Elon’s Promise Not To Ban Account Tracking His Jet Didn’t Last Very Long At All; Also Bans Guy’s Personal Account
Hilarious Update: A few minutes ago, the @ElonJet account returned to Twitter, but that came about 20 minutes after Elon himself justified the ban, saying it violated the company’s (new) doxxing policies (see the original update to this story at the bottom. Hilarious Update 2: And, a couple hours later, the account was suspended a second time. Anyway, in the meantime, the original post is here:
Earlier this week, we wrote about how Elon Musk had secretly applied the strongest visibility filter (what some people insist on calling “shadowbanning”) to the ElonJet account on Twitter (which automatically noted where Elon’s private plane was flying), which he had promised not to ban due to his apparent “commitment to free speech.”
The guy behind ElonJet had revealed, based on a Twitter insider whistleblower that new head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin had demanded the heaviest “visibility filter” be applied to ElonJet (VF stands for “visibility filter.”)
On Wednesday morning, despite all of this the @ElonJet account was suspended:
Later in the day, the guy behind it, Jack Sweeney, announced that all of his accounts, including his personal account had been banned as well:
Over on Mastodon, Sweeney shared the message Twitter sent him to explain why he was banned. It… seems like made up bullshit.
If you can’t see that it says:
Your account, JxckSweeney has been suspended for violating the Twitter Rules.
Specifically, for:
Violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam.
And… what? Platform manipulation? Spam? Yeah, sure okay.
Now, as with any content moderation decision, we do like to keep reminding people that decisions are often made for reasons that aren’t entirely public or clear. So perhaps there’s some other explanation for this. Or it was a mistake. Or somehow Elon’s big new plans to stop spam (which banned tons of legitimate accounts earlier this week) are responsible for this.
But, on the whole, it once again raises some pretty obvious concerns about how the “new management” is handling these kinds of things — and the pure hypocrisy of Elon.
Indeed, the fact that anyone linking to the ElonJet account on Facebook or Instagram are being warned that it “may be unsafe” indicates that this is deliberate suppression:
Of course, all this has done in practice is call way, way, way more attention to Elon’s hypocrisy on this topic. Tons of major media publications are covering the story. And even the “Community Notes” feature, which Elon keeps talking up and renamed from the former “Birdwatch” has now attached a note on Elon’s old tweet promising not to remove the account:
So, hey, when do we get the “Twitter Files” with the internal discussion on this removal? C’mon Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss. Do some real reporting for once.
Update: So… apparently yesterday, Elon’s Twitter quietly updated its policy against sharing or private info to explicitly block sharing live location info:
It does not appear this policy is particularly well thought out, as it would appear to ban any tweet of anyone’s live information. So, reporting on the location of, say, the President. Or posting a selfie with some friends. Or, just noting that you saw so-and-so at this or that location. All now violates Twitter’s policies. Oh yeah, also, Twitter’s built in functionality that allows users to post their own location.
In the old days, at least, policy changes like this would have a team of people thinking through the consequences. But these days, it seems to just be based on Elon’s whims and little else.
It would kind of funny if hundreds of people took screenshots of the tracking data every day from Mastodon and posted them to their personal accounts on Twitter.
Not that suggesting anybody do that.
Constructive suggestion
Based on this I’m gonna guess the “What is in violation of this policy” section is going to get much longer over time. I suggest changing it to the more accurate “anything that gets under Musks thin skin” then never have to change it again, just trying to help.
Hey Alex Berenson, that’s Promissory Estoppel right?
ElonJet should sue…
He really did mess it up.
Seriously, as a real free speech absolutist, I really am saddened by this news. It doesn’t matter if it’s government doing the censoring or a global corporation, censorship is censorship, no matter who is doing it.
I was against the previous Twitter owners doing what they did and what Musk just did is just as bad, if not worse (at least previous Twitter owners didn’t target specific people, just conservatives in general, not so with Elon here).
I am ashamed that he decided that this was the best course of action (especially since Jack was willing to sell that account and the bot, just not for 5,000 he was offered – and whatever his price might’ve been, Elon could definitely afford to pay it), especially since he used to call himself a free speech absolutist, which he has just proven he is certainly not.
My only hope is that he’ll let someone who is ACTUAL free speech absolutist take over. Twitter doesn’t need ads to stay afloat, a substack or patreon model with Twitter taking % of all donations to users would work just as well and then Twitter wouldn’t have to worry about what advertisers may deem acceptable or not, while keeping the site free to use.
Re:
You shouldn’t be. After all, people like you always keep reminding people like me of the whole “if you don’t like it, go somewhere else” thing people like me keep saying to people like you. If you don’t like how Musk is running Twitter, I assure you that he doesn’t give a fuck—and that you can leave Twitter any time you want.
Also: That you’re seeing the “Worst People” Problem play out in real time and lamenting how it’s turning out might be a sign that free speech absolutism isn’t exactly that great of an ideology.
