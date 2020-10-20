Bill Barr's Google 'Antitrust Inquiry' Is A Weaponized Farce
from the unserious-people dept
Last month we noted how Bill Barr was rushing DOJ staffers (much to their chagrin) to launch his "antitrust inquiry" into Google. Why? Three reasons. One, it helps Trump allies and Google adversaries like "big telecom," Oracle, and Rupert Murdoch. Two, it helps put the utterly false narrative of "social media unfairly censors Conservatives" into headlines during an election. And three, it creates leverage over companies that have finally just begun to take online hate speech and disinformation (a cornerstone of Trumpism) seriously. Genuine concerns about "monopoly power" are the last thing on these folks' minds.
Right on cue, Bill Barr this morning announced that the Department of Justice is suing Google, claiming that the company's anticompetitive practices in arenas such as search "have had harmful effects on competition and consumers." The initial press release compares Google's dominance to historical natural monopolies of note, such as 80's era AT&T:
"The antitrust laws protect our free market economy and forbid monopolists from engaging in anticompetitive practices. They also empower the Department of Justice to bring cases like this one to remedy violations and restore competition, as it has done for over a century in notable cases involving monopolists over other critical industries undergirding the American economy like Standard Oil and the AT&T telephone monopoly. Decades ago the Department’s case against Microsoft recognized that the antitrust laws forbid anticompetitive agreements by high-technology monopolists to require preinstalled default status, to shut off distribution channels to rivals, and to make software undeletable. The Complaint alleges that Google is using similar agreements itself to maintain and extend its own dominance."
You're to ignore that this is the same Bill Barr DOJ and Trump administration that has rubber stamped every last fleeting whim of natural telecom monopolies (like the recent T-Mobile merger). Monopolies like Comcast that, unlike search, leave consumers trapped in punitive, expensive relationships they simply cannot opt out of. The DOJ's announcement was launched in cooperation with a handful of GOP states, apparently because many other states -- many of which are pursuing their own inquiries into legitimate problems at Google -- didn't think much of Billy Barr's rushed effort.
Many lawyers don't think much of the effort either, noting that the rushed complaint is, as you might expect, filled with odd misses and whiffs. Like here, where the DOJ attempts to claim that Google's efforts to reduce smartphone and device bloatware imposed by wireless carriers is something that should be illegal:
“Google harshly stopping carrier bloatware should be illegal” is, again, not the best argument for DOJ. This whole thing feels like a missed opportunity. pic.twitter.com/dhifJ67seC
— nilay patel (@reckless) October 20, 2020
Others were quick to note that Google's effectively being lambasted by Barr's DOJ because its search engine -- which, unlike telecom, consumers can choose not to use -- is extremely popular:
This is lunacy. Trademark genericide - which is what this paragraph of the complaint describes - cuts AGAINST the antitrust argument because IT MEANS OTHER PEOPLE ARE OFFERING THE SAME PRODUCT/SERVICE AND YOU ARE THEREFORE NOT A MONOPOLY. https://t.co/juJCiO3TIr
— Cathy Gellis (@CathyGellis) October 20, 2020
Again, that's because this is being driven by cronyism and election season politics, not a serious concern about monopoly power. Worse, while the DOJ's announcement will be applauded by well-intentioned folks eager to see Google's power knocked down a peg, tackling Google's domination in a politicized, half-assed fashion could actually make it harder to hold Google accountable down the line. The DOJ of course wants to have its cake and eat it too, providing Trump with election season fodder while breathlessly insisting that's not what's happening:
"So, I think it's fair to say, this case has nothing to do with that subject," [Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey] Rosen said. "This is an antitrust case about competitive conditions in the marketplace, and as I said earlier, it's been a matter of nonpartisan, bipartisan, kind of across-the-board interest."
To be very clear, there's plenty of things Google does (especially on the advertising end) that can be deemed anticompetitive, inconsistent, and infuriating, many of which could use a serious good faith inquiry. But folks like Bill Barr and the GOP mainstays applauding this inquiry don't genuinely care about monopoly power, unchecked corporate power, or the downsides of consolidation. They simply don't. The DOJ (under both parties) pretty consistently doesn't either:
As you gear up for the #antitrust complaint DOJ is said to be bringing against Google today, recall DOJ’s own statistics show that it didn’t bring even a single case for alleged abuse of #monopoly power in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, or 2010. 2011 had one. pic.twitter.com/6zupbmciJk
— Avery Gardiner (@AveryWGardiner) October 20, 2020
Mindless rubber stamping of megamergers and flimsy antitrust enforcement is what the United States does. It's our biggest pastime outside of baseball. The one Trump example usually trotted out to claim otherwise, AT&T's lawsuit to stop the AT&T Time Warner merger, was more about pissing off CNN for Trump and helping Rupert Murdoch than any serious concern about media consolidation. Rupert wanted the deal blocked after Time Warner first rebuffed his merger affections in 2014, and AT&T rejected his offer to buy CNN twice in 2017. It's extremely likely he's the motivating force in this effort as well.
