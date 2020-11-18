Why Don't Conservatives Care About Copyright?
I’m certainly not the first person (especially on Techdirt) to point out that if conservatives are really concerned about online censorship, they should be putting copyright law under the microscope, rather than, or at least in addition to, Section 230.
The New York Post debacle and gating President Trump’s post-election tweets are the most recent arrows in the quiver for anti-tech conservatives. It doesn’t have anything to do with copyright (though Hunter Biden’s emails, if they’re real, are eligible for copyright protection). But whenever Section 230 is used as a synecdoche for the more general laws that govern what private tech companies can and can’t do on their sites, I cannot help but ask myself, “why aren’t conservatives up in arms about copyright law?”
I haven’t done a full accounting of all conservative run-ins with online content moderation policies. Still, at least for the President, the only instances something he has posted was taken down–not had a warning label attached, but properly removed–were for copyright infringement. In one case, Trump erroneously blamed Twitter and Section 230 for the removal of a video on copyright grounds.
Trump’s campaign has also gotten into legal trouble by playing music to which he doesn’t have the rights at rallies, and conservative figures have been on the receiving end of clearly bogus claims of copyright infringement. Of course, this isn’t to dismiss other cases where content has been removed, whatever you may think of them. My point is this: Put yourself in the shoes of a right-winger online, and you’d think copyright would get at least as much airtime as Section 230, or any airtime at all. Yet such criticisms are nowhere to be found.
Why is this the case? I have a few theories, though none are particularly satisfying:
One: Copyright is Private Property
I am emphatically against this position, but many conservatives subscribe to the belief that copyright is property and deserves the same moral treatment as tilled land or gathered acorns appropriated by mixing one’s labor with it. My disagreements with this position aside, it’s an idea that must be taken seriously on the merits and, more relevant to this discussion, because it’s a sincerely held belief.
From this vantage point, it’s easy to see why the right isn’t up in arms about DMCA takedown notices, automated copyright systems, or artists not allowing their songs to be used at political rallies. If someone owns their property, they have a claim against the world to exclude others from its use. You’re under no obligation to host a political rally (especially one supporting positions with which you disagree) on your front yard. You can own content in the same way you own your land. Thus you can restrict the use of your work.
This is a straightforward position, but one which contradicts claims of unlawful or unjustified censorship by tech platforms. Twitter and Facebook own their websites in the same way I own my work or someone else owns their lawn. If preventing someone from speaking by using one of these is censorship, they must all be considered censorship.
Though the treatment of works protected by copyright as property seems like an easy way to separate copyright enforcement from content moderation, Twitter has just as strong a claim to ownership of its website as a photographer does to a photo or an artist to a song. Whether or not enforcing one’s copyright constitutes censorship, both these views run into an all-or-nothing wall.
Two: China
The terms “thief” and “infringer” are often used interchangeably. Still, if if you’re criticizing the unauthorized user of a copy who you don’t like for other reasons, you’re more likely to call them a thief due to the negative connotation associated with the word. A thief deprives someone of the fruits of their labor, while an infringer sounds like someone who forgot to check the right box on form E-7A.
And that’s what the U.S. has done in the case of intellectual property violations by Chinese actors. Allegations of theft cover more than just copyright, extending to a wide range of behaviors ranging from outright espionage to strong-arming business partners into transferring technology. And, while there’s no shortage of bootleggers operating out in the open in China, those complaining about Chinese IP theft are more concerned about patents and trade secrets than works protected by copyright.
All that being said, when grievances are aired about the Chinese government, complaints of intellectual property theft inevitably come up alongside far more serious charges against the regime. This tweet from Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) best illustrates this dynamic:
Or - and hear me out - the communist Chinese govt and its collaborators could stop stealing American IP, imprisoning religious minorities like the #Uyghurs, and trampling on #HongKong’s lawful autonomy and basic rights. Until then, strong sanctions for perpetrators are necessary. https://t.co/QHGhU3Yzij
— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) June 26, 2020
Whatever you think about the extent of and damage done by these technology transfers, putting that next to two egregious human rights abuses, one of which meets the UN’s definition of genocide, is in extremely poor taste and demonstrates a complete lack of perspective. Still, it shows just how closely we associated IP theft with the other crimes of the CCP.
Were conservatives to confront the serious drawbacks associated with aggressive enforcement of copyright, they would admit that infringement (“theft”) is something we should be less concerned with.Perhaps we should even change the scope of what is covered by copyright, i.e., say what was once “stealing” shouldn’t be.
