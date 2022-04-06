DirecTV Ignores GOP Pressure, Kicks OAN Off Its Cable Lineup
Back in January DirecTV announced it would be kicking the fantasy and conspiracy channel One America News (OAN) off of its satellite TV lineup, removing the biggest distribution avenue for the “news” channel.
Despite the endless coverage the channel gets for its baseless conspiracies, it’s a channel relatively few people actually watch. DirecTV executives simply didn’t figure the controversy to income ratio was worth it, so they simply didn’t renew OAN’s carriage agreement when the time came.
OAN, of course, quickly tried to spin itself as a victim of partisan censorship, first by attacking a Black AT&T board member in “news” coverage that pretended DirecTV’s business decision was politically and racially motivated, and then by filing a lawsuit claiming that DirecTV was leveraging its “unchecked influence” as a failing satellite TV company to stifle a “family-run business.”
In the hopes of pressuring DirecTV further, OAN appears to have enlisted the support of six GOP Attorneys General. All six, with Texas AG Ken Paxton in the lead, wrote a letter to DirecTV claiming the channel’s decision was “clearly viewpoint discrimination and an attempt to silence conservative voices.”
Undaunted, DirecTV proceeded anyway and has informed consumers they’ll be losing the channel starting this week:
DirecTV plans to drop One America News Network on Tuesday, ignoring pressure to reverse course from the conservative cable outlet and its supporters.
The satellite TV giant has been notifying customers that it will no longer carry OAN or AWE, a high-end lifestyle channel also owned by Herring Networks Inc., after April 4.
Again, not that many people watch the channel on a good day. As a struggling satellite TV provider that’s been losing subscribers for several years, DirecTV didn’t find the hassle worth it. Even if DirecTV had kicked the channel to the curb due to its viewpoints, there’s nothing illegal in that. It’s not legally or contractually obligated to carry any channels its executives don’t deem worth the hassle.
So in short, an ordinary business decision was rolled into the Trump GOP’s victimization complex and bunk narrative that they’re being somehow being “censored,” despite the fact you’re able to hear the party’s conspiracy theories everywhere, constantly, ad nauseum. Including on their own platforms and other, more popular, GOP-friendly cable “news” channels.
Much like the attacks on “big tech,” this isn’t really a debate about censorship or the contours of free speech. It’s about authoritarians who believe that private companies (cable and big tech alike) should be mandated to carry the kind of race-baiting, base-agitating propaganda authoritarians resort to when they know shifting demographics and reality aren’t working in their favor.
The free market in action...
No worries, I’m sure The Holy Free Market will eagerly snap up such a desirable source of news, with numerous platforms tripping over themselves to offer OAN a new outlet that the millions of people the AG’s were talking about will flood to.
Re:
So, about that (yes, I know the /s was heavily implied)…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_America_News_Network
This would have been around the time that Trump was boosting it by tweeting regularly after he decided that Fox weren’t bowing to him enough, IIRC.
It seems to me that the millions of viewers never existed, and OANN is going to struggle to get advertising based on their actual viewership numbers even if they promised to deliver a pre-DirecTV drop audience in return for a grace period, barring the very unlikely scenario that there was a massive upswing in viewership since the 2019 figures were confirmed.
As always, I suspect that this is just another example of a very loud minority having fooled themselves into thinking they’re a significant crowd and the free market they supposedly worship will treat them accordingly.
There is the possibility that they’ll get a new sponsor, or pivot to an online streaming model, but even then unless they choose to abide by another platform’s terms of service they’ll have to depend on building a new platform. Something that their type have been shown to be woefully bad at.
The most likely outcome is that they’ll suffer some very loud and obnoxious death throes before being finally put out of their misery by some very strong ongoing litigation against them for their lies about the 2020 election. After which nobody will know or care that they ever existed, except for a few similarly loud and obnoxious voices propping them up as an example of how it’s somehow unfair that right-wing outlets face consequences for their actions. Whereas the rest of us will probably consider it an example of how it’s a really bad idea for corporations to prop up failing businesses they agree with politically by forcing people who would never watch the channel to pay for it.
Re: Re:
I’m just wondering what percentage of their actual audience was simply other media properties.
Re: Re: Re:
I can imagine there are 14,000 news channels, newspapers and general media types around the world who would have kept an eye on OAN for a mixture of lols, horror and trying to understand the other side.
While ignoring that they were demanding that DirectTV pay the bills for their favorite news channel. Why do those on the right always want somebody else to pay the bill for their propaganda.
Re: Have you seen what Propaganda costs?
The GOP refuses to pay its bills whenever it can. The people who vote for the GOP in many cases are on the lower end of the income scale and the only reason they get money is corporate donations because its good business to have both sides in your pocket. The GOP runs on big money donations while the Dems run a much higher % on broad base donations.
“Of donors giving more than $100,000 to a candidate or party, 39.20% favored Democrats and 60.32% gave to Republicans.” – Source Open Secrets
OAN, the best echo chamber is a mostly empty room. Hear all about it on Pravda Social.
Great
Great,
Just about every state in the Union has Anti-Trust laws similar to federal law. DirectTV can hand over all its communications and documents and we can see what role this board member of DirectTV / CEO of company in litigation with OAN had in this decision.
State AG’s have every legal right to enforce their anti-trust law within their state.
I’m betting this individual did not minor role and DirectTV wasn’t very bright in covering their tracks.
Always in cash never in writing is something the left doesn’t seem to get as evidenced by DNC e-mails, hunters laptop etc.
Re:
Where is the Anti-trust is DirectTV saying we will not pay OAN for its content, and refusing to renew a contract.
Re:
Producing convincing lies is something the right doesn’t doesn’t seem to get as evidenced by DNC e-mails, Hunter’s laptop etc.
Always in cash never in writing is something the left doesn’t seem to get because they don’t need to as much as the crooked right.
Re:
Could you direct me to the part of antitrust law that states that a company is required to indefinitely renew contracts with its suppliers and/or customers?
Because this could only be illegal if that was part of the law, and I don’t recall having seen that anywhere.
Re:
Which board member are you talking about?
Re:
How would any of those laws apply to DirecTV in this situation?
Re:
Hunters laptop. LOL! You clowns are just embarrassing.
Competition!
Surely, they can do like Truth Social and just start their own satellite TV service. I mean, that was so successful, right?
Re:
I’d love to see them try. I feel that might be slightly more complicated than modifying some open source Mastadon code.
What! An article about DirectTV making a sound business decision? ‘Checks calendar.’ Close but not April 1st. ‘Starts dusting off plans for Hell Freezing Over.’
“an attempt to silence conservative voices”
Then why oh why do I have to keep hearing you people constantly bitching about how silenced you’ve been?
It would be more believable if y’all actually shut up about how silenced you’ve been.
Freedom of speech =! Freedom of reach.
Funny how the GQP loves free market capitalism at work, except when it moves against them, at which point they bleat about being ‘cancelled’ and victimization.