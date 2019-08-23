Federal Elections Committee Chair Is Sick Of Donald Trump's Bullshit: Put Up Or Shut Up About Voter Fraud
Just days after the two Republican members of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) blocked an investigation into the NRA and its use of Russian funds to influence the election, the chair of the FEC (who voted for that investigation) has pointed out that Donald Trump should put up or shut up with his totally baseless, absolutely insane, claims that "voter fraud" cost him millions of votes in the election.
SAD: Last night, @realDonaldTrump again made unfounded claims about massive voter fraud in NH in 2016.
In this letter, I ask him to back up his claims in terms a former casino operator should understand: “There comes a time when you need to lay your cards on the table or fold.” pic.twitter.com/vkddT1jGmH
— Ellen L Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) August 16, 2019
The letter itself is too good not to share, so I'll reprint it here. Don't miss the kicker at the end.
Mr. President,
Back in February 2017, when you first alleged a voter-fraud scheme of astonishing scale in New Hampshire in 2016, I publicly called upon you to provide your evidence to the American people and the appropriate law enforcement authorities so that your very serious claims could be investigated. I followed up in March 2017 with a letter to you repeating my request.
You have not, so far, provided any proof of these allegations.
Last night, you repeated your claim: "New Hampshire should've been won last time," you told reporters before your rally, "except we had a lot of people come in at the last moment, which was a rather strange situations, thousands and thousands of people, coming in from locations unknown. But I knew where their location was." During your rally, you told the crowd that New Hampshire was "taken away from us."
What I wrote to you in March 2017 is just as true now: Our democracy depends on the American people's faith in our elections. Your voter-fraud allegations run the risk of undermining that faith. Just as seriously, baseless allegation of fraud have been used to rationalize indefensible laws that deter certain U.S. citizens from exercising their right to vote. Words matter, and facts matter.
The American people count on me, as the Chair of their Federal Election Commission, to protect the integrity of our elections. So I ask you, once again, to provide any evidence you may have to the American people and the appropriate law-enforcement authorities to substantiate your claims. The American people are ill-served when our leaders put forward unfounded allegations of voter fraud.
To put it in terms a former casino operator should understand: There comes a time when you need to lay your cards on the table or fold.
This is an excellent letter that will make no difference in the world, unfortunately. The FEC has no real power, and as the vote on the NRA/Russia shows, even if she wanted to do something about it Weintraub is blocked by the others on the Commission. But the larger point is that the President doesn't care. Because he doesn't need to. He will make up whatever he wants, and whatever he needs to soothe his ego of himself and his angry sycophantic fans (yes, I'm looking forward to the comments on this one), because that's really all he's got to go on these days. He can and will ignore the chair of the FEC and he will continue to spout this completely made up nonsense of voter fraud in New Hampshire because it suits his narrative -- and his narrative is always facts-optional.
Even that den of libby liberal liberalism, the Heritage Foundation can only find a few documented cases of voter fraud.
https://www.heritage.org/voterfraud
Umm... this is actually pretty well-documented. NH got "swung" to Hillary by a bunch of people from Massachusetts fraudulently registering with same-day voter registration as people who "had just moved to New Hampshire". NH had tried to pass a voter ID law to prevent this sort of crap from happening, only to have it overturned by a court that found the usual race-baiting nonsense persuasive. (Riiiiight. If anyone thinks New Hampshire, one of the most milk-white states in the entire nation -- approximately 95% -- has enough minorities to even be worth suppressing, I've got a bridge to sell them. There simply aren't enough minorities there to be able to affect the election by their presence or absence anyway. But that's not stopping the usual suspects from pulling out the same tired old narrative no matter how obviously false it is.)
Afterwards, attempts to find these newly-moved-in "residents" failed for approximately 5,000 of them, nearly double the margin by which Clinton "won" the state. Why? Because they weren't residents and never had been. It's hard to reach any other conclusion than that the state was stolen by massive voter fraud, by the party that consistently undermines legitimate attempts to combat voter fraud.