Re: Re:
I’d love to know about “the ‘worst people’ problem”, but when I follow your link I get this:
Re: Re: Re:
Maybe you should learn about this nifty thing called the Internet Archive. (Also: I had no idea that they’d protected their account, but thanks for the unintentional heads-up on that.) But regardless of whether you’re willing to do that, here’s the full text of that thread anyway:
What you’re seeing with Musk!Twitter is a unique form of this problem: The “better” platform is being more welcoming to the “worst people” and refusing to give a shit about who those “worst people” chase off. This is why a not-zero number of people have abandoned Twitter (or at least lessened their use of it) in favor of platforms such as Tumblr and Mastodon instances. And I know this might come as a shock to you, but those people, by and large, aren’t conservatives.
Re: Re: Re:2
Thanks for the answer. I definitely need to take more advantage of the Internet Archive.
Not surprised at all that the people abandoning Twitter are mostly not conservative, and not sure why you’d think I thought otherwise.
Re: Re: Re:
According to the Internet Archive, it is:
Re: Re: Re:
He locked his twitter account so only people that have already been following him are allowed to view the posts.
Here it is as I can still view it:
“Splinter platforms like Parler always suffer from a malady I’m calling it the “worst people problem.” Basically, a platform that exists to provide a home for those who’s shitty behavior was unwelcome elsewhere will be composed almost entirely of people who are…just the worst.
This was a problem with every YouTube clone. And it’s more than just “ugh, these people suck.”
They are assholes, so they’re hard to make a product for. They’re always angry and always on the hunt for ways that they can manipulate, and that means often turning on the platform.
They build a culture of being mean and combative, of course, but it’s actually only fun to be mean to people who are behaving like normal humans. It actually isn’t any fun to be a total shitbag edgelord when everyone around you is also a total shitbag edgelord.
And since there is always a better platform waiting with more features and a better culture (the one everyone initially fled), all but the worst / most invested people tire of it and leave. The Worst People Problem has insta-killed like 5 different YouTube clones over the years.”
Re: $5,000 he was offered – and whatever his price might’ve been
Jack offered to drop the account if Musk gave him a new Tesla (automobile). Musk decided that would be a bad precedent, unlike GW
GWB: “We will do everything that we can to get them released, but we will not pay blackmail.”
GW did pay a ransom, almost half of the US treasury at the time, “The war ended in 1795 when the U.S concluded a treaty with his successor that paid $21,600 annually to Algiers” (The Sultan had kidnapped a bunch of American ships) see https://www.jstor.org/stable/3124419
or
https://history.state.gov/milestones/1801-1829/barbary-wars
It should be noted that other private jet reporting accounts were banned a notable amount of time AFTER @elonjet was banned.
Looks like using twitter to call in assistance for someone could get you banned. How about answering a question like where did he a=say he was going, when someone is off the mobile network, id that now a bannable offense?
Seriously, stop talking about Musk and twitter
You’re not qualified.
Re: Seriously, stop leaving moronic comments on Techdirt
You’re not qualified.
Re: Re:
….is this the third grade?
Re: Re: Re:
You would know, wouldn’t you?
Re: Re: Quod licet Jovi...
Twitter: It’s really, really bad if you share other people’s location information. If you do, we will ban your account.
Also Twitter: We are going to force you to share your location information with our advertisers.
Re: Re: ah contraire
OP is posting a moronic comment and is well qualified to do so.
Re:
You seem really mad that I’m reporting accurately on Twitter. I wonder why.
Re:
are you still here, Matty? You must be a glutton for abuse.
Re:
u mad? 😁
Speed running going as well as could be expected then
Which level is he on now?
And which of his fanboys will call him a gutless wonder over it?
{Hint: the answer is none. None of them will call him out.)
Re:
Still 1.
ElonJet is back...
Added an update, as the account is now back on Twitter, about 20 minutes after Elon himself posted a tweet justifying the deletion of the account, saying it banned Twitter’s doxxing policy (he left out that he had just updated that policy hours earlier).
Once again, it’s becoming evident that there’s no thought process or planning going into this. Just whims and vibes.
Re:
That must make potential advertisers and investors feel so reassured 🙁
Re: And... it's gone again
This is kind of hilarious. The account came back an hour ago… and then just got banned again.
It’s almost as if Elon has no fucking clue what he’s doing.
Re: Re:
How many more times will the account switch between banned and unbanned before Musk finally makes up his mind?
Re: Re:
There’s no “almost” here. He has no fucking clue what he’s doing—and he’s proud of it.
The other accounts
Who wants to bet that his other accounts got banned because Elon managed to Streisand Effect the hell out of the elonjet account?
“There has been a giant surge in mentions for the account we just banned. It must be because the related accounts are manipulating the platform, not because people think our ban is notable…”