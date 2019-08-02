Enough With The Myth That Big Tech Is 'Censoring' Conservatives AND That The Law Requires Them To Be Neutral
I feel like we need to repost this on a near weekly basis, but there are two big myths that keep making the rounds over and over and over again, so they need to be repeatedly debunked. First, it's the idea that internet companies are "censoring" conservatives. And, yes, I know that we're going to get some angry commenters pinky swearing that it's true, and calling me all sorts of creative names for not being willing to admit it, but it remains true that there has been absolutely no evidence shown to support that premise. The other one, which is related, is the idea that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act somehow was premised on platforms being "neutral." Three recent articles tackle these myths, and it seemed worth highlighting all three.
We'll start with Siva Vaidhyanathan's piece in the Atlantic, responding to the bogus cries of censorship. Vaidhyanathan points out that, rather than censoring conservatives, Republicans seem to have used these platforms to great advantage:
There is no evidence for these accusations. There are no legitimate studies supporting these contentions. There is no documentation of company officials ordering up anti-conservative bias or policies.
But to say there is no evidence for these accusations is too weak. These complaints are just false. Coming from smart people who know better—smart people like Cruz, the first U.S. presidential candidate to hire Cambridge Analytica and try to use its trove of personal Facebook data on millions of Americans—this looks like an intentionally duplicitous move.
Cruz knows that conservatives need Facebook and Google and that they benefit greatly from the algorithmic amplification that occurs in both systems. Trump’s 2020 campaign manager is Brad Parscale, who ran digital operations for the president’s successful 2016 campaign. Parscale declared that his mastery of Facebook for advertising, amplifying pro-Trump videos and memes, and fundraising won the 2016 election.
He further notes that there actually are studies showing that conservative campaigns have leveraged social media to a much greater advantage:
Scholarship supports this conclusion. As the sociologist Jen Schradie demonstrates in great detail in her new book,
The Revolution That Wasn’t: How Digital Activism Favors Conservatives, Facebook and Google work better for top-down, well-funded, disciplined, directed movements. Those adjectives tend to describe conservative groups more than liberal or leftist groups in the United States. In our current media ecosystem, right-wing sources of news and propaganda spread much further and faster than liberal or neutral sources do, according to a rigorous quantitative study of communication-network patterns by Yochai Benkler, Robert Faris, and Hal Roberts at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society. Internet platforms are demonstrably not silencing conservative ideas. If anything, the opposite is true.
So why do conservatives keep lying? Well, for one, to make sure that they retain this advantage:
First, conservatives are working the refs. If conservatives put media executives on their heels, constantly defending themselves or excusing themselves or apologizing for misunderstandings, then these companies are likely to bend toward conservatives out of fear or just exhaustion. This strategy has succeeded before. The liberal-media critic Eric Alterman has argued that such campaigns in the 1990s and early 2000s resulted in mainstream outlets such as The New York Times pushing unjustified right-wing causes like the Whitewater investigation and the invasion of Iraq.
Working the refs is still effective. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter are not wise enough to understand what’s happening. So both Facebook and Twitter have allowed themselves to be worked.
There's a lot more in that article, but it's absolutely worth reading. The second article is Stanford's Daphne Keller's op-ed in the Washington Post, responding to the ridiculous op-ed the Washington Post published a few weeks ago claiming (totally incorrectly) that Section 230 was based on platforms being neutral. Unlike the author of that piece, Keller is actually an expert on Section 230. We've discussed why the neutrality claim is bunk in the past, but it's good to have another version to point to:
The “neutrality” idea, which has been raised by critics on the left and the right, seems to have gained particular currency among conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who has insisted that the law protects only sites that act as “neutral public forums.” Similarly, critics like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have claimed that this immunity is available only to platforms “providing a forum free of political censorship.” Platforms that are not “neutral,” Hawley says, face the same legal responsibilities as a publisher like The Washington Post.
That’s not what the law says. If it did, no one would like the results.
CDA 230 isn’t about neutrality. In fact, it explicitly encourages platforms to moderate and remove “offensive” user content. That leaves platform operators and users free to choose between the free-for-all on sites like 8chan and the tamer fare on sites like Pinterest.
Importantly, Keller highlights that it is reasonable to question how the big platforms handle moderation, but targeting Section 230 will make almost every problem worse. As our own Cathy Gellis has explained in the past, Section 230 is uniquely designed to balance a competing set of interests, encouraging the most "good" content on a platform, while limiting the "bad" content. As Keller points out, while people on both sides of the aisle seem to be targeting Section 230 for opposite reasons, they'll both be disappointed by the results:
Requiring platforms to address these concerns by carrying everything the law permits won’t solve our problems, though. After all, platform users and policymakers of all political stripes often call for platforms to take down more content — including speech that is legal under the First Amendment. That category can include Holocaust denial, bullying, anti-vaccine material and encouragement of teen suicide.
[....]
If platforms with insufficiently neutral policies were “legally responsible for all the content they publish,” as some critics have proposed, no one would like that either. A platform held to the legal standards of publishers like The Washington Post would have to vet everything users post before the public could see it. Users would have to wait while lawyers decide if its political opinions or cat videos break the law. If the lawyers thought any speech exposed the platform to liability, or even the expense of litigating groundless claims, they wouldn’t let the content be shared.
The drafters of CDA 230 recognized this problem. They created a law that let the wide array of Internet intermediaries shape their own policies, without facing the binary choice between becoming traditional publishers or remaining entirely passive.
The final piece is a recent one from Reason, highlighting just how ridiculous it is that both Republicans and Democrats are attacking Section 230.
Widely misunderstood and widely misinterpreted, often by those with political ambitions and agendas, Section 230 is, at its core, about making the internet safe for both innovation and individual free speech. It is the internet's First Amendment—possibly better. And it is increasingly threatened by the illiberal right and the regressive left, both of which are now arguing that Section 230 gives tech industry giants unfair legal protection while enabling political bias and offensive speech.
Ending or amending Section 230 wouldn't make life difficult just for Google, Facebook, Twitter, and the rest of today's biggest online platforms. Eroding the law would seriously jeopardize free speech for everyone, particularly marginalized groups whose ideas don't sit easily with the mainstream. It would almost certainly kill upstarts trying to compete with entrenched tech giants. And it would set dangerous precedents, with ripple effects that extend to economic and cultural areas in the U.S. and around the world.
I'm sure this won't end the nonsense people continue to spew over these laws. Indeed, responding to the Atlantic piece about his own lies about "anti-conservative bias," Senator Ted Cruz whined that "lefty journos ignore facts," while never actually responding to any of the actual facts he ignores. He claimed that the article's claim that he "suspended that habit of evidentiary discrimination" because he's held a couple hearings on "Big Tech bias & censorship." But that's misleading claptrap in its own right. Both of the hearings Cruz held were not about gathering evidence. They were performative nonsense, in which he promoted falsehoods about bias and the law.
There are reasonable debates to be held about the power of big internet companies -- but they're not currently being held. Instead, we're getting pure propaganda and nonsense. Don't fall for it.
'Unless you LIKE being a tool...'
Working the refs is still effective. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter are not wise enough to understand what’s happening. So both Facebook and Twitter have allowed themselves to be worked.
I imagine more than a few people will try point said fools towards the article calling them out as being easily led chumps, the question at that point is whether they'd have the spine and/or smarts to do something about it.
Being political punching-bags may be easier, but you'd think by this point they'd have figured out that just standing back and letting politicians use them for cheap PR is just leaving them looking even worse, and opening them up for even more pressure to 'do more'.
A brief reminder.
Discussion of White supremacy is “political discourse”. A platform that disallows White supremacists from presenting their side of the discourse would be “non-neutral”. If a law required platforms to remain “politically neutral”, that law would force platforms to host White supremacist propaganda against the wishes of those platforms’ owners/operators.
Anyone who can justify that will have done the impossible.
There's a long list of conservative vloggers who have been banned, had videos removed, or who have been demonetized. There's no disputing that. Not be a long shot. This clearly amounts to discrimination based on political affiliation and it is so blatant and obvious, that to deny that it's happening can only be motivated by ideology which calls into question the integrity of anyone suggesting that it's not happening.
Re:
Please support that with evidence.
Another reminder.
“Anti-conservative bias” in social media moderation is a myth. To claim it as a fact, you must prove two notions are true:
Punishment of conservatives happens only because of their political beliefs.
If you want to try, I wish you the best of luck. You will need it.
Re:
Again, for the 501 billionth time, please show us some concrete examples of this happening because of their conservative values and not because of them just being run-of-the-mill assholes.
Do you have any proof you can show us are are you just spewing the same bullshit as everybody that comes in here and says the same thing?
Or you could be just another troll with nothing better to do.
Re:
There's a long list of conservative vloggers who have been banned, had videos removed, or who have been demonetized.
That is not proof of anti-conservative bias. If those vloggers are violating the terms of service, then it's that they're violating the terms of service.
This clearly amounts to discrimination based on political affiliation
No, it doesn't. Don't be an idiot.
to deny that it's happening can only be motivated by ideology which calls into question the integrity of anyone suggesting that it's not happening.
Or by wanting to live in reality and not some fantasyland where I'm always the victim, like you. No one's censoring conservatives for conservative views. Or, at the very least, there is no evidence of it. That some people have violated the rules and gotten in trouble and ALSO happen to be conservative, is not proof of anything other than that some people have violated the rules and also happen to be conservatives (or, in some cases, pretend to be conservatives).
Conservative: I have been censored for my conservative views
Me: Holy shit! You were censored for wanting lower taxes?
Con: LOL no…no not those views
Me: So…deregulation?
Con: Haha no not those views either
Me: Which views, exactly?
Con: Oh, you know the ones
(All credit to Twitter user @ndrew_lawrence.)
Re:
But not because they are explicitly "conservative". There's also a long list of liberal vloggers who have been banned, had videos removed, or who have been demonetized. Not to mention journalists, gamers, kids, etc... What's your point?
There's also no disputing that liberals and others are also banned on a regular basis. So?
The fact that you can find some people who have similar characteristics and have been banned is a nothing burger. I can find you any number of people who share similar characteristics who were banned from social media. Star Wars fans? Yep, some of them were banned when they got too toxic about the latest movies. Harry Potter fans? Yep. Journalists? Yep. Liberals? Double yep. The question you have to answer is WHY were they banned. And in every single case it's either they violated the rules or got caught up in an automated process by mistake and subsequently had their accounts restored after reporting it.
No, it's really not. Not unless you can explain why liberals are constantly banned too.
Or that it's not actually happening.
Look. We've been over this and over this. You and everyone else making these fantastical claims bear the burden of proof. You've yet to provide ONE SINGLE EXAMPLE of someone being banned from social media because they are a conservative. Until you can do that, you have no case, no facts to back you up, all your claims are just tilting at windmills, railing against the fact that the sky is blue and you don't like it and want it to be plaid.
The only persons' integrity being questioned here are you and the other people spreading these lies.
Re: Re:
You're right. Similar characteristics doesn't prove anything, but when YouTube, for example, tells you they're demonetizing your entire channel even though you haven't broken any of their TOS rules, because your opinions aren't PC enough and big corporations might get skittish about advertising next to your conservatism, then it does start to appear like viewpoint discrimination.
This happened to conservative transgender YouTuber Blaire White. She routinely posts videos challenging the accepted PC dogma when it comes to transgender issues-- opposing things like giving pre-adolescent children puberty blocking hormones so they can transition at the ripe old age of seven, for example. Her commentaries don't violate any of YouTube's rules, but she's been demonetized anyway because she's generally conservative and angers the 'trans community" in particular, even though she's trans herself.
