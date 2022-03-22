Six Republican AGs Try To Pretend OAN Was ‘Censored’ By DirecTV
from the traditional-conservative-values dept
Last January DirecTV finally decided to kick fantasy and conspiracy channel One America News (OAN) off of their satellite TV lineup, likely dooming the “news” channel. It’s a channel relatively few people watch, and the company simply didn’t figure the controversy to income ratio was worth it, so DirecTV simply didn’t renew OAN’s carriage agreement when the time came.
OAN, of course, quickly tried to spin itself as a victim of censorship, first by attacking a Black AT&T board member in “news” coverage that pretended DirecTV’s business decision was politically and racially motivated. And last week, the company filed a lawsuit claiming that DirecTV was leveraging its “unchecked influence” to stifle a “family-run business”:
“This is an action to redress the unchecked influence and power that Defendants have wielded in an attempt to unlawfully destroy an independent, family-run business and impede the right of American television viewers to watch the news media channels and programs of their choice.”
Trying to claim DirecTV, which itself is losing subscribers hand over fist to streaming, has “unchecked influence and power” is fairly amusing. In reality, DirecTV made a fairly boring business decision to not renew a channel very few people, despite all the sound and fury, actually watch:
Now Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has, for some bizarre reason, injected himself into the dispute. In a letter (pdf), Paxton and the GOP AGs of Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, and South Carolina demand DirecTV renew its carriage agreement with OAN, and insist the decision to kick the conspiracy channel to the curb is “clearly viewpoint discrimination and an attempt to silence conservative voices”:
“My fellow attorneys general and I strongly recommend that you reconsider your present course and renew your contract with OAN in April. Your failure to do so will not only cause you to lose millions of dollars in business, but also drive many millions of Americans to simply cancel your services outright, as President Trump and other leading figures have already called for.
I’m old enough to remember that a core GOP platform used to be that government shouldn’t involve itself in routine business decisions without exceptional cause. Yet here, six AGs took the time to take DirecTV to task simply for booting a channel from its lineup that not many people watched.
As with most modern GOP claims of this type, it’s largely performative victimization porn to keep the base angry. What the Trump GOP routinely calls “censorship” is usually just baseline levels of accountability for dumb behavior (like, say, falsely claiming in “news reports” that COVID was created in a South Carolina lab). The real goal here, as it is with the Section 230 fracas, is really to mandate that the internet and cable programming be inundated with alternative reality propaganda favorable to the GOP.
As we’ve noted previously, while AT&T originally funded and came up with the idea for OAN, the company was forced to spin DirecTV off in partnership with TPG Capital, which was likely less interested in catering to conspiratorial GOP gibberish — at least when it wasn’t making them money. Cable and broadcast executives will air anything that makes money if they can legally get away with it.
Even if this was a viewpoint-based decision by DirecTV, there’s absolutely nothing requiring that DirecTV maintain anything resembling “viewpoint neutrality.” There’s just no foundation for any complaint here. There’s nothing illegal. Again, it was a boring business decision made because the channel wasn’t making DirecTV money in ratio with the headaches (like the lawsuits over bogus claims of election fraud).
Paxton and his friends are clearly upset that the ongoing effort to create an entire alternate reality news ecosystem saw a minor setback with OAN being dumped from DirecTV, relegating the channel out of the mainstream and back into a highly competitive scrum of conspiratorial influencers and other gibberish-spewing Trump orbit hopefuls.
Of course, the Trump base will never see alternative viewpoints pointing out Paxton’s involvement here is self-serving, performative bullshit, which is the entire point of the propaganda ecosystem folks like Trump and Paxton are hoping to embolden and protect as they foist their authoritarianism on the planet.
Filed Under: disinformation, gop, ken paxton, lawsuit, propaganda, radicalization, speech, trump
Companies: directv, oan, oann
Comments on “Six Republican AGs Try To Pretend OAN Was ‘Censored’ By DirecTV”
Ah that hypocritical persecution fetish...
