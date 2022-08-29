Age Verification Providers Say Don’t Worry About California Design Code; You’ll Just Have To Scan Your Face For Every Website You Visit
If you thought cookie pop-ups were an annoying nuisance, just wait until you have to scan your face for some third party to “verify your age” after California’s new design code becomes law.
On Friday, I wrote about the companies and organizations most likely to benefit from California’s AB 2273, the “Age Appropriate Design Code” bill that the California legislature seems eager to pass (and which they refer to as the “Kid’s Code” even though the details show it will impact everyone, and not just kids). The bill seemed to be getting very little attention, but after a few of my posts started to go viral, the backers of the bill ramped up their smear campaigns and lies — including telling me that I’m not covered by it (and when I dug in and pointed out how I am… they stopped responding). But, even if somehow Techdirt is not covered (which, frankly, would be a relief), I can still be quite concerned about how it will impact everyone else.
But, the craziest of all things is that the “Age Verification Providers Association” decided to show up in the comments to defend themselves and insist that their members can do age verification in a privacy-protective manner. You just have to let them scan your face with facial recognition technology.
Really.
I’m not kidding:
First, we want to reassure you and your readers generally about anonymity. The purpose of the online age verification sector is to allow users to prove their age to a website, WITHOUT disclosing their identity.
This can be achieved in a number of ways, but primarily through the use of independent, third-party AV providers who do not retain centrally any of your personal data. Once they have established your age or age-range, they have no need (and under EU GDPR law, therefore no legal basis) to retain your personal data.
In fact, the AV provider may not have needed to access your personal data at all. Age estimation based on facial analysis, for example, could take place on your own device, as can reading and validating your physical ID.
First, I want to call out that they said “may not” need access to your personal data. Which is very different from “does not” or “will not.”
Also, they insist it’s not “facial recognition” software because it’s not matching you up to a database of your identity… it’s just using “AI” to
guess estimate your age. What could possibly go wrong?
But, more to the point, they’re basically saying “don’t worry, you’ll just need to scan your face or ID for every website your visit.” Normalizing facial scans does not seem particularly privacy protecting or reasonable. It seems pretty dystopian, frankly.
We’ve already just gone through this nonsense earlier this year when the IRS was demanding facial scans, and it later came out that — contrary to claims about privacy and the high quality of the facial verification technology — the technology was incredibly unreliable and the vendor in question’s public claims about the privacy tools were bogus.
Honestly, this whole thing is bizarre. The idea that we need facial scans to surf the internet is just crazy, and I don’t see how that benefits kids at all. (Also, does this mean you can only surf the web on PCs that have webcams, now? Do public libraries and internet cafes have to equip every machine with a camera?)
This morning, they’re in the comments again, trying (and failing) to defend this argument that it’s nothing to worry about. When people point out that such a system can be gamed, they have an answer… “we’ll just make you take a video of yourself saying phrases, too.” I mean WHAT?
For some higher risk use cases, the age check may involve a liveness test where the user must take several selfie photos or record a short video saying phrases requested by the provider. Passive liveness technology has further reduced the effort required by the user – do look into that.
They’re also cautioning against the claims that you’d have to scan all the time. If you’re “low risk,” according to them, you might only have to have your face scanned every three months. What a bargain.
How often you need to prove it is still the same user who did the check is a matter for the services themselves and their regulators. Some low risk uses might only check every three months – higher risk situations might double check it is still you each time you make a purchase.
Also, they’re saying that if Techdirt is going to publish “content that is potential harmful to kids” (as we’ve described, the standard “harmful to kids” is never clearly defined in the bill, and could easily apply to our stories on civil rights abuses among other things), these Age Verification providers have a solution: just redesign Techdirt to put those stories in the “adult section.”
Unless techdirt carries content that is potentially harmful to kids, it woud not need to apply age assurance. If some content is potentially harmful, this could be put in a sub-section of the site where adult users who wish to access it would use an age check – but probabably the same one they did 3 weeks ago when downloading a new 18 rated video game.
All of this is nonsense.
Once again, everything about this bill assumes everyone providing internet services is inherently up to no good, and that every kid who uses the internet is damaged by it. That’s not even remotely true. There are ways to deal with the actual problems without ruining the internet for everyone. But that’s not the approach California is taking.
Filed Under: ab 2273, age appropriate design code, age verification, california, facial recognition, facial scans, verification
Companies: age verification providers association
Comments on "Age Verification Providers Say Don't Worry About California Design Code; You'll Just Have To Scan Your Face For Every Website You Visit"
FFS
1984 was a warning, not a how-to guide.
