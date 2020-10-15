Ted Cruz Once Insisted That Net Neutrality Was The Gov't Takeover Of The Internet; Now Demands That Twitter Host All Nonsense
from the that's-not-how-any-of-this-works dept
I guess Senator Ted Cruz was getting jealous of Senator Josh Hawley for monopolizing the "I'm a constitutional lawyer who doesn't understand the 1st Amendment when it comes to internet content moderation" space, and has jumped in as well. He has announced that he's going to issue a subpoena to get Jack Dorsey to come justify what he falsely claims is "election interference."
Sen. @tedcruz: "Twitter is actively blocking, right now this instant, stories from the New York Post...on Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee, the full committee, will be voting on subpoenas to subpoena @Jack Dorsey to come before our committee." pic.twitter.com/lfpEcH8xeQ
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2020
Let's be clear here. Like Senator Hawley yesterday, Senator Cruz is full of shit. And, like Hawley, Cruz is a constitutional lawyer who knows this is bullshit. Like Hawley, Cruz has now sent silly, laughable letters to Twitter and Facebook.
And, of course, it really was not that long ago when I remember this very same Ted Cruz screaming about the evils of the "government takeover of the internet." To him, the idea of net neutrality was "Obamacare for the internet" and he decried:
Washington politicians want the money, and they want more and more control over our speech.
That... describes Ted Cruz trying to punish a company for its editorial decisions. That same article has some other choice quotes that can now be thrown back at him:
[W]e must promote growth in the technological sector, a consistent bright spot for the U.S. economy. But we won’t realize more of that dynamic growth unless we keep the Internet free from the kind of unnecessary regulation that is strangling our health-care, energy and banking industries.
And yet, here he is threatening regulations to strangle growth of the technology sector.
In 2012, those who care about Internet freedom were shocked as bills such as the Stop Online Piracy and Protect IP acts, which would regulate speech on the Internet under the guise of protecting property rights, started gaining popularity in Washington. Thankfully, online activists were quick to mobilize to protect their free-speech rights. But we must remain vigilant. Intellectual property must be defended, but any threat to quell speech on the Internet must be treated seriously and subsequently defeated.
The same activists who were "shocked" by SOPA and PIPA are the ones pointing out that Ted Cruz's attacks on Section 230 are an even bigger threat to quell speech on the internet and need to be treated seriously and defeated. It's just that Ted Cruz is the one now championing these efforts at censorship.
And for anyone trying to defend Ted Cruz right now, here's a basic question: how would you respond if a Democratic Senator stood up and said he or she was going to subpoena the CEOs of Fox News or Breitbart to discuss their "bias" in covering the election? People would be throwing an absolute and total shitfit about how unconstitutional that is. And yet, here we have a Republican Senator threatening a company for its own editorial decisions. Ted Cruz's grandstanding on this issue is, itself, a violation of the 1st Amendment. It is an attempt to punish a private company for its own 1st Amendment protected editorial discretion. And no one should let a grandstanding Cruz get away with this nonsense.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, hypocrite, net neutrality, section 230, subpoena, ted cruz
Reader Comments
'We care about the constitution! ... so long as it serves us'
Republicans: The party of 'Small Government and Law and Order!*'
*Some restrictions apply, see party platform for full details. Small government and/or law and order may not be available in your area or for your company. Small government and/or law and order may be applied selectively depending on party affiliation or other factors, contact your republican representative to find out if you qualify for small government and/or law and order. Small government and/or law and order may result in blatant lies and glaring hypocrisy, if either of these symptoms persist longer than four years do not contact your representative, as these are known and expected side-effects. Small government and/or law and order may also result in persistent constipation leading to being constantly full of shit, to address this issue please accuse anyone not on your side of your own misdeads.
Ted Cruz is an embarassment to Texas
I can only assume that Ted Cruz is still in place as a US Senator because Texas is so gerrymandered that they can't break the lock-in.
They should be able to find a smarter person among themselves that is much less of an asshat on the national stage -- unless Texas Republicans want someone who is an asshat on the national stage. There does seem to be a lot of conflation lately between asshattery and political savvy, which again makes me question the integrity of our education system.
According to demographic analytics, Texas is actually rather purple, so without gerrymandering, the Democrats might actually pose a real threat in Texas, but the same factors keeping the democrats at bay seem to also be keeping competence at bay as well.
Democracy, like politics, doesn't work without a robust competitive market.
