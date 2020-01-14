DHS Move Ahead With Plan To Harvest DNA Samples From Nearly Everyone Detained By ICE And CBP
Looks like everyone roaming across the board is going to become a source of info for the US government. The DHS has already rolled out facial recognition at international airports and additional biometric collections elsewhere. The Fourth Amendment's near-nonexistence at the border has led to a steadily-increasing number of invasive device searches. Visa applicants and other long-term visitors are being forced to turn over social media information (including passwords) during the application process.
Now, the DHS is hoping to collect DNA from nearly every immigrant it has in custody. The DHS first pitched this idea back in October, hoping to strike the lone exemption keeping it from collecting samples from the hundreds of thousands of people crossing southern borders every year.
The previous administration said it simply wasn't feasible to collect DNA from every detainee, especially those rounded up near southern borders. This administration says it's no longer a logistical problem, so it should be allowed to collect it from everyone detained by ICE or the CBP.
[S]ubsequent developments have resulted in fundamental changes in the cost and ease of DNA-sample collection. DNA-sample collection from persons taken into or held in custody is no longer a novelty. Rather, pursuant to the mandate of § 28.12(b), it is now carried out as a routine booking measure, parallel to fingerprinting, by Federal agencies on a government-wide basis.
The rule change removes the logistics exemption, effectively removing the power to make judgment calls on DNA collection from the DHS and placing it in the hands of the Attorney General. Presumably, Bill Barr will be far less likely to exempt any immigrants from this DNA collection, no matter how much of a burden it places on the agencies performing the collection.
The change is now in effect and the DHS is moving forward with its expanded DNA collection.
The U.S. government on Monday launched a pilot program to collect DNA from people in immigration custody and submit it to the FBI, with plans to expand nationwide.
In Detroit, people as young as 14 will be subject to DNA collection.
The information would go into a massive criminal database run by the FBI, where it would be held indefinitely. A memo outlining the program published Monday by the Department of Homeland Security said U.S. citizens and permanent residents holding a “green card” who are detained could be subject to DNA testing, as well as asylum seekers and people entering the country without authorization. Refusing to submit DNA could lead to a misdemeanor criminal charge, the document said.
It will take more than a detention to collect DNA from US persons and lawful permanent residents, so that's not an entirely accurate synopsis of the DHS's memo [PDF]. US persons and lawful residents will have to be under arrest or facing criminal charges to be subjected to the DNA collection.
But it does change the scope of the collection, which will now include as many immigrants as possible, even if they're crossing at heavily-trafficked areas of the border. It also means the DHS is creating additional logistical challenges under the theory that filling an FBI database with non-criminals will make it easier to apprehend criminals.
The DHS expects this to cost an additional $3-5 million a year, including the $5.38 the FBI spends for each DNA kit. Processing is another matter -- the DHS did not address this cost in its proposal other than saying the FBI "won't charge" the DHS for processing. This is an especially meaningless assurance. Taxpayers will still be paying for the gratis processing the FBI will be performing. There will just be less paperwork involved.
Even if it's cost-effective, it's still mostly useless. Most of the DNA collected will be linked to people who did nothing more than attempt to cross a border. It puts more needles in the FBI's haystack under the theory it might result in the occasional apprehension of a dangerous individual. Even the DHS believes the collection won't do much to ensure the worst of the worst aren't returned to general population.
The DHS memo acknowledged that the DNA its agents collect may not be immediately useful. Agents plan to take saliva swabs of detained people, then mail them to the FBI. By the time the results are processed, the memo said, the people in question may have already been released, deported or transferred to another federal agency.
Useful or not, the collected DNA belongs to the US government for life. The government has authorized DNA collection on detainees as young as 14 and can hold onto the info indefinitely. In practical terms, this means CBP and ICE will be taking DNA samples from children because agents generally decide how old immigrant minors are, rather than relying on produced documents or statements from detainees and family members. If they really want the sample, they'll just declare someone to be 14 years old.
