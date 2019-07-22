LAPD Infiltrated An Anti-Fascist Protest Group Because The First Amendment Is Apparently Just A Suggestion
from the 'let's-prove-their-point!'-the-Major-Crimes-Division-exclaimed dept
Maybe the LAPD doesn't have the experience its counter-coastal counterpart has in inflicting damage to rights and liberties, but it's trying, dammit! The NYPD's brushes with the Constitution are numerous and perpetual. The LAPD may have spent more time working on the Fourth and Fifth Amendments during its Rampart peak, but now it's rolling up on the First Amendment like a repurposed MRAP on a small town lawn.
The Los Angeles Police Department ordered a confidential informant to monitor and record meetings held by a political group that staged protests against President Trump in 2017, a move that has drawn concern and consternation from civil rights advocates.
On four separate occasions in October 2017, the informant entered Echo Park United Methodist Church with a hidden recorder and captured audio of meetings held by the Los Angeles chapter of Refuse Fascism, a group that has organized a number of large-scale demonstrations against the Trump administration in major U.S. cities, according to court records reviewed by The Times.
Perhaps no entities show more concern about opposition to fascism than law enforcement agencies, for some weird and completely inexplicable reason. Somehow, this investigation involved the Major Crimes Division, which felt the need to get involved because of all the major criminal activity that is the hallmark of protest groups.
What sort of major crimes are we talking about? Well, let's just check the record…
Police reports and transcripts documenting the informant’s activities became public as part of an ongoing case against several members of Refuse Fascism who were charged with criminal trespassing…
I see the term "major" has been redefined by the Major Crimes Division to encompass anything it might feel the urge to investigate. Supposedly, this incursion on the First Amendment was the result of an "abundance of caution" following reports of violent clashes between anti-fascists and alt-right demonstrators at other protests/rallies.
Again, the LAPD seems to not understand the meaning of the words it uses, because an "abundance of caution" should have resulted in steering clear of First Amendment-protected activities, rather than infiltrating them.
Also, an abundance of caution might have resulted in the LAPD checking out the other set of theoretical combatants, but the Los Angeles Times reports a police official said no attempt was made to infiltrate any far-right protest groups.
"Major." "Caution." "Consistency." These words are beyond the department's comprehension. And here's the kicker: the Major Crimes Division did not send its informant in until after the demonstration was already over, the freeway had already been blocked, and criminal trespassing charges had already been brought. This wasn't an investigation. It was a fishing expedition targeting people who don't like fascists that used the First Amendment as a doormat. Calls to the LAPD's Irony Division were not returned.
I guess we're all supposed to feel better about this now that the LAPD has promised to investigate itself over its First Amendment-infringing infiltration. But it seems a department that routinely struggles to use words properly and cannot steer clear of the Constitutional shoreline shouldn't be trusted to run a fax machine, much less an internal investigation.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, activism, antifa, free speech, lapd, major crimes, protests, refuse facisism, surveillance
Reader Comments
Re:
nauseating
Re:
Look, I don't know what the surprise is supposed to be about. Both fascists and antifascists seek to change the existing political system to something different, and guess which of the changes would promote the relevance of police departments and get them more funding, more personnel, and more impact?
This is a completely natural direction of resources and attention. So it does not warrant cries of disgust as much as working regulation and oversight.
The U.S. embraces capitalism as the philosophy based on the assumption that nothing motivates people as much as selfishness. Yet when they encounter selfishness not in their interest, they are all up in arms. You can cry "foul" all you want, but unless you get your lawmakers and representatives to work on this problem, this is what naturally will occur.
Re: Re:
I see the point of your argument. These is a slight problem though, law enforcement duties are supposed to be limited to .... enforcing the law.
"So it does not warrant cries of disgust "
And yet it is disgusting that law enforcement feels they are above the law.
"The U.S. embraces capitalism"
The Constitution doesn't get much into capitalism does it?
