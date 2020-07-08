Harper's Gives Prestigious Platform To Famous Writers So They Can Whine About Being Silenced
There's a slightly bizarre Letter on Justice and Open Debate that Harper's Magazine is publishing, signed by a long list of famous people (many of whom I respect, and plenty of whom I think are terribly entitled wannabe "controversial" intellectuals who are really just assholes). The framing of the letter is one I've heard quite a lot of late: concerns that there is some sort of "illiberal attack on free speech," in which certain individuals and their ideas are no longer even allowed. It's the more intellectual argument against so-called "cancel culture." And, yes, there are examples of people being shut down for expressing their ideas, but it is much less common than people would have you believe. In many cases, what people are complaining about is not that their speech is being shut down, but that they are facing consequences for their speech being ridiculous.
There are few things more misunderstood than the distinction between speech and consequences. Indeed, all too frequently people argue that consequences from speech are attempts to stamp out free speech, and just as common is the idea that actual attempts to silence free speech (e.g., SLAPP defamation lawsuits) are just "consequences" of speech. Neither is accurate. Attempts to stop free speech are attempts to use state power (such as the courts) to stop people from being able to express themselves. But people saying your ideas are bad and venerable institutions shouldn't amplify them is not an attack on free speech or open inquiry. It's a recognition that not all ideas are equal, and not all ideas deserve the kind of escalation and promotion that some speakers wish they had.
This goes back to two recent discussions we've had here on Techdirt. First, a discussion about the differences between moderation, discretion, and censorship along with a followup on editorial discretion, and the debate over the NY Times publishing Tom Cotton's op-ed about sending in the military in response to the possibility of violence at mostly-peaceful protests. There were a bunch of people who responded to criticism of the Times by claiming it was an attack on speech, which was utter nonsense. If the NY Times chooses not to publish something (as it does every damn day) that's not censorship and it's not shutting down debate of difficult ideas. It's just editorial discretion. The fact that the NY Times eventually forced out the editor who made the bad decision to publish Cotton's piece was not an attack on free speech but consequences for doing a bad job. That's consequences for speech, and not censorship.
Back to the open letter at hand. It seems to confuse these concepts greatly. I agree that we should be vigilant and concerned about attacks on free speech, but almost nothing described in the letter is an actual attack on free speech.
The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted.
First off, hogwash. There are more places and ways to speak your mind than ever before, and the free exchange of information and ideas is more available and accessible to all sorts of voices than ever before in history. The idea that it's "more constricted" has no basis in reality. There are so many different ways to get ideas out there today, and that has actually enabled tons of previously suppressed voices to speak out loudly and clearly -- even if sometimes it's to point out that the supposed wisdom of others is anything but. There is no real evidence of any "constriction." There is evidence that many people are utilizing their newfound voices and ability to express themselves to show that the emperor has no clothes when it comes to some of the ideas presented by the old guard.
While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censoriousness is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.
With so many famous and serious authors signing onto this letter, I have to call out the use of the word "censoriousness". This word is commonly misused and misunderstood. It does not mean, as many assume, prone to censorship. That word is "censorial." Censorious actually means hypercritical of others, not trying to force them into silence. Given the literary nature and stature of the signatories of this letter, I would assume that those who wrote this (1) know this and are actually using the word correctly, but know full well that (2) most readers will assume the other, mistaken, interpretation of the word.
As to the larger point of this sentence, it is still, itself, quite problematic. First off, "public shaming" and "ostracism" are literally examples of counterspeech and open debate. In other words, this sentence appears to be complaining about the very thing the authors claim to be supporting: counterspeech. Public shaming and ostracism are the consequences of speech that a group feels is ridiculous, problematic, dangerous or otherwise not worth spreading widely. That's the opposite of being censorial. It is the opposite of shutting down speech. It is literally people speaking up to explain why those who hold odious views should be shamed for those views. It is a form of counterspeech and consequences from that counterspeech. On top of that it is an attempt to encourage bodies that host, promote, and elevate speech to think carefully about which speech deserves it.
That is quite different than actually censoring such speech and suggesting that no one should ever be allowed to say what they want anywhere. It is saying if you have dumb ideas, people may think you're dumb, and may ask why others are elevating those dumb ideas. The protests are not to say you can't speak, but rather to ask "why is this speech being held up as insightful or praiseworthy?"
It is only on the very final point of this sentence that I agree with the authors. It is, indeed, a problem when we try to dissolve complex policy issues "in a blinding moral certainty," and yet... that also seems to be exactly what the authors of this very letter are doing. They are saying that it is morally unconscionable that some of them and their friends have been censured (not censored) for their non-serious ideas. And that is fundamentally a refusal to recognize the complexity of how speech, counterspeech, and consequences work with a "moral certainty" that their own august voices being shunned and shamed must be bad.
We uphold the value of robust and even caustic counter-speech from all quarters.
Unless it includes public shaming or consequences for your in-group speech, apparently. Indeed, this is the most frustrating thing about this letter. It seeks to do to others exactly what it, itself is complaining about.
But it is now all too common to hear calls for swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought.
Yes, via counterspeech. And, again, the complaint is not that one is allowed to speak wacky ideas, but rather that those ideas are being hosted, elevated, or held up as special when they are in fact trash.
More troubling still, institutional leaders, in a spirit of panicked damage control, are delivering hasty and disproportionate punishments instead of considered reforms.
This is a complaint about consequences of speech, not speech. It is a complaint about how people react to the counterspeech the authors falsely claim to be so supportive of.
Then comes the list of examples -- none linked, none with details.
Editors are fired for running controversial pieces; books are withdrawn for alleged inauthenticity; journalists are barred from writing on certain topics; professors are investigated for quoting works of literature in class; a researcher is fired for circulating a peer-reviewed academic study; and the heads of organizations are ousted for what are sometimes just clumsy mistakes.
