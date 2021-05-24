Arizona County's Voting Machines Rendered Unusable By OAN-Financed Vote Auditors
from the nice-work,-cyber-idiots dept
The libs have been owned. They've been owned so thoroughly that Maricopa County, Arizona is going to need to buy millions of dollars of new electronic voting machines.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter Thursday to Maricopa County officials to let them know that the fake "audit" of the 2020 election probably ruined hundreds of voting machines the county sent for "testing" under a subpoena from the state Senate. Since there's no knowing whether Cyber Ninjas, the QAnon enthusiasts running the audit, had messed up the machines, they can't safely be used again in future elections.
Once the machines were no longer under Maricopa County's control, Hobbs explained, the "chain of custody" was broken, leaving her with "grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines," she wrote.
Before we get into the more expensive implications of this, let's backtrack a little to see how this came to be.
For months leading up to the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump and his enablers claimed the upcoming election would be fraudulent. Suspecting he was on his way out, Trump ramped up his baseless claims that everything from voting machines to mail-in votes couldn't be trusted.
Once he had lost, the claims went into overdrive. The election had been "stolen." Hundreds of true believers stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 with the intent of preventing the election from being certified as a win for Joe Biden.
The claims of fraud continued. Nobody could prove any fraudulent activity had occurred but Trump and his acolytes continued to insist Trump had been illegally removed from power. This group of idiots included several Congressional reps and Senators. It also included everyone from a pillow salesman to a cybersecurity "expert" who claimed his inability to properly compose a tweet was evidence of malicious hacking.
Welcome to Maricopa County, where everyday is another scene cut from "Veep" because it was considered too improbable. State senate Republicans hired the ridiculous-sounding "Cyber Ninjas" to perform "America's Audit" (called this despite the fact it's confined to a single county in a single state) -- a recount of every vote in the county.
Since then, it's been fiascoes piled on debacles piled on a foundation of conspiracy theories. It started with auditors working with blue pens that could be used to change ballots. Auditors are only supposed to use red pens, which can't be read by auditing equipment and voting machines.
That's the most sane part of this. The CEO of the Cyber Ninjas has tweeted out stuff about "stopping the steal." The audit is partially financed by One America News Network, one of several entities sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems. At one point, auditors were using UV lights and 5k cameras to search for traces of bamboo, following up on the absurd claim that a box of filled ballots had been shipped in from China. How this was supposed to prove a link between ballots and China is best left to the brain geniuses at Cyber Ninja, who probably assume nothing is above slanty-eyed furriners and their desire to elect Sleepy Joe.
Even the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors found the whole thing appalling. Its scathing letter to state Senate leadership pointed out the auditors' inexperience and apparent inability to count and said the whole thing was nothing more than the state Senate placing election integrity in the hands of "grifters and con artists."
This brings us back to the latest insanity. The voting machines were turned over to the Cyber Ninjas, who then acted as though chain-of-custody isn't that big of a deal. Since they followed none of the steps needed to ensure the machines remained intact and secure, the county has no choice but to decertify them once the Ninjas are done entertaining their "stolen election" fantasies. This isn't just the Secretary of State saying this. This is also the DHS's election security experts.
[DHS officials] unanimously advised that once election officials lose custody and control over voting systems and components, those devices should not be reused in future elections. Rather, decommissioning and replacing those devices is the safest option as no methods exist to adequately ensure those machines are safe to use in future elections.
As many as 358 machines may be affected by the actions of cybersecurity "experts" who have no previous experience with either election security or conducting a vote audit. The total cost for replacement could be more than $6 million.
The only upshot is that local residents won't be paying for these. Thanks to the agreement reached with the so-called auditors, Maricopa County isn't responsible for costs like these. No, it will be the entire state paying for the clusterfuck that is "America's Audit." The state is on the hook. And with lawsuits already flying, taxpayers will be out even more money no matter what the outcome of this litigation is. And it all could have been prevented by either 1) hiring competent people to conduct the audit or 2) Senate Republicans not indulging the worst members and supporters of their party.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: arizona, audit, chain of custody, cybersecurity, election security, elections, maricopa county, recount, voting machines
Companies: cyber ninjas
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Under the leadership of Kelli Ward, the AZGOP has taken a hard turn toward the fringe. They've alienated voters and donors; the current leadership is somehow too far-right for the party of Evan Mecham, Fife Symington, and Joe Arpaio.
And they see which way things are going. Democrats have held a majority of Arizona's seats in the US House for years, and now both our US Senate seats have gone to Democrats. Statewide offices are increasingly going to Democrats as well (though governor has been a tough nut to crack), and while Republicans still hold both chambers in the state legislature, they've gone from supermajorities to a majority of just 2 seats in each house.
