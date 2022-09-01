Texas School Violates Texas Law By Refusing To Display ‘In God We Trust’ Poster Written In Arabic
from the language-barrier dept
Well, that was quick. We had recently discussed an athiest activist who had planned to have some fun pointing out the veiled nature of a Texas law that requires a school to display any donated poster featuring the phrase “In God We Trust” along with the American and Texas flags. How was the fun to be had? Well, by donating posters that very closely followed the law’s requirements… except to put the phrase “In God We Trust” in Arabic. Should a school or the public freak out over such a poster, well, that would point out the true motivation of the law, which was to promote white, English speaking Christianity rather than an American motto.
It took all of a week or so for this point to get made. A parent in Texas followed along with the plot and donated just such a poster, written in Arabic, which followed the requirements of the law perfectly. The school, based on the pure writing in the law, should be required to put the poster up on school grounds. In a surprise to exactly nobody, however, the school is refusing.
On Monday, a parent in that school district attempted to donate additional “In God We Trust” signs written in Arabic and decorated with rainbow colors. The school board president informed him that schools already have enough posters, but that parent wasn’t buying the explanation.
“It doesn’t say you have to stop at one. That is your decision to stop at one. Why is more God not good?” Srivan Krishna asked at Monday’s school board meeting. “And are you saying you don’t have like one square foot of space in our buildings?”
The parent is completely correct. The law doesn’t make any mention of a provision in which someone can donate a poster, scream “First!” like they were on an internet comments board in 2005, and thereby preclude all other poster-donators from getting in on the game. In fact, one might suspect that, by the letter of the law, enterprising jokesters with enough time and money on their hands could essentially wallpaper over an entire school with these posters if they chose to donate enough of them.
Is that what any of us really want? Not in my camp, no. I don’t want to see any Texas school garishly adorned in posters mentioning God in English, Arabic, or any other language. That type of thing has no place in secular institutions, in my view.
But if we’re going to allow it, then we have to actually allow it in every iteration that follows the law. And though the Arabic poster may violate the jingoistic sensibilities of some folks in Texas education, it certainly doesn’t violate Texas law. In fact, it appears the only one doing that is this Texas school district.
Filed Under: arabic, in god we trust, posters, schools, texas
Comments on “Texas School Violates Texas Law By Refusing To Display ‘In God We Trust’ Poster Written In Arabic”
Well that didn't take long
Imagine that, the second someone uses the law against them suddenly ‘following the very law they put in place to cram their religion into schools’ becomes a no-go…
Given their willingness to blatantly violate the law like this it would be entertaining if someone were to try to donate an ‘acceptable’ poster and then should they be stupid enough to accept it said acceptance could be immediately leaked to the press, making it even more clear that contrary to their claim they’ve got plenty of wall space for posters that the law mandates be accepted and put up… but only when the posters are ones they want to put up.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Troll creates poster that does not say “In God We Trust,” but rather other words in a different language that mean the same thing when translated.
Troll’s poster gets rejected for not following the rules.
Media falls for troll’s transparent publicity stunt, end up looking ridiculous when anyone with half a brain can grasp what actually happened.
Re: So what's your excuse?
Yes, what happened is that the state passed a law with the attempt to cram a very particular religion into the schools, someone realized that their attempt was sloppy and left some loopholes and exploited that to show everyone watching that the school is only interested in following the law when it suits them.
Re: Re:
The .gov link isn’t loading, but archive.org has a copy
I don’t know what’s going on with the “may” in square brackets. How’s that supposed to be interpreted?
Anyway, the quotation marks seem to pretty clearly require the exact character sequence, not something that means the same thing. I don’t see any “loophole”, except that any change to the national motto would effectively invalidate the law.
Somebody should’ve started with alternate English wordings like “In God, We Trust” and “We Trust In God”. Accepting those would’ve made it more difficult to argue against foreign-language versions.
Re: Re: Re:
As discussitlive noted below america does not have a legally required language therefore the fact that it’s not in english shouldn’t be an issue since it’s still saying the same thing that the law requires.
For them to claim that it doesn’t count would seem to require the position that the motto is only ‘valid’ when it’s in one particular language, which given the multicultural nature and history of the US would be just a titch absurd and even more exclusionary than the motto already is.