With the possible exception of public schools (which have more restrictions as government entities), all of these appear to be about the actions of private organizations making decisions based on counterspeech, and presenting speakers with the consequences of speech that many have deemed (often for very good reasons, though not always) unworthy of praise, promotion or elevation.
Read that sentence again carefully. What the signatories here seem to be requesting is not more free speech. Nor is it more counterspeech (indeed, it's an attack on counterspeech). They appear to be asking for freedom from consequences for their own speech. Please don't publicly shame us or make our bosses rethink our employment for our speech, no matter how bad it is. That is not a pro-free speech stance. It is a anti-consequences stance, and it's truly disappointing to see many of the signatories endorse this.
Whatever the arguments around each particular incident, the result has been to steadily narrow the boundaries of what can be said without the threat of reprisal.
The first clause of this sentence is doing a lot of heavy lifting. The arguments matter. The arguments are the counterspeech. The arguments are the speech that the signatories of this letter seem so uncomfortable with. The arguments have been persuasive. That's why these signatories are so upset. The counterspeech has been effective. It has resulted in consequences as institutions have recognized that maybe they shouldn't be employing people with bad ideas, or promoting and elevating those ideas.
And, again, it is fundamentally ridiculous and ahistorical to argue that the boundaries of what can be said have narrowed. Honestly, you do not have to go back very far to find examples of topics of conversation that were fundamentally taboo and are now widespread and common. And many of those new ideas have resulted in massive, important social change: civil rights and civil liberties now exist in more meaningful forms than they ever did before because of people speaking out. The ability of LGBTQ+ people to marry whom they love coming just decades after it was literally illegal to do so is a result of more people being able to speak out. The ability of the Black Lives Matter movement to rally so many people in support of their cause and pull the curtains back on centuries of institutional, systemic racism is a result of more people being able to speak out.
The idea that there's been some narrowing of ideas is nonsense. These people are getting criticized for their bad ideas and their response is to play victim and pretend that the space in which they can speak has narrowed. They're full of shit.
We are already paying the price in greater risk aversion among writers, artists, and journalists who fear for their livelihoods if they depart from the consensus, or even lack sufficient zeal in agreement.
Oh, come on. Spare me the sob story. Go down the list of signatories. Many are incredibly famous, are regularly published in the top publications, and often appear on TV. They have no fear for their livelihoods. And trust me, whatever "contrarian" ideas they claim they're not able to share are, in fact, still being shared widely. There are all sorts of ways in which they get to express their viewpoints, and they do. Getting criticized for those ideas is counterspeech -- the the thing they claim to be supporting. They're just playing the victim.
This stifling atmosphere will ultimately harm the most vital causes of our time. The restriction of debate, whether by a repressive government or an intolerant society, invariably hurts those who lack power and makes everyone less capable of democratic participation.
If the problem was a repressive government actually engaged in censorship, I would agree wholeheartedly. Yet, note that in their list of examples they do not provide a single one that involves a repressive government. Rather they only present examples of private entities making decisions (consequences) based on counterspeech. Counterspeech which these cowards pretend they support.
The way to defeat bad ideas is by exposure, argument, and persuasion, not by trying to silence or wish them away.
We agree. And yet, the only ones trying to silence anyone here are those in this letter, saying that public shaming is somehow beyond the pale. It's almost as if they don't really want "argument and persuasion" while pretending that's exactly what they do want. If they believe that the public shaming (counterspeech) is bad, then they should go right ahead and use argument and persuasion to show why it's actually bad, without claiming it's an unfair attack on their speech. Inasmuch as this letter attempts to do so, it fails. They should recognize that if their arguments suck -- as they often do -- people nowadays are less afraid to call that out.
We refuse any false choice between justice and freedom, which cannot exist without each other.
A meaningless, empty sentence.
As writers we need a culture that leaves us room for experimentation, risk taking, and even mistakes.
Indeed. On this I agree. But if you look around, there are so many wonderful experiments and plenty of risk taking going on. More than ever before. That's not the problem. The problem is this privileged bunch of elites are upset that people are now actually willing to call out their bad ideas as bad.
We need to preserve the possibility of good-faith disagreement without dire professional consequences.
And that gives away the ballgame: "we want to present bad ideas without losing our readers or our jobs." That's just not how it works. These people have spent their lives protected in ivory towers, and are now facing real free speech from people who are outside of their privileged bubble, and are freaking the fuck out about it.
If we won’t defend the very thing on which our work depends, we shouldn’t expect the public or the state to defend it for us.
Sure, but stop pretending consequences and counterspeech are anti-speech. You're not actually the brave truth tellers you want to be. You're coming off as privileged elitists who are being challenged on ideas for the first time. The signatories are so quick to clutch pearls about people actually calling out bad ideas as bad, and saying that maybe institutions who have editorial discretion should be a bit more discretionary, that they seem to think facing consequences for speech is somehow anti-free speech. It's not.
Harper’s fired its editor over speech among other issues
I agree almost entirely with what you wrote, Mike, and I've tweeted far too excessively about it.
But two points worth adding.
First, many of the people who have signed this letter (a letter to whom, by the way?) have engaged in actual chilling speech, punching down people less powerful, including trying to get freelancers fired from gigs, staff writers removed, and professors censured or fired or contracts not renewed. I am hoping someone creates a definitive list, because it's rather long, and particularly among people who are centrist or right-of-center against liberal and progressive speakers, as well as in particular against anyone who speaks in favor of Palestinians or an independent Palestinian state.
Second, Harper’s fired James Marcus in 2018 for what he alleges (and, having known James years ago and heard stuff around the edges of this, I believe) is being fired when he objected to the assignment of a story effectively trying to cancel “cancel culture” to Katie Roiphe, which ultimately ran in the publication. It was assigned over his protests and then he was fired. There's a lot more detail about the story, the author (long a contrarian/problematic one of the David Brooks/Bari Weiss school), and the fallout.
One other point on amplification. Mike notes:
This is one of the key problems with the essay. Read quickly, it's rather bland, not well written, and has an unclear audience. Who should take action? It's a pretty anodyne poor expression of urging more free speech, but not really, as Mike analyzed. At least two signers have already said they regret signing or that they didn't sign what was published (Boylan this morning).
However, if you analyze the short list provided, each corresponds to specific well-known incidents, or sometimes covers multiple ones. Buruma and Bennet, for instance, are both editors who were fired—because of their job performance, even though Buruma made it out to be a political hit job. (He ran a cover story that was a non-fact-checked essay by Jian Ghomeshi, who faced several credible accusations of sexual assault over decades, some of which were not upheld in court.) But the owners of the publication, the New York Review of Books, reportedly fired him because of how he managed assigning and running the story over staff objections, and he admitted to Isaac Chotiner later that he really didn't know much about Ghomeshi at all, confirming the judgment. Bennet was fired because he didn't do his job: he reportedly told the NYT publisher he hadn't read (at least the final version) of the Tom Cotton Op-Ed, even as he publicly defended it as if he had.
The inclusion of transphobic writers who have faced public backlash, with the notable top of marquee billionaire JK Rowling, also muddies what precisely is the speech that they want no consequences for.
I'd argue if the letter included specific examples, a majority of signers wouldn't have signed it. Malcolm Gladwell very glibly tweeted today that he signed because he disagreed with the opinions of many other signatories. Great reasoning, dude.
Read the letter…
Most of those people are people of whom I hold in low esteem, but a few of them I hold in high esteem (like Noam Chomsky and Zaid Jilani), and I am disappointed that they would sign a confused (at best) letter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Read the letter…
I mostly have respected Chomsky, but that was tainted a bit with his support for Shiva Ayyadurai and his claim to have invented email. Now I question Chomsky's support of anything.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Read the letter…
Chomsky always needs at least one thing to be weirdly wrong and vocal about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Shut up and listen to me
This is the same kind of attitude as those who believe the free market should be left alone to meet the demands of the public, but then turn around and complain that organized boycotts are too manipulative.
Also, is this the same Harper's that seems to think that unpaid internships are great? This is an incredible barrier for people to get experience who have not had the opportunity to be given food and rent from rich parents.
Unpaid Internships at Harper's
It is not surprising to see them lifting the voices privileged blowhards who cannot believe the temerity of the common folk who might question their brilliance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Another avenue
If these clowns had only decided to make their position:
"We believe that the negative consequences of speech others don't like should be conversational speech in return, rather than more dire consequences to employment, etc."
Then maybe I could have gotten on board. After all, the counterspeech Mike points out isn't "wrong", but it could be argued to be suboptimal. A call for conversation wouldn't have been received as harshly as a call for a lack of any consequences...because that call is stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I wish to return to the days where I had a platform from which I could issue proclamations to the plebs and receive zero pushback for being a bigot because I'm completely insulated from the wider world and the consequences of the racism, misogyny and homophobia I espouse. In the good old days, the only people I met who'd discuss my work are friends, colleagues and carefully selected critics who believe I fart pure rainbows into my haemorrhoid pillow as I type my latest diatribe on why the Bell Curve might have been right after all.'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Blech
Let's posit a scenario:
Famous author G.C. Paddleling, known for publishing the wildly successful "Fuzzy Paner" series, publishes a tweet along the lines of:
Are we supposed to just nod and say "Interesting?". It's an outrageous statement and the societal consequences of making such a statement are how individuals and private entities choose to respond to those statements. Those responses are themselves open to debate, but this argument is pretty weak.
I do think some of the debates can get a little... intense, but a lot of the stuff triggering this seems pretty objectionable to me, and worthy of some intensity in the response. Threats and violence aren't ok in these debates, so that certainly needs to be a line, but that's not what this letter is complaining about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When the debates center on the basic humanity/the civil rights of historically marginalized peoples, they should be intense — because their humanity/civil rights shouldn’t be up for debate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Agreed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Blech
Neither are other real world consequences (like losing ones job) for mere speech that is not in the name of ones employer. If this one gets by no one will be 'allowed' to have private opinions, or at least not be able to express them whether one is on the clock or not. If one is speaking for their employer and is insulting to whomever then one deserves the consequence. But if one is at home and speaking on social media (for example) there should be no work related consequence. If it is known where that person works, and the haters go after that employer because of what some employee did on their own time, the employer should tell them where to get off, in no uncertain terms.
Now that might have some real world consequences for that employer, boycotts or whatever, but if employers don't stand up to the vocal minority in a big way, they will all become controlled by that vocal minority. That will not turn out well for any, and in the long run all employers.
As to the speaker who says something someone else does not like, there is the more speech argument. More speech is fine, but bringing harm to ones livelihood (which has a tendency to impact more than just the speaker) should be a no brainer NOT OK.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can’t think of a good reason why the law should force a business to keep employing a person whose speech will ultimately hurt that business. Can you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I can think of one. Organizing a union.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I didn't say anything about law, I am talking about sensibility. If I don't express some unpopular opinion (and here I am not talking about racist, or misogynistic, or homophobic but possibly a political opinion that is not the same as someone else's, or quoting some historical literature that was less than 'woke' at the time it was written but quoting it accurately) at work, but do so in my own time, what business is it of my employer?
That some yahoo's associate me and my employer and claim that my employer endorses my private opinion is another thing entirely. They probably don't, which means those claims are false, but then they still need defend themselves? That is crazy. That I have to be concerned about what my employer might think of opinions that I express entirely on my own time and away from work. That is also crazy.
Come after me, with more speech, like is happening here, fine. But going after my employer (too late, I'm retired) is crazy.
This will lead to employers (which may or may not be businesses) bending to the will of, well let's call them the vocal minority (as apposed to the many pejorative names) rather than the marketplace (however that marketplace is defined for non-businesses) which is how things should work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If you're working an assembly line, sure.
However, the people above are "writers, artists, and journalists." Their employers are the same people who publish their work.
The concept that the ideas of a person don't reflect on the company that publishes that person's ideas doesn't scan to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Those publisher have the option to not publish any work that has ideas they disagree with, as the creators have the option to go to another publisher. Where does the teacher fired for quoting literature accurately go to? Are we now going to burn books along with tearing down statues?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Are you saying that getting published professionally is easier than getting employment as a teacher?
That's what I'm getting from you, if you believe that a creator can find a new publisher more easily than a teacher can find a new school to work for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The publisher has the opportunity to read what the writer wrote and then decide whether to publish it or not. The teacher would have to rely on references, and the new employer might actually contact the previous employer to find out what the issues were. The new school might not want the same treatment the previous school got preventing the re-employment.
So yeah, they are different. Besides, these days self publishing is an option, though one then has to provide their own editing and marketing. The teacher doesn't have that opportunity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Uh... huh. Do you know how many unsolicited manuscripts a publisher gets? I don't, either, but it's a lot, of which a tiny fraction are even looked at. There's an old paradox that it's impossible to get published without an agent, and impossible to get an agent without having first been published.
...How is that different for the publisher? Is there something preventing the new publisher from contacting the old publisher? Is there some reason why "the same treatment" would follow a person to a new school but not a new publisher?
Also, if it does boil down to them getting fired for "quoting literature accurately," and no school is willing to stand up for the teacher in that circumstance, there's a problem with the culture of the schools (much like not wanting to re-hire Colin Kaepernick is a problem with the culture of NFL teams).
Exactly the same opportunity? No. However, a teacher could go into tutoring, or making educational YouTube videos, or traveling around to give lectures, which are similar forms of self-employed teaching.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Blech
I disagree with this. Having private opinions vs. expressing them are two different things. Free speech is speech free from government censure, not free from consequences.
Employers making decisions based on expressed opinion is completely reasonable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Blech
Right, my question here is: what is the relief "blech" poster wants? If you want to have freedom to speak without freedom of career-related consequences, that is not a thing in the U.S., and it nearly always affects liberal and progressive people who are fired by conservative or right-wing employers or publications, or adjunct professors let go or not renewed by universities, which are typically very conservative (not politically, but organizationally) in nature.
So if the statement is: you shouldn't lose your job if you say something that is antithetical to you continuing it in the eyes of your employer (or, your book shouldn't be canceled because your publisher disliked something you said in private or public), what is the policy proposal?
New law that prevents any firing for anything outside of work that meets a first amendment test, thus extending the first amendment's freedom of speech protections to override commercial judgments? Sort of like a tenured professor at a state college cannot typically be fired for even extreme, but legal/constitutionally defensible speech?
Or is it just more speech: telling employers to NOT fire someone or re-hire them? In which case, isn't more speech the answer here?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Have…have you seen the people have lost their jobs due to racist speech/actions that were also Trump supporters? It ain’t a not-zero number, my man. Making such a broad generalization undercuts your argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm...thinking you included more "nots" than you meant to?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My double-negative is proof positive of what I wanted to say!
…did the Clue reference work, or no?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I doubt many posters here have seen Clue, but I got it. Jesus, I miss Tim Curry
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Imagine if these people signed a letter against the unmasked form of censorship which still is in effect in the world today- copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
None of the people who signed that letter have any real expectation of being “cancelled”, in the sense that they will be “silenced”. They have too much wealth and sociopolitical sway to face such a consequence. The people who signed that letter interpret criticism — of any kind — as censorship and attach it to the recent “cancel culture” catchphrase so they can take jabs at leftists.
But “cancel culture” isn’t about rich celebrities and powerful politicians. True “cancel culture” is about the marginalized voices who end up shut out of jobs, opportunities, and even online culture because of harassment. It’s not about J.K. Rowling; it’s about a trans person forced to quit Twitter because of harassment they received over the faintest criticism of Rowling and her transphobia. When the people who signed that letter worry more about the silencing of those voices and less about receiving criticism, I’ll care more about what they have to say vis-á-vis censorship and “cancel culture”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is just another angle on the same complaint traditional news media has been making against social media and "the internet."
The Old Guard doesn't really want free speech, they want to remain the gatekeepers of Truth™ like they were a scant 30 years ago, and how dare anybody question that. True freedom of expression has leveled the playing field to the point where they are no longer elevated above us lowly laypeople to the same degree, and losing that power is not comfortable for any institution.
Technology has enabled news, publishing, and expressive arts in general to be much closer to the meritocracy they have always claimed it to be. They are losing the mindshare because they have not evolved, and now they are lashing out at the tech and culture that has made that possible.
It's true that a completely level field (to stretch the analogy probably too far) makes hearing people on the other side more difficult than if there were pedestals from which leaders can monologue, and that leads to small bubbles in which people can congregate and amplify one another's bad speech. On balance, though, I'd rather live in a world without preordained speakers and listeners, but in one where everybody is both.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fame is a bitch.
When you benefit disproportionately from public persona and hyper-amplified influence, so too the consequences of losing said power and influence will seem disproportionate. If you've created an empire dependent on people admiring you, don't say shit that pisses everyone off.
Pretty much seems like the loudest voices are upset that the rest of us learned to scream back in unison.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can we shout this louder for the people in the back?
Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from the consequences of that speech.
Feel free to say anything you want, you have that 1st amendment right. If you think you can say anything and I will still support your business, buy your books or be involved with anything you do then you are going to be in for a large surprise.
Say what ever you want. Shout it from the roof tops! But, don't ever think that your speech is consequence free.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Where It's Headed
Fascism is commonly held to be a right wing extreme position, or perhaps something born out of rascism. It is not.
Fascism is the concept that noone is allowed to disagree with the fascist. If someone does disagree with the fascist, then the fascist demands PUNISHMENT. This is the core concept of the idea that makes it terrifying. Fascism looks not to convince others; it seeks to destroy those with an opposing message.
If the disagreer is a kid in school, then the fascist wants the kid kicked out of school and publicly humiliated.
If the disagreer is an ordinary working adult, then the fascist wants the that person fired from their job, and ruined financially.
If the person is rich and cannot be fired, perhaps because the person is the owner of a business, then the fascist wants the business boycotted, and the person ruined financially and thrown in jail.
Fascism, if left unchecked, will devolve into mob rule, guaranteed. This type of behavior used to be rare in the United States, but it is becoming more and more common. It ought never happen at all. The Mccarthyism that we denounced back decades ago is now returning, only on a larger scale. The book 1984 is becoming a reality, with people becoming un-personed. Political disagreement ought NEVER result in punishment. To support cancel culture is to support the destruction of the basic foundation of our society: that we may disagree, but we will tolerate one-another, regardless. The signatories of the publication can see the path on which the outrage mob is headed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Where It's Headed
This is a uselessly vague and abstract definition of fascism that allows you to apply the label to virtually anything you want.
Any attempt to describe fascism in a way that is completely divorced from any consideration of structures of power and coercion is, frankly, nonsense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Where It's Headed
Maybe "fascism" wasn't the right word for Koby to use when describing his viewpoint. I question whether that word rightly applies.
I do, however, believe his larger point is extremely relevant and valid in today's climate. A response that seeks to shut someone down in order to punish them for their political beliefs or to prevent those beliefs from spreading is not a healthy response in a liberal society. It is the response of a righteous ideologue who indignantly refuses to engage with issues in an open and honest manner.
This "toe the line or suffer the consequences" environment may not be censorship per se, but it has the effect of stifling political conversation by bullying well-meaning and thoughtful people into silence simply because they disagree. And it seems to me that this kind of environment is becoming ever more prevalent.
Shutting down the conversation will not bring consensus. It will bring only intolerance, resentment, and ugliness. EVERYONE needs to be open to hearing what others think about the important issues of our time and be willing to engage in fair and honest consideration of those differing viewpoints. Once you have decided that your position is exempt from challenge, that it justifies harming the dignity of others, that opposition is an affront; however you may have come to that conclusion, you have become an evil to our society and a danger to us all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We can disagree on the best way to stimulate an economy or whether the government should go forward with certain infrastructure projects. We can’t disagree on whether marginalized people deserve to have their humanity respected. Racism, homophobia, transphobia, and other such prejudices have no proper place in a pluralistic society. Anyone who expresses such ideas should face all the social consequences for doing so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I 100% agree with you in principle.
However, I have problems with much of what is happening in this arena today. There seems to be a crisis of definition definition over the meaning of words like "racism" and "transphobia". What exactly constitutes these things? To be sure, there are certain overt behaviors that the majority of us would agree are not acceptable. But these concepts are not exactly clearcut. This leads to confusion, disagreement, and too frequently, unfortunate retributive actions.
For example:
Is it transphobia to state that "trans women" is not a simple subset of the category "women?" Biology would seem to support this viewpoint, but outrage over such sentiment is nonetheless common.
Is it racist to reject the notion of "white privilege?" Or to call into question the legitimacy of an organization like "Black Lives Matter?" Or to simply put your head down and pray the mob looks the other way? Personally I do not believe that these things are in themselves racist, but I observe a taboo around even discussing these issues openly, with nuanced viewpoints often facing pushback far beyond what is reasonable.
I believe that the vast majority of Americans agree on the big picture here: as a society we do not find racism, sexism, and other bigoted attitudes to be acceptable. But we all need to calm down and listen to each other rather than clinging to righteous outrage over where we believe the lines should be drawn.
From where I am standing, the social justice morality mob look to be the most bigoted people in the room, refusing to engage with any form of opposition in good faith. This is where the front lines of intolerance and resentment are growing fast, on both sides. And it isn't good for any of us. We need to regain the ability to have respectful discourse on these issues.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’ll be glad to listen — so long as other people don’t call into question whether trans people have the right to exist as trans people or whether black lives should matter in a country that has long demonstrated that it doesn’t care about black lives. I do not, and will not, tolerate disagreement focused on respect for someone’s basic humanity and right to exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The problem with that kind of discussion, as far as I can tell, isn't that part of it. Gender and sex are complicated topics, and hard to reproduce down to simple discussions. If someone came out and said, "I don't think it's that simple," and then otherwise acted as if it were that simple, they probably wouldn't face that much hate. I'm not going to say no hate, because every subject has its rage addicts, but I would wager quite a bit that most trans people don't care what's going on in your head: they care about how they're treated.
And that's where the transphobia comes in. It's where the statement becomes: "'Trans women' is not a simple subset of the category 'women,' and therefore..." followed by some statement about how it gives you some right to treat a person differently based on a part of their body that is almost certainly not visible to you. Or "...and therefore..." followed by a demand that they explain, or debate, or listen to a rant, or...
If you treat trans women as if you have no way of knowing what's between their legs (and you probably don't, as most places have nudity laws), then there probably won't be a problem. And if you're willing to do that, I don't know why you'd even bother posting your opinion about simple subsets in the first place.
In theory? Yes, I think a case can be made that that's not racist in itself. In practice, though, I think it would require such willful ignorance of both historical exploitation and current events that there's probably at least something subconscious going on there.
Again, practically speaking, I think it would take a lot of willful ignorance to suggest that the complaints BLM has about police violence aren't legitimate, if you've been paying attention to the police violence against peaceful protesters at any point in the past six weeks.
Seriously, all the cops had to do was charge the cop who killed George Floyd (which they eventually did), and then not shoot journalists' eyes out (e.g.), and this protest would have gone away with minimal fuss in a few days, like every other protest making the same point had. Instead, it's dragged on six weeks and counting, because the police keep letting themselves demonstrating the protesters' point for them.
To be fair, as you said, there's a lot of that going around on both sides; you'll probably have to demonstrate good faith in less controversial discussions before they take you for anything but exactly the kind of bad-faith opposite partisan that you see them as. Generally, people who drop into a discussion and immediately start taking up a controversial position aren't there because they want to have a discussion in good faith.
So, if you don't want them dismiss you as exactly the kind of bad-faith troll that they have to deal with, it's probably a good idea to distinguish yourself by letting them get them to know you and like you before you start bringing up controversial topics. Otherwise, it'd be like someone coming to Techdirt and attacking the idea that any speech should be free; they'd rightly diagnose you with a case of being a troll, and flag you into oblivion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
People criticizing J.K. Rowling for her transphobic beliefs is not fascism (as much as she’d probably like to claim otherwise). People boycotting her books/her publisher is not fascism (if anything, it’s that “free market” all the capitalists always talk about). Fascism is when a government tries to disappear people for dissent, jail people for peaceful protests, and turn law-abiding citizens into law-breaking criminals based on who they are. If you really think someone calling J.K. Rowling a TERF is the same thing as a government punishing queer people for being queer in public (hi, Russia!), you misunderstand the entire fucking concept of fascism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is not a boycott. Disagreers are demanding that no additional books be published. They are demanding that existing books become unavailable, and that editors quit working for her on future ones. It is a modern day book burning. Mere boycott would be insufficient. Disagreers demand unavailability.
Very similar to the capitalist vs. crony capitalist argument. Crony capitalism isn't a free market at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Do you have a source for this? I see that some people working for her publisher have stated they are uncomfortable working on her novels, but I don't see any reports of them saying that was due to outside pressure rather than their own personal choice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
People have every right to say that future association between Rowling and her publisher (e.g., putting out new books) will result in boycotts and other such demonstrations. If the publisher wants to move forward anyway, they can. They have no obligation to meet those “demands”.
I’ve seen no such “demands”, and as I pointed out above, anyone can frame such “demands” as an “association” issue (and have those demands ignored anyway).
Third verse, pretty much same as the first.
Three things.
I take seriously any comparisons or references to book burnings. You might want to do the same.
Even if this demand for unavailability were real and serious, no publisher would give in to it without a really goddamn good reason because…well, money. Rowling being a TERF is not enough of a reason for publishers to stop putting out copies of her best-selling books.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Missed Opportunity
I think this is a significant missed opportunity. With 153 signatories, Harpers could have led the start of the uncancelled conversation. How do people that have had dire career consequences become uncancelled. It's a conversation that we will need to have as there's a lot of people that have had Bad Ideas that should lose their jobs. However, should they before forever relegated to a jobless future? No, I think even the person with some of the worst ideas might be salvageable in some regard in the future.
Of course, this would have been greeted with its own ridicule because some of the people on the list have recently been cancelled. It may have been viewed as being self serving and it would be to some extent. I think that's OK, because we could equally say "Yes, that person was cancelled should be cancelled and if they did some of those things, maybe I'd consider listening to them again."
Obviously, some people may never allow a given person back into their writers of trust. That's fine. J.K. Rowling probably will never be trusted by the Trans community again - rightly so. However, there could be some action that she takes that may make that would make her palatable to other readers.
We will need to have this conversation at some point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They go back to doing what they were doing before they were cancelled. Look at Louis CK: His career spiraled into Hell after all the allegations against him dropped, but he still gets bookings at stand-up shows because of who he is.
Powerful people don’t get truly “cancelled” because they have a buffer between themselves and ultimate ruin. If you want to talk about “uncancelling” people who’ve been cancelled, how about we talk about uncancelling all the people who could’ve contributed their work to the world if not for the powerful people who kept them down and harassed/assaulted them out of their respective fields—especially if the people we’re talking about are part of historically marginalized groups (e.g., queer people). You wanna talk about that? I’m down for it. But if you want to talk about uncancelling J.K. Rowling, please find somewhere else to do it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Refusing to shout cedes the argument to those who will
In any discussion, you have to acknowledge the difference between a theoretical solution and a practical solution. There are some ideas that work perfectly well in theory, but fall apart upon exposure to the real world; there are other ideas that can't possibly work by any known theory, but somehow, they do work. And, for most things, you have to make a compromise between the theoretical ideal and the practical necessities that prevent that ideal from being a reality.
There may be an ideal world, somewhere in our future, where we can all sit down and discuss things as rational adults. In such a world, getting outraged about ideas won't be necessary, and, in a "free market of ideas," the good, just, logical ideas will always win.
We do not live in such a world.
In the world we live in, a person can be reasoned with, given time, effort, and separation from the mob, but people are, well, dumb, panicky, dangerous animals. They respond better to emotional arguments and tribalism than they do to proper analysis; they don't have the critical thinking skills to tear down an argument and find out whether it is justified by the facts and reasoning supporting it, and they certainly don't have the capacity to do it in the heat of the moment. And, more than that, the shame of being wrong hurts, and people will reflexively recoil from anything that will make them feel that pain.
And, in a world where people respond better to emotional arguments calibrated to hit them right in the tribalism than they do to rational arguments that would force them to open their mind, outrage isn't just a weapon, it's the weapon. In a world where a few hundred people make decisions affecting the lives of millions, a single voice just won't get heard, and outrage is just about the only amplifier available that will convince enough people to make enough noise to have a message heard.