I feel compelled to post the following disclaimer before some insipid Anonymous Coward parachutes in to tell me the 1st Amendment doesn't apply to private businesses. Duh. I'm not arguing that YouTube should be forced to host Blaire White or anyone else. I'm merely pointing out that there is some viewpoint-based bias to the moderation decisions they make.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ok, for the 503 billionth time, where is the proof that it is view point discrimination and not a ToS violation (or just being a run-of-the-mill asshole)?
All of you people keep telling us that "can see with your own eyes." or "There's no disputing that. Not be a long shot" but every time somebody asks you to provide concrete evidence, all we get is.... nothing. You all just disappear and refuse to provide anything to support your assertions.
So, if it is so pervasive and easy to spot, where is all the proof?
Hitchens's razor wins every time.
Re: Re: Re:
Do you have an example for that? Because I'm betting they DID break the TOS rules.
Are you talking about the ad-pocolypse? The event when terrorist and Nazi ads appeared alongside and in front of supposedly family friendly content and companies (rightly) wanted to make sure nobody associated them with that stuff? Or the content promoting unsafe practices, like not getting vaccinated against deadly diseases, once thought to be eradicated in the US? If that's your idea of conservatism, then I really have no sympathy for what social media is doing.
However, if you're talking about traditional conservative views like abortion, taxes, government regulation, etc..., I have yet to see anyone provide a legitimate example of that happening.
Are you sure?
Well then you should be able to provide evidence of the videos that were de-monetized that didn't break the rules. Can you provide one or two please?
Well it doesn't. But that really has nothing to do with your assertions and the fact that they are wrong.
Then you can provide links to the evidence proving your point. Right? Because I've looked and I can't find any evidence of this happening.
Conservaties *are* censored on social media by progressives
First, let me be clear that I'm a liberal and I think the social media and big media companies should be able to do almost whatever they want within the bounds of the law. If Twitter wants to ban left handed people, I don't have a problem with that.
That said, social media sites have definitely adopted progressive ideas and incorporated them into their terms of service or code of conduct. Conservative users have been punished for violating those rules.
Pray tell, which “progressive ideas” are the ones of which you speak?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Nazzis *are* censored on social media by progressives
I agree 100% - Insomuch as many conservatives have adopted white power, nazi and proud boy rhetoric and thus supporting those positions have gotten their asses kicked off.
Re: Conservaties *are* censored on social media by progressives
What are these rules that apparently disallow conservative view points?
Rules against using racial slurs and anti-LGBT language, I assume. It’s not as if any of the major platforms have rules against calling for deregulation or shrinking the federal government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Not to mention outright threats of violence, rape and murder the Sad Puppies and Proud Boys are known for.
But no, they were simply kick/banned for telling the truth about white power....
Re:
"calling for deregulation or shrinking the federal government"
LOL - actions speak louder than words, conservatives only say those things but never actually do them.
Re:
You mean like "be nice to your fellow human beings" and "if you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all" terms of service and codes of conduct?
I fail to see the issue here, or a "bias" towards a particular group. Unless of course said group is intent on being a bunch of jerks and denigrating other human beings. Then yeah, it's totally biased against them and I fully support said bias.
It's Adorable
When the gatekeepers show up to tell you something isn't happening that you can see with your own eyes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's Adorable
Nah. It's adorable when people keep insisting something is true and refuse to provide any actual evidence, despite being asked for it over and over again.
If you can see it with your own eyes, then provide us THE ACTUAL EVIDENCE of anyone being censored for their "conservative" views, and not for violating terms of service. I'll wait. We've asked you before. And we've been waiting. All you do is keep playing the victim. I thought you liked to mock those who play victim all the time.
If “conservative views” themselves violate the terms of service of Twitter, Facebook, etc., that says more about those views than it does about those platforms’ terms of service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: It's Adorable
It's worse than that. In addition to proving that any one was censored for their conservative views, they'd have to prove that this happens to conservatives disproportionately more than other other groups.
