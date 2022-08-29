Texas Activist Weaponizes Law Requiring Religious Posters In Schools Against Its Fans
from the unintended-consequences dept
Secularists teaching the state of Texas a lesson in unintended consequences appears to be becoming something of a theme. To be fair, this is a problem of Texas’ own making, as the state continues to churn out laws that aren’t just conservative, which would be fine, but at least questionable from a constitutionality standpoint. The Union being in the state it is, legal challenges may not currently be the best route to go right now, at least when compared with what is essentially a jaunty bit of fuckery designed to point out the flaws in these laws. We saw a recent example of that with secularists, I presume, utilizing the state’s desire to ban naughty books that contain certain categories of content to also get the Christian Bible banned for the same reason. This is how the law of unintended consequences works, after all.
Yet another hilariously stupid law passed a year or so ago in Texas requires any public school to display signs proclaiming “In God We Trust”, so long as they are donated by 3rd parties, have the phrase at the top of the poster, the U.S. flag directly below the phrase, and the Texas flag shown somewhere as well. The poster can also not include any other words or messaging. Why all those rules? Well, because Texas wanted to make sure nobody could create ironic posters using the phrase in order to poke fun at, or challenge, the conservative religious groups that want a certain flavor of messaging to appear in public schools.
Unfortunately, secularists are quite creative. Chaz Stephens is an atheist activist based out of Florida and known for public stunts. Chaz initially wanted to donate posters that referenced Satan instead of God, which is fairly normal atheist fare these days. Unfortunately, the law wouldn’t allow that. So… how to still get the point across to the largely conservative Christian Texas groups flooding public schools with religious messaging? Well…
That poster follows the law in every respect. There’s an American flag below the wording. There’s a Texas flag on the poster. And the only words that appear on it are “In God We Trust” (possibly conjugated incorrectly, but you know). The only difference between this and other posters is that the words are in Arabic. There is no reason why any school or the state should reject this poster. In fact, the Texas law requires it to be accepted.
The obvious question is: Will it work? Will schools accept these donated posters? The truth is they don’t have a choice in the matter. If the posters are donated and meet the legal specifications, they must go up. The schools would be violating the law by rejecting his offer. That is, assuming they don’t have a Christian sign up already.
Even if Texas Republicans insist the English-language version of the poster was implied, that’s not what the law says. And if there’s one thing we know about conservatives, it’s that they’re huge fans of strict constructionism. We shouldn’t assume anything that’s not literally written into the law.
Argue against this all you want, but schools should be forced to display that poster, per the law. And any pushback from local citizens would represent a desire to move away from that law. And pushback there will be, you can be sure, should any of those posters be put up.
Now, we could keep playing this game of chicanery, I suppose. But it would be far better if the religous would be satisfied with keeping religion within the family and the church, and not attempting to encroach on secular schools.
Filed Under: free speech, religious posters, schools, texas
Comments on “Texas Activist Weaponizes Law Requiring Religious Posters In Schools Against Its Fans”
'No fair, only we're supposed to be able to do that!'
Nothing quite like spiting first amendment hating-christians by reminding them that other religions exist and that the whole ‘keep religion and government separate’ thing is for their sake as well.
You seem to be arguing against yourself.
Re:
The key words are as follows:
He’s saying that according to the law, schools should be forced to display that sign. He’s also saying that on a moral level, the best course of action would be to keep religion out of public schools altogether. That’s not logically contradictory. One is “according to the existing law” and the other is “according to what the author personally believes is right and wrong.” And keep in mind I’m politically liberal AND a Christian, and I have no problems with this protest sign.
Re: Re:
Hmm. Okay, I can see that meaning, but the quoted text seems grammatically ambiguous. It’s unclear whether the author means “the law says they should” or “I believe they should, in accordance with the law”. I lean toward the latter, because the term “shall” would be more appropriate for a law—it’s not a mere suggestion.
Re:
Not really. Keeping the two separate would be the best outcome but if that’s not an option or until it’s not forcing the schools to follow the law even when someone uses it against them is the second best.
Why not Hebrew??
It’s mind-bending enough to do it in Arabic, but Hebrew is probably better for tweaking conservative noses.
Various other random languages, such as chinese, or Hindu would not hurt!
Re:
Nah. They’re open about hating Arabs; they pretend not to hate Jews.
They love throwing around the phrase “Judeo-Christian values”, which you’ll note you don’t hear so much from Jewish folks. What it really means is “Christian, but we like the Old Testament parts about punishing people we don’t like.”
Re: Re:
You misspelt “Chauvinist” because God knows Christ has nothing to do with what they call values and hold dear to their heart.
Re: Hebrew
I don’t understand why you have a problem with Hebrew. The real issue here is the HUGE HORSE’S ASS that is Texas, and their OTHER HORSE’S ASS which is Florida.
Pretty much everywhere Republicans try to control people’s expressions, they end up being HORSES’ ASSES. The language itself doesn’t matter.
באלוהים שאנו סומכים
אהוד
Fare and balanced?
How about Urdu, Bengali, Eskimo? Hawaiian. And as many other languages to make it Fare to all those other languages.
Dont forget German.