And that's a shame. Because a world where logic and facts won arguments would be a better world. And, in such a world, the letter above would be absolutely right. In a world where the best arguments always won, people should be encouraged to make their arguments in a civil manner, because there's no reason not to. A person wouldn't need to be thrown out of a job for spreading harmful ideas, because the harmful ideas could effectively be countered by better ones, without shame and tribalism prevailing over logic.
That's not the world we live in, though. That's not our culture; it may not even be within our species' capabilities to create such a culture. What we have, instead, is a world where outrage is the best and most effective weapon against power. And here, we have a bunch of people with power asking those without power to surrender that weapon.
And, I'm sure that each of those people has a target group that they'd like to do the surrendering: Chomsky would love for people to stay outraged about war, and Rowling would love for people to stay outraged about transgenderism. I don't know most of the names above, but I'm sure that each of the authors above have harnessed outrage towards one cause or another; they just want outrage directed towards them and their own tribe to stop. But any group unilaterally surrendering the power of outrage would leave their opponents in charge, and, as power structures stand now, a mass "outrage disarmament" would cede the battle to the status quo. A status quo which, not coincidentally, is well represented in the signatories to this letter.
So, what can we do? The theoretical ideal is either impossible, or tantamount to complete surrender to the status quo. The current situation is one where people can face threats to their lives or livelihoods for misinterpretations. The best solution I have to offer is this: education. Teach people, especially children, critical thinking skills. Allow people to retreat from being wrong without shaming them for it, and then show them how to turn their critical thinking skills on their own beliefs. Allow that "free marketplace of ideas" to become a truth, rather than an ideal thouroughly unrepresentative of reality, so that ideas gain acceptance based on how true they are, rather than how they resonate with one tribe or another.
And, for the love of all that's good in the world, shove some humility up the asses of people like this, who think that because their name is famous, their opinion has a better chance of being right, or is more worthy of being heard, than yours or mine. If they didn't have all the power, we wouldn't need all the outrage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I expected more of you MIke.
Sadly I can see where people are coming from when they speak of a cancel culture. You wax on about the semantics of the word censorship and speech vs. consequences, but refuse to believe that these consequences can be disproportionate and lead to less speech being generated. Which is what most people think about when they talk about being censored.
Unfortunately I believe these new platforms (twitter, facebook, etc.) have allowed people to indulge in their worse mob mentalities. I fear we have already succumbed to group think at both ends of the political spectrum. If one were to state the simple fact that we humans are a (insert some incontrovertible fact here) I can imagine the masses getting their digital pitchforks and torches out. If people responded to your speech with more speech, I don't think most people would be so upset. I don't even think people would be upset if there were clear bright lines; sexual harassment, racism, religious intolerance, etc. and then the mobs descended. Unfortunately there isn't. If you express an opinion, no matter how banal that isn't in vogue, there is a very real possibility that your life will be threatened, that of your family, that people will call for you to be fired, or in the very least harass your place of employment to the extent where it's easier to simply fire you than put up with the mob, regardless of your offense or their justification. Since you seem to like links, remember your story on the accounting professor who was removed from her teaching role for using a Hitler Downfall parody meme ( https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200108/17310643703/professor-removed-teaching-sharing-downfall-p arody-video.shtml ).
So yes, while there should be consequences for your speech, I believe that they should be proportionate. At the moment the consequences bear little relation to the speech itself and everything on how closely it adheres to the current orthodoxy. The end result being people live in fear and self censor. This is how the cancel culture suppresses speech and diminishes the marketplace of ideas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I expected more of you MIke.
If you express an opinion, no matter how banal that isn't in vogue, there is a very real possibility that your life will be threatened, that of your family, that people will call for you to be fired, or in the very least harass your place of employment to the extent where it's easier to simply fire you than put up with the mob, regardless of your offense or their justification.
I keep hearing people claim this. But I can think of frighteningly few examples where that's actually a thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I expected more of you MIke.
I have the perception that these things have been happening more and more frequently.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/06/stop-firing-innocent/613615/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I expected more of you MIke.
You may have that perception, but three anecdotes aren't evidence of a trend. They're not even evidence that events occurred in the way people are describing them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I expected more of you MIke.
BLM protestors are a target for presumably right wing extremist who disagree with them. Over 50 incidents of vehicle attacks on protestors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I expected more of you MIke.
Perhaps that's because people keep going on about how it's happening but can't seem to provide many examples. Your wall of text has produced exactly one, and it's...from this site.
No, this is the marketplace of ideas in action. People considering whether they want to sell something, and then deciding "No, people aren't going to want to buy this, and if I try to sell it it's going to end badly for me," is exactly how marketplaces work.
I've noticed a lot of Internet Lawyers like to throw around the phrases "marketplace of ideas" and "more speech" but don't actually seem to understand what those phrases mean. "Get out of my house" is more speech. Boycotts are an integral part of markets.
If you examine the context of phrases like "the marketplace of ideas" and "more speech, not enforced silence", you'll find that they invariably say that the government should not be allowed to sanction people for disfavored speech, and that it should be up to private individuals to decide how to handle it.
Guess what: this is private individuals deciding how to handle it. Don't like it? Well, I don't always agree with what the market decides either.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The consequences are not always appropriate.
What do we do when someone says something we object to? I think we can draw a bright line between responding with our own speech and telling them why we think they are wrong, vs taking things to another level and going after the speaker personally - attempting to impose "consequences" upon their life, such as getting them fired from their job.
There is a legitimate conversation to be had about whether or not we think those kinds of consequences are appropriate, and when.
We can decide that we want a social norm that says that those kinds of consequences should be imposed in a broad set of circumstances. That, increasingly, appears to be where we are heading. And there is a cost to it. That social norm will have a corresponding chilling effect on the kinds of things that people feel comfortable expressing.