Strange, I thought that republican conservatives were all about the ‘free market’ and businesses being free to make their own decisions without government interference…
Re:
The GOP used to be about the “free market”. Then again, they never really had any principles except to “own the libs”.
Re: Re:
Fixed that for you. 😁
Re: Re: Re:
I realize you feel like you did something there, but all you did was just directly confirm what everyone else is saying. The right is only for “free markets” when the market does what they want.
Re: Re: Re:2
FTFY – They’re only for “X” when “X” does what they want.
See also –
Local control
Re: Re:
When? The Barry Goldwater era?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re: Not Even
Not even during Goldwater. Goldwater regarded the Birchers as a bunch of nutcases that were a “menace” to the conservatives movement and would lead the party to fascism. He sicked Buckley on them. Those nutcases all moved to the “L”ibertarins by the mid 80s.
Re: Re: Re:2
Look, clearly you want someone to ask why you keep putting the “L” in quotation marks but I’m not going to, no matter how many times you do it.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:3 Pretty Common
Pretty common for conservatives to differentiate between capital L Libertarians and people who hole lower case l libertarian view. The “L”ibertarians are insane. Even lots of people who fall on the leftwing of the political compass hold libertarian views.
Re: Re: Re:4
You know how to best differentiate between libertarians and Libertarians? Use the lower- and upper-case letters instead of using scare quotes.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:5 Time
It saves time than writing “capital “L” Libertarians” over and over again. Its just a shorthand you idiot.
Re: Re: Re:6
You seem more pissy today than usual.
Favorite network going bye-bye got you sad, pal?
Or is it…something else?
Re: Re: Re:7 Don't Watch It
Dont watch TV.
Re: Re: Re:8
So then, it’s something else.
Try some cranberry juice. My wife told me that helps.
Re: Re: Drowning in hypocracy
I like how the GOP managed to forget their St. Raygun vetoed the Fairness in Broadcasting Act of 1987, which would have given them the platform they seek (albeit broadcast only, but there you go)
Re: Re: Re:
I mean I’d say that’s pretty far down the list of things the modern GOP has forgotten about Reagan.
He had some opinions about Russia, as I recall.
Re: Re: Re:2
He also had a comment about “I’m from the government and I’m here to help” that the GOP seems to have forgotten about, given that it’s trying to inject government into everything from what books that public libraries can carry to the personal healthcare decisions of women under the guise of “helping society”.
Re:
Only when it benefits them.
“What’s good for me, but not for thee.”
Re:
No, no, no this isn’t about the market at all. This is that ‘cancel culture’ thingy they’re on now, with a ‘big tech’ side dish, with a little ‘woke’ here & there.
I wouldn’t be surprised to hear socialism, communism, fascism, Marxist, and maybe a comparison to how this is worse than the holocaust as well.
It’s a RWNJ bingo extravaganza happening right under our noses!
The response I'd like to see to see from DirectTV
The full Arkell v Pressdram
I’m old enough to remember that a core GOP platform used to be that government shouldn’t involve itself in routine business decisions without exceptional cause.
No you’re not, because that has has never been true. They have always been about inserting themselves in business decisions they don’t like while pretending they weren’t. You’re only old enough to remember the talking point from when the dog whistle wasn’t quite so loud.
Re: It's more true than not.
Recovering conservative here. I was there when RW platforms typically included notions like competing in the ‘marketplace of ideas’ (instead of compelling viewpoints via law), smaller government (except military) and even pushed back against LEO overreach [after Ruby Ridge] (instead of overt throbbing lust for all things LEO).
Unfortunately, my old ideology lost itself in endlessly reacting to the Left and eventually became a caricature of those responses. In short, RW American adopted everything it despised in the Left.
The human revulsion to cleaning one’s own house eventually does us in.
Re:
IN 2016 the GOP had a “party platform” that included the stance Karl cites. They abandoned that platform in 2020 in favor of “Whatever trump says on twitter at 4am”. If you want to be pedantic about it, Karl is 100% accurate about the GOP platform.
