Only 8% Of Netflix Password Moochers Plan To Pay For Their Own Subscription

Netflix’s new password sharing crackdown is a dumb cash grab. It’s unnecessary, confusing, risks annoying subscribers, duplicates existing monetization efforts (Netflix already forces you to pay for higher tiers of service if you want simultaneous streams), contradicts years of Netflix’s stated position on the issue, comes on the heels of other price hikes, and the company’s projections of how much money it stands to make don’t appear rooted in reality.

Netflix’s plan, as it currently stands, is to try and force people using somebody else’s password to either pony up money for their own account, or force the original account holder to pay $8 extra per moocher. But a survey from the folks over at CordCutting suggests that only eight percent of those folks using somebody else’s password plan to pay for their own service:

Just 8% of these unauthorized Netflix users plan to pay for their own accounts now that Netflix has cracked down on password sharing. This could lead to an additional 1.7 million paid users. The rest say they will attempt to keep mooching or just stop watching Netflix. So many of these folks sharing a password are kids or students, or just not serious enough about watching Netflix to buy their own account, and inventing entire systems to bully them about it seems counterproductive. But the study also found that as many as 23 percent (15.2 million people) could quit Netflix over the company’s password sharing crackdown: The rule changes could also backfire on Netflix, at least in the short term. While the majority plan to keep their subscriptions, 23% of paying users say they’d like to cancel their accounts in response to the new policies. That’s as many as 15.2 million people who could cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

It should be made clear that despite what press outlets are saying, I’ve seen no evidence that Netflix is actually cracking down yet. They mostly appear to be seasoning the water and getting users ready for the possibility they’ll be charged extra. It’s still possible for Netflix to back down, or for this to go so sideways technically forcing a tactical retreat (similar efforts in South America have been a hot mess).

Now again, I don’t think this whole effort will be at all fatal for Netflix. The service still provides a decent value proposition, especially when compared to traditional cable. But the fact that Netflix was surprised when nearly one million users in Spain cancelled the service over the password sharing crackdown suggests they’re being willfully oblivious about its potential impact.

Also, the password sharing efforts is just one part in a growing mountain of evidence that Netflix just isn’t the innovative, consumer friendly company it used to be, which will continue to manifest on other fronts.

That became obvious when the company discarded its policies on net neutrality once it was big and successful enough to not longer be impacted. And it’s gotten worse as the company has shifted its focus away from innovation, disruption, and creativity, and toward shoveling out high volume dreck aimed at the lowest common denominator.

Netflix will soldier on, but it’s going to piss off a lot more users than it thinks. And it’s giving a competitors a chance to gain market share simply by being less annoying.

