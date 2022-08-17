Texas School District Decides To Just Ban All Books Flagged For Review… Including The Bible
from the this-should-go-well dept
If you’re not familiar with the story and history behind the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, then go read up on it, because it’s a great story. For you lazy bums out there, I’ll summarize it thusly. A 24-year old in Oregon got sick of religious types in Kansas trying to inject the teaching of intelligent design in public education institutions under the guise of “teaching the debate” or “equal time” with, well, actual science. As a result, he created a spoof religion centering on a monster made of pasta that uses his noodley appendages to do all kinds of things in our world, including changing carbon dating results so as to hide the actual age of the world and universe. He then argued for “equal time” for this religion in Kansas, stating that if it was good enough for Christians, it was good enough for “Pastafarians”.
Why do I bring this up? Well, because it’s always interesting to see those who would inject their own personal beliefs into public institutions of learning have their arguments turned right around on them in ways that were unforeseen. As an example of this, we go to a school district in Dallas-Fort Worth, which just opened its doors after unsuccessfully agreeing on which books should be banned, following challenges from parents and residents on many, many titles. Of course, the Texas Education Agency was involved as well, which was also seeking to ban books based on certain content. Not confident in its ability to review those challenges in a way that would actually quell the uproar from citizens and the government mostly looking to ban books that talked about gender, sexuality, or race, the district decided to just pull all flagged books from school shelves indefinitely. Books that included, well…
Administrators at Dallas-Fort Worth’s Keller ISD announced Tuesday that the district will pull all books challenged within its system—a sweeping action that includes the removal of all variations of the Bible and a graphic novel depicting the life of Anne Frank. The move is a seemingly abrupt course reversal for the district, which began a high-profile and months-long review of challenged works in its schools following a Texas Education Agency investigation into alleged sexual explicit materials found in its curriculum.
The Dallas Morning News’ Taila Richman reports that an email sent Tuesday to school principals by Jennifer Price, curriculum director of Keller ISD, relayed a new directive that urged staff to pull all titles flagged for review by day’s end regardless of past recommendations made during the review process.
This is occurring just as children are set to go back to school in the district, ostensibly where they will enter libraries with far fewer books on the shelves than they remember. And no bibles, either. Which makes much more sense than banning the Anne Frank graphic novel. Was someone upset that Nazis existed and were depicted in a children’s book?
The bible, in most of its iterations, has plenty to say about violence, sexuality, and all other matters of personal morality. Much like many of the other books the community and government flagged for removal. But somehow I doubt that those in favor of pulling books on gender as a subject matter also wanted the Bible pulled for the same reason. Call me crazy, but I think I’m on fairly solid ground here.
And, so, in the interest of banning books they don’t like, it sure seems like a fair number of the religious have gotten their own sacred text banned. And, to be clear: that sucks! It is a terrible thing that students cannot study a religious text while in school, assuming that studying is secular in nature.
But it also sucks that they can’t study gender issues, LGBTQ+ matters, and the like. So, maybe we just stop banning books now?
Filed Under: book banning, challenged books, culture, dallas, diary of anne frank, libraries, the bible
Companies: keller isd
Comments on “Texas School District Decides To Just Ban All Books Flagged For Review… Including The Bible”
I do wonder what Ray Bradbury’s take would have been on this decision. Fortunately, we haven’t reached 451F yet.
Re:
Sigh. Fahrenheit 451 was NOT about censorship. Bradbury said so, himself.
Re: Re:
Yes and no. He has given conflicting statements on what it’s about. Initially it was about the fear of book burnings and the implicit censorship in that, then it was about reduced interest in literature and reading, and then about how political correctness is a form of thought control.
Regardless, removing books so children no longer can read about “controversial” subjects is certainly something he would have a strong opinion on.
To quote Hemant Mehta: “The people least likely to find value in an infinite supply of books are the people who believe only one book matters.”
American conservatives—especially religious conservatives—are about maintaining a status quo. (I mean, “conserve” is even in the name of the ideology.) Part of the status quo that those conservatives want to maintain is a strict gender binary with an attached hierachy: only men and women, with men being the superior gender. The existence of queer people upends that status quo by turning the rigid gender roles and identities of the past into a spectrum where masculinity no longer exclusively means “violent hyper-machismo” and femininity no longer exclusively means “submissive and breedable until menopause”. (I hyperbolize, yes, but I’m not that far off from the truth.)
This upending of gender roles creates a fear within conservatives that their kids may one day discover their own queerness—and exactly how their conservative families “accept” the existence of queer people. This fear leads to conspiratorial thinking about “indoctrination” and “grooming”, which leads to censorious busybodies trying to determine what everyone else gets to read instead of controlling only what comes into their own homes.
