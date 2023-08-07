Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Appeals Court: Salesforce Can’t Use 230, And Could Be Liable For Sex Trafficking Because Backpage Was A Customer

Comcast Lost 12% Of Its Cable TV Customers In The Last Year Alone

Failures

from the couldn't-have-happened-to-a-nicer-company dept

Mon, Aug 7th 2023 05:24am -

Cable executives spent years denying that “cord cutting” (ditching traditional TV) was real. For years they insisted it was a “fiction,” or that it was a fad that would end once Millennials started procreating. Whatever gave them permission to not meaningfully evolve their often predatory, anti-competitive business strategies.

Yeah, about that.

Major cable companies continue to bleed traditional cable TV users at an amazing rate. Last May, the whole industry reported the fewest traditional pay TV subscribers since 1992, as younger audiences flock toward streaming, over the air broadcasts, YouTube, or TikTok.

Last quarter was particularly ugly for Comcast, which lost 520,000 pay TV subs during a single quarter, and 12.6 percent of its video subscribers over the last year. The company now has 14.98 million video customers and dropping, and will soon be replaced by Charter Spectrum (which also lost 241,000 customers that same quarter) as the biggest traditional cable company in the U.S.

It’s now estimated that 8,164 customers are cancelling cable TV every day.

Comcast did manage to add 2 million paid subscribers to its Peacock streaming service (Mrs. Davis is a phenomenal show, by the way) and now has 24 million total. Granted those users pay significantly less money a month than traditional cable TV users. And Peacock has generally been a money loser; it saw $651 million in losses during 2Q 2023, compared to a $467 million loss in Q2, 2022.

Traditionally, Comcast recoups its TV losses on the broadband side, where it holds a monopoly over internet access across much of the United States. But things are shaky there as well, as Comcast is finally seeing some increased competition mostly thanks to fixed 5G wireless networks, and the kind of creative, community-owned broadband networks popping up all over the United States.

Some phone companies have also, thirty years late, started upgrading more DSL users to fiber. As a result, Comcast also lost 19,000 broadband subscribers during the same quarter.

Comcast did manage to add 315,000 wireless customers, but Comcast’s “wireless network” primarily leases access from Verizon, and isn’t going to be anywhere close to the same kind of money maker bloated, expensive cable TV bundles used to be.

This is all rough sledding for a company that successfully lobbied to defang all regulators and competition over a thirty year span (they were a key player in the sleazy smear campaign that derailed Gigi Sohn’s nomination to the FCC), yet now finds itself scrambling for relevance anyway. Add the broader writers’ strike to the mix, and Comcast/NBC’s future looks cloudier still.

And while Comcast will be getting a huge chunk of the more than $45 billion in broadband subsidies included in the infrastructure bill, so will a lot of the municipalities, cooperatives, city-owned utilities, and other locally-owned broadband networks spawned from the monopoly’s apathy.

Filed Under: , , , , , , ,

21 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Comcast Lost 12% Of Its Cable TV Customers In The Last Year Alone”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
21 Comments
discussitlive (profile) says:

Re: Re:

Does anyone actually subscribe to cable anymore?

If one lives in an apartment complex or “townhome” or condo, very likely you are forced to pay (to the property, not the cable company) a cable bill despite your personal objections to it, no matter how vehement. The previous HOA tried to pass a regulation requiring cable and paid through HOA fees. They tried the same thing with lawn care too.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

That varies a lot by area. Locally, I checked 2800 saved real estate listings, and see only 4 condominium complexes that include cable TV in the fees. That’s compared to about 40 that include electricity or 200 (almost all) that include water, for example. So not “very likely”. And most townhouses are freehold here, with no “HOA” or condo board that can force it.

My 90-year-old grandmother willingly subscribes to cable TV—mostly to watch the weather channel (which I don’t think Netflix has), the local news, and a few game shows. My 65-year-old parents subscribe, but have considered cancelling and probably would if the cable company ever refused to renew their “temporary” bundle discount (with phone and internet). And if my mother weren’t obsessed with HGTV, which a co-worker tells me is also the only thing keeping their household subscribed. (For those who don’t know, that’s a dangerous channel that convinces people they need to spend tens of thousands of dollars to “update” homes that have nothing wrong with them.)

