Trump’s ‘Free Speech’ Social Network, Truth Social, Is Banning People For Truthing The Truth About January 6 Hearings
In news that will surprise basically no one, Truth Social, Trump’s social network that was pitched as being about bringing free speech back and not doing any “viewpoint discrimination,” even as its terms of service promised it would be heavily moderated, is now banning users for trying to spread some “truths” about the January 6 hearings.
Tsk tsk. What has become of free speech?
I mean, this isn’t the first time people have noticed this. But it is worth calling out, especially as people keep insisting that sites like Twitter and YouTube should never moderate anything based on “viewpoint discrimination.”
So, will Texas AG Ken Paxton kick off an investigation into Truth Social’s moderation practices? Will Elon Musk insist that he needs to purchase Truth Social to bring free speech back? Will Trump supporters who insist that “big tech is censoring” their voices admit that little tech is now doing the reverse? Will Project Veritas catfish Truth Social employees and release misleading videos?
Will literally anyone who has been spewing nonsense about how any of this is about “free speech” admit that maybe they were wrong?
Or will everyone just go on culture warrioring, and pretending nothing at all happened?
And now we wait for all the people who said “Twitter deleting disinformation and banning people for posting hate speech is censorship!” to come in here and completely decry Truth Social’s censorship with the same level of fervor.
We all know it’s not going to happen. They might come, but it will be to defend Truth Social, because somehow “it’s different” from when Twitter bans someone.
Naw, it’s Friday. They’ll pretend they didn’t see the post.
One rule for me, another for thee
I am shocked, shocked I say that the platform that decried the ‘censorship’ of other social media platforms would turn out to be far more restrictive in what they allow to be posted, who ever could have seen that coming?
Let's all agree on one point:
Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes took everything he learnt concerning Free Speech during his service as House Representative and brought it into operating Truth Social.
oh look my surprised face.
What is it that WE can DO?
Help me out here, Goose. What CAN WE DO?
We can’t tell a private company how to moderate their fora. You’ve covered that and you’re right. If you were wrong (which you’re not) then others could tell you what to publish, and… sample of convenience being what it is, I don’t want to read what THEY want on YOUR forum… I want to read what YOU want on YOUR forum.
So let’s agree we’re NOT going to be pretending nothing at all happened. That’s the new given thing. How does that change what we SHOULD do or TRY to do? You’ve said the best response to bad speech is more speech, not censorship [my paraphrase, and apologies if I got it wrong] but on THEIR forum there is no “MORE” speech if they don’t like it.
It’s my opinion the answer isn’t “do we pretend nothing is happening” but rather that on OTHER FORA like TD, WSJ, Ars, and others, “we” (those of us who wish to put our opinions forth as counter to those on Truth Social…) do so.
I don’t know if we need a logo, a T-shirt, a cap, or something that says “We stand together for real truth, not this figment of this crazy crackhead psycho idiot with the red hat, orange hair, and zero IQ.” Maybe if we did, we’d have an identity that would show the rest of the world there are sane people here on planet U S of A.
Re: 'Now that's it's YOUR platform moderation is fine? Funny that.'
What ‘should’ be done in a situation like this? Constantly and consistently point out the naked hypocrisy of the platform and those supporting it, highlighting how lightning quick they go from ‘moderation is censorship and that’s bad’ to ‘moderation is great if you say something the platform’s owners don’t like’ the second it benefits them to do so, making it all the more obvious that their anti-moderation argument is purely self-serving and not in good faith, and as such should be seen and treated accordingly.
Shown the Door
This is why the approach the commentariat here likes to propose, if you don’t like the moderation on one site go to a different one, doesn’t work. The same awfulness of viewpoint-based censorship happens everywhere. The better approach is to educate the sites where the people already are on how to do principled moderation without suppressing the speech of their users, and hope that they listen.
Re:
Except it did work. The user who was banned from Truth Social is on Twitter—a direct competitor to Truth Social. Trump’s service has one less truth-teller (in both the ironic and sincere meanings of that term) because Truth Social, like Twitter, has every right to determine what speech it will or will not host.
If you believe you should be able to force anti-queer bigotry onto Twitter, people should also be able force pro-queer propaganda onto Truth Social (a service that likely shares your exterminationist views on trans people).
Re:
If you believe that, you believe that confrontations is the only way of opposing ideas, and you have confirmed that in many posts on this site.
Re:
Wow, you’ve sure changed your tune! Before (just yesterday), you were absolutely convinced that it was only ‘woke idealogue’ social media websites like Twitter that engaged in viewpoint-based ‘censorship’. Now you know what moderation based purely on viewpoint actually looks like, and we, the sensible folk on Techdirt, are all laughing at your dismayed reaction.
Yeah yeah… orange man bad, let women kill their babies.
Re:
Yes or no: Should the law force a 13-year-old girl impregnated via rape into carrying that pregnancy to term?
Re: Re:
No…
But a 21 yr old shouldn’t be able to use abortion for birth control in an otherwise healthy pregnancy
Re: Re: Re:
Congratulations! Rather than adhere to the “pro-life”/anti-abortion belief that all unborn lives are sacred regardless of how they’re conceived, you’ve shown support for an exception to that belief so long as either (a) someone is made pregnant by rape, (b) a child is made pregnant, or (c) both. As a result, you believe at least one form of abortion should be legal.
Re: Re: Re: Everything before the But is a lie
A 21 year old is an adult and has all the rights accorded to her or him. The implication is that a 21 year old isn’t well enough acquainted with his/her rights to make a decision. What’s the “new cutoff age” you espouse. 80? Can an 80 year old person make that decision and we won’t judge grandma/grandpa for it? How about 40? We wouldn’t judge ma or pa, right?
The rights of anyone over 18 are generally unchanged as they age in the US. There’s one threshold for alcohol consumption on a state by state basis (see 10th Am), and for firearms of a certain length, both set to 21.
SO yeah, that 21 year old is a CITIZEN with RIGHTS and LEGAL PRECEDENT. You don’t get to discriminate on the basis of age and say he/she can’t do whatever you don’t like.
But as always, thanks for trying.
Re: Re: Re:2
There’s one threshold for alcohol consumption on a state by state basis…
Mot any more, no thanks to the rules about federal funding. 🙁
Re: Re: Re:3 Mot amy nore imdeed.
Mot imdeed. Read this link, especially the part that starts out with “State exceptions.”
The Federal highway funds contained speed limit maximums to 55MPH for many decades. Now they are history. Don’t expect this to be very different, despite people feeling different about getting from Point A to Point B quicker vs drunker.
Re: Re: Re:
Why not? It’s a hell of a lot better than using it to prevent the birth of a potentially disabled child (eugenics) in a healthy pregnancy.
Re:
Your strawman is bad and you should feel bad.
Re: Killing babies
Women don’t kill their babies. Republicans kill them
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/death_penalty#:~:text=The%20Supreme%20Court%20has%20ruled,it%20must%20be%20carried%20out.
If it’s not born yet DO NOT KILL YET.
If it’s born then groom it and have sex and abuse it and then kill it.
– Republican Talking Points 1974-2022
Re:
Well, if you want to do an anti-abortion rant, you’d need to insert a bit more Republican-speak to make this more correct, like “pre-born babies”. Which strictly speaking would put jacking off under penalty as well (I mean, God punished Onan, right?) which would probably render your presence in this forum illegal.
Wow, you posed a lot of potential results in this post, Mike, and damned if you didn’t nail the answer on the very last sentence! Good last-second clutch writing!
Re:
You’re well nymed, aren’t you, fuckface?
Re: Re: Nyad? Nomad? Triad? Normandy?
Dude, get back on that turnip truck you fell off of, and ride off into the distance. I’d tell you how far out of your league you are, but you wouldn’t grok the concept.
Re: Re: Re:
And yet again, the troglodyte shows his lack of reading comprehension.
Well, since a well-know 'principle' of the Trump Republican party
… is hypocrisy, I can’t say I’m surprised at all.
Truth Social – say anything you want, as long as -we- like it. And don’t say anything bad, ever, about Trump. We don’t like that.
Sometimes “Truth” is just another lie.
The Jan 6 committee is nothing but circus whining about their feefees hurts by Trump and the GOP. Good things those ratings on Chinese puppet media CNN and MSNBC are tanking.
Re:
Fuck off, fascist.
Re: Re:
That would require company. Poor sod is limited to jacking off.
Re:
Maybe you should support some of those fact claims.
There’s plenty wrong with said committee, and some of that is covered at Techdirt. It’s generally backed up by facts or reasoning, unlike your claims or the things you feel about stuff.
Just for starters i am curious about what the “Republican Party” did to cause such distressed fee-fees, if you’d care to elaborate on that. (Are you suggesting that abortion of an insurrection was an action of the Republican Party, for one?)