Re: "The U.S. embraces capitalism"
Yes, the constitution demands that business pay their employees less than what it takes to survive and therefore need government assistance. It creates that much desired feeling of being in control of everything. /s
You mean like assaults with deadly weapons? Property damage? Rioting?
I've got nothing to say about this particular anti-fascist group - they may genuinely be anti-fascist and otherwise fairly peaceful - but let's not pretend antifa isn't a violent movement.
Re:
What's the difference between matter and anti-matter?
Scientists tell us that any particle of matter and its anti-matter counterpart are exactly alike in every way, except for a few specific characteristics in which they are exactly alike except for being oriented in the polar opposite direction. And when the two meet, it results in a violent explosion.
What's the difference between fascists and anti-fascists?
Re: Re:
What is the difference between a question, and a rhetorical question?
Re: Re:
Anti-fascists only seem to cause violent reactions in the presence of fascists. Fascists, on the other hand, seem to cause violence wherever they appear, whether antifa are there or not.
Antifascists commit acts of violence to defend themselves or others, even if the threat is only a perceived one.
Fascists commit acts of violence to terrorize people out of participating in society.
Re:
Well, we all know that one instance of a stereotype is indicative of all members of said stereotype, right? It then follows, using your logic, that all conservatives are violent because there have been multiple instances of violent behavior by so called conservatives - right? That is what you are saying.
Also, there never are any infiltrators who instigate violence are there?
Do you agree with those calling to outlaw protests? Id so, what color jackboots do you wear?
Re: Re:
His jackboots are proudboy khaki. It’s why he has such a keen interest in AntiFa.
(Source)
“Antifa” is not an organization¹, but a political philosophy (antifascism). By labelling “Antifa” as a terrorist group, the government can label all antifascists as terrorists(-in-waiting) and justify infiltrating those groups, possibly with the intent to push people toward violent action². You have bigger problems than the Antifa boogeyman in your head if you see no issue with the police doing that bullshit.
¹ — Yes, there are groups that use “Antifa” in their names, but there is no one central “Antifa” organization.
² — See also: the FBI terrorism stings where the “terrorist” would have never come close to committing a terrorist act if not for the intervention of the FBI.
I might be misreading something here - after multiple crimes are committed, you have a problem with the police infiltrating a group associated with those criminals?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes he does, because they're the police and therefore inherently evil instruments of inherently evil State Power.
Welcome to the mental disease that is Libertarian thought.
Re: Re:
If there were crimes committed, the cops are to go get the perps and the DA charges them - that is how it is supposed to work, no?
Why did the cops, rather than arrest someone, infiltrate a church group? Inquiring minds want to know.
Re: Re: Re:
Umm... because if you arrest someone without evidence, it doesn't actually work, so you need to gather the evidence first?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So why didn’t they arrest anyone bro?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
With all the surveillance apparatus vacuuming up every little bit of data it is just too difficult to identity the perpetrators without violating a few laws of the land or maybe their surveillance is a bit lacking.
They were on a freeway in LA, where traffic is a huge problem so cameras were installed everywhere. I guess these cameras have suck.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Umm... because if you arrest someone without evidence, it doesn't actually work, so you need to gather the evidence first?"
Oh yeah - one more thing ... it never stopped them in the past.
Re:
From the LA Times article:
Under the circumstances? Yeah, I see a couple of problems there.
Re:
After all, it's known that trespassing is a gateway crime to such capital offenses as jaywalking, double parking, and copyright infringement.
Re: Re:
Blocking highways can subject thousands, even tens of thousands, to false arrest (in their stalled cars) for hours, and even cost the lives of people seeking emergency medical attention.
Re: Re: Re:
IANAL, but I think that unless there's something preventing you from leaving a car, that's not unlawful confinement (it certainly wouldn't be false arrest because it's not a state actor).
So could any protest that blocks any right-of-way. In either case, it's an incredibly small risk. Do you think it's so great a risk that it's worth completely outlawing protesting?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ridiculous strawman. There is a well-established law of "parade permits," allowing protesters to protest and police to plan traffic around them.
Police and the public don't make a big issue of occasional unplanned blockages of local streets. Interstate highways are a much more serious matter, however.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2015/01/15/protesters-block-traffic-southeast-express-nor thbound/G3aLvpDWRixI2I6SVyaErM/story.html
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hugo Chavez thought highway blockages were a cool way to overthrow the government of Bolivia in 2003. When hometown protesters started showing an interest in the idea, however, Chavez quickly banned highway blockages in Venezuela.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
That right there is enough strawmen to need to qualify for a parade permit.
Re: Re: Re:
That's horrible! Those damned protesters blocking traffic, just horrible I say!
But if it's construction crews, no big deal.
Bias
Los Angeles Times reports a police official said no attempt was made to infiltrate any far-right protest groups.
Say what you will about the anti-fascist movement - but why do the police seem to have such a strong bias when it comes to ignoring right-wing extremists?
Re: Bias
TBF, in this instance, the LA Times article says this:
That could be a valid reason not to have similar investigations of right-wing groups.
Speaking generally, though, I'm with you; I'm pretty concerned with the approach toward white supremacist violence from both law enforcement and the press.
Re: Re: Bias
So... basically what I've been saying all along? That these organizations, as abhorrent as their beliefs may be, simply are not big enough to warrant real concern?
Re: Re: Re: Bias
Oh I don't know ... all it takes is one crazed individual to plow a vehicle thru a bunch of innocent bystanders - but that is not big enough, yeah?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Bias
...Or shoot up a synagogue, because he thinks that Jews are behind the caravans at the US-Mexico border. Or shoot up a yoga studio, because he hates interracial relationships. Or shoot up a school after opining that that all Jews should die. Or...
There's a lot of blood on the far right's hands for them to be considered "not big enough to warrant real concern." Especially when there's so much insistence on investigating left-wing activists, when all of the stories about "left-wing violence" tend to involve milkshakes.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Bias
Yes, that happened. I heard of that incident too. But here's the thing: that was an incident, a single thing that happened once. That does not constitute a pattern of violent or terroristic behavior such as we used to see from white supremacist organizations in the USA back in the KKK's heyday.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Bias
And yet thinking that it's inappropriate to infiltrate and investigate an antifascist group, despite members of that having committed no violent crimes at all, is an example of, to quote yourself, "the mental disease that is Libertarian thought?"
Re: Dig up next time bro
Ah but you’ve nailed it. The Klan and neo-Nazis never stopped. Just changed names. I believe you guys call yourselves proudboys these days.
No, I believe they call themselves “Trump voters”.
Re:
No, they call themselves "America". That's why they state that people not loving racism in their government and working for political change by working as political representatives "hate America" and "should go back where they came from" (Ohio, for example).
They may be Trump voters but they don't call themselves anything as narrowly categorized as that.
The U.S. government does not consider the Ku Klux Klan to be a domestic terrorist organization despite its century-plus history of hate-driven violence and murder that ended thousands of lives and terrorized minorities of all kinds.
If the Klan isn’t considered a terrorist group despite its documented history of fatal terroristic violence, for what reason should antifascists receive the same label?
Re:
Well, you have to start somewhere. And starting with the group that hates police most makes it more likely you'll stick around until you finished with all of them.
Re:
The masked Ku Klux Klan of the 1960s was certainly a (collection of) terrorist organization(s), but they have mostly died off or retired. They are not carrying out terrorist campaigns today, and know that aggressive actions while hooded (masked) will attract hostile LE attention.
Re: Re:
The Ku Klux Klan of the 1860’s,1960’s, and today, are a terrorist organisation.
Fixed for accuracy.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Bias
But there is (far) more Right-Wing violence than Anti-Fascist violence. So better to follow the statistics:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/in-the-united-states-right-wing-violence-is-on-t he-rise/2018/11/25/61f7f24a-deb4-11e8-85df-7a6b4d25cfbb_story.html?noredirect=on
Re: It’s not like this is becoming a pattern...
