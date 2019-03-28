LAPD Watchdog Says Department's Data-Based Policing Is Producing Nothing But Wasted Time And Rights Violations
from the only-looks-like-you're-working-smarter dept
The Los Angeles Police Department has just received some bad news from its oversight. It's probably good news for the policed -- many of whom are being disproportionately targeted thanks to biased input data -- but the LAPD can't be pleased that its reliance on expensive, mostly-automated tools hasn't produced worthwhile results.
The department relies on a handful of tech tools to aid in its policing, but it doesn't appear to be helping. It has CompStat -- a holdover from the early 2000's when Bill Bratton still ran the department. To that framework, it has added LASER -- a nifty acronym that stands for "Los Angeles' Strategic Extraction and Restoration." The program with the reverse engineered nickname actually relies on input from human analysts to determine where officers should be deployed. But this reliance on data-driven policing isn't making the city any safer, despite LASER's focus on violent crime.
Here's what the LAPD's human analysts put together for the department's patrol officers.
In perhaps the most contentious strategy, each of the department’s 21 geographic areas used data to compile lists or “bulletins” of people calculated to be among the top 12 “chronic offenders.”
The program assigns people points based on prior criminal histories, such as arrest records, gang affiliation, probation and parole status and recent police contacts.
This strategy received some public blow-back, resulting in the department abandoning it last August. Nothing of value was lost.
[Inspector General Mark] Smith examined data collected prior to the suspension.
He found 44 percent of chronic offenders had either zero or one arrest for violent crimes. About half had no arrest for gun-related crimes.
So much for curbing violent crime. All it did was create a loop where cops targeted nonviolent offenders, resulting in another arrest/detention that added more points to the person's LASER record, resulting in even more targeting and, inevitably, more interactions with police officers. It's a feedback loop no one can escape.
To make things worse, officers had the power to place people into this damaging loop by "nominating" them for targeting with LASER. The point-based system that was supposed to limit this targeting to just the worst of worst street criminals could be bypassed. Nominated citizens would find themselves rising up the ranks on the LASER lists, racking up points simply by officers performing stops based on faulty inputs.
And while the tech is supposedly improving, the quality of policing isn't. CompStat has had nearly a 20-year run in LA, but its results are negligible. Predictive policing -- which has its own bias issues -- isn't doing any better.
Like the other program, Smith found discrepancies with the data collection and could not draw conclusions to “meaningfully evaluate” the program’s overall effectiveness to reduce crime, the report said.
Unfortunately, the report recommends the LAPD stay the course. The LAPD is supposed to spend more time "reviewing" the data that isn't producing results and tailor its outputs with an eye on Constitutional rights. As it stands now, the LAPD is allowing databases to conjure up reasonable suspicion for stops. That can't keep happening. But the way forward can't be more of the same, only at a slightly slower pace.
Filed Under: civil rights, compustat, data-based policing, lapd, laser, los angeles, mark smith
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The lack of understanding of the criminal mind, or any mind
Does this tell us that humans don't do any better at 'pre-crime' analysis than algorithms will? Humans write algorithms, don't they?
Predicting crime might be possible, someday, but taking action on those 'predictions' should take a lot longer. We might be at the beginning of understanding the criminal mind, but predicting what their next action might be is something else. Then there is the difference between the long term, repeat offender, and the new, not yet known offender in the making. Predict them!
I have yet, after years of interaction, found anyone who could tell me what I am thinking or what I am about to do. Part of that is I don't always know what I am about to do (I like surprises) and part is that no one is absolutely knowable. Criminal or not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can the citizens of LA do the same to the cops?
If the people of LA start their own program of most distrusted police and nominate officers who show violent or anti-ethical behavior, would that lead to those cops being prosecuted instead of protected behind the thin blue line?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Can the citizens of LA do the same to the cops?
Probably not, but the embarrassment coming from the disclosures of bad behavior by law enforcement officers that are eminent (that is if they are not destroyed first, but that is an entirely different legal matter that if it becomes truet I predict will go nowhere after years of huffing and puffing) might be enough to do some damage to some officers for past behavior. Of course they should have had that damage when those events occurred.
Part of the problem is that the cops are on the prosecutors/judges side, and they don't like to have penalties thrown against them. Then there is the ability of the officers to amend their statements, over and over, until they get it 'right' because they don't follow the same rules as us peons. Then there is the statute of limitations, whereby some, if not many offences that were not prosecuted, or not prosecuted properly will go without any detrimental effect to the perpetrators who have had significant vacation time (erm paid administrative leave) and their legal bill paid by their union.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Can the citizens of LA do the same to the cops?
Gotta get the unions and AG to stop claiming the recent transparency law is not retroactive first.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
LARP, or LASER Automated Role Playing.
Is everyone ready to play the latest live action criminal themed RPG? I hear it's a real blast. The experience comes complete with costumes, live ammo, and the police already volunteered to be the DMs.
So participate today and experience the real LA experience.
Fine print:
Registration is automatic. Players will be subject to playing fees. If in the event of injury, players are responsible for all costs and agree to hold the city of LA not liable. If you would like to withdraw from the game please move to another city and don't return. If you find the DMs are not following the rules, the rules will be altered based on the needs of the DMs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply