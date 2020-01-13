How Years Of Copyright Maximalism Is Now Killing Pop Music

Washington And Oregon Fine CenturyLink For Completely Bogus Broadband Fees
from the originality-is-a-con dept

Mon, Jan 13th 2020 9:30am Mike Masnick

Almost five years ago, we warned that years of copyright maximalists brainwashing the public about ever expansive copyright and the need for everything to be "owned" had resulted in the crazy Blurred Lines decision that said that merely being inspired by another artist to make a song that has a similar feel, even if it doesn't copy any actual part of the music, was infringing. We warned that this would lead to bad things -- and it has.

Over the last few years, we've been detailing story after story of similar cases being filed. It's become so common that we don't even bother to write about most of the cases. As we've said, though, this really is the industry reaping what they've sowed. It's gotten so crazy that even the RIAA (yes, that RIAA) has felt the need to tell courts that maybe their interpretation of copyright has gone too far in the direction of over-protecting copyright holders.

It's now become such a fact of life that the NY Times has a giant article on how copyright is basically eating pop music these days. It describes a bunch of these cases, and notes that merely "being influenced" makes you liable for copyright infringement, and how that's causing problems for the very concept of pop music:

That is, to put it plainly, bad news for pop stars, and the producers and songwriters who help them craft hits. They are now marks for frivolous litigation premised upon nebulous assertions as well as a complete and willful ignorance of how pop music is actually made.

Occasionally, pop innovates in a hard stylistic jolt, or an outlier comes to rapid prominence (see: Lil Nas X), but more often, it moves as a kind of unconscious collective. An evolutionary step is rarely the product of one person working in isolation; it is one brick added atop hundreds of others.

Originality is a con: Pop music history is the history of near overlap. Ideas rarely emerge in complete isolation. In studios around the world, performers, producers and songwriters are all trying to innovate just one step beyond where music currently is, working from the same component parts. It shouldn’t be a surprise when some of what they come up with sounds similar — and also like what came before.

The whole article is great, including this fantastic line:

It fails to make a distinction between theft and echo, or worse, presumes that all echo is theft. It ignores that the long continuum of pop revisits sonic approaches, melodies, beats and chord progressions time and again. It demands that each song be wholly distinct from everything that preceded it, an absurd and ultimately unenforceable dictate.

All echo is theft. That's definitely the argument that many copyright system supporters have made for years. And now it's coming back to bite them.

But here's the most frustrating part of all of this: even with that one RIAA filing admitting that sometimes copyright could go too far in over-protecting rightsholders, it's not stopping them or other copyright maximalist organizations from still pushing for more expansive, more draconian, more protective copyright reform. Get ready for it, because it's coming. There are efforts to import the EU's dreadful copyright directive, as well as a very strongly backed effort to get rid of the DMCA's safe harbors. And this is coming at a time when actual revenues for artists have continued to shoot skyward.

However, as with so much about copyright, this is all about third parties -- not the artists and creators themselves -- looking for their own monopoly rents. They're looking to figure out how to get a piece of the pie for literally doing absolutely nothing. But if something becomes successful, suddenly they all want a cut, and copyright maximalism has handed them the tools to get exactly that. And, as a result, pop music is under ongoing litigation assault. The labels are making money. The lawyers are making money... and, according to a new Rolling Stone article, the insurance companies are making money:

While some record labels may have the budget to hire on-call musicologists who vet new releases for potential copyright claims, smaller players who can’t afford that luxury are turning toward a tried-and-true form of protection: insurance. Lucas Keller — the founder of music management company Milk and Honey, which represents writers and producers who’ve worked with everyone from Alessia Cara and Carrie Underwood to 5 Seconds of Summer and Muse — recently began encouraging all his songwriter clients to purchase errors-and-omissions insurance, which protects creative professionals from legal challenges to their intellectual property. “We all feel like the system has failed us,” Keller says. “There are a lot of aggressive lawyers filing lawsuits and going ham on people.” (He’s particularly critical of publishers whose rosters are heavier on older catalogs than new acts: “Heritage publishers who aren’t making a lot of money are coming out of the woodwork and saying, ‘We’re going to take a piece of your contemporary hit.’ ”)

Under E&O policies, insurance companies can cover several million dollars of an artist’s costs if they lose a copyright lawsuit. Joe Charles, senior vice president at insurance provider Alliant Insurance Services, says that as many as half of his personal A-list music clients — a roster of stars who already pay for tour insurance and other standard entertainment-industry policies — have recently shown interest in E&O coverage. “When a major claim is all over the press, we’ll get 10 to 20 calls from musicians asking how they can protect themselves and what it will cost,” Charles says.

