Republicans Blame CDA 230 For Letting Platforms Censor Too Much; Democrats Blame CDA 230 For Platforms Not Censoring Enough
It certainly appears that politicians on both sides of the political aisle have decided that if they can agree on one thing, it's that social media companies are bad, and that they're bad because of Section 230, and that needs to change. The problem, of course, is that beyond that point of agreement, they actually disagree entirely on the reasons why. On the Republican side, you have people like Rep. Louis Gohmert and Senator Ted Cruz who are upset about platforms using Section 230's protections to allow them to moderate content that those platforms find objectionable. Cruz and Gohmert want to amend CDA 230 to say that's not allowed.
Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, we've seen Nancy Pelosi attack CDA 230, incorrectly saying that it's somehow a "gift" to the tech industry because it allows them not to moderate content. Pelosi's big complaint is that the platforms aren't censoring enough, and she blames 230 for that, while the Republicans are saying the platforms are censoring too much -- and incredibly, both are saying this is the fault of CDA 230.
Now another powerful Democrat, Rep. Frank Pallone, the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee (which has some level of "oversight" over the internet) has sided with Pelosi in attacking CDA 230 and arguing that companies are using it "as a shield" to not remove things like the doctored video of Pelosi:
.@Facebook’s failure to appropriately address intentional political disinformation harms its users, the public discourse, and our democracy. Sec 230 is meant to enable platforms to take down harmful content. It should not be a shield for inaction. https://t.co/HMJ9ARhKo9
— Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) May 30, 2019
But, of course, the contrasting (and contradictory) positions of these grandstanding politicians on both sides of the aisle should -- by itself -- demonstrate why mucking with Section 230 is so dangerous. The whole point and value of Section 230 was in how it crafted the incentive structure. Again, it's important to read both parts of part (c) of Section 230, because the two elements work together to deal with both of the issues described above.
(c) Protection for “Good Samaritan” blocking and screening of offensive material(1) Treatment of publisher or speaker
No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.
(2) Civil liability No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of—(A) any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected; or
(B) any action taken to enable or make available to information content providers or others the technical means to restrict access to material described in paragraph (1).
It's these two elements together that make Section 230 so powerful. The first says that we don't blame the platform for any of the actions/content posted by users. This should be fairly straightforward. It's about the proper application of liability to the party who actually violated the law, and not the tools and services they used to violate the law. Some people want to change this, but much of that push is coming from lawyers who just want the bigger pockets to sue. It involves, what I've referred to as "Steve Dallas lawsuits" after the character in the classic comic strip Bloom County, who explains why you should always focused on suing those with the deepest pockets, no matter how tangentially they are to the law violating.
But, part (2) of the law is also important. It's the part that actually allows platforms the ability to moderate. Section 230 was an explicit response to the ruling in Stratton Oakmont v. Prodigy, in which a NY state judge ruled that because Prodigy wanted to provide a "family friendly" service, and therefore moderated out content it found objectionable (in order to support that "family friendly" goal), it therefore became automatically liable for any of the content that was left up. But, of course, that's crazy. The end result of such a rule would be either that platforms wouldn't do anything to moderate content, which would mean everything would be a total free for all -- and you couldn't have a "family friendly" forum at all, and everything would quickly fill up with spam/porn/harassment/abuse/etc -- or platforms would basically restrict almost everything to create a totally anodyne and boring existence.
The genius of Section 230 is that it enabled a balance that allowed for experimentation and this includes the ability to experiment with different forms of moderation. Everyone focuses on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter -- which all take moderately different approaches -- but having a Section 230 is also what allowed for the radically different approaches taken by other sites: like Wikipedia and Reddit (and even us at Techdirt). These use very different approaches, some of which work better than others, but much of which is community-dependent. It's that experimentation that is good.
But the very fact that both sides of the political aisle seem to be attacking CDA 230 but for completely opposite reasons really should highlight why messing with CDA 230 would be such a disaster. If Congress moves the law in the direction that Gohmert/Cruz want, then you'd likely get many fewer platforms, and some would just be overrun by messes, while others would be locked down and barely usable. If Congress moves the law in the direction that Pelosi/Pallone seem to want, then you would end up with effectively the same result: much greater censorship as companies try to avoid liability.
Neither solution is a good one, and neither would truly satisfy the critics in the first place. That's part of the reason why this debate is so silly. Everyone's mad at these platforms for how they moderate, but what they're really mad at is humanity. Sometimes people say mean and awful things. Or they spread disinformation. Or defamation. And those are real concerns. But there need to be better ways of dealing with it than Congress stepping in (against the restriction put on it by the 1st Amendment), and saying that the internet platforms themselves either must police humanity... or need to stop policing humanity altogether. Neither is a solution to the problems of humanity.