So despite what folks like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz would have you believe, there's no evidence that monopoly power has ever been a genuine concern for the modern Trump GOP (simply look at its treatment of telecom, airlines, banks, and countless other heavily consolidated and monopolized sectors that routinely churn out a steady stream of consumer and competitor nightmares). And yet folks who've built entire careers on the backs of not giving a flying shit about corporate power, consolidation, and monopolization will now get to spend two weeks before an election pretending otherwise:
Sen Ted Cruz on CNBC this morning: "In my view, I think the Department of Justice is going to prevail in this case. I think Google is a monopoly, and I think they have been abusing their monopoly power. And I think it's a pattern we've seen across big tech. /1
— Leah AntiTrustButVer1fy Nylen (@leah_nylen) October 20, 2020
Why look at all the very serious, good faith, anti-monopolists just super and genuinely concerned about mindless consolidation and corporate power:
Big Tech’s out to get conservatives.
Attorney General Barr won’t let them get away with it. https://t.co/oCzLCzM0LK
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 20, 2020
Google’s anticompetitive conduct is harming the public and American business. I commend the Department for finally holding Google accountable.
When it comes to big tech, this is just the beginning. Winter is coming.https://t.co/b8Nl5nnehc
— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 20, 2020
The idea that Jordan, Cruz, or Cotton genuinely care about corporate power, monopolies, or U.S. antitrust enforcement is laughable, and it's astonishing that anybody could take this performative stage play seriously. While they're doing their best to pantomime genuine concern, these gentlemen see the vilification of "big tech" as a matter of political convenience, providing leverage in their ongoing efforts to force the carriage of political disinformation, with the added perk that it's of great benefit to GOP megadonors and longstanding GOP allies like Rupert, AT&T, and Oracle.
Again, reporting indicates that while there may have been some kernels of good faith intention at the heart of the inquiry, Barr quickly got to work politicizing the effort -- and rushing it against the wishes of staff so it could be used as election season fodder. Trampling the law and government integrity for his authoritarian boss is what Bill Barr does. It's unclear how many examples are needed for the message to get through. Barr and friends should no longer enjoy the benefit of the doubt.
It's a lot like the sordid TikTok affair, which had more to do with cronyism (nabbing Oracle a hosting deal) and political convenience (amplifying xenophobia) than any genuine concern about consumer privacy or internet security. Bill Barr's inquiry is politicized bad faith bullshit dressed up as serious adult policy making, and it's relatively astonishing how many folks (including both of the country's biggest cable news outlets and numerous tech reporters) literally can't tell the difference, or be bothered to include even the faintest hint of context that the investigation may not be entirely on the up and up.
Filed Under: antitrust, bill barr, doj, monopolies
Companies: google
Why?
"anticompetitive practices. "
"undergirding the American economy like Standard Oil and the AT&T telephone monopoly. "
Anti-competitive or NOT wanting to compete? Wont spend the money to compete? Wants to keep the High CEO/OWNER profit margins? Dont understand whats needed to compete with companies that have been there 20+ years ALREADY.
These are bill collectors rather then developers.
Standard oil? Look that up, please. They just change their name every time something bad happens. I think their current name is BP(?).
ATT, is funny. It divided up into many little companies and then played a game of WHO owns WHOM. A card game between 4-5 corps, buying back and forth until it was so confusing, even the gov. hasnt figured it out yet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Look, it's simple: If it helps us, it's good. If not, bad.'
Trump's GOP and DOJ: We care deeply about preventing monopolies... when they're not in our favor. If they are then we can't support them fast enough.
A DOJ and party that can't get enough of monopolies just now decides to rush an 'investigation' into a company that the party has been holding up as a boogieman to con the gullible and they want people to think that it has nothing to do with politics? The idea that this whole trainwreck isn't a political hitjob/PR stunt is about as believable as claiming that Trump rallies aren't political, with the only thing sadder than the claims the fact that there are people gullible/stupid enough to believe them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If it looks like a monopoly, swims like a monopoly and quacks like a monopoly, it's probably a monopoly.
If it looks like a dumbshit, walks like a dumbshit and quacks like a dumbshit, it's probably Jim Jordan.
