Why A 'Clever Hack' Against Nazis Shows How Upload Filters Have Made Copyright Law Even More Broken
from the cloak-of-invisibility dept
As Techdirt has pointed out many times, one of the biggest problems with the EU Copyright Directive's upload filters is that they will necessarily be automated, which means they will inevitably be flawed. After all, it can take the EU's top judges weeks to decide complex questions about whether something is copyright infringement or not. And yet Article 13/17 expects software to do the same in microseconds. This kind of collateral damage from clueless algorithms is already happening, albeit on a small scale. Boing Boing has an interesting new twist on this problem. Cory Doctorow writes about an idea that RJ Jones mentioned on Twitter:
My friend gave me a tip! If you need to drown out fascists, bring a speaker & play copyrighted music at their rallies cause it will be easy to report their videos & get them taken down for copyright.
Once the EU's upload filters are in place, it won't even be necessary to report the videos: they will almost certainly be blocked automatically by algorithms that don't know about fair use and the like. But Doctorow points out a big problem with this idea:
The thing is, as much as it's a cute way to sabotage Nazis' attempts to spread their messages, there is nothing about this that prevents it from being used against anyone. Are you a cop who's removed his bodycam before wading into a protest with your nightstick? Just play some loud copyrighted music from your cruiser and you'll make all the videos of the beatings you dole out un-postable.
As this underlines, using copyright material in the background creates a kind of cloak of invisibility for the foreground actors -- both good and bad -- that makes certain videos impossible to post to the Internet if upload filters are in place. This is not what copyright is supposed to do. It shows how far copyright has been perverted from its original purpose -- "the Encouragement of Learning", as the 1710 Statute of Anne puts it. The problem arises from the use of dumb algorithms that don't understand the context of the copyright material they are filtering. It confirms once more what an incredibly stupid idea it was for EU lawmakers to allow Article 13/17 to pass.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.
Filed Under: censorship, copyright, filters
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Visible response versus the source that caused it
The problem arises from the use of dumb algorithms that don't understand the context of the copyright material they are filtering.
Not quite, the source of the problem is those that are either ignorant or indifferently malicious and pushing for/mandating those things.
Remove the politicians and groups that are constantly pushing to put The Holy Copyright ahead of anything and everything out of the equation and a whole slew of problems go away, including the one mentioned here, whereas if you just removed the filters they'd come up with some other boneheaded 'solution' to screw things up.
Filters are a problem, but they are not the source of the problem, that honor goes to the fools that are used to push such rubbish and the greedy and/or corrupt individuals and groups that do the pushing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nepali Date Converter
Amazing to see the Nepali date which is 57 years ahead than the English Calender.
https://www.sourcenepal.com/nepali-date-converter/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is it really clever, if it also works for MeToo and Black Lives Matter rallies? Or if the fascist rally goes violent, and you would want to expose that, but now can't?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"If you need to drown out fascists, bring a speaker & play copyrighted music at their rallies"
Ways this can fail:
It shouldn't be that hard to create a filter that will sift out the music from the speeches and slogans. Processing the videos with this filter before posting avoids a takedown.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The big problem is, the mainly middlemen, who think that they should be able to control, and if profitable, license, all uses of copyright material.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh the irony. The real fascists in this story are the people attempting to get speech "taken down".
Say what you want of the people with whom you disagree, but shutting down perfectly legal speech. That's exactly what the Nazis did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There is a difference between removing speech you disagree with, and removing people who are of a difference race or creed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply