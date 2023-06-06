Welcome To Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, No One Wants To Advertise On Your Terrible Platform Any More
On Monday of this week, new CEO Linda Yaccarino officially became CEO of Twitter. Of course, basically no one believes that she’s actually the CEO. Everyone knows that Elon Musk, who in the past has mocked the “CEO” title anyway, is still in charge. He still owns the company and is executive chairman, meaning that he can still fire Yaccarino whenever he wants. And he’s still managing the company and its products. Any honest look at what’s happening here would recognize that Yaccarino’s role is somewhere between “VP of Marketing & Advertising” and “the person we sent to meetings when Elon has pissed off someone important.” At best, she’s poised atop that glass cliff, awaiting the inevitable shove from Elon.
Still, Yaccarino, who had just interviewed Elon on stage in front of advertisers a few weeks before she was hired, spent years leading NBC’s ad sales. She has tons of relationships in the ad business, and it seems obvious that her entire role is to try to sell ads. Because it’s obvious by now that Elon’s best skill at Twitter is scaring away advertisers by being completely clueless and ignorant of how to be a good human being. We’ve written about how Elon himself has admitted to driving away 40% of the company’s advertisers. But more recently he claimed the advertisers were mostly back.
Discussing Twitter’s finances, Mr Musk said the company is now “roughly breaking even”, as most of its advertisers have returned.
Except… that’s bullshit. First of all, the company was “roughly breaking even” before he took over. But at a much higher revenue run rate (approximately $5 billion a year). Elon came in and added approximately $1.3 billion per year in debt interest payments, and then drove away a huge number of advertisers. He did cut costs by firing basically anyone who knew how to do anything, but that’s hardly a recipe for success
As for the advertisers returning? Nope. On Monday the NY Times got its hands on an internal document saying that Twitter’s ad revenue had dropped 59% year over year. And even its internal sales projections are falling short, meaning that it can’t even meet the lowered expectations the company is setting for itself:
But Twitter’s U.S. advertising revenue for the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May was $88 million, down 59 percent from a year earlier, according to an internal presentation obtained by The New York Times. The company has regularly fallen short of its U.S. weekly sales projections, sometimes by as much as 30 percent, the document said.
And, a few hours after that story came out, Elon effectively admitted that he had just lied to the BBC in claiming the advertisers came back. In trying to make himself sound noble during his ridiculous discussion with conspiracy theory nonsense peddler RFK Jr., Elon admitted that advertisers haven’t actually been coming back.
In a Twitter Spaces conversation with long-shot presidential candidate and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Twitter CEO said it was “frankly a struggle for Twitter to break even” because of the loss of ad dollars since he took the helm. More than half of Twitter’s top advertisers suspended ads this winter, but this is the first time Musk has publicly acknowledged the extent of the damage….
Musk tried to frame this as the “cost” of supporting free speech, but as we’ve shown over and over again, Musk doesn’t care one bit about “free speech.” He cares about spreading the speech he supports. Also, the advertisers aren’t leaving because of Elon’s “commitment to free speech.” They’re leaving because he’s a liability to their brand.
The NY Times report notes that even the big advertisers who are still on Twitter are spending a lot less:
Some of Twitter’s biggest advertisers — including Apple, Amazon and Disney — have been spending less on the platform than last year, three former and current Twitter employees said. Large specialized “banner” ads on Twitter’s trends page, which can cost $500,000 for 24 hours and are almost always bought by large brands to promote events, shows or movies, are often going unfilled, they said.
Twitter has also run into public relations snafus with big advertisers like Disney. In April, Twitter mistakenly gave a gold check mark — a badge meant to signify a paying advertiser — to the @DisneyJuniorUK account, which Disney doesn’t own. The account posted racial slurs, leading Disney officials to demand from Twitter an explanation and assurances that it wouldn’t happen again, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
And of course it doesn’t help that the person at Twitter who had been in charge of “brand safety and ad quality” quit last week.
The report also notes that, in Elon’s desperate need for revenue, the company is truly scraping the bottom of the barrel of advertisers:
In one week last month, four of Twitter’s top 10 U.S. advertisers were online gambling and fantasy sports betting companies, according to one presentation. Twitter has also started allowing ads for cannabis accessories, including “bongs, vapes, rolling paper,” as well as erectile dysfunction products and services, according to internal emails.
Adult content, which is permitted on Twitter, has become a concern among the company’s sales staff. When some employees tried to drum up interest from advertisers for Mother’s Day, they found that potential sponsored search terms, like “MomLife,” surfaced pornographic videos, according to two people familiar with the conversations.
Again, literally none of this had to go this way. Every single bit of this is due to terrible decisions by Elon, starting with overpaying for the site in the first place, then trying to back out of the deal, then saddling his new company with $13 billion in debt (which, by the way, now almost equals the amount that Fidelity claims the entire company is worth). Elon didn’t need to fire everyone. He didn’t need to make irrational, spontaneous decisions that pushed the worst content to the forefront of his site and drove advertisers away. He didn’t need to undermine the safety of the site’s highest profile users and advertisers.
But he did all of those things.
And now he thinks Linda Yaccarino will clean up the mess he’s still making, and which it’s still clear he doesn’t realize is entirely due to his own terrible decisions.
Moderation Didnt Save The Others
It turns out that Google, Facebook, and other big tech and social media companies have also suffered massive advertising losses over the past year, as the recession accelerates. Elon was smart to cut the bloated woke jobs; now, other companies might need to follow suit unless the economic situation improves. I hoped that by now, we would have been talking about how Twitter is defying the EU censorship regime, but apparently the EDS is continuing to flare up.