And since wordpress bugs memory hole any long-form comments I write, ill just say that the overall use of soft language like lamenting a past GOP that may never have existed in reality is an attempt to establish a rapport with those GOP voters who the party has failed to support with the rise of Trump and highlight failures which can lead to votes shifting. You might get more flies with vinegar, but humans respond to sympathy more than anger.
Re: Re:
Entirely correct. The GOP once had much more in common with actual “Conservative” values – as in, being conservative in movements and fiscal responsibility and etc. etc., at least in terms of talking points.
Small government, property rights, etc. It is easy enough to draw lines between said stances and talking points to the “money for the elite” motivations behind things, but once upon a time the GOP was able to make rational sense.
That shifted dramatically with the era of Trump, and the abandoning of the idea of trying to speak things that could be true. Was what we are seeing now always part of the make-up? Possibly, maybe even probably.
Was it obvious or why people prior to 2016 were Republican? This I cannot support. There are broad swathes of former republicans (regular voters, nobody anybody knows the name of) who abandoned the party in light of its current playbook – and are possibly a big reason why Joe Biden won the democratic primary in 2020.
Dear Mr Paxton (and Mssrs Landry, Schmitt, Knudsen, and Wilson, and Ms Fitch):
Thank you for submitting your most recent stage play (“an open letter to Direct TV”). While it has a novel premise, I fear that the production values are poor, and despite your focus group testing, will not appeal to general audiences.
As you did not include return postage, we are unable to return your draft. We wish you luck in your future endeavors.
John Q Public
Reality Productions, Ltd
We’re already living in that authoritarian reality and the nightmare is gonna keep getting worse. Paxton and his flunkies are just using this as a victory lap that will eventually reach rigged Supreme Court that’ll defend it. Just pour one out for America and get out of this fascist shithole country while you can.
Perfectly consistent First Amendment stance
The preeminent interpretation of the First Amendment by leading Republican politicians is that the government may not mandate private parties to disseminate liberal statements. Also common sense makes clear that, if left alone to their own devices, any private party would only disseminate Republican bullet points.
So if any party fails to choose to disseminate Republican (or what counts as those nowadays) opinions, it clearly must be because the government (which wasn’t properly elected but used massive fraud to steal the election) has interfered with their First Amendment rights for regurgitating Republican propa… uhm, common-sense discourse.
The U.S. is competing with Russia in more than one way.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
How to Lie
“As with most modern GOP claims of this type, it’s largely performative victimization porn to keep the base angry. What the Trump GOP routinely calls “censorship” is usually just baseline levels of accountability for dumb behavior (like, say, falsely claiming in “news reports” that COVID was created in a South Carolina lab).”
Did OAN ever say that COVID-19 was created in a South Carolina lab?
No Karl just lied. How did Karl lie. Well Karl cites indyweek.com which references mediamatters.org. This is a form of fact laundering. You reference a more respectable source that references a less respectable source. No one is giving media matters any credibility so Karl instead cites another source that cites media matters. This launders the claim from media matters making it look more respectable at face value than it is.
How does media matters make its claim. Well it does so in a round about way.
“On March 14 and 15, pro-Trump cable news network OAN aired a coronavirus special called Exposing China’s Coronavirus: The Fears, The Lies and The Unknown. During that program, the network’s chief White House correspondent, Chanel Rion, suggested that the novel coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic may have originated in a North Carolina laboratory.”
Now does the special actually make this allegation? Well no it doesn’t. Media matter says that because the special quoted Greg Rubini although media matters doesn’t say OAN said it.
Instead media matters says “Rubini has said that the novel coronavirus “was GENETICALLY ENGINEERED as a Bio-Weapon at the Univ. of North Carolina BSL-3 Lab.” And then likes to his twitter.