Alternatively, we can say that we want a social norm that says those kinds of consequences should rarely, if ever, be imposed. If we see people expressing views that we disagree with, we should engage with them in dialog. We should keep it in the realm of ideas. If, as an employer, I get a complaint about something my employee said online, I should ignore it, because what happens online ought to stay there. This social norm is going to afford for the greatest scope of online dialog. People will feel more comfortable expressing views that challenge popular sentiments.
What kind of environment do we want? One side believes that the harm caused by certain kinds of speech is being underestimated, whereas the other side feels that the benefit of being exposed to challenging perspectives is being underestimated.
The people who object strongly to this letter seem to be saying that there is no room for the later side of the debate. Thats wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The consequences are not always appropriate.
That's not a bug, it's a feature.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's only "cancel culture" when the behavior is exercised by someone other than the status quo and/or the privileged. Otherwise, it is simply unnoticed business as usual.
We are already paying the price in greater risk aversion among writers, artists, and journalists who fear for their livelihoods if they depart from the consensus, or even lack sufficient zeal in agreement.
I'm sorry, were you stopped near a border a few times for literally being a known writer or journalist, your papers and devices seized and searched, your freedom revoked for a few hours or days?
Oh. No? Then my speech to you is shut the fuck up until you get on the clue train and ride in the truth car. Of course, you are free to not shut the fuck up. It's still my advice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mockery? Tess, please.
There's some great "speech" on the subject here, done in the form of a parody.
THIS is the kind of counterspeech I want to defend, from @Tessplease
https://digg.com/2020/harpers-magazine-publicist
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So, firing somebody is now an act of speech?
If I shoot somebody for saying something, is that also just a "consequence"? I mean, what if I carefully wait until they finish talking. Then I haven't shut them down, right? They were free to say it, it's just that they suffered consequences. No free speech problem there.
Try again with something that holds up to 5 minutes of thought. For extra credit, try 5 minutes of thought that doesn't assume property rights are abosulute and holy and above all other things, and doesn't assume idiotic counterfactuals like the idea that a corporation or other organization should get the same consideration as a real human.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your blatant otherwording aside, I’ll give you an answer.
The First Amendment covers the right of association. Refusing to associate with a racist—which can include firing them—is an expression of opinion (e.g., “we don’t agree with what that douchenozzle said about black people”). No business should be forced to associate with people who will tarnish its reputation. That should also include employees.
No, it’s assault with a deadly weapon. Depending on whether they die and the circumstances surrounding the shooting, it could also be manslaughter or premeditated homicide.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, calling for someone to be fired is exercising freedom of speech.
Firing someone, unless there's a contract or law in place to prevent someone from being fired without cause, is exercising freedom of association.
Don't like it, support your local union and get contracts/laws in place to prevent people from being fired without cause.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So, firing somebody is now an act of speech?
Calling for someone to be fired is an act of speech. If a private organization chooses to fire someone based on those calls, that seems to be their right, no? Or are we now against the ability to fire people?
If I shoot somebody for saying something, is that also just a "consequence"?
Shooting someone is not the equivalent of firing someone. What a weird analogy.
Try again with something that holds up to 5 minutes of thought.
I hope that's the pep talk you're giving yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fantasy
"It's the more intellectual argument against so-called "cancel culture." And, yes, there are examples of people being shut down for expressing their ideas, but it is much less common than people would have you believe. In many cases, what people are complaining about is not that their speech is being shut down, but that they are facing consequences for their speech being ridiculous."
So-called 'cancel culture?' What fantasy world do you hide out at, Mike? People would have you believe? Why depend on people when you can see cancel culture all day and all night of other voices than the progressive and the CEO of YouTube brags about it? Again, what fantasy world do you hide out at, Mike?
The only consequences for ridiculous speech is: no consequences at all. In a free speech society you should know that, Mike. But you apparently live in some fantasy society where people (you maybe?) can judge speech by its degree of ridiculousness.
Tell me, Mike, will you come out of your fantasy world when "they" start judging articles like this one as ridiculous and start cancelling you? Will you wake up even then? No, Mike? Well, I had hopes that something would get to you, but my hopes were never very high.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fantasy
How is "no one is able to speak in response to your speech" free speech? Because that would be the only way for there to be "no consequences at all" to ridiculous speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fantasy
Why depend on people when you can see cancel culture all day and all night of other voices than the progressive and the CEO of YouTube brags about it? Again, what fantasy world do you hide out at, Mike?
The one called reality. There remains little evidence of so-called cancel culture. I know that the snowflakes pretending to be conservatives have created a new "victimized" narrative in support of a few dim wits expressing stupid, hateful ideas, but there is very little evidence of actual "cancel culture."
The only consequences for ridiculous speech is: no consequences at all.
Huh? You don't believe that free speech should include the consequences of that speech? How would that even work?
But you apparently live in some fantasy society where people (you maybe?) can judge speech by its degree of ridiculousness.
It's a fantasy world to determine whether or not I believe some speech is ridiculous or not?
You, in this very comment, have repeatedly accused me of having said ridiculous things. But... also saying that that's not allowed. Weird.
Tell me, Mike, will you come out of your fantasy world when "they" start judging articles like this one as ridiculous and start cancelling you?
I am ready to accept the consequences of my speech, yes. If it leads to "cancellation" well, that would certainly give me a lot to think about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They are, in effect, weaponizing the principles of “free speech” in an attempt to stifle criticism.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why would you use quotes around "free speech"? Sorry if I'm missing sarcasm but this has been a pet peeve of mine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They just wouldn't stop barking...
It was the strangest thing, I was reading the article and every time I got to the quoted parts the dogs in the surrounding neighborhood started going nuts, like some loud noise that I couldn't hear was just blasting in their ears.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Miranda-ish
You have the option to remain silent. Anything you say may be used against you by those who hear it. You have the ability to talk to someone before you say things. Maybe sometimes you should.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
