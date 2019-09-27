Just As Everyone Predicted: EU Copyright Directive's Link Tax Won't Lead To Google Paying Publishers
Look, not only was the following story totally predictable, but many of us directly warned the EU of what would happen if they instituted a "link" or "snippet" tax as part of the EU Copyright Directive. Of course, EU officials totally ignored all of the experts (or listened to a bunch of idiots in the publishing industry who insisted that "this time it will be different," despite multiple examples of link taxes not working) and put a link tax into law anyway.
France has been the most eager to put the EU Copyright Directive into practice, and now that it's about to establish a link tax for news aggregators, the one company such a link tax is mainly directed at (Google) has made it clear that (as it's done with previous such taxes) it's not planning to pay anyone to link to them (nor should it). Instead, Google has given webmasters (including publishers) greater control over how results linking to their pages will look -- including letting publishers detail the types of snippets it will allow.
Previously, it was only possible to allow a textual snippet or to not allow one. We're now introducing a set of methods that allow more fine-grained configuration of the preview content shown for your pages. This is done through two types of new settings: a set of robots meta tags and an HTML attribute.
Google has long allowed publishers to allow for a snippet or not, but now it's also letting publishers designate a "maximum length" of the snippet, or a maximum video or image preview.
With that in place, Google has told publishers in France that in order to respect the new Copyright Directive link tax, it is removing all snippets unless the publishers opt-in via the tools mentioned above, to voluntarily choose to add back the snippets.
When the French law comes into force, we will no longer display an overview of the content in France for European press publishers, unless the publisher has made the arrangements to indicate that it is his wish. This will be the case for search results from all Google services.
Publishers have always been able to choose whether or not they want their content to be accessible through Google's search engine or Google News. We have just put in place more granular webmaster settings that allow publishers to specify how much information they want to appear as a preview in the search results. Publishers around the world can use these new settings to choose the type of preview best suited to attract users to their site.
This is being framed by some as Google trying to "bypass" the EU Copyright Directive, but that's nonsense. This is Google complying with the EU Copyright Directive. Again, this is similar to how it's reacted in France and Germany, when similar link taxes were put in place. The problem is that the Eurocrats made a bunch of really dumb miscalculations here: first, they assumed that including snippets was more valuable to Google than it is to the publishers. It is not. Their traffic will decline without snippets, meaning many will quickly rush to opt-in to add them back. Second, they assumed that putting a tax on something wouldn't change the incentives and that Google would just carry on offering the same snippets, but just paying for them. They were wrong.
Again, we went through all of this five years ago with the German link tax, and even though Google effectively did the same thing, when asked about this, I distinctly remember some EU politicians insisting that it would be different if the whole EU all agreed to a link tax, and that Google would have to pay. What's incredible is that these same politicians will now whine and complain and lie, saying that Google is evading the tax when it's actually complying with the law as written -- and complying in the same way they complied with similar laws in the past. And, indeed, France's Culture Minister has already put out a laughable statement arguing that in complying with the law, Google is violating it:
I call for a real global negotiation between Google and the publishers: the unilateral definition of the rules of the game is contrary to both the spirit of the directive and its text. I will speak very soon with my European counterparts to remedy this situation.
How hard is this to understand? If you make something against the law (aggregating news and posting snippets without a license), don't be surprised if the companies who have been doing that stop doing that. You outlawed something, and so Google obeyed your new law and stopped doing it.
If the EU Parliament wanted a different outcome, perhaps instead of attacking those of us who warned this would happen, they should have listened to us. Apparently that's just too difficult.
“But that wasn’t supposed to happen! They were supposed to pay so they could keep being outlaws!” — EU politicians, probably
a nothing comment because trouble getting in
and on whose pieces is that most likely?
I. D. O'Logs
It's always a matter of concentrated power versus many.
First (taking surface aspects as "real"), we'll see how Google fares. It's possible that enough major publishers will refuse their content to make Google pay. After all, no one ever indexed print magazines, yet many even small ones did well. -- Also, it's quite possible that new niches will develop that WANT isolation, not to have too many "outsiders" look in. Like Techdirt does, with its hiding all dissent.
Second, you SORT OF MISLED at least ME by railing as if were MANDATORY. This is another topic that little interests me, and you're so utterly biased that can't write clearly. So I think that reasonable for me to conclude. -- Else WHY were you shrieking for several pieces! Google is NOT "taxed", eh? Just putting "robots.txt" into legal code?
Google doesn’t need to pay the link tax because Google doesn’t rely on those major publishers for anything. If Google were to opt out of presenting snippets altogether — even the voluntarily-supplied snippets — the publishers would be harmed far more than Google would ever be.
And yes, if the publishers have an issue with Google scraping their sites, they can put up a robots.txt file. Thanks for finally getting a point this site keeps making damn near every time this subject crops up.
Re:
Google drops snippets so because it see little value in them, and the newspapers complain that Google is not paying them, and will likely soon be complaining that their online visitor count is dropping as well. Pay us for the privilege of driving readers to our site was always likely to reduce the newspapers income.
Re:
Yes they did. They're called periodical indices; there's been quite a few different ones, in fact. I'm guessing that you never learned much about doing library research. It is certainly a lot more convenient with computers though.
Re: Re:
And this of course ignores the role of Newsstands, which used the Cover headlines and images to drive sales of periodicals. I'd really hope the similarity is obvious.