In other words OAN cites Rubini. Rubini has said that the virus was engineered in North Carolina on Twitter not the OAN special. Media Matters then lies and says that by citing Rubini media matters therefore has said anything Rubini has ever said.
This is normal for media matters and why media matters isn’t considered a respectable source so Karl then launders the media matters piece through another source in hopes that no one follows the links long enough to see the source of the lie.
Now onto the North Carolina issue, not South like geographical idiot Karl said.
IF YOU HAVEN’T BEEN PAYING ATTENTION. Team Fauci specially his partner in crime Dr. Peter Daszak has spent the better part of the last two weeks throwing Dr. Ralph Baric of UNC under the bus on the COVID-19 genetically engineered issue.
While COVID-19 specifically was probably engineered at the Wuhan lab the technology needed to create COVID-19 was in fact developed by Dr. Ralph Baric at the UNC. Dr. Baric owns the patent US-9884895-B2 “Methods and compositions for chimeric coronavirus spike proteins” for the chemical process needed to engineer a COVID-19 like virus, Dr. Shi Zhengli (China’s Bat Lady) “owns” the Chinese Patent.
It was this process to modoify specifically that led to the moratorium on gain of function research in the US enacted by the Secretary of HHS in 2014.
It is this patent that has lead some like Rubini to take the leap that Dr. Baric continued to develop chimeric viruses under his patent during the moratorium. Now at present there is no evidence he did but that is also no evidence that he didn’t. However, I think its more likely the research continued as Wuhan with his partner Dr. Zhengli. Even the 2018 DARPA proposal to attach human furin cleavage spike proteins to bat corona viruses specified the research would be done in Wuhan.
That point being made OAN never said the virus was created in North Carolina. The processes needed to create the virus was however invented in North Carolina.
Karl used some fact laundering to make a bullshit media matters claim look legitimate.
Re: Pot, kettle
If “OAN cited the source of their bullshit claim” launders any responsibility for repeating the claim, and you acknowlege Karl cited a source, he is not responsible for the falisty of his sourced claim.
Indeed, what you had to do to construct this theory is assume an order of events, that Karl wanted to make a claim and sought out a source to cite, while assuming the opposite for OAN, that they came across a claim and ran it on air. You’ve had to assert facts not evidenced by the public record to justify your claims of fact laundering. How is your deception morally superior?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Its His Responsibility
It took me less than 2 min to get back to media matters. Karl as the author takes responsibility to identify the original source. I don’t believe he is that stupid and didn’t make the effort. I think he knew full well the original source is media matters laundered the source through a secondary source.
That is willful intention to mislead AKA a lie. There are more types of lying than just lies of commission. Only people with the mental and emotional development of children think only lies of commission are lies.
Re: Re: Re:
Only people with the mental and emotional development of children think only lies of commission are lies.
Are you so short of insults that you’re recycling sentences?
In the same post even?
Fucking lightweight you are, buddy.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:2 It Takes a Lot of Study
It takes a lot of study to identify the tell tale signs of personality disorders in people.
That stamping your feet yelling ‘I didn’t lie!’ is a tell tale sign of someone who has a personality disorder. All personality disorders are stunted mental and emotional development. The adult is stuck at a childlike developmental stage. An actual adult adult recognizes that lying is more complex than simple lies of commission.
Re: Re: Re:3
How long did it take your parents?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:4 Lame
Lame!
As you have already figured you don’t. want to get into parents insults with me. You don’t get the jokes and the only joke your parents got was you.
You don’t have a quick wit, that is obvious. Best to stay out of the insult game corkey.
Re: Re: Re:5
When your best insult is a decades-old pop culture reference intended to imply that I’m intellectually disabled, I have nothing to worry about from you. And given how bad your arguments are in every other respect—to the point where you shrink into a corncob because you’re outclassed by everyone you insult—that your go-to response is to insult everyone here instead of re-considering your arguments and forming stronger ones is, in all sincerity, as hilarious as Ziggy having Garfield neutered.
