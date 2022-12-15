Elon’s Commitment To Free Speech Rapidly Replaced By His Commitment To Blatant Hypocrisy: Bans The JoinMastodon Account
from the a-hypocrite-is-hypocriting dept
Oh, Elon. Following on yesterday’s nonsense in banning the ElonJet account that robotically posted the public information regarding Elon’s private plane flights, and then trying to justify it later (after initially promising to keep the account alive to demonstrate his “commitment to free speech”), it appears that Elon’s commitment to free speech continues to dwindle.
This afternoon it showed itself in the form of banning the @JoinMastodon account, which is the official account of the Mastodon federated, open source, social media network that has been growing by leaps and bounds, mostly from people exiting Twitter.
Its crime? From the Internet Archive, it appears that its last tweet was… to let people know that the @ElonJet account exists on Mastodon:
Just earlier this week, in a Twitter spaces, Elon mocked Mastodon by claiming that people weren’t going there because “no one’s listening,” implying that the audience is too small. I’ll just note that, personally, I’ve found the opposite to be true. The engagement on Mastodon has been a lot more interesting and valuable than on Twitter of late.
Either way, it does seem like Musk is doing the classic content moderation learning curve in quite incredible speed — and still without actually learning anything.
Now, we’re the first to admit that content moderation at scale is impossible to do well, and that it’s important to give the benefit of the doubt to mistakes. But, seriously, how does one explain this?
The Mastodon account did not violate even the new policy. I guess, if you did a really, really strained reading of the new policy, by linking to the ElonJet account on Mastodon, it was, in some twisted way, linking to travel routes, and that’s banned? That’s the best explanation for this. But… it’s still not a good one.
And it definitely does not show a commitment to free speech.
Then, of course, there are the worst explanations for this, which is that Musk actually is nervous about how much Mastodon is growing. As impulsive as Musk appears to be, I actually doubt that’s why this happened at all. But it still looks pretty, pretty bad.
But, yeah. Every social media network needs some form of content moderation. It’s not about “censorship,” as some people keep claiming. But how that moderation plays out is very much dependent on who is in control over the site. And sometimes it may be a hypocritical billionaire surrounded by sycophants with no real commitment to anything other than himself.
Anyway, I’ve been hanging out at Mastodon myself, and it’s been great. Come follow me there. I’m hoping to have some more posts soon about some of what I’ve learned while there.
Filed Under: content moderation, elon musk, elonjet, hypocrisy, mastodon
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Elon’s Commitment To Free Speech Rapidly Replaced By His Commitment To Blatant Hypocrisy: Bans The JoinMastodon Account”
Too frustrating to buy the cookie jar and not be allowed inside
Free speech is valuable to the powerless. Musk no longer belongs to that group. All the talk about fair cookie distribution just stopped making sense to him.
I mean, this kind of mutation frequently happens when people come into power. That’s what makes electing people on reform platforms such a frustrating experience: more often than not, the reform is left to the next office holder.
“I guess they were banned for revealing the location of where all the Twitter users were going.”
-Jason Goldman
Re:
Last to leave switch off the Likes.
'No one uses Mastodon... especially if I have anything to say about it.'
I’m reminded of the whole Hunter Biden laptop story were the source material still existed but the links to it were taken down due to a claimed rules violation…
Welp, I’m sure the same people who lost their minds and have been screaming about the ‘censorship’ of that story will be here any minute to roundly condemn Musk for his hypocrisy and censorship.
In other werds... I mean wurds..... I mean blerbs..... I mean slurs
At least he makes an RFC for each of his decisions. It looked like 30k+ comments on his doxxing kahments.
He even had 30k+ comments on his 5th installment of the twitturd files (waiting to binge the micro-series on dizknee).
Speaking another language about a whole lot of nothing is sooooooooooo so fis teh Kate’d. Must be from mhirs….
Its so funny that Musk is a slur word now
Enough already
Since it is so totally obvious that what Elon most wants is for everyone to pay attention to him, perhaps this would be a good time to ignore him and Twitter for a while.
Like you, I like Mastodon just fine.
Re: Not all attention is good
He’ll stop getting coverage when he stops finding new and/or hypocritical ways to burn a well known and popular social media platform to the ground.
While it’s possible that he’s a masochist that gets his warm fuzzies from people pointing out what an idiot/hypocrite he is, or only cares that people are paying attention to him without caring whether they’re laughing with or at him barring that I rather doubt that articles pointing out how how incompetent and hypocritical he is are what he’s aiming for.
Why do you still link to Twitter on your posts? Shouldn’t the world just cancel it?