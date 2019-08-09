Reaping What They Sowed: Recording Industry Now Quite Upset About Copyright Run Amok
We live in a post Blurred Lines world, in which songs that merely pay homage to earlier songs, or that have a similar "groove" but don't actually copy anything are deemed infringing. The latest such case is the Katy Perry case, in which a jury found that she had infringed on a work by an artist named Flame, whose track "Joyful Noise" has a few similarities to Perry's "Dark Horse." Of course, "some similarities" is not supposed to be infringing. Especially when the similarities are so basic and fundamental to lots of different songs, including many that pre-date "Joyful Noise."
The issue isn't that "Joyful Noise" or "Dark Horse" are particularly original: both fuse generic elements of pop, trap and EDM—a style that's come to define the sound of the 2010s. Though in different keys and tempos, both songs feature a descending minor-key progression with evenly spaced B and C notes.
This four-note progression is as basic as the major-scale power-chord riffs in punk, and Perry's supporters argue that standard songwriting tropes like these should stay in the public domain. Indeed, well-known works like the Stranger Things theme song and LL Cool J's "Doin' It (Remix)" use descending minor-scale loops similar to those in "Dark Horse" and "Joyful Noise."
This is all leading some to point out that this case shows that copyright law is a mess. And it is. But it's been a mess for decades, and part of this mess is because of the very industry that's now flipping out over these rulings. So, it's totally possible to agree with Katy Perry's lawyer in calling this a "travesty," while recognizing that this is the recording industry reaping what it sowed.
For decades, the recording industry -- mainly in the form of its lobbying bodies, the RIAA, IFPI and other similar organizations -- have pushed, time and time again, for broadly expansive copyright law, in which everything possible is "owned" and everything possible must be licensed. And now we're reaching the logical conclusion to that mess -- even as many of us warned that this is where things would head, and we were laughed off by the very same recording industry as being "copyright haters." Except, here we are, now, with musicians afraid to even mention their heroes for fear of being sued.
It's all creating a massive chilling effect on music, and has backed the recording industry into a corner. Perhaps it's finally time for the recording industry to just admit that it went too far in pushing for everything to be covered by copyright and that everything must be licensed. Perhaps it should start using that massive lobbying power to change copyright laws in a manner that increases fair use and puts basic building blocks of music into the public domain for anyone to use. Perhaps it should admit that not everything needs to be "property," and that creativity often flows from someone inspired by another musician to create a similar sounding song. And that's a good thing.
But, instead, the industry is likely to stick to its guns on that, and now it has to deal with the fallout from its own success in redefining copyright.
Filed Under: blurred lines, copyright, dark horse, katy perry
Reader Comments
Live by copyright, die by copyright.
Re:
So long as we don't die over copyright.
Don’t give the MAFIAA any ideas.
Re:
They wouldn't do anything so stupid as destroying their own customers...oh wait!
Re: Re:
Let's just eat them.
Now now, that’s not environmentally friendly.
Compost them instead.
Re: Re: Re:
Aerosmith - Eat The Rich?
Abolish Copyright
Period.
Re:
I have copyrighted dying. You are in violation. Cease and desist or you will be subject to postmortem legal action.
Sorry, the RIAA already beat you to that particular punch.
Re: Re:
You can't copyright dying. You have to patent it. You can only copyright a particular expression of dying.
So I have copyrighted dying by shooting yourself in the foot. RIAA can pay up as soon as they're dead.
They didn't heed the old warning:
He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword.
whatever bad can happen to the recording industries and those who always agreed with what it was doing, SERVES YOU FUCKING GREEDY, ARSEHOLE BASTARDS, RIGHT! you haven't ever given a flyin' fuck about anyone or anything other than the amount of money you can geen or from which quarter it came, as long as no one else was able to get anything or even use anything that you considered 'yours'! with a bit of luck, in the not too distant future, artists that you have been screwing will see what has happened to them, how much you have stole from them (not just money-wise, either) and also tell you to 'GO FUCK YOURSELVES'!!
Its so wonderful when they screw themselves....
They were so bent on getting every cent from sampling they could, but they never considered if you turn a few seconds of a song into something that gets you paid well that they'd use it against themselves.
Part of me wants to make an application that analyzes the metadata of every popular song and can generate a flowchart of whom to sue for what. Maybe I'll call it "ouroboros."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I read a really good short story years ago where all possible combinations of notes and phrases in music had been copyrighted, and there was now a computer system that automatically determined which IP corporations the artist had to pay for the distribution, performance and recording of any "new" song.
It's kind of scary that through Blurred Lines they appear to have significantly shortened the amount of time required to land at or near this point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Analyze the metadata of every song...
Wonderful idea. Every piece of music ever! Be a good foundation for an AI composer application :-)
This is just as ridiculous as the Oracle lawsuit claiming copyright on an API. I'm surprised no one attempted to copyright the "for" loop...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Analyze the metadata of every song...
I'm copyrighting my version of A440. Everyone owes me money.
The recording industry cannot change course now. Copyright has expanded so far that the anti-expansion forces were automatically given exclusive ownership of arguing against copyright expansion, so the industry cannot change course without infringing the copyrights of the anti-expansion forces.
Hey, it makes about as much sense.
Re:
Anti-Copyright tool:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guillotine
A teaching moment
Since my daughter loves Katy Perry and she's heard a little about this, I took the opportunity to explain what this whole mess was about... (I did my best to explain the difference between being influenced by previous works and just copying someone else's song)
When she found out that the songs were pretty different, she was quite upset about copyright law too.
For a bonus, we talked a little about Vanilla Ice and his melt down ... ... and even though he threw a fit, there really wasn't a "problem" with him using the same damn beat in his song as another had :p
Re: A teaching moment
The one that brought it home for me was Huey Lewis vs Ghostbusters. And THAT was an actual case of stealing the bass line due to its popularity.
Re: A teaching moment
Vanilla Ice ended up settling with Queen and Bowie for an undisclosed amount of money (possibly a good percentage of Ice Ice Baby) and writing credits. So there really was a "problem", at least as far as copyright and lawyers were concerned.
Glad you could teach your daughter. I'm hoping the next generation will be smarter about this kind of thing.
I couldn't resist a parody here...
So you wanna play with copyright law?
Boy, you should know what you're falling for.
RIAA, do you dare to do this?
Flame's coming at you like a Dark Horse.
Are you ready for, ready for...
Infringement suits galore, suits galore.
'Cause once all IP's mine, IP's mine...
There's no going back!
(Cue the "Infringing" Ostinato)
Katy Perry vs. The Copyright Brain Worms
Sounds like a good horror-flick title to me!