Maybe the ultimate goal is to make coming to America just not worth the hassle. The government's thirst for data is never quenched. Every so often the public may make it take a step back from the fire hose, but it will always come back for more.
Worse than that.
... because it WILL leak out.
And if it doesn't simply leak out, it will be sold.
And then one more piece of biometric information becomes effectively common knowledge. Yay, insurance premiums. Yay, fraud. Yay, scams!
Of course we should record the dna of criminal aliens.
WTF?
How could we not?
Re:
I'm not sure which is more interesting - how naive you have to be to believe that those are the only people being detained, or the implicit assertion that anyone detained must be treated as if they have been found guilty of something without due process.
Re: Re:
Illegal alien criminal fuckwads don’t deserve “due process”.
A boot in the ass on the way back across the border is all they deserve.
Re: Re: Re:
"Illegal alien criminal fuckwads don’t deserve “due process”."
Impressive, no only is that directly against your constitution, but you don't mind the rights of innocent people who sometimes get caught up in this process being arbitrarily removed - some of them US citizens.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
~80 years ago they used another word instead of alien to dehumanize people of a certain demographic. I do hope that history doesn't repeat itself.
Re: Re: Re:
Hey, it's Stephen Miller, nice to have a celebrity on here. Why did you stop using the spray on hair, it was a great look for you.
Re: Re: Re:
Are you referring to all those who have over stayed their visa or only those who have crossed the border illegally?
Re: Re: Re:
" Illegal alien criminal fuckwads don’t deserve “due process”. A boot in the ass on the way back across the border is all they deserve."
That's harsh. I mean sure, the native tribes would like their country back, but deporting everyone descended from immigrants might just be a bit over the top.
But i think we all realized just what sort of troll you were when you started out on how "criminals" didn't deserve "due process". Because the last guy to openly advocate the "one judge, one bullet" approach in public was Joseph vissarionovich Stalin.
Re:
"How could we not?"
Do you honestly trust our government to stop there? Next will be DNA tests collected roadside during a traffic stop.
But what purpose does this DNA collection really serve? It can't be used to prevent people previously deported from re-entering the country, because even DHS admits the results may not be back in time.
Or is the purpose to gradually condition our society into accepting gradually increasing levels of government surveillance and intrusion that make Orwell's 1984 pale by comparison? Make no mistake...our government would collect biometric information on every person in this country if they thought they could get away with it.
Re: Re:
Who cares? My DNA is even more American than yours. I’m not worried. You worried?
Re: Re: Re:
"My DNA is even more American than yours."
What counts as "American" DNA, given that I've drank in pubs that are hundreds of years older than your first settlement?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sons and daughters of the American Revolution, that’s a good start.
I’m guessing that excludes you.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So, you don't count the children of immigrants who entered the country since then to be Americans, since they inevitably have different DNA? How many generations count, in your view?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Passport. Recite the pledge of allegiance. Sing a little of the National anthem.
Good enough for me.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Which of those is present in DNA?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Is that a trick question?
Or are you some kind of morally superior being?
In your imagination, I mean.
Only to someone who can’t answer it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Is that a trick question?"
No, you stated you had more American DNA than somebody. I'm merely asking which parts of your DNA makes it "American". So far you're responded with dogma and paperwork, neither of which is in DNA.
I'm merely asking you to back up your own words.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
We all know he is incapable of answering any questions with anything but insults and rhetoric.
Not an answer to the question. How many generations count, in your view?
Also: Passports can be faked, and both the pledge of allegiance and the singing of the national anthem are shitty tradition we think of as “patriotic” because we were told to think of it that way. Pledging loyalty to a flag¹ or singing a song isn’t patriotism. Patriotism is someone asking if, and why, they even need to do those things in the first place.
¹ — And so you get a further bug up your ass about my comment, allow me to present an alternate pledge that isn’t a loyalty oath to the government: “I pledge allegiance to the people of the United States of America, and to the Republic in which they live — one nation, and its Constitution, working towards liberty and justice for all.”
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
A good chunk of Mexico was California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Tejas.