Hopefully, in 14 days we'll be at the start of better things, whether that will include a legitimate inquiry as to whether Google is a monopoly and action should be taken that remains to be seen. But, frankly, I'll take a demotion of Ajit Pai as a win absent this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But a monopoly in what? In mobile phone stuff, maybe—can one realistically use non-Apple mobile phones without a Google account? They have about 80% of the market last I checked, and I've heard that some apps won't work without the proprietary Google services available. But saying their search engine is anticompetitive is perplexing.
The first Google result for "search engine" is "17 Great Search Engines You Can Use Instead of Google"; then a couple of German results for some reason, then Startpage and a Wikipedia page. Google have paid Apple and others for promotion, but it's super easy to switch to a bunch of others. I can't think of many things with less lock-in than search engines. (I switched from Altavista to Google after using it once, then to DuckDuckGo when Google started banning anonymous access. Didn't take a minute to update the bookmark.) Barr using this as an example of anticompetitive behavior can be seen as a shibboleth of a low-quality lawsuit and/or Barr's unfamiliarity with the market.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
But have you compared MSN.
HORRIBLE.
Goggle did something, and kept improving it. They have gone abit overboard, with adverts, and tracking. But HOW can it get worse?
LEt others into the system or create THEIR OWN.
90% of adverts is the advert. And then paying someone to broadcast it. If the others want in,m let them try at a CHEAPER cost.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Cory Doctorow, on the way that monopolists try to bullshit their way out of being defined a monopoly:
Google is a monopoly. It engages in monopolistic behavior. Just because I can use Bing as an alternative doesn't absolve Google of engaging in shitty tactics to keep the market cornered in their favor. Just Ctrl+F "Google" on this Ars Technica Article and see the laundry list of issues.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Antitrust or Distrust?
As you point out, this is just theater. But one of the things that the current administration has accomplished is to cause a lot of people to distrust science, professional competence, education, and intelligence (real, not claimed). Now they want us to distrust innovation that leads to wild success.
I've been using the Internet since 1993. It was pretty lonely then, and there wasn't much need for a search engine. As sites began popping up a few mediocre search services appeared, but they weren't easy to use. Eventually Yahoo launched and it was better than anything else. But...then Google appeared, and it was far superior. Today we would say that it uses "crowdsourcing" to improve the results, although that term didn't exist in 1998. The real genius of the Google business plan was the intent to sell every word in the dictionary, in every language, multiple times! That turned out to be extremely valuable to advertisers.
Every year Google makes thousands of improvements to its search engine. I've compared searches on Google and Bing, and Google wins almost every time.
On the downside, Google has increasingly favored its own sites and generous advertisers, so it requires some effort to sort out the real search results from the "paid" search results. I find that annoying, but I don't consider it illegal.
Along the way Google has used its enormous profits to do what any good business executive would do: expand the business, and its value to users, by either inventing or acquiring services that extended its capabilities or met other customer needs and relied upon Google's enormous compute capabilities. The DOJ never raised an eyebrow!
I'm sure there are some of Google's business practices that may give them a competitive advantage. I would applaud any effort to address those, but attacking the entire company is nonsense. What's being attacked is successful American innovation, which we need to celebrate and preserve.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Antitrust or Distrust?
"professional competence"
they are basically against anyone who puts in an honest effort at anything and pro bullshit con artists and armchair quarterbacks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pretty Clear
"Two things can both be true: Bill Barr is a corrupt Trump crony who shouldn't be AG, and @TheJusticeDept has the power to pursue a legit antitrust suit against Google. The case is clear – in fact, it could have gone further." -Senator Elizabeth Warren
Even the administration's biggest critics are cheering the decision. Let's give credit where credit is due. Monopolies need to be broken up to prevent additional harm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pretty Clear
Um, Koby? Elizabeth Warren has been criticized by Techdirt before. This is not the dunk that you think it is. Mike Masnick is not a doctrinaire Democrat, Liberal, or Leftist, and he will definitely criticize those people. Try again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Pretty Clear
But of the critics of the administration, there are fewer more long-term and prominent opponents. You need to be a real sourball to dislike today's announcement!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Pretty Clear
Yay, more transparent corrupt bullshit from trump. Hurt Google because their search engine is doing better than their endless line of competitors past and present.
There is obviously no monopoly as everyone knows they could choose the competition any time they wanted. People who want to bring down google for other agenda's than anti trust will be happy, and putin will be happy, sourball or not. Me I'd prefer they went after someone actually doing something anti-competitive instead of just being good at what they do
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Pretty Clear
I do because it’s dumb. The complaint is severely lacking in good antitrust arguments and actually is self-refuting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Pretty Clear
You need to be a real sourball to dislike today's announcement!
