The Impossibility Of Content Moderation Plays Out, Once Again, On YouTube
I was traveling a bit this week so didn't watch the slow motion train wreck that was happening on YouTube in real time. The latest situation began when Vox video producer Carlos Maza posted publicly on Twitter about Steven Crowder -- one of those ranty angry "comedians" -- kept posting "repeated, overt attacks on my sexual orientation and ethnicity." He noted that Crowder's fans had taken to harassing and doxxing him and generally being assholes. He "reported" the content to YouTube, saying that he felt the content violated its policies on bullying and harassment. After a few days, YouTube posted via Twitter (oddly) a kinda weird explanation, saying that after reviewing the videos, they didn't actually violate YouTube's harassment policies.
Lots of people got angry about that decision, and then YouTube changed its mind (partly), choosing to (maybe temporarily) demonetize Crowder's channel until he agreed to "address all of the issues with his channel", specifically "continued egregious actions that have harmed the broader community" whatever that means.
As Robby Soave at Reason notes, this is a solution that pissed off absolutely everyone and satisfied absolutely no one. Though, there is one thing that pretty much everyone agrees: boy YouTube sure pointed a pretty large cannon at its own foot in dealing with this one (seriously, don't they employ people who have some sort of clue about these kinds of communication issues?).
As Soave points out, there's really no good results here. He's correct that Crowder does seem to be an asshole and there's no reason to express any sympathy for Crowder being a jerk and attacking someone for their sexual orientation or ethnicity. Crowder deserves to be called out and mocked for such things. At the same time, it is quite reasonable to sympathize with Maza, as being on the end of such targeted harassment by assholes is horrific. Part of the problem, here, is the disconnect between what Crowder himself did (just be a general asshole) and what Crowder's followers and fans did (taking Crowder's assholish comments and escalating them into harassment). That puts a platform like YouTube (once again) into a really impossible position. Should it be holding Crowder responsible for the actions of his crazy deranged followers (which it can easily be argued he winkingly/noddingly encouraged) even if Crowder didn't do the harassment directly, and was just generally an asshole? It's a tough call. It may seem like an easy call, but try to apply that standard to other situations and it gets complicated fast.
Katie Herzog, at The Stranger, posted a thoughtful piece about how this particular standard could boomerang back on the more vulnerable and marginalized people in our society (as is the case with almost any effort towards censorship). Even if Crowder is deeply unfunny and a jerk, this standard creates follow on effects:
Crowder is a comic, doing exactly what comics do: Mocking a public figure. There's nothing illegal about that, and if YouTube does reverse its decision and start to ban everyone who mocks people for their sexuality or race, they're going to have to ban a whole lot of queer people of color who enjoy making fun of straight white dudes next. That's not a precedent I'd like to see set.
Of course, the usual response to this is to have people claim that we're making a bogus "slippery slope" argument that isn't there. What they mean is that since you and I can somehow magically work out which assholes deserve to be shut down and which assholes are doing it in pursuit of the larger good, then clearly a company can set in place a policy that works that says "stop just the assholes I don't like."
And there are reasons to be sympathetic to such a position. It's just that we have a couple decades of seeing how this works at scale in actual practice and it doesn't work. Ratchet up the ability to silence assholes and there are plenty of "false positives" -- people getting kicked off for dopey reasons. Go in the other direction and you end up with too many assholes on the platform. As we've discussed for years, there is no right level and there is no way to set the controls in a way that works. No matter what decision is made is going to piss off a ton of people. This is why I've been pushing for platforms to actually move in a different direction. Rather than taking on all of the policing responsibility themselves, open it up. Let others build services for content moderation, push the power to the ends of the network, and let there actually be competition among the moderation options, rather than having it come from a single, centralized source. There will still be problems with that, but it avoids many of the issues with the mess described here.
Evidently "humiliating but not life-threatening" is OK sometimes
Followed the twitter link into the rabbit hole ... holy crap.
Deeper in the comment thread is the discussion of "milkshaking" - throwing milkshakes at people you don't like. One of Maza's supporters said throwing food at people was acceptable social commentary, because it doesn't actually hurt anyone.
Evidently, saying bad things is literally violence, but throwing food at people isn't actually hurtful.