Re:
[Citation needed]
Re:
You say this is well documented. Yet you don't provide a reference to said documents. Interesting.
Re:
Evidence not presented, case dismissed.
Re:
The proper solution isn't just voter ID (all ballots should be mailed and only those official ballots accepted at the polls; No absentee ballots; No same-day registration) but also eliminating borders and the electoral college for federal elections. State reps should still only be "votable" by residents of those states but it doesn't matter if "NH voted for Soandso for president!". What matters is how many votes each candidate got. It's time to shed the archaic detritus saddling our voting system and move into the modern era.
Re:
The number, 5,000 voters, is the number of same day voter registrations filed. That much is well documented. However, no evidence has been submitted to prove that all of these registrations were Clinton voters. Given that NC considers out of state College students eligible for voting, thousands of 18 year-olds could have easily moved to NC 2 months earlier and not registered to vote because they did not get a NC ID. Since lots of the "evidence" relates to these people not having NC DL/ID, a lot of the evidence that does exist doesn't actually prove voter fraud, but rather that the republican-instituted voter registration policies are operating as intended.
Despite repeated calls and promises of an investigation, there has been no evidence presented that any significant amount of these registrations were fake. No evidence was found or presented of bussing or other widespread voter fraud.
Re:
Umm... this is actually pretty well-documented.
Where?
NH got "swung" to Hillary by a bunch of people from Massachusetts fraudulently registering with same-day voter registration as people who "had just moved to New Hampshire".
Then why has no one presented such evidence before the FEC?
Because they weren't residents and never had been. It's hard to reach any other conclusion than that the state was stolen by massive voter fraud
For which no evidence has actually been presented. Riiiiiiiiiiiiiight.
You've bought into a myth.
Then why aren’t you linking to the documentation?
It was a well written letter.
This may be a stupid question, so forgive me if it is. If the FEC has no power, why do they exist?
Re:
Wikipedia says "to disclose campaign finance information, to enforce the provisions of the law such as the limits and prohibitions on contributions, and to oversee the public funding of [p]residential elections."
It also says it's "made up of six members, who are appointed by the president of the United States....and at least four votes are required for any official commission action." But there are only 4 people; their terms all expired 6-12 years ago (all were appointed by Bush 2) and they haven't been replaced. One might conclude that the presidents since Bush have been trying to sabotage the agency.
Re: Re:
Thanks for the info!
Maybe these aren't the rubes you are looking for
Still hunting the Great Red Russian Snark, Masnick?
'his angry sycophantic fans (yes, I'm looking forward to the comments on this one)"
I think few will show up.
1) They have to look up "sycophantic"
2) They have to figure out how to look up "sycophantic"
It can't be Republican policies are unpopular and the party only propped up by gerrymandering and flyover states occupied by 20 people and a mule, Democrats winning the popular vote has to be fraud! It has to be people being willing to risk prosecution or deportation to do something designed to be as inconvenient and unrewarding as possible.
Cue people linking to 'proof' of voter fraud, which is 55 and a half minutes into a two hour long youtube video of someone who never looks into the camera, citing studies that were discredited in the 1950s, speaking as fast as possible to make it hard for people to debate them.
"Put up or shut up"
That's not fair.
He has nothing to put up, and he's so full of shit that if he stops spouting it for longer than five minutes, there'll be a 20kt explosion of shit that will level the White House.
Please, think of the preservation of historical buildings before you ask him to shut up again.
Re: "Put up or shut up"
The casino operator comment wasn't really fair either. He was never any good at that, given how often his casinos went bankrupt.
Re: Re: "Put up or shut up"
To be fair, it did just say "former casino operator," which is true. It didn't say "successful former casino operator."
Undermined elections == poor turnout
I believe that the intent of the voter fraud allegations is to undermine that faith, resulting in a depressed voter turnout, just like many, many other Republican actions.
Republicans can only win elections if the Democrats don't turn out.