Strange way to spell 'not a gullible sucker who falls for blatantly obvious political stunts', but you do you I guess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Pretty Clear
Right. One needs to be a sourball to take issue with lying, bad faith, performative claptrap with the weight of the federal government behind it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Pretty Clear
If by "criticism" you mean "trot out outdated arguments about MySpace that don't reflect the modern global scale of the tech landscape and the usual Whataboutism for why telecoms aren't being looked at, alongside a heaping helping of mansplaining" then yes, Techdirt did "criticize" Warren for.
Mike constantly argues from the flawed consumer-harm angle of antitrust that was put forth by Republican and Ronald Reagan Acolyte Robert Bork back in the late 70s and early 80s. It was a fucking stupid idea back then, and it's a fucking stupid idea today. We need to reinvigorate the pre-Bork antitrust doctrines and break Big Tech up.
On the subject of antitrust, people like Cory Doctorow and Evan Greer constantly run circles around the likes of Masnick's recycled GOP antitrust bullshit and Barr's blatant political stuntsmanship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Pretty Clear
If anything, on antitrust he's aligned heavily with Republicans and Libertarians in all the wrong ways.
Masnick's angle on antitrust is the same brand as GOP crook and Ronald Reagan Acolyte Robert Bork. Bork introduced his ideas in the late 70s and early 80s. The were bad then, and they're bad now. Doctorow runs circles around Mike on the subject of antitrust, and it really shows.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pretty Clear
In that case a good start would be a forced separation between infrastructure providers, ISP's and content providers. Google on the other-hand, while being dominant is not the only search engine, advertising broker or video service n the Intenet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pretty Clear
Koby, how is it a monopoly when I can easily choose to NOT use google?
But, where I live in Seattle, there is ONE option for broadband, Comcast. Tell me why you think google is a monopoly but comcast isn't?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Pretty Clear
They're both monopolies, they're both bad, and they both deserve antitrust actions enforced upon them. The definition of monopoly has been smudged around and messed up over the last several decades of lax antitrust. Google is definitely a monopoly, same as every telecom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Which market, specifically, does Google monopolize — such that said market has no actual competitors?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You can be a monopoly and exert monopoly power without having 100% market domination. The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, whose research seems to have been infinitely more detailed and thorough than Barr's, points out the monopolies of multiple tech companies, including Google.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pretty Clear
Its just that google hasnt Paid enough to Lobbyists, that Pay to the Senate and Congress.
Thats all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Worth reading the complaint
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Worth reading the complaint
That's a novel definition of 'monopoly' they seem to be running with, 'If it's not viable for a startup to start at the same level as the current companies then that means they have a monopoly'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Worth reading the complaint
it means Someone else isnt willing to take the time and effort Google has done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Worth reading the complaint - up-front costs of BILLIONS!
GOOGLE had last known 900,000 servers, plus places to put them, plus employees. You missed that, just neglect the start-up costs.
By the way: how did two college kids take their precious "algorithm" from the lab to practical, meaning at least thousands of servers, a trusted and competent staff to make payroll -- instead of run off with it -- and so on. -- The biz as such was all handed to them by money men, including with literal CIA support.
Second question: WHY, in this highly lucrative field, are there no competitors? Not even Crimosoft can massively collate data? Baloney. -- GOOGLE is the designated monopoly of The Establishment, just as Amazon has online retail. Both are deeply intertwined with gov't, esp the spooks of GOOGLE.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Worth reading the complaint - up-front costs of BILLIONS
“No competitors”? You do realize that Bing still exists, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Worth reading the complaint
AND,
dealing with every nation that wants restrictions or limits on Adverts and search.
The legalities of Porn in every nation(even states)
Acknowledging that every nation has its OWN rules and trying to keep up with them.
Ask Bing, ask Yahoo, ask excite, ask compuserve, ask all of the ones LEFT that are battling the battle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Left wingers are a censorious bunch of cretins.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And the right-wingers who kiss the ass of Donald “the press is the enemy of the American people and I’m going to open up the libel laws so I can sue anyone who says anything mean about me in the papers” Trump, they’re bastions of protecting speech they find distasteful?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[Projects facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To quote Gollum, "We be nice to them, if they be nice to us."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Get the timeline right: GOOGLE weaponized itself LONG before.
Just a FEW links out of DOZENS over last decade.
GOOGLE Funds 29 Journalism Projects That Swing Left...