Re: Re: Re:2
The law defines the motto as a sequence of letters and spaces, not any set of words with a particular meaning. We could just as well say “In the Supreme Being we trust” or “In JHVH we trust”, with the same meaning, but those would not be the motto.
“Absurd” is our starting position, and I seriously doubt the people pushing this law are proponents of multiculturalism.
Laws sometimes require specific wording. In the USA, the words are usually English, although Latin might make an occasionally appearance. Is there precedent to allow translation? Could a cigarette company print their mandated warnings only in Navajo or Comecrudan? Could a US President-elect take their oath or affirmation of office in Arabic? Would it change things if a certified translator or interpreter were used?
Re:
“Troll creates poster that does not say “In God We Trust,”
It does say that.
“but rather other words in a different language that mean the same thing when translated.”
Perhaps it has escaped your notice; The United States does not have a legally required language.
“Given their willingness to blatantly violate the law”
The thinly veiled christian faction? I agree. It’s a blatant violation of law to promote a religion on the tax payer’s property, eg: tax funded public schools.
“Media falls for troll’s transparent publicity stunt,”
Which stunt? The one to allow posting religious iconography, or the one pointing out the hypocrisy?
“end up looking ridiculous”
Accurately reporting events is not ridiculous.
“when anyone with half a brain can grasp what actually happened.”
Yes, the question is which half of the brain is involved; The one where fools and idiots were shown to be fools and idiots, or the one that hates being pointed out as being fools and idiots?
Re:
So you admit you have less than half a brain, given your submitted proof you have no grasp on anything that actually happened.
Why stop at real languages?
To prove the point, someone should make and donate a sign that says the phrase in Ubbi Dubbi:
Watch them show that they have no qualms about displaying the posters in fake languages but not real ones like Arabic… Maybe then they’ll realize how silly this law is!
Malicious Compliance, its always fun.
I’m sorry they made the law, and this clearly meets whats written in the law so why are you breaking the law?
Is this the example you want to set for children, that you don’t have to follow the law if you don’t like it?
And we haven’t even touched on how y’all are allowing the camels nose into the tent to bring a specific state approved religion back into the schools… I think there is one of them there SCOTUS rulings about that, but as long as you aren’t using tax payer dollars to fight the lawsuit game on.
And to share the remix of a popular note y’all like to hand out…
Dear
LGBTChristians,
If you don’t want to be treated differently for being
gaychristian, then stop acting like being gaychristian somehow makes you special.
You
sexual orientationreligion is neither an achievement nor a holiday.
You have not accomplished anything simply by being
attracted to one sex over anothera christian.
Is "all others pay cash" kosher/halal under the law?
If you hang around tacky junk shops long enough, you will find little signs with “In God We Trust…all others pay cash”.
Thus the question: Is a poster with the tagline (in your favorite color scheme, font, and language, real or imaginary) kosher (or halal) according to the Texas statute?
What about an image that tends to contradict the bit about “In god we trust”…as in ERCOT letting people freeze to death with the date, or “no need to ensure our gas supplies operate when it’s freezing, per Gov Abbott”.
If there’s any wiggle room like that in the statute, there’s no end of fun to be had with this theme.
Re:
No, they saw that loophole coming. The law states that there can’t be any other text besides “In God we trust.” It just doesn’t state that it has to be in English.
I’m still rooting for signs in Braille…
Maybe if they put them up under a glass pane to protect them from wear…
Re:
Braille is a near-direct transcription of letters, not a separate language, so one could easily claim it’s the exact English phrase stated in the law. The school might even be required to provide Braille if someone needed it for accessibility.
But if the school said yes to that, would it prove any interesting point?
The old saying is true...
The hypocrites are bigger in Texas.
Re: The horror, the horror
There’s a fantasy on the left that war-mongers (Biden qualifies) and racist will “See the error of their ways” if presented with enough inhumanity, enough uncivilized prejudices or missing limb prosthetics on children.
Intentional mayhem on “them” or the death of enough of “them” to safeguard my future is one more Religion: a belief without any lived experience* especially satisfying if I get to imagine perpetrating the mayhem myself.
See https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2022/07/20/record-28-million-ar-15-and-ak-style-rifles-entered-us-circulation-in-2020-gun-group-says/
*There are over 2,000 books in this library here on the world’s religions. Almost all are death cults, selling an after-life… thus the graveyard is in the back, thank you.