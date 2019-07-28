Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the words-were-said dept
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is James Burkhardt with some additional details on the court decision against Richard Liebowitz:
I feel the need to jump in before Sanford shows up to troll. I want to highlight something clear from the Judge's words, but not this article. Rule 68(D) only applies when the offer is deemed reasonable. When you read the ruling from the judge this is made clear: they spend a lot of time discussing the normal recovery from such a suit, how bad the pattern of facts in the case are for Liebowitz and his client, and how their offer is significantly in excess of the fees expected from a license. This makes the settlement reasonable. If the defense offered a $20 settlement, it would have a far higher bar to be considered reasonable.
In second place, we've got an anonymous commenter with an excellent response to the question of what the difference is between fascists and anti-fascists:
Anti-fascists only seem to cause violent reactions in the presence of fascists. Fascists, on the other hand, seem to cause violence wherever they appear, whether antifa are there or not.
I know not everyone will agree that's a fair characterization, so for our first editor's choice on the insightful side, here's Stephen T. Stone with a response that is largely the same but leaves a bit more room for criticism of anti-fascist tactics:
Antifascists commit acts of violence to defend themselves or others, even if the threat is only a perceived one.
Fascists commit acts of violence to terrorize people out of participating in society.
(If that still seems unfair, I can't help you.)
Next, we've got a comment from That One Guy with a good reminder about blaming copyright filters for the ways they can be manipulated:
Not quite, the source of the problem is those that are either ignorant or indifferently malicious and pushing for/mandating those things.
Remove the politicians and groups that are constantly pushing to put The Holy Copyright ahead of anything and everything out of the equation and a whole slew of problems go away, including the one mentioned here, whereas if you just removed the filters they'd come up with some other boneheaded 'solution' to screw things up.
Filters are a problem, but they are not the source of the problem, that honor goes to the fools that are used to push such rubbish and the greedy and/or corrupt individuals and groups that do the pushing.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Thad with a response to the recent article pointing out how the White House's own content moderation policies look a lot like the ones Trump is complaining about:
But what else would you expect from a left-wing rag like *checks notes* the Washington Examiner?
In second place, it's Qwertygiy with a response to the failed attempt to claim muting a video game character can violate the player's First Amendment rights:
There is no free speech in video games.
You have to pay $9.99 for the DLC.
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from Tanner Andrews, who was not so sure about the resolution of a trademark dispute with Viacom over the word "slime":
Sorry, not convinced
When I think of slime, I certainly do not think of some kid in NZ.
Indeed, slime is the very essence of Viacom (Nickelodeon), and it works the other way, too. When someone says Viacom, many people think "slime".
And finally, though I tend to think "straw man" accusations get thrown around a bit too wantonly in a lot of debates without actually accomplishing much, we've got an anonymous commenter with a version I've never seen before that I can't help but love on its own merits:
That right there is enough strawmen to need to qualify for a parade permit.
That's all for this week, folks!
"fascists"/"antifascists"
It seems wrong because "fascists" are mainly politicians or at least officials serving a fascist government while "antifascists" are civilian protesters. Their opponents in favor of fascist ideology are more like "ultrarights" or something. Antifascists clash more frequently with police and other state authorities than the ultrarights. Of course, that is not entirely unexpected since fascists want more police and state authority and antifascists less.
And it's not exactly like the U.S. is generally moving into a direction unpopular with ultrarights. The ongoing concentration of executive overruling power in the single-person office of a president, to a non-trivial degree exacerbated under the Obama presidency, is very much supporting their leader-craving idea of authority.
And whenever a position of supreme power is created, people undeserving of the forward trust in such a position will gravitate towards it.
At any rate, the "natural enemy" of antifascists are fascists or would-be fascists, namely state actors. The natural enemy of ultrarights are people being different from themselves in opinion, skin color, gender, or whatever else while not accepting and/or supporting their natural superiority often asserting itself in the inability to usefully participate in society.
I'll readily admit that antifascists can easily clash with ultrarights but that does not make the ultrarights "fascists", more like fascism fanboys. The fangirls seem to be a lot less visible, actually.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The distinction between “fascist” and “fascist fanboy” stops existing when the so-called “ultraright” supports and enables fascists. If you do not resist evil, you go along with it.
Oh, and by the by: Nobody uses the term “ultraright”. Use either “far right” or “alt-right”. Better yet, use a far more accurate term: “White nationalists”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Nobody uses the term “ultraright”."
Someone does. Are you "literally" going to "decimate" everyone who chooses not to use your words and phrases, zis zat and ze other zing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not…really? I mean, yeah, maybe there’s a handful of people who happen to use it, but that’s about it.
…the fuck are you smoking
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sean Hannity, or one of its derivatives, most likely.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Are you "literally" going to "decimate" everyone who chooses not to use your words and phrases, zis zat and ze other zing?
Okay, now you're just messing with them...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, let me explain it to you right wing idiots. When we see weak-kneed idiots who want to portray us in a negative way, like that NGO jerk, we are well within our rights to bash his head in. And that goes for anyone on this forum, too. If you want to point out that our members have knives, brass knuckles, long rifles and the will to use them on anyone that crosses us, that’s fine. But if you want to paint us as criminals or miscreants, well, we’re going to bash your fucking head in, just like that Andy jerk. And by the way, if we see him again, he better learn how to run a little faster.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you’re going to false flag, at least make it believable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Last month, conservative journalist Andy Ngo was attacked while covering an Antifa protest in Portland, Oregon. He suffered multiple blows to the head, had milkshakes filled with quick drying cement thrown at him and his GoPro camera stolen. Throughout the entire ordeal, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) told police to stand down.