I’d rather not use the Internet at all if I need to have my laptop’s camera on all the time so some shady-ass company that I don’t trust can scan my face to make sure I’m not a kid every time I visit a given website. And if someone at that shady-ass company has a problem with my saying that, I got two words for ’em:
🖕 Fuck. 🖕 You. 🖕
Re:
Just use a video capture card, and a video loop of and elderly person that looks like they are at the keyboard, as the webcam.
Re: Re:
If going to a website involves that much work compared to, say, inputting a URL or clicking on a browser bookmark, I’d rather not go to that website.
Re: Re:
Facial Recognition Exec: It’s strange… The AI is saying that 40% of faces scanned look exactly like Kevin Bacon. And that includes nearly all of the systems that don’t have a camera device listed in the registry!
i can’t see any possible issues in guessing somone’s age from image, video, or streaming video. They could never get the age wrong! Never minding everything else that is problematic with this. But that leaves nothing, as there is nothing at all of an upside.
IP Blocks
I wonder how many sites are just going to block California IPs, much like many just block EU IPs.
Re:
Well that if this bill not taken down immediately in the courts for being unconstitutional.
If the facial scan and age estimate is carried out only n the users P.C. then programs that simply say over 18 will become popular. If the provider scans the image, image how do they know they are seeing the person using the computer, rather than an save image or video.
The hole in the system the critical step of seeing who is actually using the computer, and even detection when that changes. Also, its biggest failure in terms of child protection will be that an adult can bee showing a child inappropriate material, and with two monitors it is easy to have the child outside the view of the camera being used for age validation.
Re:
Let me stop you there.
1) There are much easier ways of verifying ID than facial scan, if you’re going to have the user submitting something. That include the ever-unpopular “give me a credit card number”
2) And as with the above-mentioned credit card numbers, anything client-side will be broken and hacked in hours, not days. (q.v. software ‘piracy’).
3) Even if the client isn’t gaming the system, malware may be. … as always.
Re: Re:
Knowing the number does not prove the ownership or possession of a card. Indeed that would be easiest check for teenagers to bypass. Indeed, anything based on a text based identifier, such as an age proof card, is a proof that is easily shared or obtained.
So they are saying to lockup the comment section?
Like Mr Stone above[1].
Also, I’m afraid that, like Stone, I would refrain from using the internet. There is no sane reason for me to allow random website (or even normal website like Techdirt) access to a webcam. If that’s required, then I’d had have to reluctantly (and “silently”) say goodby to Techdirt.
[1] Stone I’m assuming (or maybe just making a blind leap of faith) that you’ll find that funny, and not offensive.
Re:
See, this dude gets it. 👍
Re: Re:
One thing you didn’t mention. There are still plenty of folks who surf the web, but not on a laptop. Many don’t even have webcams.
Not wanting to verify via webcam is, on the host end, indistinguishable from not able to web cam.
Well, I’m looking foward to this. I don’t have a webcam for my PC, but if California requires face scanning for age verification purposes, I might get a free one from that state. I can’t wait! /s
What happens if or more likely when the bill is taken down in court and all there solutions are found unconstitutional?
Exactly how does forcing children to have webcams protect them?
Re:
It doesn’t, but leave it to “think of the children” lawmakers to never think through the consequences of their bullshit if it gets enacted into law.
Mike, just break their laws, they don’t deserve respect.
Re:
Are you willing to sign a legally binding agreement to pay all of TD’s legal bills that might occur from that? Because ‘just break the law’ kinda has some potential consequences.
Are they even listening to themselves?
‘This law doesn’t stand to be a huge hassle and privacy problem, you just need to jump through all these super simple steps to comply with it which may include pictures and videos of your face provided on-demand.’
Nothing like an argument that shows that even the bill’s defenders can’t defend it on it’s merits.
Re:
I wonder if they can tell us if there “solutions” are in line with Reno v. ACLU and how it does not fall foul of it.
Great, they’re not just fucking creeps; they’re condescending, too.
May they trod on Lego until the end of days.
We really need to require a passing score on an intelligence test before a person can run for public office.
Ooops, people who could pass a real intelligence test would be smart enough to NOT run for public office 🙁 So it would have to be dumb intelligence test, so we’d be back where we are now.
Also need a basic intelligence test for voters, say able to read at the above the sixth grade level (which half the adults in this country can’t do).
Well, the open internet was a great idea. We all knew that someone would find a way to destroy it…
Re: Sorry, but no.
It’s been used in the past. Thankfully, that sort of shit is gone. For now.
potentially, great word aint it.
Then I would ask that every religious site be considered an ADULTS ONLY site.