Notice that all this is money that is not going to the actual artists. The entire premise of the Rolling Stone article is basically that having a hit song is simply too expensive these days, because of bullshit copyright lawsuits that actually have a chance because copyright law has gone insane. Something is clearly broken here, and supporters of the copyright system need to admit that maybe they've gone too far.

Filed Under: blurred lines, copying, copyright, inspiration, insurance, lawsuits, liability, pop music

Reader Comments

The First Word

Re: This is working exactly how RIAA wants it to...

These decisions won't make RIAA happy for very long, since there's a fundamental problem with the viewpoint that copyright protects ideas not expressions. And once the courts notice, then combined with recent precedents it has the potential to destroy just about all music copyrights, everywhere.

Music is iterative.

The thing that illegal copying and theft have in common is that neither one confers ownership. If courts are ruling that the current generation of musicians are violating copyright because they utilize new expressions of the same idea, then those older expressions of those ideas cannot be copyrighted either, because they in turn infringe the copyrights of older expressions!

And if copyright protects ideas, not expressions, the fact that some of those protected ideas are older than their creator's life plus 70 years combined with copyright violation not conferring ownership means that NOTHING is copyrighted!

—Bergman

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 9:44am

    The History of Music

    300 BC to 1976, music develops.

    1976 Sony Bono puts his foot in his mouth.

    2014 Courts begin interpreting that all the music has been made and any 'new' music is infringing.

    2019 RIAA...Noooooooo!

    All dates approximate as they are more of a range than absolute.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    crade (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 9:45am

    Copyright Maximalism Is Now Killing Pop Music

    I'm so torn

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    radix (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 9:47am

    It fails to make a distinction between theft and echo

    Ooof. The New York Times just lost that Teespring ad contract.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:05am

    This is working exactly how RIAA wants it to...

    While they may feign being upset, adding all these additional hurdles and unexpected fees gives the people RIAA ACTUALLY represents more money. It makes the environment so toxic for an independent that they HAVE to sign to a label out of fear of having their creation taken away from other greedy labels, lawyers, and whoever else thinks they are entitled to free money for nothing.

    I mean... it is really a perfect model when you are trying to extract extortionate rents from the artists who really do all the work...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:37am

      'How about that, the water we chummed is filled with sharks...'

      Was just about to post that very thing. Sure a lawsuit happy arena is a pain and downright disastrous to artists, but primarily for smaller artists, those that don't have a label backing them to scare off or pay the parasites.

      With the threat of 'publish a song on your own that sounds a little too close to another and face a million dollar lawsuit, or sign with a label and avoid that' people are going to be much more likely to ditch self-publishing and go back to the gatekeepers, playing right into their hands.

      Given that they'd have to be nuts to object to the general trend or try to reverse it, as it's working out great for them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 12:31pm

      Re: This is working exactly how RIAA wants it to...

      These decisions won't make RIAA happy for very long, since there's a fundamental problem with the viewpoint that copyright protects ideas not expressions. And once the courts notice, then combined with recent precedents it has the potential to destroy just about all music copyrights, everywhere.

      Music is iterative.

      The thing that illegal copying and theft have in common is that neither one confers ownership. If courts are ruling that the current generation of musicians are violating copyright because they utilize new expressions of the same idea, then those older expressions of those ideas cannot be copyrighted either, because they in turn infringe the copyrights of older expressions!

      And if copyright protects ideas, not expressions, the fact that some of those protected ideas are older than their creator's life plus 70 years combined with copyright violation not conferring ownership means that NOTHING is copyrighted!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 1:23pm

        Re: Re: This is working exactly how RIAA wants it to...

