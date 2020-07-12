In Case You Missed It: The Return Of Nerd Harder Gear, Plus New Face Masks!
 

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

Techdirt

from the cancelled-comments dept

Sun, Jul 12th 2020 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is aerinai responding to the notion that it should be no big deal for foreign students to go home and take their classes remotely:

If you are assuming that the person is from Canada, this will probably work... for a majority of the other countries out here they will need to deal with:

Latency - Trying to communicate over long distances; especially from far away countries (India, China, Australia, etc) is killer

Timezones -- Hope you don't mind them also having to get up at 2AM when they have a 2PM class

Bandwidth -- Some places like island nations are bandwidth capped due to Satellite being their only options

Firewalls -- Russia and China block access to lots of services -- same with India. Good luck watching that You Tube when Russia arbitrarily bans it...

Content Restrictions -- I can't imagine taking an LGBTQ Studies class in Russia or China...

So, that is my short list off the top of my head why this plan isn't tenable in a lot of cases...

In second place, it's mvario with a comment about one of the surprising-to-many signatories of the infamous Harper's letter:

I mostly have respected Chomsky, but that was tainted a bit with his support for Shiva Ayyadurai and his claim to have invented email. Now I question Chomsky's support of anything.

Since that letter dominated the comments this week, for editor's choice on the insightful side we've got a pair of additional responses to our post about it. First, it's Stephen T. Stone with a good summary of the main issue:

None of the people who signed that letter have any real expectation of being “cancelled”, in the sense that they will be “silenced”. They have too much wealth and sociopolitical sway to face such a consequence. The people who signed that letter interpret criticism — of any kind — as censorship and attach it to the recent “cancel culture” catchphrase so they can take jabs at leftists.

But “cancel culture” isn’t about rich celebrities and powerful politicians. True “cancel culture” is about the marginalized voices who end up shut out of jobs, opportunities, and even online culture because of harassment. It’s not about J.K. Rowling; it’s about a trans person forced to quit Twitter because of harassment they received over the faintest criticism of Rowling and her transphobia. When the people who signed that letter worry more about the silencing of those voices and less about receiving criticism, I’ll care more about what they have to say vis-á-vis censorship and “cancel culture”.

Next, it's Glenn Fleishman with a long comment adding plenty of good additional thoughts:

Harper’s fired its editor over speech among other issues

I agree almost entirely with what you wrote, Mike, and I've tweeted far too excessively about it.

But two points worth adding.

First, many of the people who have signed this letter (a letter to whom, by the way?) have engaged in actual chilling speech, punching down people less powerful, including trying to get freelancers fired from gigs, staff writers removed, and professors censured or fired or contracts not renewed. I am hoping someone creates a definitive list, because it's rather long, and particularly among people who are centrist or right-of-center against liberal and progressive speakers, as well as in particular against anyone who speaks in favor of Palestinians or an independent Palestinian state.

Second, Harper’s fired James Marcus in 2018 for what he alleges (and, having known James years ago and heard stuff around the edges of this, I believe) is being fired when he objected to the assignment of a story effectively trying to cancel “cancel culture” to Katie Roiphe, which ultimately ran in the publication. It was assigned over his protests and then he was fired. There's a lot more detail about the story, the author (long a contrarian/problematic one of the David Brooks/Bari Weiss school), and the fallout.

One other point on amplification. Mike notes:

Then comes the list of examples -- none linked, none with details.

This is one of the key problems with the essay. Read quickly, it's rather bland, not well written, and has an unclear audience. Who should take action? It's a pretty anodyne poor expression of urging more free speech, but not really, as Mike analyzed. At least two signers have already said they regret signing or that they didn't sign what was published (Boylan this morning).

However, if you analyze the short list provided, each corresponds to specific well-known incidents, or sometimes covers multiple ones. Buruma and Bennet, for instance, are both editors who were fired—because of their job performance, even though Buruma made it out to be a political hit job. (He ran a cover story that was a non-fact-checked essay by Jian Ghomeshi, who faced several credible accusations of sexual assault over decades, some of which were not upheld in court.) But the owners of the publication, the New York Review of Books, reportedly fired him because of how he managed assigning and running the story over staff objections, and he admitted to Isaac Chotiner later that he really didn't know much about Ghomeshi at all, confirming the judgment. Bennet was fired because he didn't do his job: he reportedly told the NYT publisher he hadn't read (at least the final version) of the Tom Cotton Op-Ed, even as he publicly defended it as if he had.

The inclusion of transphobic writers who have faced public backlash, with the notable top of marquee billionaire JK Rowling, also muddies what precisely is the speech that they want no consequences for.

I'd argue if the letter included specific examples, a majority of signers wouldn't have signed it. Malcolm Gladwell very glibly tweeted today that he signed because he disagreed with the opinions of many other signatories. Great reasoning, dude.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Anomylous responding to the foreign student issue with some thoughts on necessary education:

A solution

Perhaps colleges and universities could offer a single free, attendance mandatory class on public health and safety, for all foreign and domestic students. It could cover topics like washing your hands, not touching your face, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of disease when you are sick and need to go out, or when its flue season doing the same all the time, etc. Maybe they could even name it Furtherance of Universal Intensive Corona Evasion.

In second place, it's That One Guy with a jab at the Harper's letter:

They just wouldn't stop barking...

It was the strangest thing, I was reading the article and every time I got to the quoted parts the dogs in the surrounding neighborhood started going nuts, like some loud noise that I couldn't hear was just blasting in their ears.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with our final comment about the Harper's letter (this week at least...) from Thad, who chimed in later with a new, relevant development:

Oh noes, more cancel culture: Tucker Carlson's top writer resigns after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks in online forum

Actually, I'll be honest, this one kind of baffles me. Getting fired from Tucker Carlson's show for being racist seems kind of like getting fired from NASCAR for getting a speeding ticket.

Finally, to change the topic entirely, we've got Bobvious with an extremely, delightfully nerdy joke about Intel's trademark-inspired move to ditch the numbered processors and call the 586 the Pentium:

You mean the Intel 585.9999047318529 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pentium_FDIV_bug

That's all for this week, folks!

17 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonmylous, 12 Jul 2020 @ 12:25pm

    ANON-MYLOUS Mike T_T

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2020 @ 12:52pm

    One of the reasons people go to college is to meet people, its a social experience, you meet people of various races and from different places. Half of what you learn is not taught in a classroom.
    Why would a foreign student pay 1000,s to attend class, s from a laptop 1000,s of miles away.
    Many subjects taught in American schools are blocked in China and Russia, eg lgbt rights, etc

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2020 @ 5:14pm

      Re:

      Colleges turning out twisted left sickos since the 80's

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2020 @ 6:38pm

        Re: Re:

        Said the guy without an education beyond high or perhaps middle school.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Scary Devil Monastery (profile), 13 Jul 2020 @ 12:32am

        Re: Re:

        "Colleges turning out twisted left sickos since the 80's"

        You had anything more coherent than "fuck getting book learnt!" to say or was it just the usual alt-right diatribe advocating we rid ourselves of the last 300 years worth of science and progress?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 12 Jul 2020 @ 12:53pm

    Solution?

    With other countries doing better then we are, dont you think thats abit, ridiculous? china, Japan, and a few others have been doing it Longer then the USA even considered it.

    But there is a larger consideration..
    WE HAVE NEVER KILLED A VIRUS. its not possible.
    We can DELAY the spread, slow it down.. We can isolate those that need to be, isolated. But as soon, as 1 person Coughs/sneezes/.../...
    We are going to have problems. Its Hay-fever, its a cold, its the Flu, its my cigarettes.

    You want to work or go to school, wear a mask, OR if you DO have something,,,,,WEAR A MASK.

    The best part of all of this? Is showing how CORPORATE Medical handles things.. And we wont get the whole truth, as Many have been fired for even mentioning the problems..Even in China.
    Our big problem is the Older folk with few in family. GO FIND YOUR GRAND PARENTS. HELP THEM..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2020 @ 7:49pm

      Re: Solution?

      I understand.

      It takes time to write the truly great screeds, so if you want published, you have to write them in advance and post them where they are at least a little on-topic.

      But sometimes, sometimes there's no appropriate post for days on end. And you can only keep so many of them around, because they go off if you leave them in the crisper too long.

      But surely there are other blogs every bit as worthy of your time and effort as we are.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        tradescantia trials, 12 Jul 2020 @ 8:14pm

        Re: Re: Solution?

        Breaking my 8-year streak of not commenting to say leave ECA alone!!! There was nothing inflammatory, extremist, offensive or incorrect in the post you replied to... unless you're a professional copy editor or English professor.

        ECA you da best keep being real

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Professor Ronny, 12 Jul 2020 @ 1:06pm

    A Solution

    Perhaps colleges and
    universities could offer
    a single free, attendance
    mandatory class on public
    health and safety, for all
    foreign and domestic
    students.

    When I was in the Ph.D. program, my university required that all students who had finished their coursework take one "dissertation research" course each semester until they graduated. It was not free, however. They just wanted more money until we graduated. So, there is history of a one-off course.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2020 @ 8:25pm

    Actually, I'll be honest, this one kind of baffles me. Getting fired from Tucker Carlson's show for being racist seems kind of like getting fired from NASCAR for getting a speeding ticket.

    So Tucker Carlson fires a closet racist from his show's staff, and somehow that makes him racist, too?

    If Don Lemon fired a closet racist he found on his show's staff, would that make him a racist, too?

    I'll keep a look out for the cognitive dissonance of those who say "no"...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2020 @ 9:16pm

      Re:

      Wow did you ever miss the point of that comment. Like look up in the night sky way way way above you're head.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 12 Jul 2020 @ 9:54pm

      Tucker Carlson fires a closet racist from his show's staff, and somehow that makes him racist, too?

      No, all the racism Tucker Carlson espouses on his show makes him racist.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2020 @ 11:54pm

        Re:

        No, all the racism Tucker Carlson espouses on his show makes him racist.

        And what would those be?

        Be specific in your direct quotes of him and include dates of those exact quotes.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    dedi (profile), 12 Jul 2020 @ 9:57pm

    dedi

    Dediblog.id adalah blog yang membahas mengenai pendidikan yaitu panduan, makalah, proposal, kumpulan surat,

    perkuliahan, blogging, programming, peluang bisnis.
    https://www.dediblog.id/
    https://www.dediblog.id/2020/06/16-contoh-surat-lamaran-kerja-bahas a.html
    https://www.dediblog.id/2020/05/surat-lamaran-kerja.html

    Wisata soloraya merupakan website yang menyediakan informasi lengkap seputar tempat wisata, penginapan, harga tiket

    wisata hingga makanan khas dekat tempat wisata.
    https://wisatasoloraya.com/
    https://wisatasoloraya.com/tempat-wisata-di-solo/
    https://wisata soloraya.com/bukit-sekipan/

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

In Case You Missed It: The Return Of Nerd Harder Gear, Plus New Face Masks!
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (17)

Saturday

12:00 In Case You Missed It: The Return Of Nerd Harder Gear, Plus New Face Masks! (1)

Friday

19:39 Reverse Warrant Used In Robbery Investigation Being Challenged As Unconstitutional (25)
14:34 Clearview Calls It Quits In Canada While Under Investigation By The Privacy Commissioner (2)
12:01 Twitch Faces Sudden Stream of DMCA Notices Over Background Music (17)
10:49 EFF, Orin Kerr Ask The Supreme Court To Prevent Turning The CFAA Into A Convenient Way To Punish Site Users, Security Researchers (8)
10:43 Daily Deal: The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle (0)
09:35 What That Harper's Letter About Cancel Culture Could Have Said (168)
06:35 Small ISPs Being Forced To Eat The Costs Of FCC's Huawei Ban (16)
03:37 L.A. Newspaper Sues Sheriff's Department Over Its Repeated Refusal To Comply With The Law (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.