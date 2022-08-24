HBO Max And Sesame Street Highlight The Stupidity Of Mindless Media Megamergers
from the merge-ALL-the-things! dept
If you recall, AT&T spent nearly $200 billion on megamergers thinking it was going to dominate the online video advertising space. But after spending a fortune on DirecTV and Time Warner, laying off 50,000 people, killing off popular properties like Mad Magazine and DC’s Vertigo imprint, it quickly became clear that AT&T executives had absolutely no idea what they were doing.
After stumbling around drunkenly for a while, AT&T returned to what it’s best at (running broadband networks and lobbying the government to crush broadband competition), and spun off Time Warner into an entirely new company, Warner Media. Warner Media immediately then turned around and announced a blockbuster merger with Discovery, creating the creatively named Warner Brothers Discovery.
If you’re a consumer or employee at any of these brands and companies, the last few years have proven to be a befuddling mess. Remember that the AT&T acquisition of HBO and Time Warner resulted in so many different brands it even confused employees at AT&T. Despite efforts to consolidate content, it’s somehow only gotten dumber since then.
Managers at the new company have taken a hatchet to HBO’s offerings in particular, culling a wide variety of popular content to cut costs. That includes roughly 200 episodes of popular shows like Sesame Street and dozens of films and shows overall. Why? In part because the new consolidated company doesn’t want to pay residuals in a bid to make deal financials make sense:
While HBO Max already paid for the production of these shows, it’s still on the hook for residuals, including so-called back-end payments to cast, crew and writers, based on long-term viewership metrics.
By removing these films and shows, especially the ones HBO Max created rather than licensed, executives can cut expenses immediately. Warner Bros. Discovery has promised at least $3 billion in synergies stemming from the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, announced in May.
Ah, megamerger synergies.
There’ve been several new additional casualties thanks to this latest series of mergers, including TBS’s Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (Turner and TBS merged with Warner Brothers way back in 1996). With the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, they’re hoping to “declutter” what’s now just a discordant parade of content, much of which executives didn’t really even want. There’s also been just a steady parade of layoffs of employees they didn’t want either.
HBO employee John Oliver went so far as to call this final form version of HBO Max little more than a “series of tax write offs”:
Again, this is just another example of the U.S.’ harmful obsession with megamergers, consolidation, purposeless (outside of stock fluffing) deal making, and growth for growth’s sake. All of these deals make perfect sense to the executives, lawyers, and accounting magicians exploiting them for tax breaks and various financial benefits, but that doesn’t make this whole saga any less preposterously pointless.
Employees and consumers certainly didn’t benefit from this idiotic parade of events that began with AT&T wasting hundreds of billions of dollars to buy companies it was too incompetent to run. And somehow the saga has only gotten dumber since then.
Filed Under: hbo, hbo max, john oliver, layoffs, media consolidation, megamergers, synergies, telecom
Companies: at&t, hbo, warner bros., warner brothers discovery
Comments on “HBO Max And Sesame Street Highlight The Stupidity Of Mindless Media Megamergers”
Because removing Sesame Street is gonna go over REALLY well.
rolls his eyes
Toddler’s don’t understand synergies, they want their show NOW. Mom & Dad (or any combination there of) aren’t going to keep paying the company that caused the meltdown, and they sure as shit will remember that these assholes did it before & they will do it yet again. They only thing saving them was Sesame Street and now the lesson they will be learning is brought to you by the letters R & M & the number 80.
So many of these companies shouldn’t try to run a streaming company, they should just produce content people want & put that content on platforms that know what the fsck they are doing.
You were created after a large company blew a huge hole in their profits, carved out all the stuff people wanted, and then dropped like a dead hooker in a dumpster.
Why did you buy the dumpster?
Why are you making sure the dumpster is less desirable (I mean its a fscking dumpster with a dead hooker in it, not really a way to draw a crowd in) in hopes that offering up bare bones dead dumpster hooker & some other cheap content will make you millions while you managed to save a few cents on executing Elmo from childrens lives.
This is the problem with telling your children they can grow up to do anything… because one of those little bastards is gonna decide that no one will miss Sesame Street and hey we’ll save a couple bucks!
Re:
If the producer can’t meet the demand, it will be met another way, by other entities. “Piracy” increases.
Re: Re:
R Meighty?
Re: Exactly...
yea..the whole electronic communications infrastructure thing that made the original AT&T is going the way of the buggy whip…oh wait…You mean they could have stuck to that and still been one of the largest, most profitable companies in the world?
They’ve actually lost money trying to broaden their business beyond their core?