They were there before the American Revolution.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even they were immigrants at one time, as Baron von Robber pointed out further down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
In the Panspermia theory, we are all immigrants on this planet.
Re: Re: Re:
Pretty much anyone who cares about the Constitution cares about government overreach like this.
And I'm absolutely worried about when our government decides this is not enough information for them and decide to collect the DNA of everyone.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, we’ve got to do something to identify and deport the 25 million illegal alien fuckwads squatting in the USA.
You have a better idea?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And how is DNA collection going to accomplish that?
Start by remembering this country was founded on immigration.
Then we can work on streamlining and improving the immigration process in ways that don't treat our Constitution like toilet paper.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
What’s your agenda?
Scholar?
Politician?
Corporatist?
Priest?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Constitutionalist.
Human being.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"we’ve got to do something'
Hey, who cares about those rights, as long as you're doing something, huh? I hope you don't need them yourself at any time in the future once you've wished them away to get at those brown people...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Who’s brown? You brown?
Are you a racist?
Deport all the illegals, any color, that’s what I’m saying.
Racism is WRONG!
Yeah, sure, and the Trump administration’s first two attempts at a Middle East travel ban just so happened to target Muslims with specific precision by accident~.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm sorry if I made an incorrect assumption, but when someone is clearly quite nationalist, obsessed with the "pureness" of DNA and with getting rid of "illegals", that does imply something.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Who did Nazi that coming? ;)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
We really need a rimshot emoji.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Please, show us on the doll where non white people existing hurts you.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Wow this place is full of racist freak shows.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, there is that one guy who really hates immigrants and is proud of how pure his DNA is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yourself included.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Don't hold your breath. I'm still waiting for him to answer how he thinks DNA collection will help in his anti-immigrant crusade.
Re: Re: Re:
Really? Which tribe?
My wife is part choctaw.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You wish you had a hot Indian wife.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Wow, the retard is strong in you.
Her father was full choctaw. Her mother 1/4 costanoan.
So get out of her country.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But is she hot? Is her private place special? Does she howl like a dog and hiss like a snake? That’s what everyone says about hot and horny Indian babes.
Is it true?
Or is she another disgusting drunk trailer trash whore with moccasins?
Not her country anymore, she sold it for some whiskey, as I remember.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So you've just proven yourself to be a racist facaist retard in one post.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I am neither. I am both.
I am the shadow under the moonlight of your wife sucking my cock.
Go find another country for you and your half breed family.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Im not the one with the Indian wife, dipshit.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, your wife can suck my cock too.
I’m not a RACIST.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hate to break it to you, but you absolutely are a racist. You don't have to be discriminatory to be racist...you just have to be ignorant and demeaning in your views of other races. In other words, you just have to be yourself.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
My husband doesn't go for that.
But are you the terror that flaps in the night? 🤔
Re:
More likely his is the creature under the bridge.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Go find another country "
I love the fact that this is your response to someone telling you that their family were here before you were. The fact that you can't identify the correct person to attack is the icing on the cake, but the lack of self-awareness is impressive.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It truly is. It takes some serious dedication to shove his head that far up his ass.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Their dead family.
Dinosaurs are dead too.
May it’s their country , by your reasoning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Someone’s awfully defensive about their identity as an American. Are you hiding something about how you got to this country, Squidward?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Their dead family."
Their lineage is still there, and likely outlasts your family by many generations. Which, by your logic, makes them more American than you.
"May it’s their country , by your reasoning."
Hey, you're the one claiming that new immigrants need to get kicked out so that the descendants of the last set of immigrants feel safer. We're just pointing out that at one point your family were the "invaders".
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Go find another country for you and your half breed family.
By any chance do you think you invented email?
Re: Re: Re:
"Who cares? My DNA is even more American than yours. I’m not worried. You worried?"
American: Refers to inhabitants of both north and south american continents
How can one have dna that is more this or that country? Seems it is just another tool in the bigot toolbox.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
USA. Idiot.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
As soon as you can point out the DNA marker that only residents of the USA have then maybe you'd have a justifiable reason ri collect it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well, there are some well documented American families, DNA and much more.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So, again, how many generations count? Which members of your President's family count as "American" in your eyes, if we're going on DNA?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And what about the rest of the citizens, whose ancestors emigrated here in the past 200 years?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Well, there are some well documented American families, DNA and much more."