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

Curious to know when your experience is from. That was true a few years back – though not really when the broadcast TV fee was added in. Now if you take video with internet you do get a “multi product discount” like a traditional bundle, but the total is still more than if you just take internet. It use to be burger (internet) = $4, fries (tv) = $3… burger + fries together is $3. Now it’s burger + fries together is $5.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

If cable TV goes away, so might local community cable.

Bring out the receipts, please. IOW, no, community broadband isn’t going away any time soon. The community itself has a far greater interest in seeing it survive, and will go to much greater lengths than Comcast’s piddling “contribution” ever helped in funding that C.B. You can take that to the bank.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

IOW, no, community broadband isn’t going away any time soon.

The comment you replied to is about TV stations and has nothing to do with community broadband. Has any community broadband project ever run cable? Even my local cable monopoly hasn’t run cable for a decade or two, excepting repairs—it’s all fibre now. I’m not aware of a community broadband project ever funding a public-access TV studio, although that’s one obvious way to keep such things going.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

If cable TV goes away, so might local community cable [stations].

…and? Is that important? I mean that as a serious question; to me, community (public-access) cable was never more than an origin of weird shows—Wayne’s World, The Tom Green Show, etc.—and maybe religious broadcasts. I don’t know anyone who ever watched it, and I assume all such things are distributed online now, probably on Youtube.

Was it something that people took seriously in the past, or still do in certain areas? For example, did/does it have any important journalistic roles? (But haven’t such stations been “dying” on about the same timeline as local news broadcasts anyway?)

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

Plus, why can’t all that local news just be on you know the internet?

It’s about the money, not the distribution. Major cities often have a community-access TV studio funded by the local monopoly. An actual building with professional cameras, sets, green screens, employees, etc. The hypothetical Wayne and Garth can just show up and apply for some airtime, and don’t have to know anything about video production. The resulting shows are broadcast on the cable network, but for quite a while have often been put online too (as a station simulcast and/or as individual episodes).

There’s a view that all this stuff can be replaced by a cellphone camera, or a cheap(ish) digital camera. I’m not sure how true that is, but certainly the average person can do a lot that would’ve been difficult 30 years ago without a professional studio. Stuff like city and church meetings never even needed a studio, and many of those are now online independent of the community stations. So the role of these stations is diminishing, but I think the previous poster was right to point out that we might be losing something of value.

Qazwart (profile) says:

Do Cable Companies Make Money on Cable TV

Do cable companies still make a lot of money on cable TV? With all the carriage fees and must carry channels, I thought cable tv wasn’t the big money maker it once was. It was the content providers who have the power. Want to offer customers ESPN? It’s $7.00 per month per subscribers, and must be offered on the base tier. CBS and Fox have long admitted that they make more money with must carry fees paid by cable providers than from broadcast advertisers.

The biggest money maker for cable tv providers was plain Internet service — especially upgrading customers to faster speeds.

Not that I like cable companies. I’ve been waiting two decades to be able to get rid of my carrier. I dropped TV and phone service 20 years ago, but to stream, I need an internet connection and my cable company has a monopoly. DSL? 3Mbps. 5G? Both Verizon and T-Mobile offer it in my town, but I’m in a 5G dead zone.

The big loser in cord cutting is currently Disney (ESPN) which is watching its revenue drop as people cut cable. They’re literally losing $7 per month for each person who cuts the cord. (1800 new cord cutters each month? That’s $12,500 in lower revenue each and every month. No wonder Disney wants to fob it off.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

The big loser in cord cutting is currently Disney (ESPN) which is watching its revenue drop as people cut cable. They’re literally losing $7 per month for each person who cuts the cord. (1800 new cord cutters each month?

No, it is not literally “losing money” to have one revenue stream decrease. And that’s just ESPN, anyway. Disney’s got their own streaming service with more than 150 million subscribers—nevermind the films, theme parks, and the rest.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Appeals Court: Salesforce Can’t Use 230, And Could Be Liable For Sex Trafficking Because Backpage Was A Customer
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...