Re: Yeah, right
Google: -2.6% (Youtube) -8.3% (Network)
Meta: UP 4%
So, pray tell, how is that comparable to -59%?
Re:
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the right to compel any interactive web service into hosting any third-party speech that it would otherwise refuse to host?
Re: Re: Illegal
It’s illegal. What do you mean “should”? Do you feel the law “should” be changed? Legally or morally “should”?
“Under what is known as the compelled speech doctrine, the First Amendment’s free speech protections extend beyond generally keeping the government from suppressing people from saying what they want: It also generally bars the government from compelling people to express things they do not want to say.”
Re: Re: Re:
This is a question Stephen poses every time Koby posts a comment hear, due to Koby’s own weirdness about the question and the idea that the government should step in to deny moderation efforts. AFAIK, Stephen is very well aware that it’s illegal (and should be illegal.)
Re:
Koby: What positions at Twitter were “woke” exactly? And did Twitter pull out of the EU market completely, because that’s the only way they would be able to defy the EU’s laws.
Re: Re:
Koby, like many of the I dont understand the law or free speech people, has taken the true idea that as a US citizen like Musk cant have a foreign judgement enforced in the US over 1A protected actions, and think it means an EU-based court (like say Germany) couldn’t render a verdict, and couldn’t be jailed as an executive of twitter when he visits the EU (like to visit Giga Berlin).
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I’m fully aware than free citizens can be jailed in oppressive countries for daring to engage in protected political speech. I view that as less of a problem and more as a badge of honor. Certainly, people need to avoid traveling to countries operated by evil regimes.
Re: Re: Re:
I heard that first on the chopping block were the diversity and inclusion enforcers, the curation division, and the pronoun consultants.
American companies regularly defy directives from Russia, Iran, the PRC, and North Korea. There’s a thing called “jurisdiction”, where companies don’t actually have to do anything. Instead, they can challenge the EU to threaten other companies who dare to buy ads, and order ISPs to engage in blocking. If the EU wants to join the list of tyrannical nation-states, then so be it. Twitter doesn’t need to help them keep up appearances.
Re:
“Bloated woke jobs”? Such as…
“…The cuts hit product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which helps keep Twitter’s various features online. The monetization infrastructure team, which maintains the services through which Twitter makes money, was reduced to fewer than eight people from 30, a person familiar with the matter said.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/26/technology/twitter-layoffs.html
“Twitter employees from departments including ethical AI, marketing and communication, search, public policy, wellness and other teams had tweeted about having been let go. Members of the curation team, which help elevate reliable information on the platform, including about elections, were also laid off, according to employee posts….Other members of Twitter’s human rights team had been laid off.”
https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/03/tech/twitter-layoffs/index.html
“Recession accelerates”?? Hardly, given the job numbers are stable and rising, unemployment is still down, inflation is in decline, etc.
Re:
For you, basic math is harder than you can ever get.
-59% Twitter much bigger loss than -2.4% Google
-59% Twitter much bigger loss than -8.3% YouTube
-59% Twitter much bigger loss than +4 Meta
I know Rob just gave those numbers but you seem to need constant reminder of basic facts as if somebody dropped a coconut on your head.
Keeping his promise ...
Elon DID promise to make advertising only half of Twitter’s revenue … so … this is progress towards that goal, I guess?
Re: Heck of a promise keeper
Yep. That is one way to view it. Of course, the fool himself believes that Twitter will morph into his personal dream app. From back in his PayPal days.
Horns blaring, okay – blatting, X the everything app.
Yeah, that’s his dream. Everyone will write him personal checks, or send all their crypto coins to him for having the worst thing you can think of – entrusting everything on the web to one site. The same site that welcomes Nazis, and erectile dysfunction. Ads. I meant ads.
I wonder if he will ever understand that people dropping Twitter is 90% him. Guess what they will think about having this creep controlling their everything app, yeah. No Sale, Eloon
Ah yes, Twitter – the National Enquirer of the internet. The only difference being that at the supermarket you’re bombarded from all angles, but on the internet, you can actively avoid Twitter, right in your very own browser address bar.
Either that, or they’re attempting to re-invent SPAM, hoping that companies like SpamHouse, Norton, AdBlock and all the others never figure out a way to block this new avenue of privacy invasion. After all, Elmo can truthfully say “Hey, you signed up for this, and it states specifically in the TOA that you will put up with my bullshit ads!” Gives yet another new meaning to the word “voluntold”.
How long do you think it will take before Elmo becomes a case study at most business schools?
Elon Musk has cooties!
…..cuz he won’t censor people how I think he should.
(oh yeah, which the gov helped with, which is definitely illegal)
That’s basically the depth of this article.
Re:
That’s nice, dear. Now time for your blankie and nap.
Re: Cootie boy
How many $8 months have you paid for?
Re:
this mf definitely paid for Twitter
Advertisers have 100s of choices to place ads on ,why would they choose a platform that has lost most of its best employees, is happy to promote misinformation and extreme conservative viewpoints ,Elon seems to be conducting a real time experiment in changing the old twitter ,and not in a positive way
anyone can set up a website ,if you want to attract mainstream advertisers like,apple ,disney , sony,
you have to employ people to manage the brand and
have a ethics policy that rejects trolls and users who spread misinformation .
Once a brand or service loses it best employees and
loses its reputation for integrity and quality it becomes hard to recover the trust of mainstream advertisers .i dont think theres A single american company that depends on serving ads to iran or north korea.
North korea blocks most of the internet ordinary people can only buy phones with a special OS that display a very limited no of digital services that are government approved