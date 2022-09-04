Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, both our winning comments on the insightful side come from our post about the Texas activist who weaponized a law requiring religious posters in schools by submitting one written in Arabic. In first place, it’s Thad responding to the suggestion that Hebrew would have been a better choice for annoying the right:

Nah. They’re open about hating Arabs; they pretend not to hate Jews. They love throwing around the phrase “Judeo-Christian values”, which you’ll note you don’t hear so much from Jewish folks. What it really means is “Christian, but we like the Old Testament parts about punishing people we don’t like.”

In second place, it’s discussitlive with a line-by-line response to a comment bizarrely criticizing the move:

“Troll creates poster that does not say “In God We Trust,”

It does say that. “but rather other words in a different language that mean the same thing when translated.”

Perhaps it has escaped your notice; The United States does not have a legally required language. “Given their willingness to blatantly violate the law”

The thinly veiled christian faction? I agree. It’s a blatant violation of law to promote a religion on the tax payer’s property, eg: tax funded public schools. “Media falls for troll’s transparent publicity stunt,”

Which stunt? The one to allow posting religious iconography, or the one pointing out the hypocrisy? “end up looking ridiculous”

Accurately reporting events is not ridiculous. “when anyone with half a brain can grasp what actually happened.”

Yes, the question is which half of the brain is involved; The one where fools and idiots were shown to be fools and idiots, or the one that hates being pointed out as being fools and idiots?

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from Stephen T. Stone about California’s age verification scheme:

I’d rather not use the Internet at all if I need to have my laptop’s camera on all the time so some shady-ass company that I don’t trust can scan my face to make sure I’m not a kid every time I visit a given website. And if someone at that shady-ass company has a problem with my saying that, I got two words for ’em: 🖕 Fuck. 🖕 You. 🖕

Next, it’s a comment from Ninja about the travesty of Moderna suing over vaccine patents when the public paid for its mRNA tech:

Privatize profits and socialize losses. Classic.

Over on the funny side, both our winners once again come in response to the Texas poster story. In first place it’s Sabroni replying to a rather confusing comment:

They look like sentences, they’re structured fine and all the words are in a sensible order. But what the fuck is it trying to say?

In second place, it’s an anonymous suggestion:

I’m still rooting for signs in Braille… Maybe if they put them up under a glass pane to protect them from wear…

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from Coyne Tibbets about Jonas Salk’s famous quote about patenting the sun:

By another name I couldn’t patent the “Sun” by that name, but I figure I should be able to patent “A device and methodology for the radiative warming and powering of a solar system by means of large scale nuclear fusion in gravitational containment.” Now pay me.

Finally, it’s Gumnos with a comment about Arizona’s new law saying you can’t record cops from within 8 feet:

Sounds like an opportunity to start carrying around an 8′ pole to ensure one is sufficiently far away from the officer(s), with the pole hovering inches from them. All while saying “I’m not touching you!” 😉

That's all for this week, folks!