They're panicking.
And much like the GOP at the national level, they really only have two choices if they want to keep winning elections: either they can stop being racist conspiracy whackjobs and start appealing to more mainstream voters, or they can engage in mass-scale voter disenfranchisement efforts and make sure only racist conspiracy whackjobs get to vote.
They've made their choice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Choice three seems really popular: Burn down everything on the way out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
To be fair, they really didn't have a choice.
They hitched their camel to Trumps star & they have to stay with the program no matter what. They fear what might happen if the Trump faithful turn upon them, I mean look what they did in DC.
So the only option is to pull out all the stops to rig the elections toward themselves.
Which pretty much sums up how this is all going to play out.
The GQP screaming how the election was stolen from Trump while actively trying to undermine upcoming elections to keep their grip on power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Well no, "be less racist" was never actually an option.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
There is a smidge of racism in there, but they only care about people able to give them money & have power.
Besides if they can't keep the other races down whom will they tell the poor white folk they keep failing to help is as fault?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Also actively trying to undermine the previous elections. It wasn't enough, so they redoubled their efforts.
In my opinion, they're convinced the election was stolen because they cheated, and still lost... which obviously means the other side also cheated. Gaslight, Qbstruct, Project.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you can't win an honest game rig it until you do.
“Maybe you do not care much about the future of the Republican Party. You should. Conservatives will always be with us. If conservatives become convinced that they can not win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. The will reject democracy.” - David Frum
Swap out conservatives for 'conservatives' as I imagine there are still some people who self-identify as such who aren't just using it to defend being horrible people and that seems to be the GOP in a nutshell these days.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If you can't win an honest game rig it until you do.
Oh, I had a guy give me some no-true-Scotsman rap about how the talking heads on Fox News aren't real conservatives the other week.
Dude used the phrase "Buckleyite fusionism" unironically.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: If you can't win an honest game rig it until you do.
There is something both hilarious and horrifying about the idea that Fox News isn't 'conservative' enough for Trump cultists these days, how quick they are to turn on each other at even the hint of heresy...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: If you can't win an honest game rig it until you do.
Sadly you humans have morals and reject the idea of turning them on each other & letting it fix itself.
We can save them!!
No, no you cannot.
These are not toddlers who think there is a singing purple dinosaur who loves them, these are wackjobs with weapons they are more than willing to turn on anyone who dares question them.
This gestures at the world today is exactly what happens every single time your idiotic race decides that we can reach them & reason will win the day.
Oh Hitler is just misunderstood, he means well.
Oh Nero, he just wants everyone to be happy.
Yep never happened before you hairless apes of short memories.
They helped kill 500,000 citizens, are trying to gloss over sedition & treason, and we still have people pretending bipartisanship will fix this.
Governors & State Legislators are still trying to pretend the mask mandates were just evil plots.
When the delusion has a bodycount, you have no smart ideas to remove the obviously mentally deranged from office before they kill again?
We have a large number of citizens who have been told to reject the evidence of their own eyes & fear the vaccine.
This is going to make the pandemic keep going.
Now we pretend we can trust the maskholes to actually be fully vaccinated out in public without a mask.
How many more people do we need to kill on the altar of ego?
Typhoid Mary was a lovely housekeeper, how many did she kill before society finally said enough and locked her away for the protection of society?
We have a disease, that is very very real, that we could have stopped but there were no adults in the room.
Now these coddled well armed idiots are going to refuse to do the 1 thing that could actually end the pandemic and we could resume with our lives because... Trump told them it was bad.
Lets put them on a reservation, send in some blankets, and call it a day. The grandmother you save might be your own. There comes a limit to personal freedom & infecting others should be it. We have wheelchair Hitler Youth screaming that forced vaccination is the worst thing ever & people should resist. That wearing a mask is a huge personal freedom destroying burden on them. If you saw an asshole running around with a lit stick of dynamite would you try to reason with them or would you drive them away from others before it went off?
America has a great history of breaking promises, whats one more. Put them in camps until they can witness up close what a covid infection does & remind them that we have a vaccine but you didn't believe in the thing thats killing you.
Stop staring at me like that.
I didn't say put Arbeit macht frei above the gate.
If they want to kill themselves, why stop them?
We get felt up to get on planes on the off chance someones underwear might be a bomb but you balk at the idea of locking up super spreaders who will keep infecting others as long as they are free, until we can get everyone else willing & able to be vaccinated the shots?
We can apologize to them in 25 years or so... the apology might be in the form of grave wreaths but they were free to decide to not be vaccinated, but stopped from taking others with them.