Re: Re: Re:3
That stamping your feet yelling ‘I didn’t lie!’ is a tell tale sign of someone who has a personality disorder.
Congratulations. The first step is recognizing you have a problem.
Now go fix it.
Re:
Please, for the love of God, y’all, don’t respond to this blatant troll.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Coward
You are a coward with the mental and emotional development of a toddler.
Re: Re:
Entirely correct. Flag and move on.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re: You Still Read It
The number of responses I get to “flagged” posts tells me you are till reading. And you know that I have each of you pegged in more ways then one 😉
It hurts because I’m not the first one to identify your mental problems. By this stage in your life your loved ones have most likely given up on you. This pathetic tech blog is all you have left.
Re: Re: Re:2
Every accusation, a confession…
Re: Re: Re:2
The projection is strong with this one!
Re:
In other words OAN cites Rubini.
When you got to that particular sentence, you should have realized what a semantic shit-mess you’ve started, and then just not bothered to post it.
Why? Not because I don’t advocate for your right to be anything short of a fucking dumbass. Believe me, you people have entertained me throughout the pandemic with your herd stupidity.
No – I say that because it’s people like you that have made America look like a collection of the dumbest fucks on the planet over the last 7 years.
Do the country a favor and just shut up. Dumbass.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: As I Siad
As I said you need to stay out of the insult game. Your wit isn’t fast enough to make good insults. Yeah you can make a good joke if given enough time but you inherited you slow wit from you mom. It took her 9 months to come up with here best joke ever.
Re: Re: Re:
It took her 9 months to come up with here best joke ever.
You mean ‘her.’
Dumbass.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:2 Oh a Typo
Oh a typo lord help me lol.
You are just proving that you have a slow wit. Scanning a post for typo’s and grammatical errors is the go to for slow witted people.
You are slow. You are pathetic. You know you are slow and pathetic. You are the guy who levees the club after being humiliated by a guy like me and goes ‘oh that’s what I should have said.’
Sorry there is no reset button in life you slow loser.
Re: Re: Re:3
Oh a typo lord help me lol.
One would think such an intellectually superior person would have not only heard about spell-check, but learned how to use it.
Protip for you – if your shit is underlined, you should take another look at it.
You are the guy who levees the club after being humiliated by a guy like me and goes ‘oh that’s what I should have said.’
See above.
Re: Re: Re:4 Intellectually Superior
You would think that the intellectually superior guy who “not only heard about spell-check, but learned how to use it.” Would know that spell check doesn’t catch homophones.
lol own goal genius.
Re: Re: Re:5
I fail to see how “her” and “leave” are homophones for “here” and “levee”, but go off, I guess.
Re: Re: Re:5
spell check doesn’t catch homophones
How…interesting. So you’re saying that for:
‘It took her 9 months to come up with here best joke ever.’
It should have been this?
‘It took her 9 months to come up with hear best joke ever.’
And for this gem:
‘You are the guy who levees the club after being humiliated by a guy like me and goes ‘oh that’s what I should have said.’
It should have been this instead?
‘You are the guy who levies the club after being humiliated by a guy like me and goes ‘oh that’s what I should have said.’
I’m not sure this is doing anything positive for your credibility, as far as your degrees are concerned.
Re: Re: Re:
Don’t forget Chozen, you are still the stupid fucking idiot that thinks:
You love to come in here and act like you are some special snowflake like no other with your pretend education.
You also show just how dumb you are when you always resort to invoking / threatening violence when you get your fee fees hurt. Which is especially ironic when you are part of the “fuck your feelings” MAGA crowd.
You are nothing but an idiot coward that likes to pretend you are some super special smart tough snowflake!!
Re: Re: Re:
I don’t need to insult you. You do a good enough job of insulting yourself every time you post.
Re:
…I’m trying to suss out what point you’re trying to make in those fourteen paragraphs of grammatically-questionable, half-coherent ranting.
