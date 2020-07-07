In The Middle Of A Pandemic, ICE Says Foreign Students Must Attend Physical Classes If They Don't Want To Be Kicked Out Of The Country

Daily Deal: The WordPress Master Class Bundle ft. Elementor & WooCommerce
Legal Issues

from the bunch-of-assholes-who-should-be-forced-to-work-from-home dept

Tue, Jul 7th 2020 10:57amTim Cushing

I guess the cruelty is the point.

Months after duping a bunch of foreign students into signing up for classes at a fake college run by ICE, ICE is now informing other foreign students here legitimately that their choices for the fall 2020 semester are:

1. Increase their risk of COVID exposure

2. GTFO

With COVID going through another spike after a brief downturn, there's no reason to believe schools will be back to business as usual when studies resume in the fall. That's going to be a problem if you're here (legally!) on a student visa. ICE -- the agency that gets to decide these things -- has issued its new guidance. And that guidance says studying from home is no longer an option, even if that's the only option colleges will be providing. (h/t Aaron Reich)

Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States. The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States. Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.

This opens up students here lawfully to all sorts of negative consequences.

First, transferring isn't always an option. And even if it is, it's rarely an easy option. No college likes to lose a paying customer, so the process is far from straightforward.

If there are nothing but online classes available when universities reopen, students can attempt to wait it out and hope physical classes reopen before removal proceedings are initiated. Given ICE's thirst for punishing students here on visas, it seems the agency would make the easiest removals a priority, ignoring the more complicated cases that involve the "worst of the worst" and their pending criminal charges. Civil proceedings are easier than criminal proceedings, and ICE has made it clear -- through its fake college and other efforts -- which one it prefers.

Once students are removed or leave voluntarily, they're faced with more obstacles. Not every country provides easy access to broadband connections. And if there isn't a connection problem, there might be a software problem. American schools rely on American tech companies for remote learning. Any number of countries have blocked or limited access to American services (like Google's suite of educational/productivity products) for any number of reasons, including their ability to host content students' home countries don't like.

The best case scenario still involves students being forced to endure the hassle of finding a college offering classes they can physically attend in the middle of a pandemic and having that university accept their transfer request. Whatever funding or grants are in play might not transfer as smoothly, leaving students underfunded. And that's not even touching the expenses of physically moving elsewhere in the country to continue their studies.

Issuing this guidance in the middle of ongoing COVID-related lockdowns indicates ICE is willing to disrupt the lives of foreigners who have broken no laws just because it can. Yet another reason ICE deserves to go the way of your local police department: stripped of funding and repurposed to help, rather than harm.

Filed Under: covid-19, dhs, distance learning, foreign students, ice, pandemic, visas

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 11:10am

    Foreign students are here under the grace and kindness of the US government. They have no "right" to be here other than what the government gives them. If the government wants them in classes, that is entirely their right, even if it is stupid or you don't like it. It may not be fair, but as any mature adult knows when they graduate from college, life isn't fair. Get over it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 11:18am

      For what reason other than pettiness borne of xenophobia would the U.S. have to kick out students willing to come here, make use of U.S. resources, and ostensibly recommend those resources to others when they go back home?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        stine2469@gmail.com, 7 Jul 2020 @ 2:17pm

        Re: student visa's

        Why would a foreign student whose college classes have transitioned to 100% vitrual be required to live in the same location as the college campus? Why wouldn't they be able to take online classses from their own homes? If they can afford to come to the U.S. and pay for college, rent, food, etc, then they can afford to do their coursework from their own home country.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          aerinai (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 2:36pm

          Re: Re: student visa's

          If you are assuming that the person is from Canada, this will probably work... for a majority of the other countries out here they will need to deal with:

          Latency - Trying to communicate over long distances; especially from far away countries (India, China, Australia, etc) is killer

          Timezones -- Hope you don't mind them also having to get up at 2AM when they have a 2PM class

          Bandwidth -- Some places like island nations are bandwidth capped due to Satellite being their only options

          Firewalls -- Russia and China block access to lots of services -- same with India. Good luck watching that You Tube when Russia arbitrarily bans it...

          Content Restrictions -- I can't imagine taking an LGBTQ Studies class in Russia or China...

          So, that is my short list off the top of my head why this plan isn't tenable in a lot of cases...

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      aerinai (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 11:38am

      Re: Bait and Switch much?