How do these clowns deal with the cognitive disonance?
DragonTamer
https://twitter.com/DragonTamer1992/status/1136743565516689408
@DragonTam er1992
18h18 hours ago
More
No this is throwing a milkshake on someone.
No knives involved. Can't milkshake someone to death by repeatedly throwing shakes at them. It's humiliating and disrespectful, but not life threatening.
It's literally not life threatening.
Re: Evidently "humiliating but not life-threatening" is OK somet
Where does the article say that Crowder was threatening Maza's life?
Re: Evidently "humiliating but not life-threatening" is OK somet
Something something lactose intolerant
Hey, how bout people learn to, you know, not watch videos from people they don't like? Maybe that is too adult-like for people nowadays.
Re:
This +1000.
The right level seems to me to just butt the hell out and quit trying to police people's speech in the first place. (At least here in the U.S., where the government isn't requiring it because it legally can't require it.)
The only 'content-moderation' these forums should bother engaging in is content that violates the law. Beyond that, let people shit-post all they want.
Crowder is an asshole?
I don't think I've ever seen Crowder's being an asshole. However, he does mock people. I guess the asshole level is higher on my character meter than most people's meter.
Regardless, you are correct. There is no good answer to these subtle questions. It's probably a good idea for YouTube to remove/block sexual conduct wherein genitalia are displayed. Extreme acts of (actual, physical) violence should probably be age-moderated. Otherwise, everything should be allowed. The suggestion above is apt: if you don't like it, don't watch it.
Re: Crowder is an asshole?
You're proposing allowing terrorist recruitment videos (that don't actually show violence), neo-Nazi propaganda, hate speech, harassment, stalking, and fraud. Just for some examples I can think of immediately. As you say, there is no good answer, including yours. ;-)
Re: Re: Crowder is an asshole?
Yes.
Yes.
Yes. (Especially considering 'hate speech' is regularly defined as 'any criticism of me and my pet issue'.)
No. All of these are already illegal.
Re: Re: Crowder is an asshole?
because everybody know if it wasn't for those viral terrorist recruitment videos, ISIS and Al-Qaeda would be out of a job.
Re: Re: Crowder is an asshole?
Terrorist recruitment videos, neo-Nazi propaganda and hate speech are all protected forms of speech in the US. Harassment, stalking and fraud, if provable, are illegal.
The standard is simple: If it's illegal, report it. Otherwise, if you don't like it then remove yourself from it.
Re: Crowder is an asshole?
Would the sexual content you describe include sex education videos with appropriate age blocks?
Who Can't Get no Satisfaction?
YouTube's actions are driven by a legally bound fiduciary obligation to maximize ad revenue.
So it's possible their response satisfied the companies who advertise on the platform.
Tim Pool and others believe the sudden outrage against Crowder (he's been ragging on the "lispy little queer" for two years) is a campaign by Vox and Vox's backers to shut down competition across the platform. Crowder is just the logical focal point for the false outrage.
YouTube created a place where independent creators spend very little money to command the attention of millions. Vox spends the millions they get from NBC to carefully plan and create their content, only to find out they aren't getting as many eyeballs as their project managers estimated and 16 year old kids with $400 YouTube Creator Kits from eBay make more than Vox.
Vox is jealous because their business model isn't working and they can't really change it. Then their own employees who feel entitled to [whatever the Vox union is demanding] turn against them.
If this is a "follow the money" situation, all that kind of makes sense. There's a culture war going on now, but it's probable Vox is just using it as a vehicle to snuff out competition. YouTube's response satisfied their advertisers and sent a message to big budget producers like Vox indicating YouTube isn't interested in abandoning its business model and will continue to allow individuals with laptops to make a living so long as they aren't dicks about it.
There's one sort of thing that I feel like this analysis is missing.
Content moderation at scale principles might not be the right ones to apply, because there is an inherently limited amount of high-attention people on the Internet.
I would argue that moderating the big channels is or should be separate from moderating everyone else's channels.
(That said, endpoint moderation tools are good.)
There's one big glaring problem here: advertising. For this to work, advertising has to be tied to the moderation system, not to the content hosting system. And no content host is going to want to give up its advertising.
