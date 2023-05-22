U.S. Cable TV Subscriptions Fall To Lowest Total Since 1992

from the cord-definitively-cut dept

Despite years of cable industry executives claiming that cord cutting (ditching traditional cable TV) was either a fiction or a fad, that wound up being… not true. Executive claims that cord cutting was finally slowing down and would soon effectively stop? Also, surprisingly, not true.

When I’d write about the cord cutting trend I’d get snotty missives from cable and broadcast PR people genuinely annoyed that I was pointing out an obvious trend. Needless to say, most of those folks aren’t all that vocal any more.

Variety notes that U.S. cable, satellite and internet TV providers saw their biggest drop in paying customers in TV history during the first quarter of 2023. Collectively, they lost 2.3 million subscribers in just one quarter; either to streaming alternatives, old fashioned antennas, or services like TikTok or YouTube. All told, there haven’t been this few pay TV subscribers since 1992:

With the Q1 decline, total pay-TV penetration of occupied U.S. households (including for internet services like YouTube TV and Hulu) dropped to 58.5% — its lowest point since 1992, two years before DirecTV launched as a new rival to cable TV, according to Moffett’s calculations. As of the end of Q1, U.S. pay-TV services had 75.5 million customers, down nearly 7% on an annual basis.

And again, the Wall Street analysts who track the sector for a living say there’s really no evidence this trend is going to slow down anytime soon:

“The picture is not one that suggests that a plateau in the rate of decline is coming any time soon,” Moffett wrote.

Those same analysts say we’re now entering a “doom cycle” for traditional pay TV services. Is that bad? It sounds bad.

Of course as the traditional cable TV industry dies off, the streaming industry that replaced it is going through its own growing pains. Many of which directly reflect many of the same problems inherent in the cable sector they disrupted. Mindless consolidation and endless prices hikes driven by Wall Street’s demand quarterly returns at any cost have many streaming giants making some very similar errors as they attempt to scale, please investors, and maintain customer loyalty simultaneously.

Streaming seems intent on becoming the industry it disrupted because the same underlying mechanisms are still at play. Still, with the lower costs, improved bundle flexibility, better customer service, increased competition, and ability to cancel service without getting a migraine, the overall shift from traditional cable to streaming has still been a net improvement for end users from the Comcast-dominated days of old.

Filed Under: cable tv, cord cutting, doom cycle, streaming

