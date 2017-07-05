Indie Developer Finds Game On Torrent Site, Gives Away Free Keys Instead Of Freaking Out
from the super-chill dept
When game developers find their products available for download on torrent sites and the like, it's understandable if their reaction isn't exactly positive. Many gamemakers pour their hearts into developing their art and finding it available for free, fully cracked of any DRM that they might have included, can be understandably frustrating. It's typically that frustration that launches into DMCA takedowns, complaints about piracy harming the gaming business, and talk of site-blocking and legal threats.
But not every game developer falls into that category. While it doesn't happen enough, some developers try to understand what piracy is and isn't, and where inroads with the gaming community can be made, even amongst those dastardly pirates. A recent example of this would be Jacob Janerka, who created the indie game Paradigm, only to find the game available on torrent sites across the internet.
But, instead of being filled with anger and rage while running to the nearest anti-piracy outfit, Janerka decided to reach out to the pirates. Not to school or scold them, but to offer a few free keys.
“Hey everyone, I’m Jacob the creator of Paradigm. I know some of you legitimately can’t afford the game and I’m glad you get to still play it :D,” Janerka’s comment on TPB reads. “If you like the game, please tell your friends and maybe even consider buying it later,” he added.
Rather than playing whac-a-mole or, even worse, spending many calories and minutes complaining about the reality of video game piracy existing, Janerka decided to engage this community, give away a few free game keys, and include a request to spread the word about the game if those on the torrent site truly enjoy it. That's about as congenial as it gets, especially when we keep this within the frame of this group being one downloading Janerka's game for free when he's attempting to make a business out of his work product.
In the aftermath of this, someone posted the exchange on Reddit, leading to a chorus of approval from the internet community, to further coverage of the story and his game by proxy, and to news coverage of Janerka. In those interviews, Janerka revealed that this isn't some marketing ploy that went well, but rather that he has personal experience with pirating games.
“I did it because I understand that in some cases, some people legitimately cannot afford the game and would like to play it. So maybe HOPEFULLY for a lucky few, they got the official keys and got to play it and enjoy it. I know for sure that when I was a young kid, I was unable to buy all the games I wanted and played pirated games. And when I actually got that disposable income, I ended up buying sequels/merch/extra copies,” Janerka adds.
The developer doesn’t think that piracy hurts him much, as many people who pirate his games don’t have the money to buy them anyway. In addition, having non-paying fans of the game is more valuable than having no fans at all.
Janerka's approach is the polar opposite of most of the larger studios that tend to see game pirates as vermin fit for the judicial system. To see news of the game spread like this, simply because the developer decided to be awesome and human rather than heavy-handed or litigious, should be a signal to creators big and small how to handle having their games show up on torrent sites.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Dupe?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Did you even read the whole article, or just the headline? The whole point of the article is that the developer understands, and even admits, that these unauthorized downloads are NOT lost sales. They were never-sales - many of the downloaders never had any intention of buying the game, with lack of disposable income being one possible factor. Who knows; it may even increase sales - the ones that used it as a demo may buy it if they like it, but without that initial download they may not have ever purchased it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Treating people like people rather than criminals and treating non-paying fans the same as paying fans gets him positive press and possibly a bigger fanbase. Imagine that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
All the "fans" in the world can't buy you a cup of coffee, let alone pay for development of a new product.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Development already occurred. Non-sales, including people who got it free, have zero effect.
All the distribution industries know this, deep down, which is why they want to charge the same as if you were purchasing a hard copy that had to be manufactured and distributed. Some creators and publishes actually get it, others don't.
Burn down libraries, right? They are so evil. And heaven forbid you lend or sell something you are done watching, reading, playing, or listening to, if it is a hard copy medium.
But as for digital content, the production cost is effectively zero. 90% of the world can pirate it (which i am sure is exactly what y'all imagine in your frothing, fevered dreams), 10% can buy it, and you are well into happy profit land.
You seem to fail to realize that most people who infringe a thing or two occasionally are precisely future paying customers. "Fans" _does_ equal profits. Fans are advertisers and future customers. If you don't believe that, explain free samples, coupons, and Microsoft giving away free or low cost shit to China and schools.
Pretty sure anyone in industries subject to non-counterfeit infringement, who spend so much time and money whining and trying to "stamp out piracy" are wasting far more than any theoretical "lost profits" could possibly amount to.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You always have, you always will. You pay for shoplifters every time you shop in a supermarket, you pay for people who never buy a copy every time you buy a newspaper, you pay for everyone to use parks for free every time you pay taxes.
It's reality, deal with it.
"the paying customers are lining up with the freeloaders, because they know as soon as it's cracked, everyone gets it for free."
Yet, in the real world, that doesn't mean that the paying customers suddenly stop paying. It just means that you have to cater to those who do pay.
I'm sorry if this basic concept is still alien to you. Perhaps if you put as much effort into reading comprehension as you do with idiot trolling, you'd have grasped this by now?
"All the "fans" in the world can't buy you a cup of coffee, let alone pay for development of a new product."
Unless they actually pay you. Which is why there are so many business models that are successfully doing this. The one that's failing? Attacking your fanbase while whining about all the pirates.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Maybe you weren't in the right place at the right time to score one of the free keys. Life is a series of missed opportunities. But the only ones that count are the ones you are aware of in time to take advantage of.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I assume he means that by paying full price for a product, he's paying for the product to be developed while the "freeloader" is not. Therefore, the existence of the product in on him and he resents paying for a product's existence that others enjoy for free.
Like most of his ideas, it's very flawed and some aspects of the argument are easily refuted by objective reality. It also ignores that there's plenty of ways in which he's been paying for "freeloaders" his entire life - and has probably been one many, many times over without realising it. But, at least it's easy to see where he's coming from for once.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Glad to have you on board with reality for once!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I know of various people who spend little on marketing budgets but have huge marketing programs. They are always looking for ways to have free marketing, it means more profit in the end.
He is another one who has used a loss leader to generate a huge marketing campaign that has essentially cost him nothing but has raised his profile above the masses.
The ship may have sailed without him, but he has already reached the next port because the ship has docked there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
For me, I've seen this story reported a couple of times, Paradigm was not on my radar before. It is now. I've not bought it yet (funds tied up in summer activities, massive backlog of games on various platforms that I'm trying to to add to), but I will certainly buy at some point in the future and keep my eye on his future projects. I wish I could offer more at this point in time, but when you spend the summer travelling and going to film/music festivals and the like, it's hard to justify videogame purchases!
Giving away "a few" keys and not freaking out over piracy probably netted "a few" immediate purchases from sympathetic minds in the community, but almost certainly gained some more from some free positive exposure. While, there's some developers I actively avoid because of negative actions in the past.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Are you seriously just working this out, or is this one of those "I can't find anything to disagree with in the article so I'll just whine that the site isn't covering what I want it to" kind of deals?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment