Elon Tries (Badly) To Defend The Banning Of Journalists As Twitter Starts Blocking Links & Mentions Of Mastodon
Look, I fucking warned Elon that this is exactly how it would go. It’s how it always goes.
Remember Parler? They promised that they would moderate “based off the FCC and the Supreme court of the United States” (a nonsensical statement for a variety of reasons, including that the FCC does not regulate websites). Then, as soon as people started abusing that on the site, they suddenly came out with, um, new rules, including no “posting pictures of your fecal matter.”
Or how about Gettr? Founded by a former Trump spokesperson, and funded by a sketchy Chinese billionaire, it promised to be a “free speech” haven. Then it had to ban a bunch of white nationalists for, you know, doing white nationalist shit. Then, suddenly, it started banning anyone who mentioned that the sketchy billionaire funder might actually be a Chinese spy.
And then there’s Truth Social. It’s also supposed to be all about free speech, right? That’s what its pitch man, Donald Trump, keeps insisting. Except, an actual study that compared its content moderation to other sites found that Truth Social’s moderation was far more aggressive and arbitrary than any other site. Among the forbidden things to “truth” about on Truth Social? Any talk of the Congressional hearings on January 6th. Much freedom. Very speech.
So, look, it’s no surprise that Musk was never actually going to be able to live up to his notoriously fickle word regarding “free speech” on Twitter. I mean, we wrote many, many articles highlighting all of this.
But, really, it would be nice if he didn’t then insult everyone’s intelligence about this and pretend that he’s still taking some principled righteous stand. It would be nice if he admitted that “oh shit, maybe content moderation is trickier than I thought” and maybe, just maybe, “Twitter actually had a really strong and thoughtful trust & safety team that actually worked extremely hard to be as permissive as possible, while still maintaining a website that users and advertisers liked.” But that would require an actual ability to look inward and recognize mistakes, which is not one of Elon’s strongsuits.
So, last night, after banning a ton of journalist accounts on Twitter, Elon and his Trust & Safety VP, Ella Irwin, tried to defend the decision. But they did so badly. Irwin pushed out a bullshit statement to the media:
“Without commenting on any specific user accounts, I can confirm that we will suspend any accounts that violate our privacy policies and put other users at risk,” Irwin said. “We don’t make exceptions to this policy for journalists or any other accounts.”
Yeah… that’s not what people are complaining about. They weren’t saying journalists should get special treatment for breaking the rules. They’re asking how the fuck did what these journalists posted break the rules?
Eventually Musk jumped on Twitter, of course, and like Irwin, tried to pretend that they were just making sure the rules applied equally to journalists as to everyone else. Except… that was always the case? The issue was that yesterday, they created new laughably stupid rules to ban an account tweeting publicly available information regarding Elon Musk’s jet. Then Musk took it further and claimed that this (again) publicly available information was “assassination coordinates.”
Well, except for a few minor details. First, he just fucking changed the terms of service to shut down the jet tracker, and made them so broad and vague that tons of tweets would violate the rule — including anyone using Twitter’s built-in location indicator to tweet a photo of someone else. Second, the location of his plane is public information. It’s not “assassination coordinates.” If Musk is worried about getting assassinated, hiding this account isn’t going to help, because the assassin will just go straight to the ADS-B source and get the data anyway. Third, I get that Musk claims his child was in a car that was attacked the other night, but there remain some open questions about that story. For example, the location where it occurred, as deduced by BellingCat, was not close to any airport.
Given that, it’s not at all clear how this is connected to the jet tracking service.
Furthermore, the LAPD put out a statement on this:
LAPD’s Threat Management Unit (TMU) is aware of the situation and tweet by Elon Musk and is in contact with his representatives and security team. No crime reports have been filed yet.
Which, you know, seems notable. Because if a stalker actually went after him, you’d think that rather than just posting about it on social media, he might contact the police?
But, most importantly, none of the journalists in question actually posted “real time” assassination coordinates for Musk. They had posted about this whole story having to do with content moderation decisions made by Musk. Hell, one of the journalists, Donie Sullivan, got banned for tweeting that LAPD statement.
So, yeah, it’s not about “equal treatment” for journalists. It’s about coming up with bullshit arbitrary rules that just so happen to ban the journalists who have been calling out all the dumb shit Elon has been doing. Which, you know, was the kinda thing Elon insisted was the big problem under the last regime, and insisted he was brought in to solve.
From there it got even worse. A bunch of journalists, including a few of those who were banned (who, for unclear reasons were still able to log into Twitter Spaces, the real-time audio chat feature of Twitter) began discussing all of this, and Elon Musk showed up to… well… not quite defend himself? But, uh, to do whatever this was:
It starts with (banned) Washington Post journalist Drew Harwell asking a pretty good journalistic question:
One, I don’t think anyone in this room supports stalking. I’m sorry to hear about what happened with your family. Do you have evidence connecting the incident in LA with this flight tracking data? And separately, if this is an important enough issue to you, why not enact the rule change on Twitter and give accounts like Jack Sweeney’s, time to respond to, like you said, a slight delay in providing the data? Why say last month that you would support keeping his account online for free speech and then immediately suspend not just his account, but journalists reporting on it?
Unfortunately, before Elon could say anything, another reporter, Katie Notopoulos from Buzzfeed (who started the Twitter Space) jumped in with, perhaps, a less well composed question (this isn’t criticism — coming up with questions on the spot is difficult — but I do wonder what would have happened if Musk had been allowed to respond directly to Drew’s question).
Elon, thank you for joining, I am hoping that you can give a little more context about what has happened in the last few hours with a handful of journalists being banned?
Elon then says a lot of nonsense, basically just that “doxing is bad and anyone who has been threatened should agree with this policy.”
Well, as I’m sure everyone who’s been doxed would agree, showing real-time information about somebody’s location is inappropriate. And I think everyone would not like that to be done to them. And there’s not going to be any distinction in the future between so-called journalists and regular people. Everyone is going to be treated the same—no special treatment. You dox, you get suspended. End of story.
And ban evasion or trying to be clever about it, like “Oh, I posted a link — to the real-time information,” that’s obviously something trying to evade the meaning, that’s no different from actually showing real-time information.
I mean, a lot of this is kind of infuriating. Because many of the bans that happened in the last regime, and which Musk got so mad about, were also about putting people in danger. And Musk seems singularly concerned only when he’s the target. Over the weekend, he posted some incredibly misleading bullshit about his former head of trust & safety, Yoel Roth, taking an old tweet and a clip from his dissertation and acting as if both said the literal opposite of what Roth was saying in them (in both cases, Yoel was actually highlighting issues regarding keeping children safe from predators, and Elon and legions of his fans pretended he was doing the opposite, which is just trash). Following that, a large news organization that I will not name posted a very clear description of Yoel’s home, and tweeted out a link with those details. That tweet still is on Twitter today, and Yoel and his family had to flee their home after receiving very credible threats.
Again, I repeat, the tweet that identified his home is still on Twitter today. And Elon has done nothing about it.
So spare me the claim that this is about “inappropriate” sharing of information. None of the information the journalists shared was inappropriate, and Musk himself has contributed to threats on people’s lives.
As for the whole ban evasion thing, well, that’s also nonsense, but there’s more. Notopoulos asked another question:
When you’re saying, ‘posting a link to it,’ I mean, some of the people like Drew and Ryan Mac from The New York Times, who were banned, they were reporting on it in the course of pretty normal journalistic endeavors. You consider that like a tricky attempted ban evasion?
To which Musk responded:
You show the link to the real-time information – ban evasion, obviously.
So, again, that’s not at all what “ban evasion” means. The ban was on the information. Not a link to an account. Or a reporter talking about an article that links to an account. Or a reporter talking about a police report that very loosely kinda connects to the account.
And, again, banning links to the media was the thing that I thought Musk and his fans were completely up in arms about regarding the ban on the link to the NY Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Remember? It was like a week ago that it was a “huge reveal” by Elon Musk and his handpicked reporters, who apparently revealed what was the crime of the century and possibly treason when Twitter banned a link over worries of harm. Drew Harwell, finally getting a chance to ask a question, got into this slightly awkward exchange where the two seem to be talking about different things, but Drew is making the point comparing it to the NY Post thing:
Drew: You’re suggesting that we’re sharing your address, which is not true. I never posted your address.
Elon: You posted a link to the address.
