoting the official torrent reached a broad audience. This resulted in a lot of free downloads but also motivated people to buy the game and spread the word.

“The response so far was amazing,” ShotX says. While he didn’t expect anything in return, the free release actually resulted in a significant revenue boost.

And isn't boosting revenue the entire point? How can piracy be always bad, full stop, if the end result in some cases is increased revenue for a content creator? That doesn't make any sense.

Instead, this is yet another example that highlights how content creators can act human and connect with people out there, even those that might download their games for free. Through that connection, even those downloading the game, evil beings as they are, managed to send more money the developers way. Be human, awesome, and make use of the internet, folks.

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 8:18pm

    Piracy is theft. Theft is bad. Except mayb e in San Francisco, that is. There, theft is OK, no arrest, no nothing. Shitting on the streets is OK too. Tim Cook Country.

    So yeah, in the alternate universe that inspired the rodent infested black plague ridden public toilet that is San Francisco, people want to connect with pirates.

    The rest of us don't. Lock pirates up. Thiefs and people who shit on the street, too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 8:26pm

      Re:

      Congratulations! You successfully shitposted without bothering to read the article! Show him what he's won, Bob!

      .
      .
      .

      Nothing. Crawl back under your rock.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 8:29pm

        Re: Re:

        Please point out what part I did not read, or retract your stupid statement.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Jan 2020 @ 8:58pm

          Let’s start with this specific line…

          How can piracy be always bad, full stop, if the end result in some cases is increased revenue for a content creator?

          …and then circle back to the fact that the “piracy” in this situation was officially, explicitly condoned by the game’s creator.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 10:06pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          All of it bro. You’re welcome.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    R2_v2.0 (profile), 14 Jan 2020 @ 8:31pm

    Old man shouts into void

    This is no doubt unpersuasive to the 'Pirates=Bad' crew but as demonstrated here it can be the gateway drug.
    As a kid I spent any money I could get on games but pirated far more than I bought - pre-internet so all via (often multiple) disks.

    Illegal? Yes. Lost sales? Zero.

    Fast forward to now and I've bought almost every game I ever pirated - many multiple times. I'm also a games junky spending far more on games than any sane adult should and with my biggest problem now being my enormous and growing backlog of 'Bought but not Played' games.

    I don't pirate now because I don't need to.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 8:35pm

      Re: Old man shouts into void

      Now you do what? Repair transmissions for retired old ladies and rip them off with fees you don't deserve? Peddle used cars to young teens with credit terms they can't bankrupt their way out of? Lie in public promoting phony ideas in return for cash payments?

      Leopards do not often change their spots. I don't expect you to admit it, of course, someone as plainly false, pretentious and convenient to the article messaging is no doubt a shill.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 14 Jan 2020 @ 8:46pm

    Imagine that...

    Offering people a free and easy way to check out a game they might otherwise not have bothered with or even known about was enough to convince a non-zero number of them to pay for it. It's almost as though being able to try something before paying is a good way to increase sales, I wonder if any other industries have ever tried that...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 8:58pm

      Re: Imagine that...

      Some companies like this strategy. Some don't. If you willfully take property, intellectual or otherwise, that is not yours, you should be punished.

      We are not barbarians. We will not cut off your hands. But you will establish a life-long, permanent record, as a thief.

      Criminals. Don't be one.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Jan 2020 @ 9:00pm

        Please explain how copyright infringement is the same thing as theft, despite even the Supreme Court of the United States explicitly saying that copyright infringement isn’t theft.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
          identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 9:03pm

          Re:

          Please explain how blah blah blah is not blah blah blah (fill in theft, abuse of power, impeachment, obstruction, on and on). Please explaiin. Fucking leftists.

          I'll explain. Go fuck yourself. Use your common sense. Even patent law recognizes the concept of common sense.

          Is it yours? no. OK. Does it belong to someone else? Yes. So it's not yours, you have no title to it, and someone else does. And you took it, without permission.

          It's theft, idiot. Common sense.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Stephen T. Stone (profile), 14 Jan 2020 @ 9:09pm

            I’m happy to see you acknowledge your ignorance. Your further contributions will be read accordingly.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
              identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 9:14pm

              Re:

              Isn't it wonderful to see the whole rise up against totalitarian legalistic assholes like you? Did you see Hong Kong, and Taiwan, and Iran? They love Trump! They love America! They love Freedom!

              Your contributions are always read for what they are - legalistic simplistic self-gratifying nonsense, little more than public masturbation by a very limp gay dick with no asshole but his own to play with.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 9:27pm

            Re: Re:

            Is it yours? no. OK. Does it belong to someone else? Yes. So it's not yours, you have no title to it, and someone else does. And you took it, without permission.

            It wasn't taken, because the "someone else" still has theirs. It was copied. Now both parties have it. Was it illegal? Yes.

            It's theft, idiot. Common sense.

            The SCOTUS disagrees with you. Are they idiots too?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      tom a sparks (profile), 14 Jan 2020 @ 11:52pm

      Re: Imagine that...

      Isn't this what shareware did back in the day?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dave, 14 Jan 2020 @ 9:37pm

    This is a perfect example of the TechDirt brand "CwF+RtB" philosophy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Pario Coaching Tools (profile), 14 Jan 2020 @ 10:42pm

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Jan 2020 @ 10:49pm

    I prefer the free software ecosystem at the moment (mostly). I am thinking of getting a new license for MSOffice for the grammar checker but LibreOffice works really well.

    Some unlawful cyber activity destroyed a bunch of my old stuff and caused a lot of other damages and catastrophic injuries.

    Sad times

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 14 Jan 2020 @ 11:10pm

    O M G Becki!
    He treated potential customers as something more than cash machines.
    There are tons of games out there & next to no demos of anything anymore. While getting $10 out of every idiot who wants to see if the game is any good... getting $10 out of everyone who played the game, enjoyed it, enjoyed not being treated as a cash cow to be milked is much better. Willing to bet some of the copies sold were never installed & played, they just wanted to reward him for treating consumers better than AAA companies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