Hey Mason them AntiFa cause an internet outage where you live? You seem to have disappeared as soon people got a chance to rub your face in your blatant hypocrisy.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Bias
It only takes once.
You have forgotten about the many additional instances of violence perpetrated by white supremist types?
Re: Re: Re: Bias
Well, the LAPD seems so have a jurisdictional limit of...LA. LA, as a major metropolitan center in California, is known for its heavily left leaning population.
So that the LAPD feels it has "little organized far-right activity within the department’s jurisdiction" has nothing to do with the overall far-right activity, and much more to do with demographic makeup.
Even if those organizations aren’t “big enough”, they still stay connected to other such organizations who share those beliefs. They still remain primed for the kind of violence that antifascists rarely (if ever) carry out. And they still have sympathetic ears within police forces across the country¹.
For what reason do police and other government agents hesitate to label White nationalist groups as “domestic terrorists”? And for what reason do those same authorities jump at the chance to slap that label on antifascists in general? Antifascists are provably less violent than White nationalist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan. What, then, drives that disparity in treatment?
It’s almost as if some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses. Imagine that.
¹ — To wit.
Re: Re: Re: Bias
In the context of LAPD jurisdiction? Perhaps, though I'd be interested in further context (who are the experts the article refers to, and what criteria do they base their claim on?).
That's not the same thing as saying there aren't any far-right groups that pose a threat anywhere in the country. It's not even saying that there aren't any in the LA area. The white supremacist Rise Above Movement operates in nearby Orange County, and a number of its members have been arrested and charged (though only after coverage by ProPublica).
Janet Reitman had a pretty thorough piece last November concerning law enforcement's difficulties in combating white supremacist terrorism: U.S. Law Enforcement Failed to See the Threat of White Nationalism. Now They Don’t Know How to Stop It. She does note that in many cases, violent white supremacists are the proverbial lone wolves who may perhaps read propaganda by the likes of Richard Spencer but not actually belong to any white supremacist organizations. However, she also discusses groups like the Proud Boys, RAM, the Traditionalist Worker Party, and Identity Evropa, whose members have committed violence but which do not seem to have been subject to the same level of police scrutiny that the LAPD gave Refuse Fascism.
The biggest crimes committed were by the police
The irony is that the police have committed the biggest crimes by far and are left to investigate their own activities. I'm certain that no bias will interfere with a just and fair conclusion. I'm also certain that letting the fox run the hen house will result in dead hens due to no fault of the fox, according to internal fox investigators.
Bad Press
One right-wing reporter gets hit and the Antifa are a terrorist group.
How many reporters have been beaten and arrested by the police for doing their jobs?
Any Google search will give you plenty of hits on that topic. Just try to record a police officer and you risk arrest.
Re: Bad Press
How about listing some that you consider most important, best illustrating calculated anti-journalist violence like that perpetrated by Antifa against Andy Ngo?
Re: Re: Bad Press
How about listing some that you consider most important
Oh wait - you are serious, right?
https://pressfreedomtracker.us/blog/34-arrests-44-physical-attacks-and-more-chilling-numbers-us-pre ss-freedom-trackers-first-year/
https://newsmaven.io/pinacnews/war-on-photography/
So Antiifa - 1, Cops - A few more.
It's Ok - it's just a few "Bad Apples." Antifa is holding an internal review of the violence and will publish their report later this year.
Right-wing terrorist groups..
Right-wing terrorist sending pipe bombs and shooting up churches.
Terrorist looking out for terrorist is LAPD good for.
Proactive Self-Defense
"Perhaps no entities show more concern about opposition to fascism than law enforcement agencies, for some weird and completely inexplicable reason."
Neither "weird" nor "inexplicable. Antifa groups might turn their focus on the police, if allowed to flourish and succeed against non-police fascism.
a mirror
a mirror is probably all they need to understand (and completely justify to themselves) the other side.
(Source)