Filed Under: cda 230, censorship, content moderation, frank pallone, louis gohmert, nancy pelosi, section 230, ted cruz
They're both wrong
Independents blame CDA 230 for causing Republicans and Democrats.
Seriously though
Wouldn't either move be a 1st Amendment violation? After all, Congress shall make no law is not just prominent, but the first words of the Amendment. Either proposal would be engaging in 'prohibiting the free exercise'. If platforms do it, it is not the government. If the government tells platforms what to do, it is government.
Re: Seriously though
I don't know what amending 230 would do, but repealing it entirely would simply move the status quo back to what it was before the CDA was passed -- viz, the Stratton Oakmont v. Prodigy decision that if platforms moderate content, they're liable for whatever content they don't remove.
This would be disastrous, for reasons Techdirt has covered repeatedly and at length. There would be legal challenges, there would be lobbying, there would be an awful lot of frivolous suits, and most US sites would either shut down comments entirely or not moderate them at all (including spam filters).
As for constitutional challenges? Maybe. The Prodigy case wasn't appealed to the Supreme Court, so there's always the possibility that a new challenge could make it up to SCOTUS and the precedent could be reversed. But that would take years.
Re: Re: Seriously though
Notice-and-takedown would work just fine. It's what we've had offline for centuries.
Libel laws were designed to replace DUELING.
Re: Re: Re: Seriously though
How "fine" does it work for copyright? Because I've read lots of stories about false or faulty takedowns.
Re: Re: Re: Seriously though
Did you quit posting as John Smith just to get around my filter? I know that's why Blue started changing his name.
On the one hand, there's something weirdly flattering about that. On the other, that's some kinda creepy stalker shit, Johnny.
But then, when has "that's some kinda creepy stalker shit" ever stopped you before?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Seriously though
Wow, you're impressed with yourself!
Re: Seriously though
The first amendment isn't an absolute right. If it were, then child porn wouldn't be illegal.
Re: Re: Seriously though
Child porn is illegal due to the harms it causes to a disadvantaged group, i.e. children. This isn't a free speech issue at all. Your comment is a nice strawman but it burned far too quickly to be viable.
Re: Re: Seriously though
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Umm... huh? The only place that those words appear in the First Amendment, it's immediately followed by the word "thereof", making it clear that it refers to the thing that was discussed immediately prior, which is religion, not speech.
(You're not wrong about this being a likely violation of the First Amendment; only about how it applies here.)
Sounds like a win
The fact that both parties are unhappy with it, for opposite reasons, makes it appear to be the rare good law, IMHO.
Re: Sounds like a win
This time.
As Techdirt reminded us last week, sometimes when a solution makes every side equally unhappy that's just because it's a shitty solution.
Re: Re: Sounds like a win
Yep. YouTube messed that up. But I'm much more okay with YouTube making bad decisions while trying to please everyone, than YouTube making the same (or opposite) decisions because the law tells them to.
TechDirt Et al., you owe me!
1.) Read the title of article.
2.) Face-Palmed so hard I lost a crown!
3.) Mike, It is clearly your fault for publishing "Absolute Idiocy"
4.) CDA 230 should not protect you from My Palm.
And these clashing views from both parties will definitely slow down congress from messing with S230 in my opinion.
False Dichotomy. Too little moderation AND target conservatives
This is Masnick's usual attempt to position Un-Constitutional Section 230 as "opposed by both, therefore must be good".
But in fact, both complaints are true.
Masnick also wants Section 230 to provide corporations with absolute immunity AND government-conferred authority to control all speech.
That's just his wishes for corporations. It's not the law.
"Good Samaritarans" must be GOOD. Inarguable. It's right there, black letter law.
Masnick's duplicity on this is shown by that when arguing with me, he simply DELETED the "in good faith" requirement! -- And then blows it off as not important:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190201/00025041506/us-newspapers-now-salivating-over- bringing-google-snippet-tax-stateside.shtml#c530
Now, WHERE did Masnick get that exact text other than by himself manually deleting characters? -- Go ahead. Search teh internets with his precious Google to find that exact phrase. I'll wait. ... It appears nowhere else, which means that Masnick deliberately falsified the very law under discussion. Probably because trying to keep me from pointing out that for Section 230 to be valid defense of hosts, they must act "in good faith" (to The Public), NOT as partisans discriminating against those they believe are foes.
