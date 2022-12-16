Congress Still Pushing Dangerous ‘Online Safety’ Bill With A Few Flimsy Fixes That Don’t Really Fix Much
We’ve written a bunch of posts concerning KOSA, the Kids Online Safety Act, which is one of those moral panic kinds of bills that politicians and the media love to get behind, without really understanding what they mean, or the damage they’d do. We’ve covered how it will lead to greater surveillance of children (which doesn’t seem likely to make them safer), how the vague language in the bill will put kids at greater risk, how the “parental tools” provision will be used to harm children, and a variety of other problems with the bill as well. There’s a reason why over 90 different organizations asked Congress not to slip it into a year-end must pass bill.
And while it didn’t make it into the NDAA bill, there are still some efforts to put it in the year end omnibus spending bill. Indeed, the sponsors of the bill quietly released a new version a few days ago that actually does fix some of the most egregious problems of the original. But… it’s still a mess, as TechFreedom’s Ari Cohn explained in a thread on Mastodon.
As his thread notes, there are still concerns about knowing which users are teenagers. The original bill would have effectively mandated age verification, which comes with massive privacy concerns. The new version changes it to cases where a site knows or should know that a user is under 18. But, what constitutes knowledge in that case, and what trips the standard for “should know?” The end result will still be a strong incentive for dodgy age verification, just so sites don’t need to go through the litigation hassle of proving that they didn’t, or shouldn’t, have known the age of their users.
But, the much bigger problem is that the bill still has a “duty of care” component. This was core to the original bill so it’s no surprise that it remains in place. As we’ve discussed for years, the “duty of care” is a “friendly sounding” way of violating the 1st Amendment. In this context, the bill requires sites to magically know if a kid is going to come to some harm from accessing some sort of content on their website. And, given the litigious nature of the US, as soon as any harm comes to anyone under the age of 18, websites will get sued (no matter how loosely they were connected to the actual harm), and they will have to litigate over and over again whether or not they met their “duty of care.”
The end result, most likely, is that websites basically start blocking any kind of controversial content, no matter how legal — and we’re right back to the issue of Congress trying to turn the internet into Disneyland, which is not healthy, takes away both parental and child autonomy, and does not prepare people for the real world.
The new KOSA tries to claim this won’t happen, because it says that nothing in the bill should be “construed to require a covered platform to prevent or preclude any minor from deliberately and independently search for, or specifically requesting, content.” But that won’t make any difference at all, if under the duty of care, the minors find that content, and then can later tie some future harm back to that content. So the real world effect of the law is absolutely going to be to stifle that legal content.
Even worse, lawyers will always stretch things as far as possible to make it possible to sue big pockets, even if they’re very distant from the actual harm. And, as Cohn, notes, the bill is so vaguely worded that the “harm” that can be sued over doesn’t even have to be connected to a minor accessing that content on the site. Rather… under the law as written, it appears that if there are minors on the site and separately, some harm occurs related to some content… KOSA is triggered. So even as the bill is supposedly about protecting children, as written, it can be used if it’s adults who are harmed in some manner, loosely tied to content on the site.
There’s a lot more in Ari’s thread that shows just how dangerous this bill is, even as its backers pretend they’ve fixed all the problems. And yet, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn are pleading with their colleagues to put it into the must pass omnibus spending bill.
This is a bill that will give them headlines, allowing them to pretend they’re helping kids, but which actually do tremendous harm to kids, parents, free speech and the internet. Sneaking it into a must pass bill suggests, yet again, that they know the bill is too weak to go through the normal process. The rest of Congress should not allow it to pass in this current state.
No greater red flag for a garbage bill like trying to bypass voting on it
And yet, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn are pleading with their colleagues to put it into the must pass omnibus spending bill.
Translation: ‘Pretty please stick this unrelated bill into the must-pass omnibus spending bill because even we know it cannot stand up on it’s own merits.’
like most governments that are going down the same road, they dont give a flyin’ fuck about anything/anyone other than themselves and those that will give them the most in back hander payments! what seems to be happening worldwide is to reduce/remove as mony rights, privacies and freedoms of the ordinary people as possible while ensuring that they are left with no one to police them, no one to even be able to check up on what the lyin’, deceivin’ fuckers are up to!!
I’m still confused as to how sites are suppose to reliably verify age for minors. There’s only a degree to which you can identify adults, and even that’s problematic with not everyone having access to certain forms of ID and it being possible for someone else’s credit card to be used with permission. Identifying minors, especially confirming they’re not lying about their age, seems like a problem that’s essentially impossible to solve.
Then, even assuming the result is to just whitelist adults and presume everyone else is a minor, how do sites deal with people moving between locations? Does every visitor to the US have to go through checks to access internet sites? Or, do they collect data on every user just in case they’re using a VPN or some other method to bypass checks? It also sounds like there will be problems with GDPR and other rules if they’re excessively collecting data on minors from other countries, even if they’re only doing it when the minor is visiting Disneyworld.
What about implementation? This sounds like a situation where Meta, Amazon or Google will be able to create a service where they take even more money and control over online services. Either that, or you’re expecting every site to roll their own solution, which will be a nightmare to use. It would also further consolidate the power of those mentioned corporations, since people aren’t going to be as adventurous regarding the sites they use if they have to submit their ID to every new site they visit.
Those are just the issues I can think of off the top of my head. Some might have been answered already that I’ve missed in all the stories everywhere, but this does smell very much like another order to “nerd harder” where the reality is vastly more complicated than occurs to the minds of politicians wanting to make their next campaign about how they were forcing “big tech” to do things “for the children”. I’m already seeing very clear-headed objections being dismissed as big sites not wanting to incur expenses to protect children, even though there’s very real evidence that it will do nothing of the sort and possibly make bigger sites more money if implemented in certain ways.
Would not KOSA just get sued
I hear Netchoice has filed a lawsuit against the California law. My guess is this Kosa law they will file a lawsuit against it too. I am sure conservative websites as well have content that could be considered bad and KOSA could harm them. If this bill becomes law which I guarantee will be sneaked into omnibus then we have a very good lawsuit against this part of the bill correct?
I doubt VPN will take this bills BS