Pretty win win in a sociopathic sort of way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: If you can't win an honest game rig it until you do.
"There is something both hilarious and horrifying about the idea that Fox News isn't 'conservative' enough for Trump cultists these days"
It's a double-edge sword, really. On the one hand, they're drifting so far from reality at this point that no sane person is going to tune in except to watch the train wreck ironically, while Dominion and others who can demonstrate actual damages from their cult baiting should ensure that they never have the reach that Fox did.
On the other hand, Fox is a big reason why the country's in this mess in the first place and it's somewhat dangerous for them to come out looking like the moderate choice. While I can't imagine anyone looking at something like Tucker Carlson's show and take it seriously, apparently many do, and they still vote.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: If you can't win an honest game rig it until you do.
The Republican party is not the party of conservatives, it is the party of enemies of the Republic. Their rejection of democracy needs to be called out and fought at every opportunity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Forrest Trump
Stupid is as stupid does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Forrest Trump
If this was only "stupid" it'd be one thing. But the reality is that what happened was essentially this;
GOP: "Stop da steal! Just because the dem libs outnumber us ain't no reason fer us to lose da election! It's obviously rigged!"
Cyber Ninjas: "We haz 3l33t h4x0r sk1llz! These machines don't work good! We know this cuz after we rewrote the stuff in them when we were "auditing" them they won't boot!"
We should probably be grateful to Trump for this at least - he made the GOP reveal that they'd turned into an embarrassing dumpster fire catering only to the dumbest dimbulbs to be found in the american heartland. It's a party centered entirely around the idiocracy now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Burden of proof is on "officials".
Techdirt's out-of-sight shenanigans in BLOCKING comments with the mysterious "spam filter" -- mine are never let out of the alleged "moderation" -- is good example of WHY independent audits are needed. Techdirt is cheating behind the scenes and of course claims that it isn't. So long as can hide the evidence, the corrupt few will believe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Burden of proof is on "officials".
IKR? I never see your inane comments like this one i can't see either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Burden of proof is on "officials".
Comment Held for Moderation...
Thanks for your comment.
It will be reviewed by our staff before it is posted.
The above is a LIE.
Slipped one in, but prior text was again blocked! CHEATY Techdirt can't stand ANY dissent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Burden of proof is on "officials".
And I'm in again after dozens of tries.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Burden of proof is on "officials&qu
You have a weird sense of porn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Did you really expect someone who sexually identifies as a copyright to be not completely fucked up?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Burden of proof is on "officials".
[Hallucinates facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Burden of proof is on "officials".
Morons like this explain how Trump could have possibly won in 2016. Only the inbred could have voted for that idiot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Burden of proof is on
More or less. This one keeps metaphorically shooting his foot off and every time he does it he complains it's someone else's fault.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Burden of proof is on "officials".
White supremacy in a nutshell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Burden of proof is on "officials".
You are spamming the site with repeated falsehoods, and lies. Additionally you are insulting TechDirt and everyone in it, quite often because you do not understand the very basics of how networks, the internet, the web, web sites, and web site commenting works.
You generate spam. Many respond via the "spam flag" on the insightful/funny/copy functions/flag <- Spam filter flag.
You are a spammer. And a liar. And a nutjob. See, simple to explain, difficult for an idiot to understand.
My 1st Amend rights align with Mike's. We don't want to be associated with you: Read the 1st, Dummy. The 1st Amendment that is. If you need help, see your doctor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Altogether now!
There once was an out of the blue
Who hated the process of due
Each post that he'd made
Was DMCAed
And shoved up his ass with a screw
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Conflict of interest? Never heard of it'
Because if there's one thing you want in your election integrity auditors it's for them to be heavily biased towards a particular result and grossly incompetent.
Carrying on with the conspiracy theories like this may play well to the nutjobs and worse infesting the party but all they're doing for everyone else is showing just how corrupt and broken the republican party is and ensuring that only crazies and worse will want to align themselves with the party going forward.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
IF so easily corrupted, then WERE by "Democrats"!
You kids can never see the flip side of assertions.
It's up to AZ administration to PROVE that the election was fair, NOT that We The People have to figure out every possible shenanigan. State and county have tried vigorously to avoid ANY audit outside of saying "no, we're totally honest".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: IF so easily corrupted, then WERE by "Democrats"!
Sometimes adding on to a blocked comment works.
There. Got in the horrible dissent that Techdirt can't stand, so blocks out of sight.
This is why so few comments of late: everyone KNOWS you censor, Techdirt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Unfortunately for you, Lostinlodos and tp have been picking up the slack. You're not needed, blue. You're so basic you make litmus test paper turn green just by looking at it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Troll confirms he is reality-challenged
Well, you certainly never do. And when you do make them yourself they never really make sense and often contradict themselves.
