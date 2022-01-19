DirecTV Finally Dumps OAN, Limiting The Conspiracy And Propaganda Channel's Reach
from the good-luck-out-there dept
Back in October, reports emerged indicating that AT&T had not only funded much of the creation of the popular conspiracy and fantasy channel OAN, AT&T executives had actually come up with the original idea. The channel, which routinely traffics in false election fraud, COVID, and other right-wing conspiracy theories, had seen most of its reach come courtesy of a partnership with DirecTV. As of last week, DirecTV executives informed OAN it wouldn't be having its contract renewed:
"The satellite-TV provider has notified OAN’s owner, Herring Networks Inc., that it plans to stop carrying the company’s two channels when their contract expires. Herring Networks also owns AWE, a lifestyle channel that stands for “A Wealth of Entertainment."
What changed? After its disastrous $200 billion Time Warner and DirecTV megamerger spree resulted in layoffs, lost customers, and general carnage, AT&T had to not only backtrack from its ambitions to be an online video and ad giant, it had to sell anything that wasn't nailed down to recoup the massive debt created from the deals. That included spinning off DirecTV into its own, new entity in a partnership with private equity firm TPG Capital. While AT&T still has a 70% stake in the venture, it now has other executives with a vested interest in calling the shots.
I'd wager that while Dallas-based right wing AT&T executives had no problem being associated with the conspiracy theory channel, AT&T's new partners at TPG likely weren't keen on the bad press. Especially in the wake of last October's reporting so closely linking AT&T to a channel that routinely traffics in dangerous gibberish like claims that COVID was created in a North Carolina lab.
As of last year, estimates pegged OAN's total subscriber count (people who have the channel in their cable lineup) at somewhere around 23 million, far lower than Fox News (78.6 million) or even Newsmax (58.2 million). But estimates of how many people actually watch the channel consistently is notably lower than that:
Nielsen has #'s for OANN in "metered markets," i.e. the country's biggest metro areas. This spring, in those markets, OANN has been averaging just 14,000 viewers. Fox News: 631,000 viewers in those same markets.
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 15, 2019
Without DirecTV's help, the channel's reach is curtailed even further. Now the channel is only carried by a small handful of cable TV providers, the biggest being Verizon's FiOS TV. Granted the channel's gibberish still gets traction online as part of the far right propaganda ecosystem (which includes both sharing by people who believe what the channel has to say, and outrage retweets from those who don't) but in terms of traditional distribution the move significantly restricts the propaganda bullhorn's impact all the same.
Filed Under: cable tv, carriage, conspiracy theories, oan, pay tv, propaganda
Companies: at&t, directv, herring networks, oan
Too little, too late.
While it's a good thing that AT&T/Discovery/whoever owns DirectTV did this, this is far too little, too late. The damage is already done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I failed to elaborate.
By "The Damage is already done, I mean "The January 6 Coup D'état attempt was good and/or fake news" is now a mainstream opinion in the GOP, and OANN had a role to play in that, as well as in fomenting the lies that led to the insurrection attempt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Making
Rand Paul an Angry Elf
https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1483142934807687170?s=20
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Making the quack squawk
Ah. Warms my heart to see Ducktor Paul so flustered.
The saddest thing is that even in the GOP, the word "conservative" translates to right-wing batshit-crazy, rather than to any governing philosophy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah sweet schadenfreude...
AT&T funds and creates propaganda channel, botches merger so badly that they need to scrounge some cash and spins off the company that was hosting it, and as soon as the new execs show up they decide that nah, they'd rather not be known for hosting that sewage.
The people at AT&T who were involved in OAN's creation have got to be seriously put out, they paid good money for that propaganda and lies, how dare the new execs not just love it all to pieces and share it far and wide?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ah sweet schadenfreude...
You assume that they haven't already got their money's worth out of it. If the aim was to push right-wing talking points with a view to directing political outcomes, it did its job during the Trump era, especially when some viewers started flocking to it once they decided that Fox was becoming too "liberal" (read: inserting the occasional fact in between its opinion pieces). It wouldn't be surprising to find out that they were getting some financial benefit as well.
Fast forward to today - well, Trump failed to get re-elected despite the lies pushed about the election before and after, and they face potential legal consequences for doing so. With or without availability on DirectTV they're probably sunk to some degree, and the failure here might work to their advantage (the lawyers from Dominion and others might not be so eager to pick apart the corpse and follow money trails if it's already dead before they get to it).
The smart money is in investing in the next right-wing grift that will attract the displaced viewers who haven't worked out the con game yet, not in shedding tears about what happened with their last grift.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is terrible! Where am I going to get my conspiracy theories and propaganda now? Well OK, there's still Facebook ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But where are the conspiracy theorists on Facebook going to get their conspiracies from without OAN to provide them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, they all still have assholes, so…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But how many are capable of thinking for themselves, and how many just follow a leader that appeals to their self centred personality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Conspiracy theories
You would think that with AT&T's grafting to the NSA that they would have a direct line to determine whether the theories are real or not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That sound you hear is Koby and restless94110, angrily tugging each other's thongs while crying salty tears, lips trembling with barely restrained fury.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
