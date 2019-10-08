Not The First Rodeo: Lil Nas X And Cardi B Hit With Blurred Lines Style Copyright Complaint Over Rodeo
We've talked quite a bit lately about how the Blurred Lines decision, saying that having a similar "feel" in a song can be copyright infringement even if it's not a direct copy, has truly messed up the recording industry. Artists are afraid to even mention inspirations for fear of it leading to a lawsuit. New lawsuits are freaking out musicians and even have the RIAA complaining that maybe copyright protection has gone too far.
It appears we've got another such lawsuit, this time against Lil Nas X, who had the undisputed "song of the summer" with "Old Town Road." Lil Nas X released his 7 EP earlier this summer, which included a couple versions of "Old Town Road," but also a collaboration with Cardi B called "Rodeo."
And now they (and everyone else) have been sued over the song claiming that it infringes on a beat called "gwenXdonelee4-142" (catchy name that) that was incorporated into a song you probably haven't heard of: "Broad Day" by PuretoReefa and Sakrite Duexe.
Now, what's important here is that complaint does not claim that Rodeo sampled Broad Day or even that it directly copied the original beat. It literally notes that they just have a "substantially similar" sound.
The similarities between the works at issue include but are not limited to the following: the two works at issue employ a number of substantially similar elements and material which constitute a constellation of elements creating a substantially similar overall sound and feel, as set forth in the below, non-inclusive musical analysis...
It then notes a variety of similarities, including that the chord progression is the same (which, uh, so what?) and that they're both at 142 beats per minute. And then there are things like:
Plaintiffs’ Work utilizes guitar and wind instruments to evoke a certain aesthetic that is set against hip-hop elements derived from digital drum and bass elements....
Rodeo also utilizes guitar and wind instruments to evoke a certain aesthetic that is set against hip-hop elements derived from digital drum and bass elements.
And:
At regular intervals in Plaintiffs’ Work, the rhythmic guitar part outlining chords is replaced with a single note line playing an ascending then descending scale moving with the chord changes....
At regular intervals, Rodeo’s rhythmic guitar part is replaced with a single note line playing ascending and descending scales following the chord progression.
Yes, the songs sound similar. Lots of songs sound similar. That doesn't mean it's infringement, nor should it. But, in a post Blurred Lines reality, that's what we have. Two songs having some similarities are suddenly deemed infringing and the lawsuits start flying. It wouldn't surprise me to find that this case is just settled with the beat creators getting a song-writing credit, because that's often cheaper and faster than going through a whole court case, but the whole thing is pretty messed up and has nothing to do with the true purpose of copyright law.
Again, though, the recording industry only has itself to blame for this situation. It spent decades pushing a maximalist view of copyright, that everything must be owned and that everything must be licensed. Now it's discovering what that means in the real world.
Speaking as a musician, producer, and also someone who usually agrees with TechDirt's assessments of infringement, I disagree here. There are many producers whose business is creating "beats" and then selling them to (usually hip-hop) artists to rap over. While these beats are technically musical compositions, they don't really stand on their own as "songs" since they're purposely incomplete. I think this is a case of artist with major-label resources ripping off a small-time beat producer and counting on getting away with it.
That guitar track in particular sticks out as being identical. Not just rhythmically and melodically, but the sound (tone in music terms) of the guitar hook is exactly the same in both tracks. If it was in fact re-recorded for Lil Nas X, then a conscious decision was made in the studio to make it sound exactly like the Don Lee. 142 BPM isn't a particularly common tempo for a piece of music either.
Re:
Then you're a moron. This is NOT what copyright was meant for, not at all.
Re: Re:
I'm pretty sure that when I was drunk once, I reproduced that beat as an independent creation (never having heard of or listened to the original)...
Oh wait, that could never happen, no musicians anywhere have ever played anything that 'sounded' like someone else's creation, that's what copyright is for (to ensure that nobody ever plays or says anything that sounds similar to anything already in existence, amirite?)
or perhaps it's a 'waahhh, I didn't get paid as much as that guy who is doing something similar to what I did, so I'm going to sue...'
Re:
Get fucked.
Re: Re:
I get why this was flagged, and yet at the same time, I get why it was spoken. Copyright enforcement is so removed from how content is generated we now even have copyright enforcement on parts of a product...
Re:
If it was in fact, exactly the same, that would have been the claim in the lawsuit. That they did not make the claim that the guitar hook was copied, only that there were substantial similarities, of which the guitar hook being an exact replication is not one of them. The claims most on point seem to claim a similar technique is used, but does not state that the exact notation was used. Specificity in a copyright claim is encouraged when it is in favor of the claim. The claim details issues in the entirety of the work sounding similar in themes (strings set against hip-hop), being in the same genre (chord usage), and similarity of techniques (shifting to a less complex guitar part to perform basic scales).
Copyright, in so much it exists, exists only in the exact notation, and minor variations thereupon. This lawsuit does not allege copying of exact portions, but similarities in the "sound", "feel", and techniques of the piece, which was the concern around the blurred lines ruling, as the "sound", "feel" and musical techniques are not the copyright able elements of a composition.
Re:
The problem here isn't whether they might a legitimate claim that Don Lee's song was copied (or portions, or in some way, rerecorded or not). They are not trying to present the fact that the songs sound similar as evidence that copying occurred. They are not alleging that any copying occurred. The problem is that they are only alleging that the songs sound similar and that sounding similar is infringement in and of itself.
Re: Re:
Actually, I take all back.. Having actually read the complain they are alleging that it was accessed and copied directly.. They are just pointing to the similarities as evidence of that copying
So I'm a bit confused as to the issue.
"Yes, the songs sound similar. Lots of songs sound similar. That doesn't mean it's infringement"
You just need to catch up with the times. Songs that sound similar are infringing now.. Selectively enforced of course that part won't change.
Re:
i agree with you they don't need to be sued. people doing the most yall just mad
Good
Live by the sword, die by the sword.
So much for karma
So much for the copyright industry wanting to more legal restrictions against the public on top of overzealous DRM and EULA already in effect, along with trying to go against fair use. They're getting a taste of their own medicine.
Re: So much for karma
Medicine implies it is a curative and as we all lnow it is anything but.
So call it what it is, poison, or are we full 1984 doublethink these days?
Re: Re: So much for karma
Chemotherapy is poison
Re: Re: Re: So much for science
So is alcohol. Or water for that matter.
Re: Re: So much for karma
It could be curative. Emphasis on the could. Assuming that the RIAA and it's ilk being forced to roll back this misstep might be forced to accept further rollbacks.
But of course they won't be. The RIAA will have Congress or the court roll back this and only this misstep, while claiming more must be done to punish pirates. Just not so much that it harms their profits as well.
No more...
...new tunes in 7-bar Blues?
I think all music is composed of the same frequencies, tones and beats. Therefore, all musicians are pirates and the associated labels are guilty of contributory infringement.
73 Hit Songs You Can Play With The Same Four Chords
https://www.buzzfeed.com/alanwhite/73-songs-you-can-play-with-the-same-four-chords
I'm not usually a novice on this stuff..
But could someone give me a legit reason WHY the "Blurred Lines" case wasn't appealed to the Supreme Court? Am I mistaken, or didn't Pharell and Thicke just roll over and accept an appellate court decision? I seem to remember that the appellate court got every aspect of that case completely BACKWARDS....but maybe it was SCOTUS and i'm just not remembering it correctly....
I IV V
When will people understand that ALL art is derivative. Everything everyone creates is influenced by their exposure to previous art, and not even art in the same medium.