Re: Re: It's Adorable
I might have this wrong because I'm not a conservative, but I believe the complaint is that progressive ideologies are built into the terms of service. For example, deadnaming is a bannable offense on Twitter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: It's Adorable
Is deadnaming a conservative value for which people are getting banned? Or is deadnaming an asshole thing to do for which people are getting banned.
Re: Re: Re: It's Adorable
I can't for the life of me see why you would be banned for painting a target on a person.
Ah, yes, the progressive ideology of “treating people with respect”.
You, uh…you wanna rethink that post of yours, there, champ?
Re: Re: Re: It's Adorable
Unfortunately, we have to explore this.
Dead naming is a bannable offense, that's true. Its bannable under harassment standards. I think every time I have seen such a banning, it was after multiple instances and after the user clearly states that they do not wish to be referred to in that way. I've not seen it applied in a one strike and you are out application. And dead naming only is an issue when such activity is directed at the individual named.
You have two ways to describe this as a progressive ideology: The first is That disliking harassment is progressive, which Trump and McConnell have nicely put to bed in their public statements. The second is that only progressives would think it harassment to intentionally refer to someone who had a name change by their old name. And that second one runs into issues again with accepting harassment. It runs into questions of what other factors allow you to bypass harassment restrictions.
In the end, The principles behind the dead naming restriction remain equal opportunity. Just because you have explicitly stated that dead naming is covered under harassment, doesn't mean that how you assess harassment operates in a partisan manner.
If you want to claim that pro-harassment is a conservative viewpoint, I suppose you can, I just expect they don't want to claim that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: It's Adorable
Dammit - editing.
Part of the issue with dead naming is it applies just as much to legal name changes where it being an intentional effort to harass is pretty uncontroversial, I would hope. Twitter just isn't in the business of assigning validity to name changes.
Re: Re: Re: Re: It's Adorable
Is that why progressives call Trump, Drumpf?
Re: It's Adorable
*
(Onlyafter a Hannity-huffing session)
Re: It's Adorable
That you are still here after insisting you were leaving and that people keep insisting pigs are flying when you can clearly look and see they aren't. (Translation: NO ONE has ever seen anyone get banned from social media because of their traditional left/right views.)
Weren't you leaving?
Re: It's Adorable
Who's the gatekeeper and what gate is he keeping?
Ok, 502 billionth time now somebody has said the same thing but provided zero evidence of their assertions.
Re: It's Adorable
And even cuter when derps like you make shit up.
Re: It's Adorable
Conservative snowflakes are the BEST snowflakes!
If all the corps had to be..
Fair and balanced...(and get Facts right the first time)
Can you see Milk jugs with Political comments?(I shouldnt give ideas)
How about instead of 1 person on TV news, you see 2..for a 2nd opinion..
Can we see a political commercial on TV, that has 10 rebuttals that follow it??
Letter to the editor, now has a Positive and negative side..
I can see it now.. As a plane Flies over the stadium, with a Flag "Vote for whats his name" and 12 more behind it..for others.
My question is...
Whats stopping them from doing it?? nothing,.
4/10 of last 10 have been democrats.
Do we need 2 history books? would Love to see the other side of THAT coin..
"...calling me all sorts of creative names..."
I haven't been following the comments, but I bet most of the names aren't all that creative.
the Loudest(the ones with the most money)
Tend to get into the news..
I love the finger pointing, and Saying other things happened..That never did.
But no one ever fixes it.. isnt that Their job? Both sides?
Then there is the other side..
And they go, Ho' hum, if we dont make a response people think we arnt listening.. So they Make valid arguments, and The other side Still screams louder, and might change the Subject..
There is an old trick About Screamers. Let them scream. Just do what you need to do. Talk about other things..Dont scream. you can even get quieter... Let them scream, as you Show you are doing your job.. Just let them Scream.
Eventually, no one listens or they have become Programmed by all the noise.(love those old time preachers)(holy rollers)..except when the TV has 6 of the 10 channels Full of them, on Early sunday morning... and dont forget the Old testament (haters)..
Myth
No, you really don't. It's actually becoming quite tedious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Myth
No, you really don't. It's actually becoming quite tedious.
I agree that it's tedious how often people keep insisting that there is anti-conservative bias in how these platforms are run, and that they keep posting that the platforms need to be neutral.
So, yeah, if you could pass along your message to those who keep saying it, then we can stop posting this.
Re: Myth
Then tell everyone to stop repeating all these myths and lies about Section 230. Until they do, it will be needed.
If you just sit back and go silent, the person screaming their head off will eventually start controlling the story, false or not. The proper response to false speech is more TRUE speech.
Yeah, it's hard to believe that somebody can honestly look at twitter and believe that extreme [hateful/threatening/insulting/obscene] liberal posters are treated as harshly as [hateful/threatening/insulting/obscene] conservative posters.
I'm all for giving twitter the ability to ban or kick who they want. It's their platform. If they wanted to boot everybody to the right of AOC, that's their prerogative. It's just irritating to see people pretending their enforcement of rules is not heavily biased.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's just irritating to see people pretending their enforcement of rules is not heavily biased.
No one is pretending anything. We're asking for evidence. No one ever provides any.
Re:
It's really not hard at all:
https://www.wired.co.uk/article/twitter-political-account-ban-us-mid-term-elections
https://en. wikipedia.org/wiki/Twitter_suspensions
https://variety.com/2019/digital/news/twitter-bans-ed-brian-k rassenstein-brothers-fake-accounts-1203225266/
Then why are you upset?
You can rest easy then. As I've shown in links above, the only bias is against those people who break the rules, and the rules are pretty much "don't be a jerk".
Re: Re:
As an addendum, I happened to notice that an antifa group got banned. Antifa is regularly derided by conservatives as being one of the most [hateful/threatening/insulting/obscene] liberal groups out there. If that's not equal treatment, I don't know what is.
They’re upset because they think they’re entitled to use Twitter, probably because of some nonsense idea such as “it’s a public forum that’s open to the public and I’m part of the public, therefore I should get to use the privately-owned platform that is actually a public forum”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh I know. I just like painting them into a corner and watching them squirm/run away.
Conservatives and bullies in general prey on the sense of fair play of others, they know if they scream bias loudly and often enough, people on the left, or 'centrists' will feel guilty and go 'Well, maybe they have a point, people do keep deplatforming them' without ever stopping to look at why they keep getting kicked off.
You have a right to a point of view, you have a right to state it, you do not have the right to a venue of your choosing for that statement, you don't have the right to an audience and you do not have the right to say hateful things without any consequences. If you took it upon yourself to stand on a table in McDonalds and start yelling at people about how the gays and 'globalists' are causing white genocide, you would be removed from the table, removed from McDonalds and banned, the same goes for Twitter, Youtube, Facebook... Their platform, their rules, if you don't agree, there are alternatives, which granted, don't have the same reach, because most of humanity don't wish to be bombarded by htespeech and alt-right sewage, funny that.
This business about anti-liberal or anti-conservative bias is all nonsense, and I am tired of hearing it. In fact, the real bias is pro-vegetarian. And I can prove it: the vast majority of people who get banned are meat-eaters.
Enough is enough!
Allow me to paraphrase the author:
"Enough truth telling! We leftists hate being exposed. It was so much better before the Internet when we just could cover up the bias and people had no means to observe and measure it. Now that the obvious is exposed, we (i.e. the democratic party) can't just make stuff up anymore and claim it is true. It is highly frustrating. But we will keep lying about it with the hope that there are naive fools who will buy into arguments any half way observant person would see through in a millisecond."
The statement about violating the terms of service is laughable, especially when the punishment for violating those terms is selectively enforced.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If a conservative is banned for violating the TOS because their post expressed a “conservative value” but also happened to violate the TOS, was the conservative banned for expressing “conservative values” or for violating the TOS? And if expressing “conservative values” can themselves violate the TOS, what does that say about those values?