Re: Re: Re:
But the details matter. Newsstands didn't copy the headlines and images, so there's no copyright concern (nevermind that this "concern" is ridiculous).
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The newsstands engaged in public display, which is one of the exclusive rights of copyright. They just had the benefit of part of the first sale exception which allows public display of lawfully made copies. 17 USC 109(c).
The copying that necessarily occurs with computers should in many cases be exempted from copyright too, lest a rule developed in an age of tangible media deprive society of the benefits of intangible electronic media.
This has happened before in spain,
google shut down the news service in spain,
when a sniipet tax was brought in
there,s other search engines apart from google,
expecting a search engine to pay for linking to a site or a brief snippet is stupid and pointless .
Eu politicians are stupid or else they just follow the laws proposed by
old legacy corporations even if they make no sense , make money for no one, less search results fro news papers or article,s ,
how doe,s that help the publisher, the public,
Who does it help ?
google should launch google news france,
it will just show empty box,s ,
with zero links,
showing a list of french news outlets,
and the txt of the law ,
just to show how stupid the law is .
And maybe some links to american news outlets that have articles
about europe ,eg nyt, new yorker, etc
another nothing leader because can't use name!
Maz has some way of practically locking these down.
Re: another nothing leader because can't use name!
[And yet I'm in again! Talk about whack-a-mole!]
Second, you SORT OF MISLED at least ME by railing as if were MANDATORY. This is another topic that little interests me, and you're so utterly biased that can't write clearly. So I think that reasonable for me to conclude. -- Else WHY were you shrieking for several pieces! Google is NOT "taxed", eh? Just putting "robots.txt" into legal code?
Anyhoo, YES, Google is big and may have enough power in the market to control it. THAT'S THE MAJOR PROBLEM FOR THE PUBLIC, SEE?
All along, you were scarcely able to conceal glee that Google would actually be advantaged. As I agreed, because I think the EU / globalists are aligned with Google for its surveillance aspects, not actually intending harm.
If Google’s control of the market is a major problem, you should tell that to EU politicians and lawmakers. They seem to think the smart move is giving more power to Google by entrenching it via laws with which only Google (and other large tech companies) can afford to comply.
Re: Re:Talk about whack-a-mole!
So why are you multi-posting again? You can't say what you mean in four posts - maybe you should try five?
If you think Google has too much power with their links - Congratulations! They just abdicated that power and left the snippet business. Guess that covers your complaint?
"Did I ever tell you what the definition of insanity is? Insanity is doing the exact same thing over and over again expecting things to change. That is crazy."
Explains so much about why just about every politician seems completely incompetent.
Re:
I'm not sure if it's insanity so much as overwhelming greed making them stupid.
Google has lots of money.
They want that money.
Therefore Google must give them money.
Translation
" I will speak very soon with my European counterparts to remedy this situation. "
Translation...
"Google has to pay. No matter what. They must pay, so we feel better."
What about Bing?
On a side note, does this law effect other search engines such as Bing or Duck Duck Go or is it specifically targeted at Google because they're so big? Does Bing have to follow this law? How are they reacting to it?
Re: What about Bing?
It does cover all the other search engines - but no one(apparently) cares how they feel about it. No one uses Bing, and the others may lack a presence in France.
Re: Re: What about Bing?
Yeah, DuckDuckGo counts as well. And it waddled till the very next day.
Re: What about Bing?
The link tax applies to pretty much any EU based website that links to news articles, though the EU directive didn't do a great job of defining who had to pay and when nor defining what sites actually counting as news sites so its possible when it gets implement by the various national governments we'll end up with each country having slightly different rules (especially if later ones try to close the 'loophole' of allowing sites to not link to the news) which will make it a bigger mess than it already is going to be.
Complying with the law = evading the law
The EU has just one move left: the Aereo maneuver.
It has done its legislative job so well/horribly that the spirit of the law directly contradicts the letter of the law, so they get to argue that no matter what Google does, it's in violation.
European Union Uses Reverse Psychology
—-
It Didn’t Have Any Effect
—-
European Union fainted from disbelief
—-
Common Sense Wins
FTFY
Re:
What’s FTFY supposed to stand for?
Re: Re:
Fixed That For You
Re: Re: Re:
Oooooooh. Thanks.
The Great European Firewall.
Protecting non EU companies from insane EU liablity.
Coming soon.
'How DARE you follow the law?!'
Ah lovely, and just like that their real goal is laid bare. It was never about how terrible it was for Google to provide snippets without permission, rather it was about forcing Google to provide snippets and pay for them.
They tried to force Google to pay out by making it illegal to provide snippets without paying for the 'privilege', and just like it happened the last time someone tried the same exact stunt Google instead choose to drop the snippets rather than pay. And the cherry on top is that once again someone's throwing a tantrum because rather than pay out Google called their bluff and has instead chosen to drop said snippets unless a publisher makes clear that they will allow them to be used without demanding payment for said use.
Their greed may be all sorts of damaging, but it can also at times be comedy gold.
Nothing like saying "We wan't Google to give us money no matter what!"
And, you read it here first.....
Exactly the same thing will happen due to California's AB 5 bill, which tries to force companies (Uber, but many others too) to turn their independent contractors into employees. They won't, they'll just let them go.