Has to be a team of MBAs behind that…
Re: Reduced costs
I do not understand how removing episodes of Sesame Street will lower residual costs. I mean when my kid wants to watch Sesame Street I put it on. It one episode is not available then I put on another. I do not leave and put on something else. So won’t this simply shift the residual costs to different episodes more than reducing them.
Well, that and driving overall viewership down if they do watch something else. Which I would not think is a good outcome either.
Re: Re:
Earlier series may have has a different contract than latter ones, as success allows those making the program to get better terms.
Hey guys, I keep trying to log in to CNN+ and the app won’t open. Any help?
And to add insult to injury, all those shows being gone?
That’s right, a lot of people’s portfolios are also FUCKING GONE.
So now, there’s a lot of people who are likely unable to find jobs IN THE FIELD THEY WERE WORKING IN.
And it’s likely they can’t even go flip burgers or stock shelves anymore. Because those jobs are either locked out to them due to their qualifications or… those jobs are likely fucking gone.
"growth for growth’s sake"
“growth for growth’s sake”
That has killed more companies than anything. Instead of sticking to their core business and doing it well, after MBAs (who usually are clueless to the core business, even though they’ll say they are “experts” in that sector) take over it all becomes about quarter over quarter gains and making news on the financial pages, especially after a company becomes publicly traded in our automated, daytrading era..
They do realize those are the products they are selling?
The whole idea of services like HBO+ is to sell access to shows and episodes they own rights to, correct? So if they cut out access to shows and episodes, they’ve just cut a selling point to consumers.
Next quarter, they’ll be confused as to why subscriptions are dropping…
Re:
That was my first thought as well. It’s like a restaurant cutting back on costs by not buying food. Can you imagine going into such a restaurant?
Me: Hi, I’d like to order a hamburger.
Staff: That’ll be $24.99.
Me: Wow, inflation’s bad! Here’s your money.
Staff: Thank you. You may go now.
Me: Wait a minute, where’s my hamburger?
Staff: Oh, we don’t actually serve food anymore.
Me: What the heck did I just pay you for?
Staff: The service of buying food.
Me: …
Re: Re: Average costs
The correct restaurant analogy would be an all-you-can eat buffet restaurant, which to increase profits cuts the availability of the most expensive ingredients, while keeping the price the same (or higher). The hope is that customers will eat less fish and more carrots, or whatever it is the restaurant can save money on.
There’s nothing new about this. Restaurants in Italy have been doing this for ages, by dosing the amount of “free” bread served to each customer based on how hungry they want them to be.
HBO GO/Now was a Premium service, it was more expensive than netflix or hulu, with less content, but it was a solid selection of top new release content and curated classics with good original programming. That made it, to me, worth the premium in cost. Even in the early days of AT&T, it was good.
The HBO Max rebrand is where it went off the rails. It increased content, sure, but it significantly increased the existing cost (at least it was announced to have increased, seems to have come back down), and it lost the quality in its programming as it went for quantity. The success of Sopranos or Game of Thrones is not, as Amazon keeps discovering, a process that scales to multiple simultaneous productions easily. The sharp pivot to flooding the market with expensive content is the direct cause of HBOs financial issues today. They hoped becoming Netflix would fix all the financial issues at AT&T that were mounting, and it appears AT&T only left HBO a dried husk when once again a media pivot failed to fix decades of bad financial decisions.
Just for a sake of scale:
There are roughly 4,600 Sesame Street episodes, of which, 450 or so had been available on HBO. HBO did indeed cut almost half of the episodes they hosted. But they hosted only a pittance of the total.
If you really want to see Sesame Street from the past, go to:
https://www.youtube.com/user/sesamestreet
… you may need to wrestle with the number of episodes … and the numerous translations.
Warner Bros. Discovery—or more specifically, CEO David Zaslav—is an enemy of art, culture, and society. No one should trust that company in any capacity ever again.
Re:
More than that, David Zaslav is Exhibit A in why © lengths need to be severely shortened. What’s the purpose of a monopoly over works of authorship if you’re not going to do anything with it? It seems like hoarding for hoarding’s sake.
Re: Re:
Wanna know what’s fucked up? In 30–40 years, some random episode of Infinity Train might end up being the modern-day equivalent of what is colloquially called Saban Moon.
Re: Re: Re:
Or rather, the future equivalent.
Re: Re: Re:2
How dare you attempt to temporally confuse me. 😛
Regular reminder that this is pretty much bullshit but Karl doesn’t read the comments.
Re:
You’re an insider, right? Maybe you should tell him directly in the official discord.
From what I’ve heard, HBO isn’t just hiding away the episodes of Sesame Street and such on their platfirm, but actively stealing culture by trying to get the shows scrubbed from all non-HBO public sources.