Drew: In the course of reporting about ElonJet, we posted links to ElonJet, which are now banned on Twitter. Twitter also marks even the Instagram and Mastodon accounts of ElonJet as harmful. We have to acknowledge, using the exact same link-blocking technique that you have criticized as part of the Hunter Biden-New York Post story in 2020. So what is different here?
Elon: It’s not more acceptable for you than it is for me. It’s the same thing.
Drew: So it’s unacceptable what you’re doing?
Elon: No. You doxx, you get suspended. End of story. That’s it.
And with that “end of story” he left the chat abruptly, even as others started asking more questions.
So that whole exchange makes no sense. They’re clearly talking past each other, and Elon is so focused on the “journalists doxing!” that he can’t even seem to comprehend what Drew is actually asking him there, which is comparing it to the NY Post thing.
And, of course, it also seems relevant to the January 6th/Donald Trump decision, which Musk has also roundly criticized. One of Musk’s buddies, Jason Calacanis, was also in the space defending Musk, and I only heard bits and pieces of it because (1) Twitter Spaces kept kicking me out and (2) before the Space ended, Twitter took all of Spaces offline, meaning that the recording isn’t available (Musk is claiming on Twitter that it’s a newly discovered bug, though tons of people are assuming, as people will do, that Musk pulled the plug to get the journalists to stop talking about him).
However, on Twitter, Calacanis tweeted what he insisted was a simple message:
It’s just so obvious to everyone: don’t dox or stalk anyone.
Someone will get hurt or worse.
💕Be good to each other💕
If you are splitting hairs on the definition of these words, or claiming it’s public information, you’re missing the basic human concept here: people’s safety.
But, again, this brings us right back around to the top of the story. “It’s just so obvious” is a traditional part of this content moderation learning curve. It always seems so obvious that, “sure, this speech is legal, but man, it seems so bad, we gotta take it down.” In this case, it’s “don’t stalk the billionaire CEO” (which, yeah, don’t do that shit).
But this is how content moderation works. There’s a reason the role is called “Trust & Safety” because you’re trying to weigh different tradeoffs to make things trustworthy and safe. But Musk hasn’t been doing that. He seems only focused on his own safety.
And Calacanis’s claim that people are “missing the basic human concept here: people’s safety” well… that brings me to January 6th and Twitter’s decision to ban Trump. Because, you know, as Twitter explained publicly at the time and was re-revealed recently in Musk’s “Twitter Files,” this was exactly the debate that went on inside Twitter among its executives and trust & safety bosses.
They looked at the riot at the Capitol where people literally died, and which the then President seemed reluctant to call off, realized that there was no guarantee he wouldn’t organize a follow up, decided that “people’s safety” mattered here, and made the hard call to ban Trump. To protect people’s safety.
Now, you can criticize that decision. You can offer alternative arguments for it. But there was a rationale for it, and it’s the exact same one Musk and his team are now using to justify these bans. But we’re not seeing the screaming and gnashing about how this is “against free speech” or whatever from Musk and his supporters. We’re not likely to see Musk have Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss do a breathless expose on his internal DMs while all this went down.
That’s what’s hypocritical here.
(And we won’t even get into Musk going back on his other promise that they wouldn’t do suspensions any more, just decreased “reach” for the “bad or negative” tweets).
Every website that has third party content has to do moderation. Every one. It’s how it works. And every website has the right to moderate how they want. That’s part of their editorial discretion.
Musk absolutely can make bad decisions. Just like the previous Twitter could (and did). But it would be nice if they fucking realized that they’re doing the same damn thing, but on a much flimsier basis, and backed by utter and complete nonsense.
I asked Calacanis about the “public safety” issue and the Trump decision on Twitter, and got… a strange response.
In response he says:
I am a fan of using the blocking and mute tools for almost everything you don’t like at this joint.
Which, when you think about it, is a weird fucking response. After all, he was just going on and on about how it was righteous to ban a bunch of journalists because of “people’s safety.” But also that these problems can be solved by muting and blocking? So either he thinks Musk should have just muted and blocked all these reporters… or… what? It also does not actually respond to the question.
