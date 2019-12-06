DHS Wanted To Add US Citizens To The Long List Of People Subjected To Mandatory Face Scans At Airports... But Has Backed Down For Now
We knew the DHS would get to this point eventually. Since the beginning of its biometric scanning program rollout, the DHS has planned on adding US citizens to the list of people forced to trade their faces for air travel privileges. So far, the program has been limited to suspicious foreigners (which is all of them, including those here on visas), but a recent filing -- caught by Zack Whittaker at TechCrunch -- says flying in the United States would soon require adding yourself to the government's facial recognition databases.
Homeland Security wants to expand facial recognition checks for travelers arriving to and departing from the U.S. to also include citizens, which had previously been exempt from the mandatory checks.
In a filing, the department has proposed that all travelers, and not just foreign nationals or visitors, will have to complete a facial recognition check before they are allowed to enter the U.S., but also to leave the country.
The Department of Homeland Security's excuse for subjecting US citizens to mandatory face scans is the homeland's security. Here's the DHS in its own words:
To facilitate the implementation of a seamless biometric entry-exit system that uses facial recognition and to help prevent persons attempting to fraudulently use U.S. travel documents and identify criminals and known or suspected terrorists, DHS is proposing to amend the regulations to provide that all travelers, including U.S. citizens, may be required to be photographed upon entry and/or departure.
"May be required" should actually read "will be required." The DHS's privacy assessment of its biometric scanning efforts noted that opting out of biometric scanning means never leaving the country:
[T]he only way for an individual to ensure he or she is not subject to collection of biometric information when traveling internationally is to refrain from traveling…
The government would like to get to know its legal residents better, it would appear. It hopes to be able to put faces to names with an acceptable degree of accuracy. What's acceptable to the DHS probably won't be acceptable to travelers, but travelers aren't making the rules. Travelers are only subjected to them.
The only thing preventing this program from becoming China is the DHS's inefficiency -- or a massive public outcry. After this story started making news this week, DHS suddenly decided to put it on pause for the time being. Of course, it still has until next year to roll out biometric scanning to the 20 largest airports in the country. It's been working on this for a few years now and has yet to roll this out completely to its test markets. Whatever gains are made in facial recognition accuracy will hopefully arrive in time to keep the lowest bidders from endangering the freedoms of travelers just looking to exit or enter their home country. Even if DHS is backing down on scanning Americans, it's not clear it's backing down on its overall commitment to facial scanning technology.
The weak promise the DHS gave months ago about keeping Americans out of this was quickly broken to better facilitate the treatment of citizens and visa holders as terrorists every time they board a flight that crosses US borders -- so I wouldn't put much faith in its latest promise not to go there any more. The DHS and its large adult son, the TSA, have done very little to make traveling more secure. But when there's billions of budgetary dollars at stake, you can't be too careful. The money must be spent and those who firmly believe something must be done to secure the nation will see some things being done. Whatever collateral damage this does to Americans and their trust in the federal government is apparently acceptable.
Ah, the Department of Homeland Security — a government department that didn’t exist before 9/11, was somehow absolutely necessary after 9/11, and has done far more to make citizens of the “homeland” feel less secure than virtually any other agency or department in the federal government. The fact that it also runs the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency doesn’t help DHS’s reputation, either.
(Abolish ICE. Abolish DHS.)
Re:
Well, these DHS measures are clearly to prevent another HolodmorHolocaust
Nothing to hide, nothing to fear.
Please give us your Social Security number, then.
Re:
The people who use the phrase "nothing to hide, nothing to fear" who aren't being sarcastic usually turn out to have the most to hide, which is why the phrase they spout almost never applies to them, just the peons.
Re:
I always love it when anonymous cowards say stuff like this.
Time to grow a beard.
Thin end of the wedge?
The last time I touched American soil for a refueling stop, they took the fingerprint and picture of every person on the flight. And this wasfor just a refueling stop were we were not even allowed past the holding area.
If it is just face scans now, why stop at that and require fingerprints as well?
(PS. Anyone believe that they dont take photos and are trialing facial scanning of EVERYONE now anyway?)
The funny thing is that it's discriminating against minorities
Well, not funny. But face recognition technology works for discriminating feature sets in its design and training sets, and at least the design sets are heavily skewed towards the feature sets of the developing researchers.
So false positives will be much more likely with faces that "look all the same" to the researchers because they pick their training feature criteria by what makes a difference to them and with their immediately available core test persons.
And then guess how the feedback will be weighted according to who has the means to sue over it.
And then of course, we got agent discretion. If the software just flags everyone, you still win because "you are black and that looks suspicious to me" just sounds worse than "the software flagged you" (and while it flags everyone, the white ones look unsuspicious to me so I let them pass).
Basically, train the machine to take the blame for what humans are not allowed to do.
They just want an excuse.
Facial scanning technology is nowhere near even 90% accurate. Even if they waved a magic wand and got it up to 99.9% accurate it's still not good enough.
The major airport near me handles about 4 million passengers each month. At 99.9% accuracy, that's still 130 false alarms each and every day.
What they want to do is use the system as an excuse to harass travelers. It might be that brown skinned individual the racist operator doesn't like, or it might be the pretty woman the pervert operator wants an excuse to grope. It might also be an excuse for the DHS to send more tax money to enrich some corporation.
Any way you look at it, the facial recognition machine would be better labeled as an excuse machine.
Re: They just want an excuse.
They probably asked for farcical scanning technology and budgeting was short of letters.
Stop being so generous
" The DHS and its large adult son, the TSA, have done very little to make traveling more secure"
Why are you being so kind to them? They have done nothing but waste taxpayer money
After implementation of such a system, what is done when a person suffers from facial injuries resulting in failure of the system to "recognize" them anymore?
Re:
Back in my day, we had facial recognition all the time. It was called staffers looking at photo ID.
Guess what they'll do in the case of facial injuries, or new hairdos, or the other 1-in-a-thousand cases they were going to handle in the best of cases?
Shows the validity of their pretext, don't it?
Necessary Precaution
Face Scans at airports are for your own safety!
To protect you from "bad people". Terrible, horrible people who would violate your rights and restrict your freedom of movement and association.
There's other ways in and out of the country
I'm surprised they left a giant loophole for us unpatriotic people who live so close to the border that we enter and leave the US in our cars, or occasionally on foot or in a boat (all quite legally.)
I also am trying to imagine how they would do exit scanning of people in cars.