To make matters even worse, Ngo, who is openly gay, was attacked during pride month. And no LBGT organization stood up to condemn Antifa and offer support to Ngo.
Ngo appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the attack, offer insight into the group and where he plans to go moving forward.
"It took several hits to my head to realize, 'Oh, I'm getting beaten up right now.' I've never been in a fight. I've never been arrested. I don't drink or do drugs so it was just...I've never encountered anything near it so it was just, I think by the third punch, I was hoping and wishing it'd stop, but it continued," Ngo recalled.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[citation needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Wait - were they chocolate milkshakes? Or strawberry? Because that changes EVERYTHING!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2019/07/28/antifa-attacked-journalist-andy-ngo-now-hes-ope ning-up-about-what-hes-learned-n2550737
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That isn’t a citation of fact. That’s just the source for your copy-pasting. What proof can you offer, if any, that the milkshakes thrown at Andy Ngo were filled with quick-drying cement?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Interesting that you insist on spreading the thoroughly debunked falsehood about the cement.
Ngo should be happy that someone think's he actually a journalist. He can join the ranks of press assaulted by opponents and police.
If one right-wing journalist assault makes Antifa terrorists, then there is no argument what that makes Trumpers:
https://www.newsweek.com/trump-supporter-arrested-assault-journalist-rally-1444834
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The man who died after being shot by Washington state police Saturday while tossing lit objects at vehicles and buildings outside an immigrant detention center self-identified as an anti-fascist, or "antifa," who was motivated by the recent immigration raids and deportations launched by the federal government.
Willem Van Spronsen, a musician and carpenter from Vashon Island, near Seattle, showed up outside a privately owned detention center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement around 4 a.m. Saturday, hours after an organized protest at the facility, armed with a rifle. He began throwing "incendiary devices" at vehicles, lighting one car on fire, and attempting to burn buildings and a propane tank, according to Tacoma police.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, yes, he’s the reason antifascists are now one step closer to being treated as terrorists, we get it.
Incidentally, that designation would allow the government to treat anyone who participates in an antifascist action or is part of an antifascist group (regardless of whether the action/group is violent) as a terrorist. I can’t fathom how many U.S. citizens could have their civil rights violated by the government if that “antifascists = terrorists” designation comes to pass.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Antifascists commit acts of violence to defend themselves or others, even if the threat is only a perceived one.
Fascists commit acts of violence to terrorize people out of participating in society.
(If that still seems unfair, I can't help you.)
Yeah, this guy was OK to toss firebombs and try to blow up propane tanks with a long rifle because.. HE HATES TRUMP! I HATE TRUMP! YOU HATE TRUMP! FIREBOMBS ALL AROUND!
Who’s a terrorist? Not him! Not me! Not you! We’re just responding to ACTUAL THREATS!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don’t condone the actions of Willem Van Spronsen. But I do understand his intent. It was less about “hating Trump” and more about “shut down the concentration camps on American soil”.
Depends on who you ask. Ask the government, and they’ll likely tell you that anyone who criticizes and insults the government could possibly become a terrorist — if they aren’t one already. (Ask the FBI, and they’ll tell you to wait five days so they can arrest one…that they likely made themselves.)
In fairness to Van Spronsen, American concentration camps exist and are holding Repugnant Cultural Others (according to Trump, anyway) in isolation away from the rest of the population. That is an actual threat to Americans, especially since ICE is now arresting and detaining American citizens based primarily, or possibly only, on their ethnicity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The thing that gets to me is that we all have already learned these lessons, from history. We've been here before. Justifying violence is just wrong.
You are wrong to justify violence, every time.
Stop it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You are wrong to justify violence, every time.
You are factually incorrect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Am I a racist, too?
We've been here before, the 1960's. Yuck. We have to learn the same lessons over and over again.
There is no place for violence in American Society. There may well be a place to apply violence to Defend American Society against foreigners, yes. Absolutely. We don't like everybody, that's for sure, sometime foreigners are insufferable and we have to destroy them in order to stand up for our own laws, our own system, our own closely held beliefs. Yes.
But not INSIDE our system, we have laws that allow open discussions and open competition of ideas. No violence INSIDE the American system, no, it's just wrong. The Anti-Fa guys are NOT JUSTIFIED in their use of VIOLENCE, they are WRONG. WRONG. WRONG.
Use your words. Use violence, we lock you up, because you don't belong in American Society. You belong in PRISON! Take each and every one of those motherfuckers who publicly tortured Andy Ngo and LOCK THEM UP!
MAGA
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
We punch Nazis. And red hat fascists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You say “defend American society against foreigners”, and I hear “defend American society against brown people and Muslims”. Funny how dogwhistles work.
You sound like a more unhinged, more racist Donald Trump.
“…unless you’re a cop, in which case you get qualified immunity and the right to kill people without any practical accountability.” — you, probably
And what of Trump supporters who have attacked journalists and have planned attacks against Trump’s perceived enemies — do they get a free pass for their violence because you want to literally kiss Trump’s ass?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