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/corinne-weaver/2019/10/29/google-funds-29-us-jou rnalism-projects-decidedly-swing
UPDATE: Insider Reveals GOOGLE Plan to Prevent 'Trump Situation' in 2020...
https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/06/24/insider-blows-whistle-exec-reveals-google-plan-to- prevent-trump-situation-in-2020-on-hidden-cam
The smiling 30-something face of the New Nazis blithely stating how they intend to use their actual power to suppress dissent and re-make society.
BREAKING: New Google Document Leaked Describing Shapiro, Prager, as `nazis using the dogwhistles'
https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/06/25/breaking-new-google-document-leaked-de scribing-shapiro-prager-as-nazis-using-the-dogwhistles/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You had no credibility before you cited them and you still lost credibility by citing them. Fucking bravo, Brainy Smurf.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A. Stephen Stone: FACTS don't need "credibility"!
It's no good ad homming me OR Project Veritas, silly.
You have much religious cultist aspects, just believe what you're told and deny facts. You're a "flat earther" in the political realm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…says the Blue Man Dupe who believes Project Veritas without question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And not just politics, but EVERY sneaky way can think of:
Mozilla exec says Google slowed YouTube down on non-Chrome browsers
https://www.cnet.com/news/mozilla-exec-says-google-slowed-youtube-down-on-non-chrome-browse rs/
And it's got YOU in its database too! Every transaction collated with phone location and credit card #s (though I bet TD approves of the implications here for gun control):
Users alarmed to find Google indexes gun serial numbers and license plates
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not just the evil "right wing" noticed "Google Becomes Evil":
Google Becomes Evil
http://smirkingchimp.com/thread/tom-valovic/86623/google-becomes-evil
EVEN this legalistic propagandist's employer, the EFF, is worried:
HOUSE.GOV is now Hosting Project Veritas Video Exposing Google's Plans to Rig the 2020 Election Against Trump courtesy of Rep. Gohmert
https://gohmert.house.gov/uploadedfiles/google.mp4
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not just the evil "right wing" noticed "Googl
Probably. Not even a significant fine, in exchange for Microsoft putting in back and front doors for spying, because gov't LOVES big corporations. -- In other words, what will end up happening is gov't authorizing MORE surveillance capitalism!
And why you kids aren't alarmed at this clear overall trend is constant source of wonder to me...
Again, GOOGLE has enough on many of you to get actual search warrants for illegal downloading! Don't you understand the degree of control that's possible from its trove of information?
And for WHY do you advocate that this legal fiction be allowed to collect and keep this danger to you? WHY?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
There once was an out of the blue
Who hated the process of due
Each Barr that he'd paid
Was DMCAed
And shoved up his ass with a screw
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Will this be like the Microsoft anti trust thing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It might have been(as TD has noted there are valid concerns at play, just not the garbage ones being put forth), but the whole thing has been rushed to be used for political points so any real case that might have been made is likely pretty thoroughly trashed at this point, with all the effort put into turning it into a song and dance to con the gullible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Okay, I've put put up links to factual reasons WHY the suit...
Now you can censor it away and pretend doesn't exist.
But here's one more that shows the danger to YOU, from PCLinux's monthly mag:
On page 12 in: http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-02.pdf
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I find bing is better for certain searchs.
If you are searching for videos.
There's bing . Duckduckgo etc
No one is forced to use chrome
Some people might say Google owns chrome but I can use other browsers,
Google allows game streaming on android,
Apple is trying to block it,
As it might compete with games it sells
On the app store
I find brave browser works better if I'm using an older pc than chrome
I don't wish to sign into chrome
As google knows enough about me already
Gmail is popular because it works on any device
It's easy to use it blocks spam
Apple has much more control over apps and it's phones as it makes the os and it only allows apps
from the apple store to be installed
Microsoft could have bought android before Google bought it but it was wary from
It's previous doj investigation
There were popular social networks before Facebook
But they faded away
Bing could pay to be the search engine on apple
phones
If it wanted to
Apple may gain more market share vs android
if it release some cheaper phones
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is anyone other than those in the Trump faithful giving any credence whatsoever to anything uttered by the current--soon to be replaced--DoJ?
I think not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You think wrong, "Glenn"! Haven't you read the House report?
House Democrats say Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple enjoy 'monopoly power' and recommend big changes
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/06/house-democrats-say-facebook-amazon-alphabet-apple-enjoy-mon opoly-power.html
You can read the full report here.
https://fm.cnbc.com/applications/cnbc.com/resources/editorialfiles/2020/10/06/investigation_of _competition_in_digital_markets_majority_staff_report_and_recommendations.pdf
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I keep getting Comcasted every time I call customer support about my cable service.
I'm also sick and tired of being Verizoned every time I hit the limit on my unlimited phone plan.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