They did, the AZ administration who happened to be Republican at the time certified the result and later the audit that happened afterwards.
Well, if you believe in every nutjob you come across I'm afraid you idiots will be looking for nonexistent shenanigans for a very long time.
Oh? Did you make that shit up yourself or are you just repeating what other idiots said?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Arizona state government needs evdience of major voting irregularities to prompt a government-run audit. No such evidence exists in re: the 2020 election, even after recounts and other cursory investigations. The current “audit” is being carried out by a nakedly partisan outside group that wants desperately to find in favor of Trump regardless of the truth. This ridiculous farce of an “audit” is a conclusion in search of a theory, an answer in search of a question. Anyone who takes it seriously is equally as ridiculous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Bad dudes (in Arizona)
CYBER NINJAS HIJACKED THE PRESIDENT*!
ARE YOU A BAD ENOUGH DUDE TO FIND OUT WHAT REALLY HAPPENED**?
*('s legitimate electoral victory)
**(Biden won Arizona fair and square)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Next time use a pencil & paper
.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wow, this beats GQP's previous record of wasted gov funds over something stupid.
Benghazi: 4 years, 0 indictments. $7,000,000 in the red
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Now here's hoping DHS charges the Arizona GOP the full cost to replace all the voting machines they have to decertify.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: charges the Arizona GOP
Yes. I also wondered why the FRauditors weren't on the hook for the cost.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don't see it mentioned above, probably overlooked it, but for the record - Maricopa County had real auditors check the machines and the ballot counts TWICE after the November election. No problems found in the machines or the counts.
I can't believe my taxes are paying for this cluster f*ck.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'All the evidence says I'm wrong, the evidence must be wrong'
Ah, but you see you're looking at it through the lens of sanity, for those living a life of denial that their Dear Leader lost, one positively riddled with conspiracy theories to avoid having to face that the fact that the audits kept coming up fine is merely seen as proof that the conspiracy was really good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"No problems found in the machines or the counts."
The point is not to find actual problems. The point is to continue the charade pretending that the election was stolen and continue motivating cult members to rally and vote.
That's why all the accusations are such laughable nonsense, ranging from looking for bamboo to claiming that ballots were fed to chickens. There's nothing to find, and they know it, but the end result is not the point. They have no evidence that can sway anyone's opinion at this point, they just need to keep the cult angry and motivated.
"I can't believe my taxes are paying for this cluster f*ck."
I sincerely hope that you and others remember this well during whatever elections you have coming up over the next few years, and you vote convincingly for people who will use your money better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's not an "either-or". They already did 1), and the people in 2) rejected the result. Doing more of the 1) wouldn't prevent the issue.
So we're left with: "And it all could have been prevented by Senate Republicans not indulging the worst members and supporters of their party."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
liability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: liability
That would require them to admit that the auditors did something wrong and it wasn't just people overreacting due to a trifle like 'voting machines were allowed out of state custody and tinkered with by a biased third-party', and since that's not likely to happen they'll just dump the costs on the taxpayers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: liability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe tampering with the voting machines was the whole idea?
I mean, makes a lot more sense than actually hiring a company calling itself "Cyber Ninjas" for an audit. Maybe this was the front, and dragging it out until they could have a pretense for fiddling with the voting machines out of custody was they whole point?
Expect the state legislature then to override election officials over how to conduct the election. Georgia has passed laws for that purpose already; Arizona is probably taking a cue from them.
The question is just where Georgia will get rigged voting equipment to make their legislative manipulation count. But if everything else fails, they can just import it from Arizona, with some "Dominion is owned by Hugo Chavez" sob piece or something.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Maybe tampering with the voting machines was the whole idea?
"I mean, makes a lot more sense than actually hiring a company calling itself "Cyber Ninjas" for an audit."
Meh, the name's really the least concerning thing about the whole thing. I've worked with companies that have chosen names that equally sound like some teenager's XBox tag and it's sometimes been a sign that the company really know their stuff (i.e. it's a small team of nerds who know their stuff but don't use corporate speak).
The evidence seems to be that this is absolutely not the case here, but the name is not necessarily a problem on its own.
"The question is just where Georgia will get rigged voting equipment to make their legislative manipulation count"
That might be the backup plan, but their recent laws being passed to ensure voter suppression are already working to frontline of the next election battle.
"some "Dominion is owned by Hugo Chavez" sob piece or something"
They need to be careful there, as Dominion is tired of taking that kind of crap and they have decent evidence of actual harm from the people they're already suing for vast amounts of money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply