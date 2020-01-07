Disney+ Titles Disappear Without Warning, Bringing Confusion To The Streaming Wars
While there's little doubt that cheaper, more flexible streaming TV options are a definite step up from overpriced cable TV channel bundles, we've noted for a while how there's a problem in the sector it hasn't spent much time thinking about. As companies rush to lock down your favorite content via exclusives, users are increasingly being forced to hunt and peck among rotating catalogs to find the content they're looking for. Want to watch Star Trek? You'll need to subscribe to CBS All Access. Want to watch The Office? You'll need to subscribe to Comcast's streaming service. Friends? You'll need AT&T.
The one two punch of ever shifting licensing deals and exclusives, shared among more than a dozen different services, risks over-complicating finding the content users are looking for. Push this particular idea too far in that direction, and consumers are going to simply pirate -- an ironic outcome to a decade spent trying to migrate pirates to legit streaming alternatives.
Case in point: Disney has done amazing work driving new users to its Disney+ streaming service with low(ish) price point and exclusive programs like The Mandalorian. But users this week began noticing that movies that were on the service just last month are already falling out of rotation, without users being notified that they were disappearing:
"...as 2020 began, some Disney Plus users noticed that a few films had gone missing from the streaming library.
Dr. Dolittle, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Home Alone and Home Alone 2, and The Sandlot are no longer streamable on Disney Plus. All these titles disappeared without warning, and so far, Disney has not commented on the titles.
Many fans are surprised by films dropping off the service, particularly since Disney hasn’t issued press releases about the changes. Where companies like HBO and Netflix put out monthly bulletins of everything coming to and leaving their streaming services each month, so viewers can plan their last-minute binges, Disney has only emphasized new arrivals, not departures.
To be clear this isn't the end of the world, but it does create a level of consumer annoyance that, if driven at too large of a scale, could drive users back to pirating content. Eventually the industry needs to work in collaboration to make it easier to subscribe and unsubscribe from numerous services, track which services you're subscribed to, clearly notify users when content licenses expire, and make it easier to search across multiple platforms to find particularly content.
Ignore the lessons of the past (that piracy is a competitor and a meaningful metric of potential customer dissatisfaction), and the sector is going to relive it. At which point you can easily see the industry blaming everything but its itself ("we gave you everything and you still pirated you ungrateful wretch") for customers who drift back to piracy.
Beast's Doghouse
Has anyone checked Beast's Doghouse for the movies? I seem to remember that was a place where baseballs went to never be seen again.
Soon streaming will have the same little text ads telling you how your provider is not going to be carrying your fav shows anymore .....
This makes no sense for Disney
This doesn't make a lick of sense. At least with say, the Office leaving Netflix or a movie such as the Firm leaving Hulu, Neither Hulu nor Netflix own those two particular pieces of content so it makes sense for them to leave seeing as their lease expired. With Disney+, it makes no sense whatsoever because Disney owns the property to begin with. What reason does Disney have to remove them when there are far more negatives associated with removing content they own than keeping it up? Could somebody please explain it to me?
Re: This makes no sense for Disney
It could be the case that Disney is using its "Vault" business model (i.e. purposefully holding back content and then releasing it later to high sales), but that made sense in the age of physical media and not when quick piracy is a competitor.
Re: This makes no sense for Disney
It's the whole "Disney vault" thing but with streaming. It didn't make very much sense then, either. Unless the whole plan is to annoy would-be-paying customers with artificial scarcity, anyway.
Re: Re: This makes no sense for Disney
As I said, the "Disney Vault" business model doesn't make sense in the age of rampant piracy and, moreso, devalues their own product.
Re: Re: Re: This makes no sense for Disney
Completely agreed. Your post appeared while I was typing mine. :)
Re: Re: Re: Re: This makes no sense for Disney
Ah. My apologies, then.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: This makes no sense for Disney
No worries.
I sometimes wish the discussions would automatically refresh, but it's probably not worth the overhead.
Re: Re: Re: This makes no sense for Disney
Vault model: When distributing DVDs/blu-rays it kind of makes sense as long as the discs are ones that are actually popular with multiple generations. Other titles haven't aged so well.
Disney seems to think demand for a small selection of older titles can be used to drive demand for the streaming service, but a subscription isn't the same at all. Unless they expect people to subscribe for access to particular titles and then cancel their subscriptions. Which is bass-ackwards from the better profit model of a set it and forget it subscription.
Re: Re: This makes no sense for Disney
When you are producing content in batches, like DVDs, once you have sold out, it makes sense to wait for demand to build up before pressing a new batch, as there is a minimum number of sales for the pressing to be profitable. When you are dealing with digital copies, it costs so little to keep a copy available that it makes no sense to remove a film from a service even if they have been no views for several years.
Re: Re: Re: This makes no sense for Disney
Not only that, but in the case of Disney+, it’s a streaming service, so à la carte Digital Copies don’t even factor in the equation when one is paying for all of the content per month for a monthly fee…
Re: Re: Re: This makes no sense for Disney
The costs are minimal. A glass master costs a couple of thousand dollars, but that already exists and can be reused. Even a small run of 1000 discs with packaging won't be much more than $2/unit (and the cost can be passed along). This excuse doesn't work at Disney's scale.
Re: Re: This makes no sense for Disney
"Unless the whole plan is to annoy would-be-paying customers with artificial scarcity, anyway"
In the era of tape and shiny disc sales, that was exactly the plan. Tell everyone it's going away, get a rush of sales, hold it back for a bit, release a new "special" edition, get another rush of sales.
But in the era of streaming this seems more like a variant on the underpant gnomes business model:
Re: This makes no sense for Disney
"This doesn't make a lick of sense"
Corporate licencing rarely does.
From what I understand, Disney had pre-existing agreements for other providers to have the titles that dated to before they planned to launch Disney+. Then, rather than leave money on the table for content such as Home Alone over the launch and Christmas period, they opted to stream them until they had to give up streaming rights and then remove them when they had to. The above may or may not be accurate, but it fits with the short term gain at the expense of the long term that's typical of these things.
It's utterly idiotic from a consumer point of view, but realistically what do Disney have to really lose here? Nobody's subscribing to Disney+ solely for the titles that left, and when the crunch comes and the market collapses because people only want to subscribe to the same couple of services, Disney+ is likely to have a top spot on that list.
Re: This makes no sense for Disney
I know for at least some of these films it's due to existing license deals, and the films will return when those deals expire. Disney already talked about it, so I'm surprised this article or the one it's based on didn't mention it.
'A Disney+ spokesperson confirmed to Gizmodo that, "a small number of titles had left the platform over issues relating to legacy deals. However, all of those titles that have left will return to the service as soon as those licenses expire."'
https://comicbook.com/2020/01/02/disney-plus-home-alone-sandlot-removed-reveals-why-m ore-were/
The answer I was looking for
Thank you! This makes the most sense as to an explanation! God bless the Techdirt comments section!
Re: The answer I was looking for
I love how Disney acts like it's some force of nature that's out of their hands when actually what happened is they chose to sell the exclusive rights to stream these to someone else instead of putting it on their own service they knew was coming.
Re: This makes no sense for Disney
Welcome to the "Disney Digital Vault" where all your favorites go to die for a few years, until Disney can squeeze top dollar out of them again for the next generation...
It will happen, and they will claim it's to 'help' consumers when we all know it's just trying to create artificial scarcity to increase the marginal profit margin available. Forget that they already recovered their cost 100X over during the initial release and showings, they expect to be able to keep bleeding the customers until they have nothing left to give.
Don't give these bloodsuckers anything, no matter how 'entertaining' you may think their creations (stolen copyright on most, since they can't be bothered to pay for the things they appropriate, but expect everyone else to pay for their appropriated culture...)
One explanation for the missing movies:
Disney thought everyone liked Pirates of the Caribbean, so they decided to help everyone become a pirate.
Re: One explanation for the missing movies:
I like where this is going! Do you think they'll also pay for me to live in the Caribbean?
Re: Re: One explanation for the missing movies:
I don't see why not!
Went to watch Stranger Tides last night actually, and found it missing. Googled, and I couldn't find it on any streaming service that didn't want you to also pay to rent the movie.
And we have Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix as well as Disney+.
not quite, but close
That's more the actual complaint, I think.
Using the Magic Eight Ball to select programming.
I had a thought the other day, about someone setting up a sort of TV guide type service where one could look up what they wanted to watch and find out how to get that service (maybe someone like IMBD could link to them). The article above shows how difficult it would be to maintain any kind of accurate listing (who would want THAT headache?). Hell, not even the sites providing the streams seem to be able to keep an accurate listing as without any kind of hint about why changes are made there is no predicting what the lists will be tomorrow.
Storage is so cheap these days, it doesn't seem like technical difficulties would be the issue, even if some property only got one viewing per year, the fact that that property was available might get someone to subscribe to your service. Or many someones. There might be some convoluted scheme involving scarcity that these folks are playing with, but it appears they are going to piss viewers off (with the attendant revenue issues) more than reap benefits from artificial scarcity.
Re: Using the Magic Eight Ball to select programming.
There's an app, at least on the iPhone, I would assume Android also called "JustWatch". You can enter the name of whatever you're looking for and it'll show you where you can buy it, rent it, or Stream it. It seems to work pretty good for things I'm entering into it.
Re: Using the Magic Eight Ball to select programming.
Would such an app even be legal under current laws?
I think "Amazing Work" is a bit of a stretch.. When it was released after months of beta testing it still couldn't even resume your shows or tell you which episodes you had watched.. Didn't work at all for tons of people, still doesn't work on Linux and worst of all... No Muppet Show..
"and exclusive programs like The Mandalorian" is maybe less of a stretch but I would say instead "and the exclusive program: The Mandalorian"
I predicted Disney would screw this up because they overvalue their content and doing something like throwing the doors open so you can watch whatever you want just isn't in their DNA but I did not predict that they would screw up the service itself so badly.. I mean they already had Hulu running for a long time, it's pretty embarrassing I should think.
Disney also specifically made the claim that they were not going to do the rotating stock thing when promoting the service.
So anyway stop hoarding The Muppet Show and you will have my 7$
It works on Linux now and has for a month at this point.
Something something decades screaming about piracy, we think they finally got a glimmer of a hint seeing piracy drop as they made it easier for people to get the content legally....
They some dipshit said this whole vault thing worked well last time, some other dipshit decided that people would pay to add more streaming services (I mean really, its just like cable!!! They'll pay more for HBO, ShowTime, etc etc WE'LL BE RICH!!!!!!)
Rather than offer 1 or 2 really good streaming platforms (iTunes?) each of them is going to build their own (UltraViolet now with 17 more websites you have to log into first to verify your access rights) and expect consumers to pay a premium price...
They aren't very bright are they...
Hey, this golden egg is awesome.
But I bet if we cut the goose open, we could get a second golden egg, and we wouldn't have to wait for tomorrow.
Frankly, I can't see any downsides to this plan, and I suggest we implement it immediately.
Gentlemen, sharpen your axes.
