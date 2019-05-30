This is Silly: Pelosi Says Facebook Is A 'Willing Enabler' Of Russian Election Meddling. It Is Not
I know that it's fun and easy to attack Facebook these days -- and the company certainly deserves all sorts of criticism. But the criticism should be within the realm of reality. And the latest, from Nancy Pelosi, is not that. As you may have heard, there's all sorts of controversy over the past week or so concerning Facebook's decisions on how to moderate purposefully doctored videos of Pelosi, that are either edited or just slowed down to make it appear (falsely) that she is stumbling over words or slurring them. As we pointed out, there are good arguments from a variety of different perspectives on how Facebook should handle this. Currently, it is limiting the ability for the video to spread algorithmically, and when people try to share it manually, it pops up a warning about how the video has issues and you might want to think twice about sharing it.
That said, it wasn't even the video that was making the rounds on Facebook that got all the attention. Instead, Fox News ran a similar video, and that's the one that President Trump himself tweeted. And yet, oddly, everyone seems to be rushing to blame Facebook. The latest to step up to the plate is Nancy Pelosi herself, who is now saying that Facebook choosing not to pull down the video means the company is a "willing enabler" of Russian election interference:
"We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians. I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it's wrong," she said. "I can take it. ... But [Facebook is] lying to the public."
She added: "I think they have proven — by not taking down something they know is false — that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election."
This is such nonsense on so many levels. Of course, this is the same Nancy Pelosi who recently attacked Section 230 of the CDA and misrepresented what it does, so perhaps she can team up with all the Republicans in Congress making similar attacks on CDA 230 and kill the internet.
It is totally reasonable to say that Facebook was incompetent in dealing with Russian interference on its platform (it appears it was). It's totally reasonable to argue that Facebook drastically underestimated the ability of such interference, and neglected to be concerned about it for way too long. However, the company has made a lot of changes in the last couple years, and you're simply not paying attention if you don't think the company now cares quite a bit about the issue. But it's still going to face the same problem we've been discussing for years: content moderation at scale is impossible to do well, and some people are always going to disagree with certain decisions.
I completely understand the views of many that Facebook should have pulled down this video. But it is not an easy question and it is not one where the decision not to pull the video means that the company is "willingly enabling" propaganda (Russian or otherwise). As we pointed out just recently about this, how do you write rules that would make it obvious and clear for Facebook to remove a distorted video like that, that doesn't also force it to remove satire, humor, political speech, etc. This was the point raised by the UN's expert on free expression David Kaye:
homework assignment: draft the rule that prohibits doctored pelosi video but protects satire, political speech, dissent, humor etc. not so easy is it? https://t.co/zaA7kQf83i
— David Kaye (@davidakaye) May 25, 2019
And, even more to the point, how do you write a standard for Facebook to remove "false" information, "disinformation" or even "propaganda" that doesn't also lead to the removal of religious texts and proselytizing.
For those of you who think disinformation should be censored, please tell me where you stand on organized religion because if any disinformation has demonstrably harmed millions, it's that.
— jillian (@jilliancyork) May 27, 2019
Point is: this is not easy. And many of these cases involve careful judgment calls where there is a tremendous gray area, rather than "black" and "white" decisions. It's one thing to say that you disagree with Facebook's decision, and argue for why you would have come down differently. There are ways to do that that would be compelling, certainly. But that's not what Pelosi is doing,. Instead, she's smearing all of Facebook in claiming that because it came down differently on this particular issue, that it means they're in bed with Russian election meddling. That's Louis Gohmert-level crazy.
Meanwhile, it really is amazing that nearly everyone is so focused on Facebook over this video when it was the Fox News version that the President retweeted. Yesterday, we highlighted how an opinion piece in the NY Times by Kara Swisher claimed that no network would air such a thing... ignoring that Fox News did exactly that. At least now, there's another opinion piece in the NY Times by Farhad Manjoo pointing out how weird it is that everyone's focused on Facebook instead of Fox:
In going after Facebook, many observers forgot about Rupert Murdoch’s empire, whose Fox Business spinoff aired a similarly misleading Pelosi hit job on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” This was upside down. While newfangled digital manipulations should raise some concern, they are still emerging, long-range threats, and social networks are at least experimenting with ways to mitigate their negative impact on society. But we don’t have much hope nor many good ideas for limiting the lies of old-media outlets like Fox News, which still commands the complete and slavish attention of tens of millions of Americans every night, polluting the public square with big and small lies that often ricochet across every platform, from cable to YouTube to Facebook to Google, drowning us all in a never-ending flood of fakery.