It seems to be that OAN didn’t actually claim that COVID-19 was created in a lab, it just cited a guy who believes that as an expert? And you think that distinction is Very Important for some reason?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: It is Important?
You attributed a statement for Person A to Person B and you think that isn’t important?
Re: Re: Re:
Well, when person B cites person A as an expert, yeah I do.
Lay off the OCD with this one. It’s really a stupid hill for you to choose to die on.
Perhaps re-read the article.
Grasp what it is that the author is talking about.
Then realize the key issue isn’t your insignificant quip.
Re: Re: Re:2 Then You Are Nuts
Then you are nuts. Mentally healthy people are not so tribal as to believe that if you cite a person you accept anything that person has ever said. Only people so insanely tribal believe crap like that.
Go get help.
Re: Welcome
Chozen, welcome to Koby-ville, where you, LostinLados, restless, and a few others are automatically flagged, without so much as a passing glance. I see your name, my mouse pointer reaches for the flag button.
I can’t even admire your imaginative skills as James B. did, because I was convinced by the third paragraph that either you’re Koby’s twin, or Koby himself under another moniker. Either way, the flag button works just fine.
The very fact that we have to keep flagging the bunch of you clowns demonstrates quite competently that you don’t know how to learn. That was wasted taxpayer dollars for your education, and I don’t know whether to cuss or cry for that loss. Let me paraphrase my parents when I was young and didn’t want to eat everything on my plate at dinner:
Yeah, that’s another thing you didn’t learn, how to feel shame. In my book, that alone makes you a prime candidate for post-natal abortion.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Like I Care
Like I care what the 6 short bus kids left here think about me.
Now that is a funny joke.
Re: Re: Re:
And yet, here you are.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:2 Its Fun
Its a fun little psychological experiment knowing how to wind people with comorbid personality disorders up and make strong points at the same time.
Re: Re: Re:3
Big “I was only pretending to be stupid” energy here.
Re: Re: Re:4
The Rule of Goats!
Re: Re: Re:3
and make strong points at the same time.
An ability to nitpick an insignificant item into something that you think is important?
Yeah, what a fucking plus.
Dumbass.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
When?
“I’m old enough to remember that a core GOP platform used to be that government shouldn’t involve itself in routine business decisions without exceptional cause. Yet here, six AGs took the time to take DirecTV to task simply for booting a channel from its lineup that not many people watched.”
I would never be a member of a party that held such views and I never remember the Republican Party holding such views. Extreme elements of the party may have, like the John Birch society. But they have never ever held any power within the party?
The Birch Society was founded in 58. Goldwater actively fought against them in 64 using William F. Buckley Jr.,
as his hitman to take out Welche. During Nixon the Nixon administration the administration forced through OSHA, EPA, fiat currency etc. and the powerless John Birch society bitched moaned and complained. After Nixon during Regan the John Birch society was essentially removed from the party.
That extreme fringe of the GOP makes up what today is “L”ibertarins. The GOP as a party never stood for any of this “L”ibertarian insanity. And those morons haven’t even been part of the GOP since 1980.
Who's really to blame here?
Given the GOP’s propensity to blame the victim, shouldn’t we pin this on them?
“Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has, for some bizarre reason, injected himself into the dispute.”
Because his only hope is that he kisses Trumps ass enough that when Trump becomes president again he will pardon him for the absolute shit show he’s caused.
Re: Texas
You think the cant? Texas as many rural areas where satellite is the only option for TV carrier. That’s 2 choices DirectTV and Dish Network. Under a scarcity argument Red Lion Broadcasting Co. v. FCC, 1969. At that time there were only 4 national channels which was scarce enough for the court to allow regulation against viewpoint discrimination. Today there are only 2 major satellite carriers. Texas has every legal right to force satellite providers that operate in their state to carry OAN and not engage in viewpoint discrimination.
Re: Re:
That still doesn’t mean the government should inject itself into the financial decisions of a private business.
It seems to be antithetical of the GQP to promote big government getting involved in private business.