        Sadly I suspect you are expecting far more rationality than could be reasonably expected from the courts with regards to copyright, because as numerous cases on TD alone have shown nothing causes quite as much insanity as The Holy Copyright.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Wyrm (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:06am

    ... and supporters of the copyright system need to admit that maybe they've gone too far.

    They do, when they are the victims. As quoted in this article, the RIAA did admit it once, which should send others the message that it has really gone too far.
    But that's the problem: they know it. They just won't admit that they were wrong and that things need to be rolled back. They prefer to fight on single cases such as "Blurred Lines", but not the overall issue.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bob, 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:22am

    worth of digital goods

    Yeah the NY Times article even has a link to royaltyexchange .com where you can own a portion of a royalty. I had no idea royalties could be divided up for sale like bitcoin. Seems their worth is just as likely to drop or raise on the whims of society as bitcoin does.

    What's truly crazy is that neither have any intrinsic value. Only what people think they should be worth at the time. And with music, especially pop, that value can change instantly.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Cdaragorn (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:39am

      Re: worth of digital goods

      What you're describing isn't actually the core of the problem. You've just discovered Economics, my friend.
      Nothing has "intrinsic value". All value is determined by the individual and therefore the "whims of society". This is more obvious in areas where haggling is more prominent but it's absolutely true everywhere. It's how the entire supply/demand curve works.
      Much of the issue with the value of digital goods is that they have consistently been massively overvalued. People tend to freak out when they see the low dollar points that come out of calculating things the way physical goods are when the cost of reproduction is literally 0 and overhead costs are in the sub-dollar ranges per month. They can't handle that and start insisting that "normal" prices must be applied here because reasons.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:29am

    Copyright maximalists created this situation. They shouldn’t get to complain about how they kicked themselves in the ass as a result.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:38am

      Re:

      Other than the occasional incident when it affects them directly they have to reason to complain, as they couldn't have asked for a better result.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Nathan F (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:33am

    How's that song go?

    Video killed the radio star?

    I'd say someone needs to release a song about how copyright killed the pop star... but they would just get sued into the ground by the Buggles.. or their estate holders.. and we would never actually get to hear it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:36am

      Copyright Killed the Pop Music Scene, by “Weird Al” Yankovic

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 11:05am

        This is as far as I'll go with this.

        I heard your song back in the year 2002
        I learned to sing it so I'd sound a lot like you
        Your type of music is what I'd try to outdo

        Oh-ah-oh

        I made a song that sounds like yours the other day
        Nobody told me that it wouldn't be okay
        But when you sued me, it sure taught me the hard way

        Oh-ah-oh
        You wanted my head
        Oh-ah-oh
        And my career dead

        Copyright killed the pop music scene
        Copyright killed the pop music scene
        This outcome was not foreseen…

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:44am

    Those guys from England were right!
    Pop Will Eat Itself

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Andrew (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 10:45am

    We're finally living a Spider Robinson story

    Read "Melancholy Elephants" for a pretty humorous but accurate description of the endgame here....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jan 2020 @ 12:46pm

    Manufactured pop stars being brought down by their own makers, how appropriate. The best part of this debacle is that it's mostly impacting the very same legacy music industry that is responsible for it. The independent music scene is still growing exponentially, with no signs of slowing down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Samuel Abram (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 1:01pm

      Re:

      It still doesn't justify the "Blurred Lines" decision, though.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jan 2020 @ 1:08pm

      Re:

      The independent music scene is still growing exponentially, with no signs of slowing down.

      But those musicians will be attacked in the same way as soon as the make enough money that they can pay most of the damages. Also, because of lack of money, how many have been driven out of the business by threats of law suites that they cannot afford to fight.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 13 Jan 2020 @ 1:21pm

        Re: Re:

        Also, because of lack of money, how many have been driven out of the business by threats of law suites that they cannot afford to fight.

        More than that, how many won't even try to enter the business for fear of a lawsuit bringing financial ruin should they write a song that sounds too 'similar' to another one? How many would-be musicians won't even bother because it's simply not worth the risk, and move on to other things, eliminating any chance for the music they had or would have created to be heard and enrich culture?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