And, once again, we’re back to the same damn thing with content moderation at scale. Every decision has tons of tradeoffs. People are always going to be upset. But there are principled ways of doing it, and non-principled ways of doing it. And Elon/Jason are showing their lack of principles. They’re only trying to protect themselves, and seem to feel everyone else should just use “mute” and “block.”
Oh, and finally….
This post went on way longer than I initially intended it to, but there is an important postscript here. Last night, when we wrote about the banning of the @JoinMastodon account on Twitter, I actually downplayed the idea that it was about Team Musk being scared of a rapidly growing competitor. I was pretty sure it was because of the link to the @ElonJet account that was now working on Mastodon. And, that’s certainly the excuse that Musk and friends are still giving.
Buuuuut… there are reasons to believe it’s a bit more than that. Because as the evening wore on, Twitter basically started banning all links to any Mastodon server they could find. A bunch of people started posting examples. Some screenshots:
Those were just a few of many, many examples that can be found on both Twitter and Mastodon of Twitter effectively blocking any links to more high profile Mastodon servers (it appears that smaller or individual instances are still making it through).
Even more ridiculous, they’re banning people from updating their profiles with Mastodon addresses.
See that screenshot? It says “Account update failed: Description is considered malware.”
So, yeah, they’re now saying that if you put your Mastodon bio in your profile, it’s malware. Given that, it’s a little difficult to believe that this is all just about “public safety” regarding Elon stalkers, and not, perhaps, a little anti-competitive behavior on the part of an increasingly desperate Elon Musk.
Way to support free speech.
Elon Musk is subjecting everyone to his mid-life post-divorce crisis—regardless of how everyone feels about that.
It’s okay when AOC gets harassed.
It’s okay when Yoel Roth gets credible death threats.
But it’s not okay when Elon’s jet is public information?
I’m sensing something wrong here. Very wrong.
And it’s Elon’s hypocritical, possibly white supremacist take on free expression.
Re: There's so many examples...
There are people that have been repeatedly harassed, SWATTed, death threats against them or their families, and surreptitious videos and photos posted of them from a distance, and Twitter hasn’t done shit about stopping their end of it. But now all of a sudden Musk gets a small taste – publicly available and legal taste – and he flips the fuck out. He’s like every other poster who’s gone completely overboard in response to the slightest negative reaction.
Re:
Crazy is as crazy does, that’s our Elon.
ADS-B is not doxxing
adsbexchange.com is a convenient place to see ADS-B signals, but it is just an aggregator.
Anyone can buy a cheap RTL-SDR USB radio stick and receive ADS-B. It’s a public radio broadcast transmitted from each airplane, and it is not doxing.
I think he jumped into the Twitter Space and said what he did because he knew that a significant portion of the media (I saw it in an Axios newsletter this morning) would report on it at a very superficial level, using the “some on the left say it’s hypocrisy while some on the right say it’s the tables turning” and then end on his “you dox you get banned period” with zero context that he was intentionally misrepresenting the question or that he stormed out of the Space or even mentioning that the space (and all others) ended abruptly. It’s truly the trump playbook of “normies get a whitewashed and reasonable sounding story while those who are on Twitter all day k ow what really happened.”
Twitter Spaces was originally Periscope; purchased by Twitter and renamed, but not fully integrated. Thus, banning from Twitter did not result in a ban from Twitter Spaces.
Reporter: Isn’t this the same banning as with the Hunter Biden laptop controversy? Isn’t this just the same shoe on the other foot?
Musk: When the shoe is on YOUR foot, I do not feel the pinch.
I’m still curious what step the media organizations will take. I wouldn’t be surprised if they remove themselves from Twitter.
Re: Agree
I think a lot of media outlets are going to restrict engagement on Twitter. Which will accelerate the advertiser retreat and….in a few months Elon will have bankrupted his kneejerk $44b purchase with zero due diligence.
Genius indeed!
Re: Re:
At the rate Elon is doing damage, will Twitter last out this year?
Popehat shows how to get around the Mastodon ban (inadvertently, since it was done before this new anti-Mastodon policy started): Change your banner image to a screenshot of the links.
Re:
Posting QR codes would probably get around it, too.
Re: Re:
But that’ll just as likely run afoul of whatever Elon feels ‘Ban-Evasion’ is this week.
Re: Re: Re:
I suspect that is (or soon will be) defined as “not being banned when Musk wants you banned.”
To utilize the vocabulary the internet has taught me over the years, tech bro is yolo speedrunning an epic fail like it’s on fleek af.
That time when Musk went full Miscavige.
Mofo doesn’t rate assasination, that’s just more self-aggrandizing douchebaggery.
Nothing ominous here.
Look, Musk has given the pink slip to everyone who is not up to sycophanting him, most likely due to economic pressure.
There is not enough personnel around to do a good job anymore, so they have to prioritize their bad job in ways that are proof against getting fired by Musk.
Of course this results in an ensemble of decisions that make Musk look like a big hypocrite because it overamplifies whatever people believe Musk might want.
The solution, of course, is to make the workload manageable. If everybody sane just leaves Twitter until the bot-and-troll percentage reaches 100%, Twitter can then just ban everybody who is still posting and then wait for everybody sane to return.
That can be accomplished with a comparatively small work force.
Re:
Lol. Simply waiting till the heat-death of the universe does seem like a good strategy for them at this point.
WTF
So, it’s 1969 and the NASA Twitter account announces “The Eagle has landed”. Bang – suspended account, right?
I hope the next time Musk go to space, everyone ignores it, because well you know, it’s his location.
I just… I have to assume post people defending him with ‘free speech’ talking points are doing so in bad faith at this point.
I understand free speech, and it’s importance. I understand Twitter is Elon’s house, and he can do what he likes with it.
So just stop with the inane defenses. You can just admit you want a space to ‘own the libs’ or whatever without consequence. Hell, the 1st Amendment gives you that very right; it’s an important part of the whole concept of ‘free speech’, ‘freedom of association’, ‘freedom from compelled speech’, whatever.
Just stop the pretending. Because that is what is annoying folk like me. I don’t -hate- Elon Musk. I just think he’s a hypocrite. I’m not getting ‘triggered’ by his childish memes or whatnot, or that he’s going after folk they perceive as ‘left-wing’.
I do hate though what he’s doing to Twitter. For all the flak Twitter gets thrown at it, it was an incredibly useful platform for keeping up with journalists, data aggregators, etc. It was a fun platform for memes, playing with bots, and other enjoyment. That is now just being utterly destroyed.
And I do hate this weird vitriol people are aiming in the direction of current and ex Twitter employees. Most of those will just be folks trying to make a living, and they’re now having to deal with all this crap of their lives being blown up just before Christmas. It ain’t fun when your job suddenly gets thrown into chaos. For most, a job is just something needed to pay the bills and you do not want that security messed with. I’d never cheer for someone losing their job in that context.
Just stop with the pretending to defend this billionaire for noble reasons.
Re:
I have to add as well, just as a general note on this whole affair, how utterly disappointed I’ve become in Matt Taibbi. I had quite a bit of respect for him back when he was with Rolling Stone, he was a savvy reporter. I hadn’t kept up too much with his more recent work, so no idea if it was something obvious to those paying attention, but his work with Elon lately has just been… bad. It’s bad. It reeks of a reporter not willing to piss off a source in exchange for “leaks”, when it flies in the face of integrity.
It’s a shame. And as this recent ban wave shows, doing actual damage to reporting on Twitter as a whole.
Re: Re:
It’s a shame about Taibbi, but the funniest thing is when people call Bari Weiss a journalist.
Re: Re:
Taibbi wrote articles in the late 90’s, early 2000’s about forcing himself onto young girls in Russia. He thought it was hilarious.
He’s always been a pile of garbage. He just did a good job covering it up for a whiile.
Re: Re: Re:
Damn, really? Going to have to look those out. I freely admit I only know the guy from his time at Rolling Stone.
Re:
They are members of the in-group, they should get to say whatever they want. Journalists and marginalized groups are part of the out-group, they should not get to say anything the in-group doesn’t like. You can’t get them to see the hypocrisy because at base level, the only thing that matters is whether the in-group is being bound or the out-group is being protected.
What’s amazing to me is that there are a number of trolls here who insisted that Jack and Twitter admins were all “libs” trying to silence conservative voices on Twitter. Obviously that was never the case and the people who feel that way refuse to accept facts that prove they are wrong.
BUT….
Now we see what actual viewpoint discrimination is, being done by the owner of Twitter and his admins.
So when it was old Twitter they would complain about something that never happened, and now that it actually is happening… silence
When are all the “conservatives are being silenced” crowd who believed it was wrong to do so going to come here and complain that Elmo is “censoring” people because of their political viewpoints?
Re:
They’re not. For them, “free speech” means “free to say whatever I tell them to say” and “censorship” means “not free to say whatever I want to say on someone else’s property”.
Re:
The conservatives are being silenced by Musk being so completely crazy that they don’t have anything to say.
This must be a liberal conspiracy!
Re:
Except when they are celebrating those the call fake news purveyors getting banned.
Has anyone checked in with Vegas bookies lately? I’m curious what the odds are of Twitter overtaking Microsoft, Google, and Facebook in EU fines is before they go bankrupt, are liquidated, and shut down.
Re:
I would be more interested in the odds of Twitter surviving long enough to be fined by the EU.
Last time I saw someone who owns a website have a meltdown this loud and hilarious, mangosteen was involved.
Weird response
Hiya Mike,
Great article, as per usual. One quibble though. This:
“Which, when you think about it, is a weird fucking response.”
I disagree his was response was weird. His response was clearly someone with an agenda, that actually had no interest in responding to what you were saying. He’s Elon’s buddy, so he is not at all interested in engaging in good faith here. It’s pretty much just straight Elon talking points. It’s utterly pathetic, but it is what it is.
Brilliant piece
What is there to say? Absolutely brilliant piece, covering everything important about Elonmageddon, and well written.
Such a pleasure to read this piece.
Is Elon feeling threatened by Mastodon really that bad of an explanation for part of this?
Maybe it’s not a real threat by the numbers yet, but people are actually setting up new instances and rejecting ones like the Raspberry Pi mess. Users are migrating, and some who maintain a Twitter presence have joined the majority of users who don’t post. Or have scaled back their use basically to promotional cross-posts.
And so my doom and gloom scenario about Mastodon not scaling probably won’t come to pass because those instances will be there for new users. I still kind of see it as a waste of time like all social media, but it probably attracts a higher level of engagement and thought from users than Twitter does.
People mock ‘safe spaces’, but Mastodon is built towards allowing users to feel safe in a ‘community’ of like-minded users while still being able to connect to the wider world. Part of the shittiness of Twitter was a lack of that, the open barren wastelands of user who might attack you simply for tweeting about your lunch or ignore your desperate pleas for help; a place with no real continuity to hold it together.
Whatever, fuck Old Twitter, fuck Elon Twitter, fuck Elon too… fuck his shitty-ass satellites, fuck his Starshield nonsense, fuck his fans, fuck his garbage cars, fuck hearing about him, fuck him being an even more abusive dad than his own father, fuck him leading a cult of bigots…
I still hope this shit bankrupts him and manages to wipe out all his companies, unless they can somehow escape his turdfingered touch; most of them were founded by other people who are actual engineers and they deserve to be able to redeem their vision (maybe).
Re:
That’s (mostly) the point of “safe spaces”: They exist to create as safe a space as possible for those who often lack the space to be themselves without facing pushback (or worse).
So called
Why is every journalist a ‘so called journalist’ in the right wing world…
Re:
Because they sometimes say things that don’t agree with the right wing viewpoint.
One minor quibble
Grabbing the ADS-B source won’t help if Musk put the plane in the PIA program. You’d get a fake identifier not associated with Musk.
That is why Sweeney grabbed other publicly available data, regardless of it was anonymized or not, and combined it to put up announcements of Musk’s private plane took of from Y or landed at X.
If anything what Sweeney did is showing that anonymization of data only works in a dataset and that all bets are of when you can combine sets.
What fascists do
The behavior of Musk and his defenders/allies is familiar.
From Hannah Arendt’s “Origins of Totalitarianism” (1951)
And John Paul Sartre in 1944 (don’t get hung up on references to anti-Semites, he was writing about Nazis and their fellows):
Calvinball
It’s Calvinball, all the way down.
Make up the rules that you want, when you want them. Apply them as YOU choose to apply them, and change them when they no longer suit your fancy.
Then, declare “This isn’t complicated. Just follow the rules.”