Re: Ted Cruz is an embarassment to Texas
Tho it seems the gerrymandering may backfire this time, there going to be alot more voters this time.
Gerrymandering backfiring
I'd be interested in the numbers of such a scenario. But if Cruz only gets 20% of the popular vote and still wins by district count, then certainly someone will need shootin'
Re: Ted Cruz is an embarassment to Texas
That's...not how the Senate works.
Gerrymandering affects the House. Senators are elected by statewide popular vote.
Ted Cruz is still a senator because Texas is still Republican.
“I’m all for small government. As soon as the government gets through telling corporations what speech they must host on their private property, we can maybe shrink the government…if the GOP feels like doing it.” — Ted Cruz, probably
Re: A. Stephen Stone, the gov't is for WE THE PEOPLE.
Yet again, your focus is not individuals, but a worry that corporations, mere legal fictions, might have to SERVE even conservatives with some fairness.
You and Masnick are now fully out in the open. "Free Speech" to you means only that which you approve of, the leftist, globalist agenda.
Assume you get your fever dream of a wish and Twitter ends up forced to host all speech. What do you think will happen to the individual users who counted on Twitter’s moderation to stop harassment, spam, and other such filth from reaching the “doorsteps” of those users? Because it sure as shit won’t be “they’ll thank Twitter for hosting all that bullshit”.
If someone wants to use their rights for the sake of sending racial slurs to Black people on social media, that is their right and I can’t stop it. But I don’t have to condone it — and if I were running the social media service in question, I sure as hell wouldn’t have to host it.
Now please: Explain why the government should force Twitter into allowing racists to expose Twitter’s Black users to racial slurs.
Re: Re: A. Stephen Stone, the gov't is for WE THE PEOPLE.
Free speech has only ever meant that the government cannot stop you standing on your soap box, or publishing at your own expense. It allows, but does not mandate, that others may help you publish, or enter a contract to publish your words. Such assistance is on a voluntary basis, but you want to compel that assistance like a good little fascist.
Compelling publication of political speech
Oh I'm sure that our fascist friends only want to compel state-aligned speech. When it comes to the leftist, globalist agenda or any other speech that runs against regime interests, they're happy to burn books in the town square, or guillotine them for treason at Stadelheim Prison.
The First Amendment is to guarantee free and open Public Forums.
NOT corporate-controlled "platforms" as you wish, arbitrarily discriminate against viewpoints -- as you practice right here.
Net Neutrality was NEVER about Forums, but privileges paid for from the Obama administration so that large corporations (prominently GOOGLE, Youtube, Netflix) wouldn't be charged for using everyone else's bandwidth. -- Fairness would be large users paying proportionately to bandwidth, right?
This is in no way contradictory, and not even vaguely related. You're just getting down to level of your fanboys, mixing disparate items as if have discovered amazing news.
Re: The First Amendment is to guarantee free and open Public For
Net neutrality was and is about preventing the likes of Comcast deciding what sites on the Internet you can use, nothing more and nothing less. It should include prohibition on practices like placing Comcast streaming services outside of data caps which impact the use of the likes of Netflix, which is a subtle way of controlling what services on the Internet that you use.
And if Twitter, Facebook, or any given Mastodon instance were public forums, that might mean something. But even the Supreme Court — the highest court in the land! — said they’re not. So…I mean, damn, you’re shit out of luck on that argument.
The State Option, maybe?
Perhaps if enough of our government wants so much to create public forums that must adhere to public rules, they could create a state option.
Is there anything stopping the US federal government from starting social media services on the internet that are comparable to Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, 4Chan or whatever?
If they did, they might have some better understanding of the challenges of mass moderation. I suspect also, it might iron out all the exceptions we have to free speech. (say, cat-slaying videos)
Re: The State Option, maybe?
Is there anything stopping the US federal government from starting social media services on the internet that are comparable to Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, 4Chan or whatever?
Funding, expertise, but I think the biggest issue is that even they know that any such platform, a true 'free speech site' that allowed any speech that was legal because the first amendment would bar almost all moderation, would very quickly turn into a festering cesspit, showing just how stupid and unworkable the idea really is and more to the point what they are trying to turn the current social media platforms into by demanding that the government prohibit moderation.
Re: The First Amendment is to guarantee free and open Public For
You're literally just lying.
Re: The First Amendment is to guarantee free and open Public For
Ahhhh, blue. I was beginning to worry about you, but it's good to see you haven't changed one bit. Glad to have you back!