Decrying Chinese IP theft is most certainly bipartisan, and the beating of this drum helps cement the association of IP theft with “the baddies.” But a subconscious association still doesn’t explain the indifference to the issue. Most of the conservatives’ copyright-related censorship doesn’t deal with the wholesale piracy associated with China, and the PRC is a lucrative export market for works protected by copyright. And all that aside, this train of logic is probably too clever by half.
Three: Stronger Copyright Enforcement Hurts Big Tech
Notice-and-stay-down requirements, expanded reach of ContentID and similar systems, link taxes, or any other measures that (implicitly or explicitly) shift the costs of enforcement from the latter to the former most certainly harm the bottom line of tech companies.
I should point out, of course, that while Google or Facebook can afford to sink tens of millions into copyright filters, this requirement would be crippling to smaller websites and a serious barrier to entry for would-be rivals to these larger platforms. These things matter for competition.
Whether or not these rules make it easier or harder for an upstart to dethrone current dominant platforms, these added costs--either through compliance costs or costs associated with litigation--will most certainly harm big tech’s bottom line. Throw Google v. Oracle into the mix, and it’s easy to see how stronger copyright enforcement is viewed as a way to go after big tech.
A better explanation, then, centers on the political dynamics of techlash. Big tech companies are in everyone’s crosshairs, set up a clear “corporate Goliath interfering with democracy” narrative, and are easier to stay focused on than whichever rights holder objects to their content being used online. Anyone can lay out a laundry list of offenses against big tech companies (some more justified than others), but this or that rights holder (or person claiming to be a rights holder) taking down an infringing image doesn’t lend itself to a clean narrative.
Four: Copyright Isn’t Cool
Whenever someone tells me copyright isn’t sexy, my immediate response is “if that’s true, then why does porn come up so much?” But my personal feelings aside, there comes a time when every copyright nerd must accept one hard truth: copyright law isn’t cool.
For any question of the form “why doesn’t [politician or political body] talk about [issue]” the easy answer is “they don’t care.” Saliency and elite opinion matter. If headlines about an issue won’t draw views or elites can’t be bothered to care, it won’t see the light of day.
But here’s the problem with this narrative: when you get down to it, Section 230 also isn’t particularly cool. Laws that determine who is liable for what online aren’t particularly interesting. Of course, Section 230 is in the news, but I think that’s because it’s been erroneously coupled to the cooler issue of free speech (or at least coupled in a way which misstates the dynamic), about which everyone has an opinion.
Section 230 probably became a buzzword due to the debate surrounding sex trafficking and SESTA/FOSTA, and the momentum has carried over into other issues while sucking the oxygen necessary for a productive debate around copyright. Let’s return to the tweet flagged for copyright infringement, the removal of which Trump blamed on Section 230. Nobody has ever accused the President of being detail-oriented. Still, his being exactly wrong on this issue is the product of the fact that everyone is talking about Section 230 but (virtually) nobody was talking about copyright.
From this angle, the answer for why copyright doesn’t get the attention that Section 230 does is as simple as it is unsatisfying: because Section 230 got more attention.
--------
All of the above explanations have their shortcomings. This is just an exploratory look at why conservatives have ignored the role copyright plays in current debates surrounding online censorship, which is a fancy way of saying I don’t have an actual conclusion. Even so, there’s some value to be found in examining why certain policies aren’t scrutinized, even if that value is only therapeutic.
Reader Comments
Copyright law massively favours entrenched players in a creative field and the entire purpose of the republican party is to roll up the ladder so as few people can climb out of poverty as possible. The only way conservatives are going to start caring about copyright law is if major corporate players start lose their stranglehold on popular culture to the individual, if major properties get pulled from the hands of Warner Brothers or Disney by their creators, then they will move heaven and earth to make sure that they tighten laws to make it all so much worse for everyone.
Musicians not wanting republicans to use their work is inconvenient for their politicians, but it's not a fight they feel that is worth having on a PR front, and they know a song can't be unplayed once they've used it a few times.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think it was more of a rhetorical question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because copyright law is applied in an asymmetric way, one which benefits the gate keepers over the creator, politicians like it, because it helps their pals grow their fortunes, and push donations in their direction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Neck-snapping reversal in first paragraph!
Section 230 and coryright are NOT connected in any mind not intent on attacking copyright and defending the alleged right of corporations to censor.
