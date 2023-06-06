Disney Gets A Nice Fat Tax Break For Making Its Streaming Catalog Worse
We just got done discussing how, as the streaming video space consolidates and grows, it’s starting to behave more and more like the unpopular, consolidated cable and broadcast companies they once disrupted. Cory Doctorow’s theory of enshittification has come to streaming, in a big way.
Netflix now thinks password sharing is the devil. Streaming catalogs are shrinking because hugely profitable companies are increasingly too cheap to pay residuals. Writers are striking because executives making billions of dollars don’t want to pay creatives a basic living wage. Prices and restrictions are increasing at the same time the quality of the streaming service you’re paying for deteriorates.
Mindless mergers and consolidation, and Wall Street’s inevitable need for improved quarterly returns at any cost (even if it profoundly harms long term company and brand health) are taking a sector that was just hitting its stride competitively and innovatively, and turning it inside out. All overseen by upward-failing execs who seem to have no idea what they’re doing (looking at you Time Warner Discovery).
We’ve noted repeatedly how these companies keep pulling shows from their lineups in a bid to save money. Often because they’re just too cheap to pay residuals. Following on the heels of
HBO Max, last week, Disney+ pulled more than 100 titles from its lineup, including some (like Willow) it had only just produced. Why? Because it netted them a giant tax break:
According to an SEC filing from late Friday, Disney’s set to write off about $1.5 billion following this streaming purge. It was previously known this was a way for Disney to cut costs, and the filing notes that this will be reflected in the company’s fiscal third quarter. But if you thought this would be a one-and-done affair, that is not the case. Towards the end of the filing, the SEC wrote that Disney is “continuing its review and currently anticipates additional produced content will be removed.” Those removals equate to an additional estimated $400 million. But as far as when these removals may happen (or what canceled shows may be caught in the crossfire), that isn’t touched on in the filing, and Disney hasn’t yet said.
Users were given a week’s notice that this content would be disappearing. Media bean counters, myopically fixated on “growth for growth’s sake,” have begun the enshitification process of making you pay more money for an increasingly worse product. Even if that means harming the company’s long term success, brands, and employee and customer relationships.
Lost in the conversation is the fact that these companies burned through hundreds of billions of dollars on completely pointless megamergers that were supposed to deliver untold synergies, broad resiliency, and untold consumer benefits. These same companies also spent billions more on bloated executive compensation packages, or luxury resorts nobody could afford.
That these companies would have saved untold billions (far more money that it costs to host Willow on a server) by avoiding bloated executive compensation packages, leadership incompetence, or completely pointless mergers (see the $200 billion AT&T set on fire for its disastrous Time Warner and DirecTV deals) is curiously either footnoted or not mentioned at all in the broader conversation.
The MBAs who defend these kinds of decisions as cold calculus, are incapable of stepping back and acknowledging that the entire process of mindless consolidation and enshittification is violent, unpopular, senseless, often completely purposeless, results in untold layoffs and ill will, and actually harms these companies longer term. Because, and this is the gist, the stupidity benefits them personally.
A system that gives them a benefit to make something, show it a couple times, trash it, collect a tax break, keep the content locked away for close to forever because they claimed it was worthless now which is why they dropped it but they hold the copyright and it doesn’t matter if the public wants more from it.
Masters of tax avoidance
The entertainment industry has always been the Masters of tax avoidance. “Hollywood” being the prime example.
I'm bored with everything
I can’t be bothered to watch any of the stuff they have on nowadays, I’d rather read a book. Or, maybe watch the occasional show on BBC iPlayer.
Re:
Don’t worry; that business is run by profit-seeking assholes too. Pushing DRM on users, suing the Internet Archive (who were doing the same), generally fucking with libraries… and, more to the point, geting nice fat tax breaks by having bookstores destroy unsold books. Better than letting people get those at a discount, right?
Having your cake and eat it too?
A tax write-off of the production costs should only be possible along with relinquishing all copyright claims to the production.