Indeed, what was remarkable about Fox’s Pelosi video was its very ordinariness. Instead of slowing down Pelosi’s speech, Fox Business misleadingly spliced together lots of small sections of a recent news conference to make it look as if Pelosi stammered worse than Porky Pig.
As Manjoo notes, it actually appears that Facebook's response to the Pelosi video was perfectly reasonable:
But what the company did do — label the clip as misinformation and limit its virality so that very few people got to see it — struck me as a reasonable effort to quash the lie, especially since I worry about Facebook’s overreach. Demanding that Facebook remove posts that cross some hard-to-define line may end up dragooning lots of legitimate political speech into its memory hole. Such a policy would also enrich Mark Zuckerberg with the last thing we should want him to have: more power over what we read, watch, listen to and think about.
Fox News, on the other hand, wasn't just a platform where any nut job troll could post a video. It's a huge media outlet, watched by millions of devoted fans who take everything on it as gospel. And its employees were literally the ones who decided to post this video.
As we noted earlier this year, a recent book from Yochai Benkler, Robert Faris, and Hal Roberts, shows (with lots and lots and lots of data to back it up) that the real "propaganda" effect during and after the 2016 election was heavily driven by Fox News, and not by Facebook. For all the fretting about Facebook, it seems that those concerns are totally mistargeted.
And yet, of course, no one (least of all Pelosi) seems willing to attack Fox News, or to call it a "willing enabler" of Russian election interference. Indeed, doing so would lead to widespread attacks, and even (somewhat questionable) claims of 1st Amendment concerns of a politician meddling with the press. Yet few seem to blink an eye when she mistargets Facebook with the same criticism.
I'll repeat it again: it is perfectly reasonable to dislike Facebook. To dislike it's practices. To dislike it's decision on the Pelosi video. But to conclude that this makes it a "willing enabler" of Russian election interference is disconnected from reality.
Re: No Mr. Zuckerburg
And yet Fox Business started this whole mess. You giving them a free pass too?
Maybe the country she is referring to is not one she can publicly state without being really really considered to be way way over the hill that separates the back side of beyond from reality.
No Mr. Zuckerburg
I expect you to loose your company. It isn't a good idea to piss off the Speaker of the House of Representatives. If the Democrats gain the Senate your company will be so hooped.
Please ask Rep. Pelosi to draft the rule that prohibits the doctored video of her but protects satire, political speech, dissent, humor, etc.
Re:
Did you see how bad that went with the EU.
Re:
You don't need to draft a rule. Facebook should make the decision to pull it because they proclaim to support honesty and transparency.
Or else what, you’ll call them hypocrites? You lack the power to do much else, anyway.
Re: One rule to ring them all...
In her mind there is no difference between the video of her and satire, dissent, humor, and political speech, they are all one and the same and they all need to go...
We protect the right to say what we say, not your right to say what you say...
Re: No Mr. Zuckerburg
And yet Fox Business started this whole mess. You giving them a free pass too?
Re: No Mr. Zuckerburg
I think framing the backlash against Facebook as partisan is a mistake. I think there's a growing backlash against both Facebook and Twitter, both among Democrats angry about things like Cambridge Analytica and Republicans angry about things like banning Alex Jones.
I think there's a good chance we'll see legislation targeting the big social networking sites regardless of who controls Congress.
Therein lies the problem: How will they target only “big” social networking sites?
Re:
Poorly.
Re:
More to the point (IMO), how can they target social media sites without violating the first amendment?
Re: Re:
Off the top of my head? They could weaken Section 230. (I mean, more than they already have with FOSTA.) I think that's a colossally bad idea, but it doesn't violate the First Amendment.