Not worth reading the rest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Neck-snapping reversal in first paragraph!
Then why did you take the time to comment? You could always go and start your own blog.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then you get to your real worry: corporate profits.
BOO FUCKING HOO. -- Now ya done it, got me being vulgar.
This -- can't call it an article -- not even polemic -- it's just text in support of corporatism, no doubt paid for by corporate money -- NOTE he doesn't give an org -- and certainly by a liberal -- NOTE that he avoids all statements about self in order to preach to opponents.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Then you get to your real worry: corporate profits.
The old shill gambit... One of the last refuges of a moron.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Does this comment mean you think corporations can’t enforce copyright because corporations have no rights?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Worst article I’ve ever read on tech dirt..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's nice
And yet you still read it, so the magic code strikes again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Try to be quieter about this, you will make Leonard French sad.
More seriously, copyright really is not cool, it is a pain to deal with regardless of whether you are buying a license or a copyright owner looking to sell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Option 4 seems the most plausible. Right-wing complaints about Internet regulation are entirely geared to creating a sense of grievance. They're not based on principles, even the principles that one might expect an "economic conservative" or "small-government advocate" to espouse. They're grandstanding, meant to help the Fox/Breitbart/OANN audience claim the role of persecuted minority. In this mindset, "Section 230" isn't a law to be understood and debated --- it's a totem. Expecting the debate over tech regulation to involve serious, self-consistent policy wonkery is roughly as feasible as hoping that a young-earth creationist actually cares about DNA mutation rates.
People from across the spectrum can end up operating in this way; it's just psychology. But it's the psychology at work in the right-wing ecosystem now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
CR and other things
Like taxes and the IRS and the Pentagon. All need abit of fixing.
Its strange that tariffs were designed only to compete with imported products. So that those Made in the USA had a chance to sell. but recently its a Fight for everything made anywhere. Because the corps Dont make much of anything in the USA. And if we do, its bought and exported for Quality concerns.
China and Hong Kong are NOT our problem. China Loves Hong Kong, but wants Their people to understand China. China isnt Communist anymore. They are taking advantage of Hong Kong. Putting people to work int he surrounding area, and Learning how the rest of the world Works. I give China another 20 years before another revolution.
BUT, besides those strange TRADE agreements the corps keep shoving at the other nations. Our CR system has no meaning to other nations. They dont need to obey any of our laws. And Corps that deal with Hong Kong need to understand this, because Hong Kong Now belongs to CHINA.
So. sending your idea/product to be made in China is asking "Why dont I make it myself, or have someone in the USA build it?"
Plus's for other countries, are Cheap materials, No Pollution Laws, Their taxes are NOT my taxes, Labor. and the Answer is? Corps in the USA have over charged for along time. Labor was/is Hard to get a DECENT wage after everyone raises prices.
Think about the USA in the last 8 months and the prices at the gas station. Inflated prices DROPPED(at 1 point the Stocks were -$35, think about being PAID to buy stocks). The middle men Didnt loose money, he lowered prices so he could keep selling. This has shown us how Over priced our Goods are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Another possible reason, and it affects the left as well...
Five: Big Media LOVES Copyright
Suppose for a second that a major cable news network, regardless of political leaning or bias, invites on a politician who wants to talk about online censorship and how much of it is causing a problem. If that politician brings up section 230, they can stay on. Section 230 doesn't affect the MSNBC's, CNN's, and Fox News's of the world. Change that to copyright and/or the DMCA, they'll cut off the mic. Media conglomerates love copyright just as much as the MPAA and RIAA. That should be no secret.
Furthermore, they see the rise of the Internet as creating a bunch of new competition for these networks. Section 230 helps the free and open internet. Stronger copyright enforcement hurts it. And as I stated before on Techdirt, politicians need positive news coverage so they can get re-elected. Talking about copyright hurts that prospect.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Another possible reason, and it affects the left as well...
...do you have examples of anyone at any of those networks cutting off somebody's mic for talking about copyright and/or the DMCA?
Not really; the vast majority of incumbents get reelected. But I'm sure they like the campaign contributions from the RIAA and MPAA.
Not for nothin', the head of the MPAA is a former senator Chris Dodd; he's still friends with a lot of people in the government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Someone can sincerely believe “Earth is flat” or “gay people are subhuman abominations who will bring the wrath of God upon this world in the near future”, but I don’t have to take those beliefs seriously only because of the sincerity of the person who holds them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
