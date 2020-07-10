What That Harper's Letter About Cancel Culture Could Have Said
Earlier this week I wrote about the open letter that was published in Harper's, signed by around 150 very prominent writers/thinkers. My response to it was to heavily criticize both the premise and the specifics in the letter, and to argue that it sought to do the very thing it claimed to be against. That is, it presented itself as support for free speech and counterspeech, and against attempts to shut down speech -- and yet, almost all of the (deliberately vague) examples they pointed to were not examples of shutting down speech, but rather examples of facing consequences from speech and counterspeech itself. The open letter could -- and in many cases was -- read to basically say "we should be able to speak without professional consequences."
Some people liked my response, and some people hated it. The debate has raged on, and that's cool. That's what we should be supporting, right? More debate and speech.
Many people are referring to the letter as being about "cancel culture," even though the letter itself never uses the phrase. But everyone recognizes that the concept is what's at the core of the letter: the idea that someone will say something that "the mob" considers beyond the pale, and suddenly they're "cancelled." We'll get to how realistic that actually is shortly.
But part of the problem with the letter was that it was written in terms that could be used to both condemn overreaction by "mob" voices on Twitter and be used by certain people to say "stop criticizing my bad ideas so vociferously." It provides nothing of consequence to anyone trying to distinguish between the two, and thus when some assumed it was for the purposes of the latter, rather than the former, that should impeach the drafting of the letter itself, rather than its critics. Still, that makes the letter at best useless and at worst, capable of being used not in support of free speech, but as a tool to condemn counterspeech and consequences.
Some well meaning critics challenged my criticism of the post on a few grounds that are at least worth considering. First, was the argument that my post imputes motives to the signatories that were unfair. And I'll grant that criticism. Indeed, quite often lately, I've found that when people leap to assume the motives of others, that's often when debates and discussions go off the rails. I'm just as guilty of that as anyone else, and I should try to be better about that. But there's a flipside to that argument as well, which is that there are people out there who purposely engage in bad faith arguments, and go ballistic when you call them on that, insisting that you can't impute such bad faith into their argument based solely on the words that they spoke (though, often by ignoring nearly all of the contextual relevancy that makes their bad faith evident).
In other words, there certainly are mixed motives among the signatories, and I'd argue that some signed on in good faith in the belief that the world really is being pushed by illiberal forces that are shutting down realms of speech, but also those who just seem to be upset that people are calling out their bad ideas and they're suffering the consequences for it. I focused on the latter, when a more charitable read perhaps should have focused on -- or at least acknowledged -- the former.
And as someone who has spent decades fighting for the importance of free expression, at times at great cost to myself, I have quite a lot of sympathy for what a "good faith" reading of the letter appears to want to say. But I think the letter fails to make its case on multiple grounds, even removing the question of the motives of the signatories.
First, there's the question of how widespread "cancel culture" truly is. I would argue that it exists, but is vastly overstated -- and I'm saying this as someone who has had friends expelled from their jobs unfairly in my view following online mobs ganging up on them. I do believe that, as with any speech, it is possible to use it to galvanize actions I disagree with. But, as I said in my original writeup the details matter. Many of the claims of "cancel culture" remind me of the claims of "anti-conservative bias on social media." Lots of people insist it's true, but when you ask for examples, you get back a lot of platitudes about "look around!" and "it's obvious" and "you're blind if you can't see it!" but rarely many actual examples. And, in the few cases where examples are given, they frequently fall apart under scrutiny.
This is true of many -- though not all -- of the examples of "cancel culture." Last fall, Cody Johnston did an amusing video arguing that cancel culture isn't a thing. I'd argue it is exaggerated, and a few points it makes are also misleading, but on the whole he's got a point. Many of the examples of "cancel culture" are really just the powerful and the privileged receiving some modicum of pushback for horrific actions or statements, that maybe pushed them down a rung from the very top of the ladder, but still left them in pretty privileged positions compared to just about everyone else:
Are there more relevant examples? Perhaps. A lot of people pointed to Yascha Mounk's recent article in the Atlantic entitled Stop Firing the Innocent, and I mostly agree with that article. There are a few examples out there of people being unfairly fired in response to online mobs misinterpreting or overreacting to things. The story of David Shor in that article is certainly one that many people pointed out, and it does highlight what seems like an overreaction (Shor appears to have been fired for merely tweeting a link to a study about historical voting patterns in response to violent v. non-violent protests, and some, somewhat ridiculously, interpreted the conclusions of that study to somehow be a condemnation of some of the current protests). Another set of well known examples comes from John Ronson's book from half a decade ago, "So You've Been Publicly Shamed," which highlights a few cases of arguably unfair overreactions to minor offenses.
But, here's the thing: after lots of people (including Mounk) called out what happened to Shor (more speech), many people now agree that his firing was wrong. And so, the cycle continues. Speech, counterspeech, more counterspeech, etc. Sometimes, in the midst of all that speech, bad things happen -- such as the firing of Shor. But is that an example of cancel culture run amok, or one bad result out of millions? It is very much like our debates on content moderation. Mistakes are sometimes made. It is impossible to get it right every time. But a few "bad" examples here and there are not evidence of a widespread trend.
Also, I'm still hard pressed to see how the level here is any worse than it was a few decades ago. There may be different issues over which public shaming may occur, but it wasn't that long ago that people would be ostracized for suggesting it's okay to fall in love with someone of the same gender or someone of another race. On the whole, I'd argue that we've made a lot of progress in opening up avenues of discussion -- and while we should be concerned about the cases that go wrong, the evidence that there's some big change beyond what has happened in the past are lacking. Indeed, I feel like I remember this nearly identical debate from when I was a kid and the fight was over "too much political correctness," which is a form of the same thing.
I think it's natural for some folks to always feel that they are being treated unfairly for their beliefs, and that people overreact. It's not a new phenomenon. It's not driven by the internet or some other new idea. Indeed, as philosopher Agnes Callard tweeted, you can go back to John Stuart Mill's "On Liberty" to find him discussing "cancel culture" as well:
If you want to understand cancel culture, JS Mill's On Liberty is a pretty good place to start. pic.twitter.com/wBXeFRN4aj
— Agnes Callard (@AgnesCallard) July 10, 2020
And, again, the details matter, and in many cases the different degrees of criticism and "cancellation" make a huge difference in whether or not the situation was just or not. The circumstances behind each of the stories matter not just in what happened but to whom and why -- and this is why the questions were raised about the signatories and their motives. In some cases it certainly seemed that at least some of them are upset that they are facing more criticism or that they may be excluded from certain privileged platforms. But not being able to publish a nonsense opinion in the NY Times op-ed section is not being cancelled or silenced. It's one thing to have a non-public figure thrust into the limelight and effectively have their career destroyed. I can see how that's a problem. That, however, is entirely different from a very public figure having a bunch of people tell them that their ideas are bad and hurting others.
And while some signatories of the letter insisted to me that they meant the letter to be about those non-public figures, the letter itself does not make that clear and, again, can be used to serve both purposes.
Indeed, a response letter that was crowdsourced and put together by an even bigger list of people (though perhaps without as many "recognizable" names) walks through each of the vague examples in the original Harper's letter and looks at the likely details. And, with the exception of the one example of David Shor -- which it describes correctly as "indefensible, and anomalous," the other examples highlight the issue here: the details have been twisted to hide situations in which people were censured for actually making huge mistakes, not for just taking a contrarian view.
And, once again, that gets at the problem of how awful the letter is: its language can be used both to defend free speech and to paper over truly awful behavior, and while some of the signatories meant it to do the former, it certainly gives the appearance of being used by others to do the latter.
One other criticism I received, along the lines of it being unfair to pin motives of some of the signatories on all of them, was this is the nature of getting a bunch of people to sign onto an open letter. By definition, those things will get watered down as more signatories have opinions, and many people will sign on without necessarily reading through the details. That's not a good excuse. Recognizing the intent of the letter and who you are joining with is part of understanding context. And, as if to prove what a silly criticism that is, take a look again at the crowdsourced letter above, also signed by a bunch of people, and worked on together as a group. It makes key points much more directly and is a much, much, much riskier letter in many ways.
The signatories call for a refusal of “any false choice between justice and freedom.” It seems at best obtuse and inappropriate, and at worst actively racist, to mention the ongoing protests calling for policing reform and abolition and then proceed to argue that it is the signatories who are “paying the price in greater risk aversion.” It’s particularly insulting that they’ve chosen now, a time marked by, as they describe, “powerful protests for racial and social justice,” to detract from the public conversation about who gets to have a platform.
It is impossible to see how these signatories are contributing to “the most vital causes of our time” during this moment of widespread reckoning with oppressive social systems. Their letter seeks to uphold a “stifling atmosphere” and prioritizes signal-blasting their discomfort in the face of valid criticism. The intellectual freedom of cis white intellectuals has never been under threat en masse, especially when compared to how writers from marginalized groups have been treated for generations. In fact, they have never faced serious consequences — only momentary discomfort.
I think that Jill Filipovic's response to the letter may be most aligned with my thinking: that cancel culture is overstated, that some of the signatories of the letter were signing on because they're upset that a wider public with a voice is criticizing them, but that there are at least a few cases of egregious overreaction to online mobbing, and sometimes that involves the loss of a job. Her argument makes some amount of sense -- that you shouldn't be fired for your bad opinions if your bad opinions have nothing to do with your job:
So yes, most of the “cancel culture” complaints are overwrought. On the long list of things worth caring about, cancel culture is very low down. Criticism is not cancelation. Conflict is not censorship. On all of these issues, the right is far, far worse (how many voices opposing the party line are at Fox, or on right-wing websites, or speaking at conservative religious colleges?). Often, the right uses this narrative of the “intolerant left” to cover for its own misdeeds and groupthink, and it’s an underhanded, bullshit tactic that too many progressives fall for.
But.
It is also true that there have been instances — many instances — where people have been fired from their jobs (and not just in media) for holding opinions that have nothing to do with their ability to perform said job, and who are fired entirely because an employer doesn’t want the PR headache.
Of course, even that is not always so black and white. If your opinions create larger problems for a company -- including costs that go beyond just giving PR a headache -- does it really make sense to just say that the companies need to shoulder that burden? But I do think it's fair to try to explore context more deeply. What is the context in which the statements are being made -- and who is making them? Is it a situation that involves speaking truth to power? Or is it a situation that involves using a position of privilege to keep down the less fortunate?
That is to say, as with so much, it's complicated.
And part of that complication is not just that different people have different motives and that mistakes are made, but that the level of "penalty" people receive differs quite a bit as well. If the original letter had legitimately focused exclusively on some of the more significant consequences, and could clearly demonstrate were out of bounds, it might have a good point. But it lumps "public shame and ostracism" in the same category as more significant retribution. And that was part of what made me think the original letter was so lame. Sure, some people were signing onto it to highlight those few egregious cases (though, again, it's unclear that those situations are new or any different than in the past), but the letter lumped in a much wider variety of things.
Another part of the complication is that as times change, our understanding and sensitivities to certain ideas shift as well. In my original piece I argue it's not evident from where I sit that the space in which ideas can be discussed is shrinking. There are so many things today that can be seen, discussed, and read that were impossible to get out there just a few decades ago, and that's incredible. That said, it is true that there are certain things that used to be more commonplace that are now much more sensitive areas. But a big part of that is actually our recognition that things which used to be considered okay (e.g., casual bigotry) are no longer considered okay. And a huge reason those are no longer considered okay is that we've opened up this wider "marketplace of ideas" to more voices, often from folks who were previously unable to share their points of view, and their persuasive speech has convinced many that what used to be deemed okay is not and, in fact, never was.
Finally, I'd argue that while it's possible that some people make innocent mistakes, and that we should try to take into account whether or not saying a truly dumb or hurtful thing was an uneducated mistake or outright maliciousness, we can and should be able to judge that by what happens next. That is, I agree with the letter writers that people shouldn't lose their job over a single innocent tweet taken out of context. But it's much, much harder to make that case for someone who doubles down, refuses to learn, refuses to investigate why their words are causing so much pain and hurt, and then attacks those who are trying to educate them on their truly awful stance.
So if I were to try to rewrite the letter to make the actual point that the authors seemed to want to make, I'd probably go with something like the following:
Free speech is a key foundational idea and value which we support. Along with that, though, we recognize that speech has consequences, and some of those consequences may include counterspeech that may lead to action. We recognize that persuasive speech that leads to action may be for things we agree with and also for things we disagree with. We are concerned about situations in which the actions and consequences of speech may unfairly and disproportionately punish people for innocent transgressions -- and how that may create unnecessary chilling effects that run counter to the ideal of free speech. Yet at the same time we recognize that this is complicated, and situations may appear differently to different people.
The world is a complicated and ever changing space. Some of that change is for good and some is for bad. There are people with all kinds of motivations out there, and it is all too easy to leap to the worst conclusions about motivations. We should all strive to be cautious in assigning motive, and we should investigate why someone said what they said before leaping to conclusions or rushing to condemn them to the level at which they'd face reprisal -- while also recognizing that there are those out there who will argue in bad faith. Distinguishing between the two is often difficult.
In many ways, the world is more free and open for debate today than in the past -- new and previously unheard voices are being heard and promoted and celebrated for the first time and we should encourage that. This open debate and discussion has also resulted in a changing societal consensus on what is, and what is not, appropriate. Quite frequently this is also for good. We are becoming more sensitive to the harms that people have faced and are reckoning with all of those, thanks in part to the robust debate and discussion about these ideas.
At the same time, in our ongoing and righteous zeal to revisit areas that were previously overlooked and underexplored, there are times when people may go too far. There are times when the nuance and details and context are not initially clear, and some people -- including ourselves -- may overreact. That overreaction often leads to consequences which, when the full situation is explored and understood, seem unfair. We should seek to be aware that this may happen, and try to avoid it. Furthermore, we should recognize that as fallible as humans are, we will sometimes discover this too late, and should seek to rectify it when we do.
The details will always matter. We should not assume simplistic narratives all of the time, when often there are mixed motivations and complex factors and variables involved. There may be situations that appear similar on the surface, but upon deeper exploration turn out to be quite different. We should be willing to explore those details and to recognize that, sometimes, people we like will face consequences for their speech for an extended pattern of truly reprehensible behavior.
However, we should leave space open for people to learn and to grow. We should recognize that a single misdeed may be innocent and should treat it as such. We should see how people respond to such feedback. At the same time, we should also recognize that a pattern and practice of questionable and hurtful behavior may suggest a person who is deliberately, and in bad faith, seeking to game the system.
This starts with us. We, who have signed this letter, have not always lived up to these ideals either. Everyone will make mistakes sometimes, and we hope to learn from them as well. We are excited about the power of new voices to be heard and join the conversation, and realize this often challenges our strongly held beliefs. We hope that, in the spirit of learning from these new voices that criticism of other views will also take on a recognition that there is room to understand and to change -- or, on the flipside -- to build stronger arguments to the contrary.
I think that approach would have made the point much better. It would acknowledge that things are often more complicated than they appear on the surface, that there are different motivations behind actions, and that sometimes speech does lead to consequences that not everyone will agree with. But, most of all, that approach acknowledges that everyone makes these kinds of mistakes at some point. The original letter framed the issue as if the signatories were the righteous believers in free speech, against the "others" out there trying to shut them down -- without any recognition that some of the signatories and the letter itself often seemed to be advocating for the silencing of others as well.
In the end: free speech is important, but like with so many things it's more complicated the deeper you explore, because free speech itself has consequences, and we should strive to understand the impact of our speech, to learn, and to expand our own thinking over time as well.
Do the signatories really mean what they say?
I agree that you cannot accuse all of the signatories of the letter as having the same motives and practices. At the same time they did sign the letter, and they should back up their beliefs with actions. Emily Van Der Werff reacted to the column, and in return a large number of people went on to attack her including physical threats.
Death and rape threats against Emily Van Der Werff
The people who signed that letter should be more proactive in following up their beliefs rather than just standing idly by when something like this happens.
Here is Emily's own take on what happened:
Emily Van Der Werff's twitter statement
(Finally, so disappointed to see Wynton Marsalis signed the letter :-) )
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Do the signatories really mean what they say?
I wonder how many of the people attacking Emily don't see the irony at all, versus how many see it and just don't care.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Do the signatories really mean what they say?
There isn't any irony here. Van Der Werff took creative license in their view of the letter and then made a statement that they did not feel not safe, or at the very least not comfortable, at work because of that particular view of the letter and the fact that a co-worker's signature was on it alongside others who they disagreed with.
I don't see anyone who signed the letter attacking Van Der Werff, nor is there any particular responsibility for them to defend her interpretation of it or, for that matter, nor take responsibility for those who are attacking her over it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Listening to the wrong people
Celebrities, even minor celebrities and those who only a minority of people have ever heard of such as authors, need to shut the hell up and stop trying to use their small degree of fame to push their personal agendas. As Ricky Gervais said in his 2020 Golden Globe speech,
He's right. People should speak about what they know, not what they think they know or even what they want others to think. Because they're all wrong about almost everything almost all the time.
Pay no attention to the attention seekers. They can all be discounted without reservation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cool argument for silencing people, dude~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Seriously? One of the primary reasons we have such a divide in this country running right down the political aisle is that there are far too many people talking out of their asses to promote their agenda. The public listens to them because they're famous, confusing that with knowledgable.
I said nothing about silencing people. Only that people should avoid speaking about that which they are not knowledgable and that often people fail to recognize they are not due to the echo chamber around them.
You, on the other hand, advocate for listing to those who don't really know what they're talking about? Cool recipe for disaster, dude~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, I advocate for letting people speak regardless of their level of knowledge on a given subject. Whether anyone listens or takes them seriously is never going to be something you, I, or anyone else can stop without infringing on someone else’s right to speak. Kanye West is a blithering idiot to whom no one should ideally pay a second of attention; that doesn’t mean he should’ve have the right to talk about politics even though he shows his ignorance on that topic each time he talks about it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike,
Very cogent. But I think I could shortcut your letter, and the diatribes of those who contributed 'case studies' to your reasoning thus:
The very definition of over-reaction is to use emotion where rationality would've been the correct response. Hmmm, sounds like a standard response by certain members of society, the ones who wear a badge, doesn't it.....
Sad, just sad that we have to go through all this. Whatever happened to the KISS principle?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Rock and roll all night and party every day?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The problem is that there is no self-test for emotion vs rationality or for logical fallacy positions (then could we get people to use them?) (might be nice though, maybe AI could come up with something after we figure out how to remove bias from AI's (that's a joke folks)).
Once some people put their feet in their mouths, they then tend to dig their heels in.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The professional risk is not itself due to anything about "cancel culture." The professional risk is about employees who are too willing to tolerate the "employment at will" paradigm that gives tacit permission to employers to fire employees for any reason at all regardless of how well they perform their jobs at work. The only way to have a professional life that doesn't consume your real life is to ensure employees can't be held accountable by their employers for the employees actions outside of the work environment.
As for "learning and growing," many people are born into and grow up in a bigoted environment and although at points in their lives, they may have held those views only later to realize how fucked up those views are. My own parents, although not strongly biased, still held some of those biases typically held by the white middle class of their generation. My own interest in ridding myself of those preconeptions has also greatly influenced my parents to be much more pen minded and question their own views.
So, yeah, it's possible to hold certain views simply because of the environment one was born into and not only grow and learn you were wrong, but to influence others to change their views. Holding someone accountable forever for views expressed at some point in life not only fails to realize people can understand how they were mistaken, but fails to realize that by acknowledging those mistakes, they are in the best position to influence those who initially influenced them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Question on the article's written style.
'... But part of the problem with the letter was that it was written in terms that could be used to both condemn overreaction by "mob" voices on Twitter and be used by certain people to say "stop criticizing my bad ideas so vociferously." '
Could it be that the authors wrote it to be deliberately confusing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That really depends. Does your company take a moral stand, or a pragmatic one? If a moral one (the employee is not guilty of a crime, and does not represent the company as part of his employment), on what basis do you fire him? That you don't like their speech? How do you justify that when you hire them for their work product?
If a pragmatic one, what is the message you are sending to the mob? "We agree with you"? or "Not in the face?" And what does that say about the power "Cancel Culture"? The Atlantic article showed at least one case where jettisoning the "PR headache" had no effect on the end result.
As a company president or HR manager, how do you determine whether you can afford a moral stance, have to adopt a pragmatic crowd appeasing stance, or are doomed regardless? And all of that is even before the company can decide what it's own reaction is, honest and independent of the mob.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“People are associating this company with your bigotry, and we can’t let that keep happening. Get your shit together and go.” See? Simple. No company should have to shoulder the burden of being associated with a bigot.
“We’re ostensibly against bigotry, in all its forms, and we don’t want our company thought of as one that tolerates it for the sake of making money. Bigotry hurts our bottom line as much as it hurts other people.” Maybe not the most elegant message, sure, but it gets the job done.
Anecdotal experience is not empirical evidence.
Anyone can afford both a moral and a pragmatic stance when the stance is “anti-bigotry”. Whether that will do anything to appease the larger crowd is irrelevant. Nobody is required to accept an apology from a business that employed (and later fired) a bigot; nobody is obligated to give that business money for any reason at any time. If the business does “the right thing” and people still want to boycott that business, that business can’t — and shouldn’t be able to — do anything about that result other than learning to live with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
you appear to be overly sensitive. what if the speech someone got fired for wasn't bigoted?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sucks for them, but I can’t fathom why the law should force that business to associate with that person (or their speech).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
your statement would mean that no employee could speak, ever. the first amendment disagrees with you and it seems incredulous that just being employed could eliminate someones first amendment rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, they can speak — but speech always has consequences. One such consequence can be your employer telling you that your speech is the reason they can’t be your employer any more.
But by all means, explain why a business should be forced to keep an out-and-proud racist on the payroll if the owner of that business doesn’t want racists associated with their business. I can’t wait to see the reasoning for that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
you keep adding words not said. you keep assuming the employees speech was bigoted or racist. what if it wasn't? what if the speech was pro democrat when the employer was pro republican or the reverse? is it still ok to fire someone for political views? before you claim the speech was fascist or something else, that wasn't said.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Morally? No. Legally? Yes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If the employer were the government, ... maybe. Sometimes. Otherwise, not so much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That would only be true if the employer were the U.S. Government. private businesses aren't governed by the First Amendment insofar as they can fire you for anything you say at any time...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You are describing a non-existent problem. Aside from a very few smaller companies, a company president or HR manager cares about the bottom line and does what is pragmatic, then spins it to fit whichever way the wind is blowing to appear to make it a moral decision. As a blatant example at the largest scale of all, just look at the phoney objections to mail in voting. Those objections are nothing more than bigotry wrapped up in the morality of voter fraud and such fraud has never been shown to exist on a scale above background noise, not to mention that the presidential election isn't even determined by the popular vote.
You are not posing a dilemma at all. If anything, you are pointing out the additional inconvenience to companies in having to put some effort into spinning their own bigotry to make it look like stance based on principle that will apeal to bigots and people who want to justify using those compainies for convenience. Amazon is a prime example. Buying from Amazon is nothing more than approving of the exploitation of its workers for personal convenience and buying into Bezos' hype of the month to feel ok about it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Most commonly, yes. There are occasional exceptions, I am sure you will admit. And what is your lower limit for "smaller company"? Where does Hobby Lobby, for example, fit?
As an example of shrouding a decision one has already made in obfuscation, okay. But an odd choice of example when talking about corporate morality decisions. Perhaps you have another example more apropos?
Hmm... you seem to be assuming that everyone has perfect knowledge. You also segue from "bigotry" to "exploitation" without skipping a beat. Truly dizzying. Or is this simply a "corporations are evil" diatribe? Sorry, I always miss these cues.
I see what you did there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A tangent: on the substack.com rebuttal...
I think you have glossed over some important lines from the rebuttal, and perhaps the composition of the letter. The letter did not include details, only references. ^1 It's kinda hard to twist vague references, but the point "what you referred to wasn't exactly as unfair as you think" is well made. But a couple more lines from the rebuttal seemed apropos.
"Journalists barred from writing on certain topics?", what they say isn't that it isn't happening, just that it isn't new.
Professors investigated for quoting literature? Those particular professors were indeed subject to the mob, but their institutions defended them ... where in other cases, other causes, other institutions (perhaps sometimes the same institutions) did not.
The rebuttal brings up "... NDAs and social media policies are used to prevent them from talking about toxic workplace experiences." Workplace toxicity isn't solely about race, nor are NDAs and policies specific to those topics, but that's the horse they want to ride.
The rebuttal chooses to
That's sailing entirely too close to ad hominem territory for me to be comfortable with it, and encourages a fallacy of composition based on that minority.
And again:
along with
T and not T. In essence, "you've got a bigger platform than we do, what's your complaint?"
"You are part of the problem." Not unjustly if you target selectively ... but (parapharased) "You signed the same thing as these people who are hateful, therefore you are helping 'the enemy'." Again, composition.
While the rebuttal may have been sparked by some good points, but they pour sand on them before they could catch on. I leave the rebuttal with the impression that what they really want to say is "you're not an X so you can never really write about Y".
Lastly, while the substack rebuttal was signed by more people than the Harper's letter, it wasn't signed by that many more people. And not all of the rebuttal's signatories used their names. While "unsigned /NDA New York Times" arguably supports the point about NDAs, it ain't support for the letter so much as a cheap shot at (probably) their employer.
But as I said, all this is a tangent. Commentary on the content of one link in a sizeable article.
^1 - in this day of hyperlinks, the additional context can be linked to fairly easily. This would have allayed the "vague references" without resulting in a letter the size of the Manhattan phone book. The fault might be in the original letter, or the formatting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sorry, but "Cancel Culture" obviously does exist, and to pretend otherwise significantly hurts your credibility. A scientist who did an analysis looking at whether nonviolent protests are more or less effective than violent protests at achieving the goals of protesters was called a racist and lost his job.
It is an objective fact that such analysis is NOT racist, period, and if you think it is you are insane. Saying something that does not fit the desired political goals of someone who is a minority is not racist. Once again, this is not my opinion, it is a fact. Discriminating on the basis of race is racist, and nothing else.
You can't just hand-wave this away, there is a significant current of the modern progressive left that openly does not support the concept of freedom of speech, and that is bad, and should be criticized. Just because lots of people who got "cancelled" were racist doesn't mean that they all were.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I will give you the benefit of the doubt that you are arguing in good faith and assume you aren't deliberately misunderstanding the difference between "consequences" for your opinion and the ephemeral "cancel culture".
So, I would invite you to please explain the difference. Because if you are arguing in good faith, I find it hard to believe you are arguing that there should be no real-world consequences for abhorrent views and speech. And if accept there should be consequences, then we really need to understand what you think the difference between those consequences and "cancelling" are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Found the guy who didn't read the article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Did you... not read the post?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
the argument made wasn't "Cancel Culture doesn't exist"...
Do you regularly jump into a debate due to something you've overheard but didn't bother to listen to in depth?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is cancel culture just another way for conservatives to claim they are being censored?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pretty much, yeah. When it happens to them, it’s “cancel culture”. When it happens to genuinely marginalized voices, it’s “people not putting up with leftist bullshit”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, cancel culture is beyond criticism. Criticism is insufficient for the neo fascist cancel mob. They demand punishment. They want people fired from their jobs. They want kids kicked out of school. They want opponent's accounts on social media banned. They want a movie unavailable from stores.
Criticism is okay, but that's not what this about anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[citation needed]
People are free to want whatever. Doesn’t mean they’re gonna get it. Also, in regards to that last one: Examples please? Because if you’re gonna bring up Gone with the Wind (which was never taken off store shelves and is back on HBO Max), I can bring up the conservative furor over The Hunt prior to its release.
…says the dude who has an anuerysm whenever someone points out that you’ve all but said you believe services such as Twitter should be forced by law to carry all legally protected speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"No, cancel culture is beyond criticism."
How, exactly? Just what do you consider to be acceptable consequences for abhorrent views?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Just because you feel that a viewpoint is "abhorrent" does not entitle anyone to demand consequences. Otherwise, anything to which you are opposed will get labelled as abhorrent in order to shut down opposition. This is the mechanism by which neo fascism weaponizes emotion.
The general solution for speech with which you disagree is to leave it up, and speak out against it. Try to convince the person with whom you disagree, but if that's not possible, then convince others. Once upon a time, we as a country here in the United States had a concept of tolerance, which means that even if you disagree with someone, then you still leave them alone. You don't have to agree with them, but there is no punishment for disagreement.
You are very close to considering thought crime laws when you want "consequences".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Actually, it does. People can demand whatever they want. The trick is, they’re not entitled to get what they want.
See also: transphobia; homophobia; conservative opposition to mail-in voting
Tolerance is not a moral precept. We can tolerate someone’s existence without having to tolerate their noxious views as part of the so-called marketplace of ideas. If someone can’t stand criticism of any kind for, say, thinking Twitter should be forced to host white supremacist propaganda…well, that’s their problem. Speech has consequences, for better or for worse. Criticism is but one of those consequences.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Once upon a time, we as a country here in the United States had a concept of tolerance
Toll-err-what? Tawlawants? Taller Ants? I'm not familiar with this concept you say is lost to the mists of history. I looked it up in the dictionary and it just said "see: irregardless". Maybe you have a point, what with this shockingly successful erasure of concepts themselves! How did these neo-fascists you speak of pull off such a daring heist?! Concept: Cancelled! Wow! 🙄
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
misthread, obviously. sarcasm stands though :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
does not entitle anyone to demand consequences
Once again: everyone is entitled to "demand" anything they want. Demands are just speech. Whether they get it or not, and who from via what mechanism of power, is another question entirely.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Suppose you support the position that it should be legal for women to get an abortion procedure done at a hospital (I'm just throwing this out here as an example, my apologies if you do not). No amount of demands, requests, or petitions to your employer would make it okay for your boss to fire you on the basis that you support legal abortion. No power structure would make it okay.
Again, the cancel culture goes beyond speech. It seeks to punish anyone who does not agree with the mob. You would not be accepting of the demands if the consequences were aimed at you. Demanding certain actions for mere disagreement is not acceptable if civil society is to remain intact.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…except for the fact that non-government employers can fire you for pretty much any reason other than what’s covered by non-discrimination laws. If an anti-choice employer wants to fire an employee who openly supports abortion, it’s morally fucked up, but it’s legally fine. It is what it is.
You mean like how Christians seek to punish atheists for filing grievances/lawsuits intended to keep erect the separation of church and state in heavily Christian regions of the country? Or like how right-wingers seek to punish college professors and “liberal” reporters for speech that conservatives find offensive? You can decry all the “leftist” examples of “cancel culture” that you want, but your hypocrisy becomes clear when you refuse to do the same for “the other side”?
Since you didn’t understand it the first time: Demands are speech and no one is entitled to get what they demand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Thank you for understanding the nuances involved here. However nuance-y they may or may not appear to you.
This is a new one on me. Do you have examples of "cancel culture" goals ( "ruining a person's life" ) on a Christian vs Atheist basis? Mind, Scientologist vs apostate is fairly well documented.
:puzzled ... are you replying to the current grandparent post, or to some previous posts Koby has made? Perhaps responding to the apparent polarity of the single example he used?
From a previous post:
So, what is your opinion on, for example, forcing women to be veiled in public? [for purposes of debate, try replacing "women" with "blacks", or "lepers"] How about out of context threats of violence? Where is your dividing line between tolerable and "too noxious"? And then, where is your dividing line between criticizing those views and prohibiting them? There seems to be some debate on the matter. I admit, this is baiting, but you did ask for it. This would seem to be the moderating dilemma.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ask the ACLU and the Freedom from Religion Foundation about the numerous lawsuits they’ve filed on behalf of anonymous atheist complaintants. The complaintants try to stay anonymous because they fear backlash for daring to come out against Christian “traditions” such as religious invocations before city council meetings or prayers over school loudspeakers at school-sponsored sporting events or, say, a monument of the Ten Commandments being displayed on public school grounds. The “threat” might never rise to a level of violence (though it’s not out of the question), but it can result in atheists being made pariahs in all the important social circles, treated harshly by their fellow citizens, or even stalked and harassed.
I don’t approve of forcing women to wear veils in public through religious-based law. But if a woman chooses to wear a veil in public, she should have every right to do so. And if a religious group requires the veil but has no legal authority to enforce that dictate outside of their group, I don’t approve of it, but I won’t ask the law to ban such a thing because of the “first they came for” principle.
I can tolerate views that don’t call for people to ignore the basic humanity and dignity of other people based on who those people are. But if someone is going to express views such as “queers should stay in the closet” or “black people are inferior to white people”, I’ll call them out on that shit without a second thought.
People who say such vile things can say them all they want. I’ve no issue with that per se. But that doesn’t mean they should have the right to make others listen to or host that speech, and they sure as shit shouldn’t have the right to silence criticism of that speech. If a service wants to ban such speech, the service should have that absolute right; anyone who says otherwise can kiss my ass.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm sorry, I just don't believe that the mob materializes out of nothing and I think the example you're giving doesn't really exist.
The speech we're talking about is speech that dehumanizes others. That kind of speech is by definition asymmetric. It is a form of intolerance and will claim that any attempts to criticize it is also intolerant. So, I'm sorry, but it isn't acceptable to treat it as normal--that's how systemic racism becomes embedded over time.
Because we have the 1st amendment (good!), the only defense against those kinds of views are social consequences. And this is both a good and a right outcome.
And by the way, I noticed you keep avoiding trying to define what consequences are acceptable or if any consequences are acceptable. You just keep saying that cancelling is unacceptable, but won't make a distinction between the two.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
All three of those things are considered speech, all of which are protected by the First Amendment. None of which are protected from people (employers, whoever) doling out consequences...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If you believe this, support unionization efforts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Just because you feel that a viewpoint is "abhorrent" does not entitle anyone to demand consequences.
So... you're against free speech?
The general solution for speech with which you disagree is to leave it up, and speak out against it
And the way people "speak out against it" is to "demand consequences" which you just said people are not entitled to do.
there is no punishment for disagreement.
So you refuse to recognize that there are consequences for speech.
Koby, a huge part of the problem is you are self-contradictory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, I can advocate for or against any position without demanding consequences. I could say what I think should happen on tax policy, foreign trade, oil pipelines, ANYTHING, without adding "and anyone who disagrees with me is going to have their social media account purged".
Demanding punishment against individuals for mere disagreement is societally wrong.
The way people "speak out against it" is to make a good argument, not to instill fear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Morally? Probably. Legally? Not a chance in fucking hell (unless you’re demanding imminent lawless violence). Demands are speech; while no one is entitled to get what they want, they’re entitled to say what they want to get (e.g., “we want justice” vis-á-vis the murder of George Floyd). To argue otherwise is to argue against their right to speak freely. And coming from the dude who has heavily implied (through a refusal to directly answer One Simple Question) that they believe Twitter should be forced to host all legally protected speech, that’s hypocrisy to the nth degree.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You seem very focused on "demands" as if they were not speech, and as if demands are always met.
It is, and they're not.
And that's why you're very, very wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
That is a policy that leads to the likes of 8 chan, where only the bigots and hater are left to share their hateful speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
...again, as morally reprehensible as the opinions of bigots are, those opinions are protected by the First Amendment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
All the first amendment guarantees is that the government will not stop you pub;ish your own speech at your own expense, or via a publisher or platform, that agrees to carry it. It does not require any other person or business to publish for you.
I was pointing out that a platform allowing any speech without moderation becomes another 8chan, as the haters drive everybody else away because of the toxicity of their speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Learning and growth
I have often wondered myself how we, as a culture, can make more space for learning and growth. Because we can see many IRL consequences for this lack of space.
For example, I think we'd all really, really like our elected officials, government employees, and others to take responsibility for their mistakes or failures of policy. There are a number of factors why they don't, but I truly believe that part of it is that they know there isn't really space for them to do so and to grow and learn.
An example: a teacher says something questionable on social media about a student--like they are foolish for voting for a particular candidate. It isn't appropriate or acceptable, but it is human, and it is a correctable event. Is society better off without that person as a teacher? Maybe, but if the teacher is young/new we may not know.
Yet, the parents of the child will demand the firing and the admin will likely not have any interest in the hard work involved in supporting and growing the teacher. Easier all around to fire them.
Everyone is worse off in this scenario. So we should not be surprised if the standard reaction of individuals is to deny, deflect, blame, and avoid growth/learning b/c they are not rewarded for doing so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Destroy social media services such as Twitter and Facebook~. 😁
…for real, though, I’m only half-joking. The whole reason “cancel culture” is even (allegedly) a thing is because of the “instant sharing” nature and global audiences of services such as Twitter and Facebook. We didn’t get nearly this level of bullshit from the Internet back when it was blogs and forums and whatnot — back when we had to put in effort and time into a post that only a handful of people might ever see. (We got bullshit back then, to be sure. But not nearly at the same level as today.) People weren’t, and might never be, ready for Twitter and its ilk. Best to wash our hands of it altogether.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So the government should shut down social media? Interesting approach to the 1st Amendment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
otherwording (or in-other-wordsing) — noun — summarizing a point of argument in a way that distorts the point into saying something it does not and attributes the false interpretation to the person who raised the original point; a blatant attempt to make winning an argument easier for someone who is out of their depth in said argument
Example: You will often find the phrases “in other words” or “so you’re saying” at the beginning of an instance of otherwording.
See also: strawman; your post
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Learning and growth
Well, first of all, what are the circumstances in your hypothetical that a teacher is calling a student foolish on social media? Is the teacher friends with the student on Facebook or Twitter and were they having a conversation? Or did the teacher bring up a student, by name, completely unbidden and without prompting? There are some pretty serious ethical considerations in the latter case.
Second...your mere use of voting as an example suggests that the student in question is at least 18 years of age. So are we talking about a high school senior here, a college student...? I think there's a pretty big gap between the repercussions a high school teacher would face for such an action and the ones a college professor would.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Learning and growth
Well, I was deliberately being vague. I'm really just asserting that there are mistakes that individuals (like teachers) can make that are significant and have significant impact, but probably should be handled as a deliberate growth opportunity that is taken as seriously as the weight of the mistake.
In reality it feels like there are just two options: ignore and hide, or pay the ultimate price.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Learning and growth
Referring to someone losing their job as "the ultimate price" doesn't exactly seem proportional either.
I used to work as a temp. I've lost a lot of jobs -- almost always due to budget cuts; never once due to anything as severe as a teacher publicly insulting a student. Losing your job sucks, and people lose their jobs all the time for things that are a lot more capricious and unfair than your hypothetical. As prices go, it may be disproportionate, but it's not usually ultimate.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In all my time..
Iv watched the 2 sides go back and forth.
Iv asked opinions of those around me, be very similar, but the Vote went the other way.
Iv listened to many sides, not just 2, and looked at what was happening and decided on What WAS happening.
Iv seen the older people get disgusted, at elections and finally give up.
Iv seen the battles of the Computer corps taking over other companies, and the major corps run around and corner markets, and No one does anything.
Even with a touch of Conspiracy in mind, I can tell you how to Fake a new name, even create a new person. To many are thinking that Computers Rule the world, but before the 1995, Paper work was the rule. TONS and tons, with no exaggeration.
The most interesting thing I can tell a Conservative is to look back on the last 10 presidents and tell me how many were republicans. Thats back to Nixon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