But I wouldn't rule out the possibility that they'll pass restrictions that do violate the First Amendment. Just because something's unconstitutional doesn't mean Congress won't pass it.
Re: Re: No Mr. Zuckerburg
I was arguing at the time it was announced that the anger about moderation is exactly why social media regulation was part of warren's platform - it's 'The Wall' but bipartisan.
Re: Re: Re: No Mr. Zuckerburg
Maybe. Regulating large companies in general is kind of Warren's thing, but you may be right about why she's chosen to focus on Big Tech in particular.
Re: No Mr. Zuckerburg
I am going to guess you are trying to slyly quote a Bond film while 'scoring points' on Zuckerburg to virtue signal while ignoring all content in this article. I can't say I can connect your comments to the content except in loose fashion. You certainly aren't engaging the article or follow on commentary.
Re: No Mr. Zuckerburg
Facebook has been around for a while. Facebook wasn’t made the day Trump became president. It has been around for a long time.
Don't worry! Our leader has a solution to the Russian meddling problem!
"Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable
Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative
things, will be guarded.."
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017
Facebook is bad. We must saddle upon our rainbow dragons and slay the mighty beast with our Guitar Swords and reveal that Zuckerberg is actually Magneto in disguise. He must be stopped because...well no reason. People like to complain.
I'm sure that when Facebook was created it was intended to be a platform that spreads false information and harm to the world. There's sarcasm somewhere in here.
Re:
You do know the story of how Facebook was started, right?
I'm having a hard time finding the sarcasm.
That said, I don't think Facebook as it is today is intrinsically bad -- it's just badly architected and run by people who put their own self interest above the privacy of the people who sign up to their service. If facebook features were all opt-in and you got to manage your entire reach in your social network, and pulling data removed it from the entire network, I'd be reasonably OK with it. Of course, it may not be able to be profitable in that form.
Was that video any worse that the claims politicians on one side make against the politicians on the other side?
Re:
like the $25 million nothing burger?
Re: Happens all the time really
I’m terribly sorry sir. You seem to have wandered over to techdirt.com. What you want is wnd.com.
Re: Re: Happens all the time really
been here before you, bro
Re: Re: Re: Happens all the time really
Then you should really know better than to bring that pathetic pile of straw purporting to be a man to the adult table bro.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Happens all the time really
He's your president... bro. Whether you like it or not... and all the kings horses and all the kings men couldn't really find anything worse than what the cockroaches in DC have been doing for years. Cheaters, liars and thieves. The whole bunch. Trump may be a douche bag but you sound like a bitch.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Happens all the time really
Trump is way worse and you know it.
I seriously doubt any of his predecessors would have considered the pardon of soldiers convicted of war crimes ... on Memorial Day no less!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Happens all the time really
Oh wait ... Nixon considered doing that didn't he.
If we had to take down anything that was false, our TV channels would be filled with nothing but infomercials ("this knife cuts!"), documentaries ("penguins are an animal!"), weather ("the temperature of the air surrounding our thermometer is exactly..."), and news ("A thing happened today...").
Say goodbye to movies, drama shows, action shows, investigator shows, and "reality" TV.
slippery slope
Most of the time, Facebook and Twitter censor and ban more readily than Youtube. The Pelosi video(s) became notable for being one of the rare exceptions, with Youtube eradicating all copies off the platform on an ongoing basis, while Facebook and Twitter opted to allow it, presumably in the name of free-speech.
This is quite a turnaround, and it's amazing that FB and Twitter's failure to censor is somehow considered more controversial than Youtube's decision to censor the kind of video it has never censored before.
This issue goes beyond the whole concept of free speech. Politicians should never be a protected class, and people should be able to publish anything about them, no matter how inaccurate or deceptive it might turn out to be. Thin-skinned politicians who can't stand being libeled, slandered, and defamed should find another line of work, instead of acting to shut down such speech.
Does it not bother old-school liberals that it's now the Republicans who have increasingly become the free-speech party, while the Democrats have increasingly become the party of censorship?
Jimmy Kimmel has a segment where Donald video is slowed down to make it look as though he had been drinking.
Funny stuff, so is the Pelosi video. Both are obviously faked.
Re:
There must be hundreds if not thousands of slowed-down "Drunk Trump" videos uploaded to YouTube. Here is one I found of his inauguration speech:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CK1uw6lfgI
But unlike the Pelosi video, which YouTube went to great lenghts to eradicate any trace of, these "Drunk Trump" videos are very easy to find on Youtube. Apparently it's perfectly OK to post tons of slowed-down/edited/doctored Trump videos on Youtube but an outright abomination to do the same thing to Nancy Pelosi even a single time -- at least in the minds of the people running YouTube.
Re: Re:
I'd wager that most of the "drunk trump" videos are labeled as such either in the title or description, or are shown in a known satire show (Jimmy Kimmel).
The problem with Nancy's this video was the promotion of it with no mention of it being parody or satire, and promoted by a major news station that really ought to know better.
I'm in favor of leaving it up, but label it as it should be: perfectly legal satire for comedy purposes only. If you want to be on record as a US President that makes fun of opponents in this way (by, say, retweeting the video on your account) then by all means, do so. Just be aware that we will judge you for doing so.
Re: Re: Re:
A better solution would be for YouTube to add user voting for things other than the current thumbs up/down rating, such as "mislabeled title" or "deceptive" or something like that. Such a feature could have been helpful way back in the Rickrolling era. Yes, such voting systems can easily be gamed, but I'd rather have users in control instead of YouTube/FB/Twitter having the power to determine what we are allowed or not allowed to see.
Re: Re:
Youtube took it down, as they have every right to, meanwhile it remains up everywhere else. But you are still angry aren't you?
Re: Re: Re:
Pointing out examples of hypocrisy, inconsistency, and double standards in multi-billion dollar companies does not equate to anger.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Wow, usually that makes people angry.
Are you one of those passive aggressives?
This is different because they know it is doctored. They know it is fake. They know the intent is to deceive people. Satire is obvious. As much as I disagree with Pelosi (fucking impeach already), she has a valid point here IMO
Re:
Counterpoint: here is someone arguing with a poster who brags about his education at Smilin' Jim's Unaccredited Forth Grade Acamedy and then advocates eating paint chips.
Re: Re:
Facebook should also remove things that are demonstrably harmful. Facebook is a private company and can remove or promote anything they want to.
If you want Facebook to abide by the 1st amendment and allow all types of speech, advocate for making Facebook public. Personally, I advocate for this and would like them not to discriminate on anything, unless it is deemed to not be under the privy of the 1st amendment. I'm not sure if anything would be disallowed via this medium; it's not like yelling Fire! in a crowded theater when there is no fire
Re: Re: Re:
That...doesn't really have anything to do with what I said, but sure.
I am aware that the First Amendment restricts the government, not private entities. It is, however, concerning when people who are part of the government advocate for private entities to suppress legal speech, especially in the context this article mentions (Pelosi's recent misstatements about 230). I already mentioned upthread that there's been agitation by members of both major parties to attempt to control what platforms like Facebook and Twitter do and don't allow. Context matters.
And for god's sake quit using that hackneyed "fire in a crowded theater" cliche.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I had heard that was actually allowed, it is just easier to point to rather than "The Court held that government cannot punish inflammatory speech unless that speech is "directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action." in Brandenburg v. Ohio"
You should rethink using that argument.
Re: Re: Re:
"If you want Facebook to abide by the 1st amendment"
Why would anyone want this?
Are you advocating for the government takeover of a private business? What the hell are you, some kind of socialist?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Not a full-blown state-owns-industry kind of socialist. I just recognize that Facebook is by far the largest platform on the internet that has a abnormally large influence on the American people.
I can see various ways the Government should handle Facebook, the most obvious being to use anti-trust and anti-monopoly laws to break them up so they don't have as much influence. If there were enough competitors, people would see these fake videos and are more likely to use a different social media platform, eventually creating a circle-jerk of people spreading around the fake videos
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I simply do not see the problem, what exactly would the government do for you and why? Anti-trust is not applicable as there is no monopoly. First amendment is not applicable as it is a private business.
If you are looking for a site that agrees with your pov then go find it but do not expect everyone else to bend to your desires just because.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
There is a reasonable argument for it being a monopoly. What other sites are a real competitor? It's not like MySpace or Xanga are competition. Google+ shut down. I just looked up facebook alternatives and they listed sites I had never heard of
Facebook is but one type of SIN. That it does things other SINs do not, and is more widely used than other SINs, does not make it a monopoly. And if you still want to argue that it is a monopoly, ask yourself this: Can you use the Internet without Facebook? A monopoly that can be avoided altogether isn’t as powerful a monopoly as you might think.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Who not try out the alternatives, or is the problem that you do not know anybody on those sites?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I do not consider your argument to be reasonable. The term monopoly is misunderstood by many, perhaps a review of the Sherman Antitrust Act is in order.
"The act is not meant to punish businesses that come to dominate their market passively or on their own merit, only those that intentionally dominate the market through misconduct, which generally consists of conspiratorial conduct of the kind forbidden by Section 1 of the Sherman Act, or Section 3 of the Clayton Act. "
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sherman_Antitrust_Act_of_1890#Monopoly
Re:
https://www.popehat.com/2016/06/11/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre-wrong-about-the-firs t-amendment/
Re: Re: Re:
Because that's super easy to determine automatically (Facebook doesn't have the manpower to review everything manually) and nobody will disagree on what is harmful and what is not.
Re: Re: Re:
Facebook should also remove things that are demonstrably harmful. Facebook is a private company and can remove or promote anything they want to.
In which case I would like to bring your attention to this particular quote/question:
For those of you who think disinformation should be censored, please tell me where you stand on organized religion because if any disinformation has demonstrably harmed millions, it's that. — jillian (@jilliancyork)
Re:
Satire is obvious.
Not when it's good.
Re: Re:
And it could be said that the best satire is that which is obvious only to a very small number of people (at least if you happen to be one of those people).
Re: Re:
Masnick, it’s hard to find good Satire when people are too retarded to get the joke. Hence why there’s a whole subreddit called r/woooosh. If I were you, I’d check it out. There are really good examples.
Re: Re: Re:
...that's two posts using the word "retarded" in six minutes.
Broaden your vocabulary, dogg. I'm sure you can come up with better insults than schoolyard slurs.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Really? So I could say: “ShitTits, CockCrocker, Brainwashed-BitchBag”
Stuff like that?
You can at least use more personally considerate language than a word that slurs intellectually disabled people.
Re:
This is 2019. Being Considerate on the internet has been out the window for a long time. And here I thought you were fighting for Free Speech. Your comment says otherwise.
Re: Re:
Welp, I was wrong.
I mean, I was wrong when I said I was sure you could come up with better insults than schoolyard slurs.
It turns out I have misjudged you, and you are in fact the kind of mouthbreathing shitgibbon who thinks it violates your free speech rights when people tell you not to be an asshole.
My apologies for mistaking you for someone who wasn't deeply, deeply stupid. It won't happen again.
Re: Re: Re:
That’s YOUR opinion, Bitch!
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You really aren’t helping your cause at all.
I know. My conscience bothered me about this at first, too.
You’re free to say whatever you want. I’m free to critcize you for what you say. I’m also free to suggest you try usng more personally considerate language. You don’t have to heed my advice. But if you don’t at least try…well, don’t blame me when people call you an asshole. You brought that free speech upon yourself.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, I said better insults than schoolyard slurs.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: shithole countries.. grab them in the pu
These days it seems it's the White House, not the local school yard, where kids are getting their bad language.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: shithole countries.. grab them in th
Again, 2019.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: shithole countries.. grab them i
Yup, it's 2019 and yet some politicians want to take was back to the 1930s.
Just more nonsense
Both parties keep on spewing nonsense
Re:
If one listens, there are sometimes moments of logical arguments.
Pot calling the kettle black, Pelosi. Try to make a law that criminalizes "lying to the public" and see how it works out of you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There would be almost no one allowed to run because politicians lie. Both sides of the aisle.
