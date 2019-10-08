CBP Official Refuses To Give Journalist His Passport Until He 'Admits' He Writes 'Propaganda'
Techdirt Podcast Episode 228: Working Futures

Not The First Rodeo: Lil Nas X And Cardi B Hit With Blurred Lines Style Copyright Complaint Over Rodeo

Copyright

from the no-more-inspiration dept

Tue, Oct 8th 2019 12:04pmMike Masnick

We've talked quite a bit lately about how the Blurred Lines decision, saying that having a similar "feel" in a song can be copyright infringement even if it's not a direct copy, has truly messed up the recording industry. Artists are afraid to even mention inspirations for fear of it leading to a lawsuit. New lawsuits are freaking out musicians and even have the RIAA complaining that maybe copyright protection has gone too far.

It appears we've got another such lawsuit, this time against Lil Nas X, who had the undisputed "song of the summer" with "Old Town Road." Lil Nas X released his 7 EP earlier this summer, which included a couple versions of "Old Town Road," but also a collaboration with Cardi B called "Rodeo."

And now they (and everyone else) have been sued over the song claiming that it infringes on a beat called "gwenXdonelee4-142" (catchy name that) that was incorporated into a song you probably haven't heard of: "Broad Day" by PuretoReefa and Sakrite Duexe.

Now, what's important here is that complaint does not claim that Rodeo sampled Broad Day or even that it directly copied the original beat. It literally notes that they just have a "substantially similar" sound.

The similarities between the works at issue include but are not limited to the following: the two works at issue employ a number of substantially similar elements and material which constitute a constellation of elements creating a substantially similar overall sound and feel, as set forth in the below, non-inclusive musical analysis...

It then notes a variety of similarities, including that the chord progression is the same (which, uh, so what?) and that they're both at 142 beats per minute. And then there are things like:

Plaintiffs’ Work utilizes guitar and wind instruments to evoke a certain aesthetic that is set against hip-hop elements derived from digital drum and bass elements....

Rodeo also utilizes guitar and wind instruments to evoke a certain aesthetic that is set against hip-hop elements derived from digital drum and bass elements.

And:

At regular intervals in Plaintiffs’ Work, the rhythmic guitar part outlining chords is replaced with a single note line playing an ascending then descending scale moving with the chord changes....

At regular intervals, Rodeo’s rhythmic guitar part is replaced with a single note line playing ascending and descending scales following the chord progression.

Yes, the songs sound similar. Lots of songs sound similar. That doesn't mean it's infringement, nor should it. But, in a post Blurred Lines reality, that's what we have. Two songs having some similarities are suddenly deemed infringing and the lawsuits start flying. It wouldn't surprise me to find that this case is just settled with the beat creators getting a song-writing credit, because that's often cheaper and faster than going through a whole court case, but the whole thing is pretty messed up and has nothing to do with the true purpose of copyright law.

Again, though, the recording industry only has itself to blame for this situation. It spent decades pushing a maximalist view of copyright, that everything must be owned and that everything must be licensed. Now it's discovering what that means in the real world.

Filed Under: blurred lines, cardi b, copyright, lil nas x, music, rodeo, style

22 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 12:40pm

    Speaking as a musician, producer, and also someone who usually agrees with TechDirt's assessments of infringement, I disagree here. There are many producers whose business is creating "beats" and then selling them to (usually hip-hop) artists to rap over. While these beats are technically musical compositions, they don't really stand on their own as "songs" since they're purposely incomplete. I think this is a case of artist with major-label resources ripping off a small-time beat producer and counting on getting away with it.

    That guitar track in particular sticks out as being identical. Not just rhythmically and melodically, but the sound (tone in music terms) of the guitar hook is exactly the same in both tracks. If it was in fact re-recorded for Lil Nas X, then a conscious decision was made in the studio to make it sound exactly like the Don Lee. 142 BPM isn't a particularly common tempo for a piece of music either.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 12:48pm

      Re:

      Then you're a moron. This is NOT what copyright was meant for, not at all.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:26pm

        Re: Re:

        I'm pretty sure that when I was drunk once, I reproduced that beat as an independent creation (never having heard of or listened to the original)...

        Oh wait, that could never happen, no musicians anywhere have ever played anything that 'sounded' like someone else's creation, that's what copyright is for (to ensure that nobody ever plays or says anything that sounds similar to anything already in existence, amirite?)

        or perhaps it's a 'waahhh, I didn't get paid as much as that guy who is doing something similar to what I did, so I'm going to sue...'

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 1:17pm

      Re:

      Get fucked.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:52pm

        Re: Re:

        I get why this was flagged, and yet at the same time, I get why it was spoken. Copyright enforcement is so removed from how content is generated we now even have copyright enforcement on parts of a product...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      James Burkhardt (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 1:33pm

      Re:

      If it was in fact, exactly the same, that would have been the claim in the lawsuit. That they did not make the claim that the guitar hook was copied, only that there were substantial similarities, of which the guitar hook being an exact replication is not one of them. The claims most on point seem to claim a similar technique is used, but does not state that the exact notation was used. Specificity in a copyright claim is encouraged when it is in favor of the claim. The claim details issues in the entirety of the work sounding similar in themes (strings set against hip-hop), being in the same genre (chord usage), and similarity of techniques (shifting to a less complex guitar part to perform basic scales).