So the “new option” that got me to stop searching for “alternative sources” is now driving me back to those “alternative sources”.
I wonder if Best Buy still has a $2 bin?
‘the stupidity benefits them personally’
wow! how dare you even think of such a thing! but, as said before, you cant put sense where there isn’t room!!
Mel Brooks was prescient
Disney execs have adopted “The Producers” as its accounting method.
Disney removing content
Can consumers sue over this? Can they claim they signed up for Disney+ specifically to watch Willow, but now they can’t? After all, didn’t Disney make a big advertising push to promote Willow, just to get subscribers?
And what about the other content? Can people make a case that they’re not getting the content they paid for?
But then this leads to a cycle: Disney removes content because they say they can’t afford it. So people cancel their subscription, which is less income for Disney. So Disney removes more content because they say they can’t afford it. Then more people cancel, more content is removed, and so on.
Re:
Sure, but the lawsuit(s) would almost certainly be quickly dismissed. Like cable TV, you’re paying for access to a mixed bag of stuff as long as you’re a subscriber. You’ve been disappointed more than deceived. It’s not like those DRMed downloads that are fraudulently advertised as “purchases”, but which can be taken away at any time.
So, what would your damages be here? Maybe you paid your June 2023 subscription fee on the basis you’d get to watch Willow. Now you can’t. A refund of the monthly fee, plus costs, would make you whole. But the first step would be to cancel and ask for a one-month refund; a court’s not gonna be happy if you go straight to them without trying to resolve it yourself.
Re: they can cancel
The more these sites yank content, the quicker I churn (tho I haven’t really noticed the stuff I like being yanked). Not bothering with Disney+ till all the Ahsoka episodes are up, probably will do another month and then bail. If they don’t like that, they need more content, not less, and not all Star Wars and Marvel stuff, which is very hit or miss.
Re: Re:
Although quite a few people would be happy to see the original Star Wars trilogy get a proper high-definition release (as Harmy and 4K77 have provided).
Like I keep saying, Disney isn’t a saint, they are in it for the money, and when govt’s actins and recent legislation threatens a significant portion of that profitability, then the Mouse is going to push back, which is what is happening. DeSantis thinks this is ideological, and it is… from him, from Disney, it’s all business.
Re: why even mention that demagogue?
DeSantis is clueless. The issues facing Disney have nothing to do with being woke. It’s all about them making $$$ on cable and broadcast, which is dying and being replaced by streaming, where they make pennies. They’ll figure it out. It’s not like they have an alternative.
Re: Re:
Because a significant portion of what Disney has been in the news for recently, including here on Techdirt, is directly related to him, even if this specific story isn’t.
more mindless mergers to come
Streaming replaced linear TV, which is dying, because streaming is better for customers. They like paying a lot less money to companies vs cable. But that yanks a lot of money out of the ecosystem and something’s gotta give.
Not all the competitors can survive now that customers are getting hip to churn, lowering their costs even more and yanking out even more money. Paramount will be sold when Shari Redstone finally admits defeat. Comcast will sell NBC Universal. Warners might make it, might not. Amazon is the most likely to buy the losers.
Re:
As big, if not bigger reason is they get to watch when they want, not when the company wants, and have the same capabilities for managing watching as with a DVD, that is pause, rewind and stop and resume watching latter.
Pirates, as always, are unaffected.
Re:
Well, in a way, we are affected. By that, I mean that if the output of current content dwindles, then all we’re left to pirate is old stuff we’ve already seen/heard.
Of course, as Ed Sheeran points out, piracy is what got him started on the road to fame, so I see that avenue as not only open to a lot of other upcoming talent, but as nearly an invitation to do take that path. We may have to sit through several years of B-grade material, but as quality equipment gets cheaper, and production values benefit from experience, I see a resurgence in quality entertainment.
Until some fucktard comes along and promises the moon if every entertainer will “just unite” under his banner… then it’s enshittifcation all over again. Hopefully I’ll be gone by then.