So in other words, aside from people who have the genetic markers indicating descent from JFK and a few others, the rest should get themselves out of the US?
This may just be the most backward suggestion for the use of the long-buried pseudoscience of eugenics I've seen in a while.
At this point I'm fairly sure we're talking to a troll. No one is that dumb.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Those are not mutually exclusive.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Can’t we have an honest disagreement?
Troll, indeed.
Sure we can — once you start being honest.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sure we can....
As soon as you stop tossing out racist and fascist insults to anyone who disagrees with you and answer the questions you've been asked repeatedly.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Look I am cool with collecting dna. So what?
Especially criminals.
Good idea for the rest of us law abiding Americans.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But where does the collection stop?
And how would collecting DNA from illegal immigrants help stop them from entering the country?
And whay about the American citizens CBP/ICE detain every year?
For what reason should “law abiding Americans” have their DNA collected and stored by the government? Because if you think DNA collection would stop with undocumented immigrants, you’re a bigger fool than you’ve already proven yourself to be.
Re:
You have your opinion and I have mine.
And you are a proven idiot.
…says the asshole who used a racial slur after saying multiple times that they aren’t a racist.
Also, not an answer to my question.
Re: Re:
asserts erroneous facts
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I remember when "papers please" and collecting personal data with no due process were so abhorrent to Americans that they fought several wars to liberate the people it was happening to. How times have changed.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Another American tenet is "innocent until proven guilty". Are you suggesting we put all of those alleged illegal immigrants on trial before we collect their DNA? After all, they're not criminals until proven so in a court of law.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
He's already proven by his own statements he doesn't care about the Constitution or our rights.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The United States of America is a subset of the continent of North America. There also is a South America.
Interesting thing is, both North and South America are populated with americans.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You're assuming bigots are even capable of using tools, and given the lack of reasoning shown in his responses so far that may be too much of an assumption.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I think they act like fools thinking it will help them escape their responsibilities.
Re: Re: Re:
"Who cares? My DNA is even more American than yours. I’m not worried. You worried?"
DNA can't show you're american. It can only show where you've got ancestry from.
Oh, and it can be sold for high price to insurance companies so your premiums skyrocket if your parents and grandparents had any latent forms of chronic conditions.
I'd be worried about who got my genetic sequence. That you aren't only means you're an idiot. Would you accept having to give your ATM pin code to anyone who asked as well?
Re: Re: Re:
Dipshit. All DNA has a similar origination. That you think yours is significantly different must mean that your from another planet. Just think, in the future we may find that the DNA found here on Terra was also distributed to other worlds by some post Big Bang interaction. What will you claim then?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oops....bad formatting in my part.
I do not see that as creating much of a problem for your police, as they will make up a reason to arrest someone.
Re:
“My police”?
Who are you, an illegal alien criminal fuckwad?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Not everybody who comments on this site are US citizens, nor do the live in the USA. In most countries, the police do not try and turn every interaction with people a reason to search them, or regards laws restricting things like searches an impediment to them doing their job.
Re: Re: Re:
Stop and frisk, that’s my motto, what’s yours?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Don't be a racist shithead.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Racism, racism. Stop and frisk everybody, that’s my motto. I’m not a racist, you are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Do you Stop and Frisk yourself?
That would make a good sketch - lol
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
He could get arrested for that in most public places....then the government could collect his DNA.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Stop 'n Swab
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So the Constitution means nothing to you. The Bill of Rights means nothing to you.
How about we deport you instead since you obviously don't like our Constitution?
Ah, so you’re not a racist, you’re a fascist.
…not really makin’ a good case for yourself here, champ.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You are very very racist. That's obvious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe y’all are projecting.
Nigger.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
We're projecting what it means to be real Americans.
When backed into a corner, the idiot racist defies their own proclamations of anti-racism to make everyone concentrate on the racism instead of the idiocy, failing to realize that doing so exposes both the racism and the idiocy.
Re:
https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/francois_de_la_rochefouca_399179?src=t_cleverness
You’re not concealing anything. You’re more transparent than a PNG with an alpha channel.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Well....every bit the troll as racist.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but if I had to guess, they’re probably a little birdhouse in your soul.
Re: Re:
Who are you, an illegal alien criminal fuckwad?
No, we're not talking about your mother.
And once a democrat is back in the Whitehouse, those who support Trump will once again remember they're meant to care about the constitution. The people creating these policies will go on Fox News or get NYT columns where they decry government overreach, and the voters that support it will go back to claiming that the president wearing a coloured suit clearly means they're going to have fema lock up everyone who ever voted for trump to harvest their eyeball juice, and tag all babies with their nutritional information.
Re:
You should write a book.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Probably, but the people who need to read my thoughts on these things aren't huge fans of reading anything longer than a tweet, or the ticker at the bottom of the Fox news screen. I suppose if I put the word Snowflake in the title, I could get a right wing group to bulk purchase it so people think my views have a wider appeal.
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, I was kidding. You write like shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That hasn't stopped Don Jr, or any other rightwing grifters for that matter.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Jealous much?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Only those being grifted are jealous of the grifters. Everyone else just shakes their head at how pathetic both the grifted and the grifters are.
Re:
...you think Republicans are going to start caring about the way brown-skinned people are treated at the border? Really? Republicans?
Re: Re:
How are all you geniuses going to feel after trump’s reelection?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If it happens: disappointed that people still think he’s the lesser of two evils, relieved that he can’t legally serve another term, worried that he’ll do his goddamned best to find a way around that limit and stay in the White House past 2024 (which he’s “joked” about doing before), and frightened that the courts his administration has packed with right-wing ideologues will let him.
Re:
You know that ALL his kids are going to run next.
Then their kids.
Bush on steroids.
Trumperica.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But is their DNA American enough for you?
Ah, yes, just what America needs~: a “royal” family. I mean, it’s not like America fought a way against the divine right of kings, after all~.
Re: Re:
"Trumperica."
No no ... it is Trumplandia
Trumperica would be some Seinfeld spinoff where Kramer meets Donald. Now that sounds like it could be very funny.
Re: Re: Re:
That the election was rigged?
lol
Of course it will be rigged
“We don’t rig elections!” — Republicans right before voting to purge voter rolls and gerrymander voting distrcts, probably
Re: Re: Re:
How are all you geniuses going to feel after trump’s reelection?
Indifferent.
He hasn't accomplished anything in the 3+ years he's been in office. Why would a second term be any different?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh I don't know about that, he is doing quite a lot allow corporations to pollute the environment y removing environmental protections. and destroying the EPA.
Parenting 101
Despite what the "parenting" books written by "parenting" experts might tell you, this is exactly why you don't give your children "reasons" other than "because I said so" when they question your authority to tell them what they can and cannot do - the devious little criminals will find a way to work around your rationale and then triumphantly proclaim that, your objection being answered, now you have to allow them to do as they wanted.
Rather than objecting that the proposed DNA collection would be too costly, too cumbersome, too ineffective, too intrusive, too whatever, they should have just stuck with "I said 'No' and if you ask again I'm going to have to explain the meaning of the word 'No' to you in terms I can guarantee you will not like one bit."
Here, have a funny vote.
Re:
Mine too
Re: Re:
Real humor is dead.
Trump is funny to any normal human.
Even the Iranians.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump is the butt of many jokes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Every President is the butt of many jokes, and they damn well should be.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Haha, yup.
Some countries are not very understanding of those who mock its leader.
Re: Re: Re:
Unintentionally funny. The man is a brainless twit. I think Jon Stewart said it best when he named Trump "Fuckface von Clownstick".
so much for 'Land of the FREE, Home of the BRAVE'! seems what i read all those years ago was right when Laden said that governments would become worse than terrorists!