      Copyright, in so much it exists, exists only in the exact notation, and minor variations thereupon. This lawsuit does not allege copying of exact portions, but similarities in the "sound", "feel", and techniques of the piece, which was the concern around the blurred lines ruling, as the "sound", "feel" and musical techniques are not the copyright able elements of a composition.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      crade (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 1:34pm

      Re:

      The problem here isn't whether they might a legitimate claim that Don Lee's song was copied (or portions, or in some way, rerecorded or not). They are not trying to present the fact that the songs sound similar as evidence that copying occurred. They are not alleging that any copying occurred. The problem is that they are only alleging that the songs sound similar and that sounding similar is infringement in and of itself.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        crade (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 1:39pm

        Re: Re:

        Actually, I take all back.. Having actually read the complain they are alleging that it was accessed and copied directly.. They are just pointing to the similarities as evidence of that copying
        So I'm a bit confused as to the issue.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    crade (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 12:47pm

    "Yes, the songs sound similar. Lots of songs sound similar. That doesn't mean it's infringement"

    You just need to catch up with the times. Songs that sound similar are infringing now.. Selectively enforced of course that part won't change.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 1:17pm

    Good

    Live by the sword, die by the sword.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    GHB (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 1:31pm

    So much for karma

    So much for the copyright industry wanting to more legal restrictions against the public on top of overzealous DRM and EULA already in effect, along with trying to go against fair use. They're getting a taste of their own medicine.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Annonymouse, 8 Oct 2019 @ 1:53pm

      Re: So much for karma

      Medicine implies it is a curative and as we all lnow it is anything but.
      So call it what it is, poison, or are we full 1984 doublethink these days?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 2:24pm

        Re: Re: So much for karma

        Chemotherapy is poison

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 3:37pm

        Re: Re: So much for karma

        It could be curative. Emphasis on the could. Assuming that the RIAA and it's ilk being forced to roll back this misstep might be forced to accept further rollbacks.

        But of course they won't be. The RIAA will have Congress or the court roll back this and only this misstep, while claiming more must be done to punish pirates. Just not so much that it harms their profits as well.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 3:05pm

    No more...

    ...new tunes in 7-bar Blues?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Oct 2019 @ 4:14pm

    I think all music is composed of the same frequencies, tones and beats. Therefore, all musicians are pirates and the associated labels are guilty of contributory infringement.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Brock Phillimore (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 5:33pm

    73 Hit Songs You Can Play With The Same Four Chords

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/alanwhite/73-songs-you-can-play-with-the-same-four-chords

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PNRCinema (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 6:36pm

    I'm not usually a novice on this stuff..

    But could someone give me a legit reason WHY the "Blurred Lines" case wasn't appealed to the Supreme Court? Am I mistaken, or didn't Pharell and Thicke just roll over and accept an appellate court decision? I seem to remember that the appellate court got every aspect of that case completely BACKWARDS....but maybe it was SCOTUS and i'm just not remembering it correctly....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Sức khỏe mỗi ngày (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 6:42pm

    Viên uống lợi sữa Betimum

    Bộ sản phẩm bao gồm viên uống lợi sữa Betimum và bột pha sữa Betimum M giảm trừ suy nhược, trầm cảm sau sinh, đã được Bộ Y tế cấp phép và Nghiên cứu lâm sàng trên nhiều phụ nữ mất sữa....
    Click here : https://betimum.vn

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    laminar flow (profile), 8 Oct 2019 @ 7:11pm

    I IV V

    When will people understand that ALL art is derivative. Everything everyone creates is influenced by their exposure to previous art, and not even art in the same medium.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

CBP Official Refuses To Give Journalist His Passport Until He 'Admits' He Writes 'Propaganda'
Techdirt Podcast Episode 228: Working Futures
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:27 Your Money Or Your Life: Louisville Cops, Prosecutors Dropping Hefty Trafficking Charges In Exchange For Seized Cash (14)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 228: Working Futures (0)
12:04 Not The First Rodeo: Lil Nas X And Cardi B Hit With Blurred Lines Style Copyright Complaint Over Rodeo (22)
10:49 CBP Official Refuses To Give Journalist His Passport Until He 'Admits' He Writes 'Propaganda' (96)
10:44 Daily Deal: The Shell Developer Master Class Bundle (0)
09:23 The DOJ Is Conflating The Content Moderation Debate With The Encryption Debate: Don't Let Them (19)
06:21 Former FCC Boss Wheeler Says New Court Ruling Won't Stop Net Neutrality (8)
03:21 Working With The Private Sector And Hundreds Of Law Enforcement Agencies, ICE Has Assembled A Massive Surveillance Network (23)

Monday

19:43 Why Navigation Apps, Working Properly, Can Make Traffic Flows Worse -- And What To Do About It (49)
15:40 Appeals Court Denies Qualified Immunity For Transit Cop Who Arrested A Journalist For Taking Pictures Of EMS Personnel (28)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.