Re: Re:
Speak for yourself...
Somebody remind the political parties that they have their own websites where they can post whatever they want, and even allow the electorate to contribute to the political discussion. That allows people to find out what they are saying without any risk of moderation by third parties. Turning social media into political mouthpieces will create the impression that they want authoritarian rule.....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, I didn't tell the political parties, but when Hawley reared up on his hind legs and brayed that "of course Wyden is delusional", him I did tell.
... no, that's wrong. I told his staff that they needed to school him in the ways of the REAL internet. 'cause there's no way he'd read "fan mail" from his own web site himself. Gotta think of the plausible deniability here.
Republican policy is a lot like golden age superman, where he was legendary for developing new powers as the plot demanded, from super jellybean counting to super knitting. In the republican case, they produce policy according to whatever the nonsense argument du jour is, even if it directly contradicts what they wanted last week, and while Superman is immune to bullets, they're immune to hypocrisy as let's face it, nobody expects better from them.
GOP - Its only bad when YOU do it, not when we do it.
Remember, not so very long ago, when a member of Congress flat out lying to cameras would be fact checked & there were even the most timid slaps on the wrists for undermining the public's faith?
Eh?
I'm no fan of Sen Cruz's selective rights either, but Facebook and Twitter are exercising their "editorial rights"? What editorial rights? They are not publishers. That's what gives them cover under 230. If you really want to point out the double-speak here, "editing" isn't it. Remember, it's also the Republicans spouting bias are the same ones demanding censorship when the platforms allowed posts that they didn't like and wanted to hold the platforms liable for the posts of their users. (Of course the Dems, too, have a problem with this.) Frankly, it's a rather untenable situation - they're "just" platforms, but they're responsible for all manner of things. And if they act on this "responsibility", then they're unfairly censoring "free speech" (truth be damned)
This is incorrect. It was never correct in the first place. Cruz has been lying about that as well.
The editorial rights granted to them by virtue of owning and operating their individual interactive web services — that’s which ones. When you own your own social media service, you can decide what will and won’t be allowed on the service, too.
And if either the First Amendment or Section 230 made mention of “publishers”, you might have a point.
Just not the things you think they are.
They’re not censoring anything unless they’ve somehow managed to delete the speech being moderated from the entire Internet and prevent it from being reposted literally anywhere else on the Internet. Moderation of your speech on a privately owned platform that you don’t control doesn’t infringe upon your First Amendment rights.
Re: Eh?
I'm no fan of Sen Cruz's selective rights either, but Facebook and Twitter are exercising their "editorial rights"? What editorial rights?
They have editorial rights, to determine what speech they wish to host and which they do not.
They are not publishers. That's what gives them cover under 230.
Um. No. There is no "publisher/platform" distinction under the law. Read here for more details: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200531/23325444617/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre- wrong-about-section-230-communications-decency-act.shtml
Fake news
And we now know from various intelligence services that the whole Hunter Biden story that Guliani gave the Post was given to him by Russian operatives looking to undermine Biden. So Twitter and Facebook were correct in taking the story down. Why anyone continues to believe anything that comes out of Guliani's mouth is beyond me.
I agree with Techdirt on section 230. BUT
Did Twitter have a right to block a major newspapers article. Look Twitter and Facebook have been banning people both on the right and left without giving any explanation. Does Twitter have a right to censor major newspaper articles. That is all I am asking
Twitter didn’t censor the article. It’s still available on the NY Post website, where it was originally published. What Twitter did was moderate speech — first by deleting the NY Post tweet that linked to the article, then by preventing the link from being posted by other users. At no point did Twitter prevent anyone from going to the website hosting the article and reading the article itself.
Re: I agree with Techdirt on section 230. BUT
Twitter DID NOT BLOCK A MAJOR NEWSPAPER ARTICLE! The article in question was easily available by, you know, goin to the ny post site and reading it!
DEFCON everyone dies
Well mr Cruz let me introduce you to a little thing one of your heros in the 80s used.
It’s called MAD.
Ted "wrong for you, OK for me" Cruz
Left wingers love censorship... The next thing you know, they'll be arguing to put people they hate up against the wall.
Oh wait...
Twitter is not blocking the NY Post story
As far as I know this story is still available on the NY Post site.
There are many ways to access this story other than Twitter.
What Twitter is doing is stopping people from posting links to the story.
People make it sound like this story has now disappeared from the web and nobody can go and read it.