Re: False Dichotomy. Too little moderation AND target conservati
Forgot to point out that mere statute CANNOT empower any entity to violate Constitutional Rights. Section 230 is therefore null and void. -- Yes, no matter how often used in cases to get immunity (usually rightly), it STILL cannot empower corporations on the "material is constitutionally protected" point.
That's the actual crux of argument. Masnick tries to buttress the censorship with non-controversial parts. -- Because there's BIG money in being able to control all speech. If corporations are able to shunt opposition into tiny outlets, they automatically win.
Re: False Dichotomy. Too little moderation AND target conservati
You're an idiot. Please stop talking and leave the grownups to their discussion.
Re: False Dichotomy. Too little moderation AND target conservati
No 230, no comments sections, and no censorship either.
On balance?
"Republicans Blame CDA 230 For Letting Platforms Censor Too Much; Democrats Blame CDA 230 For Platforms Not Censoring Enough"
If both parties are annoyed, I would say CDA230 got the balance just about right.
Also in 230:
Was that a hint of the FCC's abolished Fairness Doctrine? While all the big platforms certainly started out with minimum censorship, the vice keeps tightening ever so slowly. Will Conservatives and other Wrongthinkers be boiled alive like the proverbial frog, or will an online equivalent of Fox News emerge that splits social media in much the same way as cable news, along political, cultural, and ideological lines?
Re:
Better question: Why should the law force websites to host certain kinds of speech?
Re:
I read it as more of a riff on the "marketplace of ideas".
Remember, Section 230 was a direct reaction to Stratton Oakmont v Prodigy, a decision which held that because Prodigy moderated content, it was legally liable for content it didn't remove.
(I was a Prodigy kid. I can assure you that Prodigy moderated content aggressively.)
230 was explicitly built on the premise that platforms can moderate content as they see fit.
Re: Re:
The presumption was that such moderation would be politically neutral, especially by a platform with global influence.
Re: Re: Re:
Why should a platform be forced by law to host any kind of content?
Re: Re: Re:
Have you considered that it is politically neutral and if there is any imbalance between bans of liberals and conservatives it is due to the greater tendency of one of those to violate terms of service or basic human dignity?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The terms of service are biased and subjectively enforced.
The public tolerates this by NOT boycotting companies who sponsor it, however, so the marketplace has spoken.
If the public demanded that USENET rules apply or they won't buy anything advertised on the site, that's what we'd have, or USENET itself would still be populated more heavily.
So what?
Re: Re: Re:
Citation needed.
However, should I be similarly questioned for a citation, I offer this transcript of the Congressional Record when the amendment was read and several speakers commented - and none of them spoke of a political neutrality requirement for the immunity conferred upon service providers. The relevant section starts with "amendment offered by mr. cox of California"
It's these two elements together that make Section 230 so powerful. The first says that we don't blame the platform for any of the actions/content posted by users.
The harm inflicted by a platform in amplifying/spreading defamation is separate from the harm inflicted by the user. Every country in the world EXCEPT the US recognizes this, and even the US did with distributor liability.
Section 230 allows people to weaponize search engines, and if IP addresses don't prove authorship, or people use a "burner" IP that can't be traced (or are judgment-proof or posting from another country), the target of defamation is defenseless.
I'm sure if someone ever used an untraceable IP address to post reviews of pro-230 lawyers and claim that they sexually abused children or female clients, the lawyers would scream bloody murder and their pro-230 position might change. Of course I'm not recommending anyone DO this but instead just demonstrating the potential for harm.
The other problem is that people believe what they read online, then repeat it in their own words without linking to the original post and that makes them a publisher and liable for being dumb enough to believe and repeat what they read. Sometimes the defamation is on a questionable site (like a white-supremacist or anti-Semitic site) so they can't quote it but by not quoting it they become liable.
Someone who wanted to game the system could easily have defamation about themselves planted online, go around arguing with people, wait for the people they argue with to Google them, then let nature take its course and sue those people for libel once they repeat what they've read (they can plant the defamation on a site the pawn wouldn't want to link to for maximum impact).
Employers who believe defamation and deny someone a job because of it should be sued into bankruptcy.
Section 230 is fatally flawed.
Re:
Are you naturally this stupid, or did you intentionally give yourself brain damage?
Re: Re:
Jhon is naturally that stupid yet exacerbated the problem by headbutting moving cars as a child.
Re: Re:
Those who debate with ad-hominems like you are using are the ones generally thought stupid.
And yet, here you are, expressing an idea about “weaponizing” defamation and Section 230 that has not, and will never, become a reality. Sounds like that “ad hom” has more truth to it than you care to admit.
I blame CDA 230 for walking down an alley drunk, and dressed like that, in that part of town.