When I rail against speech I dislike, I do so knowing that even thought I don’t have to listen to, repeat, or platform that speech, my feelings on that speech shouldn’t prevent anyone from expressing themselves (or experiencing that expression). The kinds of people who would ban a graphic novel adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank are far more likely than people like me to ban books—and more—that they believe would/could challenge their authority, their belief structure, and ultimately their status quo.
They want to control exactly who can read these “controversial” books—and if they could have their way, it would be “nobody”. If anyone thinks I’m exaggerating or lying, y’all might want to read about the defunding of the public library in Jamestown Township, Michigan over its refusal to ban those same kinds of books. Then y’all might want to ask yourself what comes next.
Re:
I hyperbolize, yes, but I’m not that far off from the truth.
TBH, you’re that close to the truth that I didn’t really see much hyperbole at all, and I say that as a Christian.
Gotta ban them all
According to What Does LGBTQ+ Mean?: “The ‘plus’ is used to signify all of the gender identities and sexual orientations that are not specifically covered by the other five initials.”
This would, of course, include heterosexual. I think someone should get any books promoting heterosexuality or traditional roles banned on the grounds that they are all LGBTQ+.
I bet we could find grounds for the banning of all possible schoolbooks, if we worked on it.
Re:
Except it doesn’t. The LGBTQ initialism (and all widely recognized variants) isn’t about heterosexuality (or being cisgender), but the sexual identities that exist outside of heterosexuality(/being cisgender). Please don’t use queer people and their identities as a weapon.
Re: Re:
Reformulated: “I think someone should get any books promoting heterosexuality or traditional roles banned on the grounds that they all involve sexuality.
You object to the GP’s use of a symbol you define differently than they did. That is perilously close to “you can’t use [word/symbol/identifier] because it means something different coming from you than it does from me”.
Re: Re: Re:
My objection is neither a threat nor a warning. It’s a plea—specifically, a plea for someone to think twice before using a symbol/initialism/whatever that has been long associated exclusively with queer people to attack non-queer people. If someone wants to use the LGBTQ initialism as a weapon against straight people, I can’t stop them—but I can still ask them to think about what they’re doing before they do it again.
Ban abortions, not books.
Re:
I’d bet you’re the kind of person who thinks a pregnant teenager is too immature to have an abortion but somehow also mature enough to birth and take care of a child.
I mean, if I took sucker bets, that is.
Re:
Don’t like abortion? Don’t have one. Leave everyone else alone.
Re: Go on and guess bro
You want to know how I know you don’t read books?
Re:
Ban talking before thinking, not abortions.
Texas… Go to school… reading is optional.
a list
Personally, I think these libraries should then be required to post a prominently displayed list of the books that were removed, author, ISBN, Publisher, Publishing Date, the reason they were removed, and the name of the person/group that requested it.
That’s kind of disingenuous. By your logic, Elon musk should be considered an African American
Re:
By your logic, Elon musk should be considered an African American.
That’s exactly what he is though, since he was born in Africa and is an American citizen, just like Charlize Theron. The thing is, not all African-Americans are black, and not all black Americans have ethnic roots in Africa. That’s what makes the term potentially racist.
Oh sweet schadenfreude...
I can practically hear the hypocritical screams from here…
‘When we said to remove books with sex we didn’t mean our book! That sort of content is perfectly fine when it comes out our religious texts, it’s just horrible when we assert it’s in other books!’
Which makes much more sense than banning the Anne Frank graphic novel. Was someone upset that Nazis existed and were depicted in a children’s book?
Given which state we’re talking about and their semi-recent foray into the topic of moderation my first guess as to why it would get the axe would be that said book doesn’t portray the nazis as the good guys in the story.
Re:
The more likely reason would be some of the things Anne wrote about in regards to sex. But hey, we can’t completely rule out sympathies towards Nazis.
… what is this? I can’t even….
What are they going to teach in scholl, silent mediation? That does require reading, ‘riting or ‘rithmatic, and so can be taught with empty shelves in the library.
Re:
They won’t teach that because some asshole would probably consider that to be a non-Christian religious practice and have it banned in short order.
To be fair, modern “Republicans” don’t bother to read their Bibles or to understand it, and the interesting times that brought about such a book.
Unsurprising they banned the book, though the reason the linked article states that “the book has more than one author and its authorship could not be identified”.
Petard, meet hoist...
Hoist, meet petard.
I’d like to buy the person who made that suggestion a drink!
Reductio Ad Absurdum
If you’re not going to do your job, you might as well not do your job all the way.
Goose stepping morons...
…should try reading books instead of burning them.