      Arbitrarily changing the laws just to spit in the face of a vulnerable group is insane. ICE didn't make the rules to get these students over here for cross-cultural exchange, learning, American indoctrination, etc. They just saw an opening to exploit to help their numbers.

      I'm sure Stephen Miller's boner can be seen from space as he revels in the number of non-white non-americans he's fucking over just because he can.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        zyffyr (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 4:32pm

        Re: Re: Bait and Switch much?

        Technically speaking, this is NOT arbitrarily changing any laws. It is actually a declaration that they intend to enforce the existing laws.

        The existing laws say that a student visa is only valid for learning programs that require a physical presence. Online only programs are not eligible, and never were.

        While I personally would have granted a temporary exception for this next year (though only for continuing students, not for new enrollment), they are on very solid legal ground.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 11:52am

      Re:

      1) The government doesn't "allow" foreign students out of "grace and kindness." This is just a delusional thought.

      2) Criticizing government decisions is like, the entire point of having a government that can be criticized, so your comment essentially says nothing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Michael, 7 Jul 2020 @ 12:00pm

      Re:

      Trump on Twitter:

      "When foreigners attend our great colleges & want to stay in the U.S., they should not be thrown out of our country. - Aug 18, 2015"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 12:10pm

      Re:

      It may not be fair, but as any mature adult knows when they graduate from college, life isn't fair.

      If this were some natural process like getting cancer, "life isn't fair" would certainly apply (though a more compassionate and empathetic approach should be applied). This is human beings intentionally fucking with other human beings because they can.

      Life isn't fair, but human beings can choose to be.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        David, 7 Jul 2020 @ 1:56pm

        Re: Re:

        Life isn't fair, but human beings can choose to be.

        And guess what human beings working in an institution answering to Trump would choose. I mean, apart from those who choose changing to an honorable job.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Uriel-238 (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 2:13pm

          Applications of Pournelle's Iron Law

          Any institution old enough will have agents and staffers that serve the survival of the institution rather than serving the institution's purpose (e.g. fairness to clients or the public). This is why all sizeable religious institutions (e.g. churches larger than 500 people) not only have sex scandals, but cover-ups. The really big ones have a system to quiet sex scandals, often at the cost of betraying the victim.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      brad (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 12:20pm

      Re:

      Even better than "getting over it" is to instead of being lazy/sloppy, we take on the hard work of trying to improve. Some of that involves talking it over with others. Hope this helps, random internet person who thinks a government is graceful and/or kind.

      Would you call yourself a fan of "big government"?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 12:35pm

      Re:

      If this were a circumstance arising naturally out of life you might've had a point but you don't so no.

      This is ICE deciding because it's a day ending in Y that they feel like making immigrant students lives more difficult and that has been ICE's MO since it's creation. Making people's lives unnecessarily difficult. Life may not be fair but we as humans sure as hell can be.

      What makes it worse is we're STILL in the midsts of a pandemic and any sane person or government operating in "kindness and grace" would make exceptions for students having to take classes online if for no other reason than to keep the curve flat. What ICE is telling these students is risk getting COVID and spreading it to others or start packing.

      Your comment is entirely tone-deaf to what's going on in the world right now where an exception for taking online classes is not only acceptable but necessary right now.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 12:39pm

      "the grace and kindness of the US government"

      [Peons] are here under the grace and kindness of the US government

      So according to Anonymous Coward anyone the regime does not outlaw has been given a mercy out of grace and kindness.

      Can we skip the pretenses now and accept that the US is still a stratified feudal system?

      Or maybe we can accept that even immigrants should be afforded basic liberties and refuge. Wasn't there a statue and a poem?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      kenlaw524 (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 1:06pm

      Re: your stupid comment

      Who is this government you refer to? The government is the people of the USA's servant not some anointed king that lords over us. You are correct. No one has a "right" to come here to go to college. There are many day to day activities none of us including American citizens have a "right" to. However, foreign students have been studying here for over a century. This practice is beneficial to them and to us. They get an education and get a look of how American life is. We get to meet them and see that they are people like us. A different culture but in this educational setting young Americans get to interact with them. Also, they pay out of state or out of country tuition which is normally substantially higher but receive the same education that an in state student receives at a lower price.

      As I stated your comment is stupid. But I have to say I do not think you are stupid. You have enough intelligence to give yourself a screen name that describes you perfectly!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ECA (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 2:00pm

      Re:

      AC,
      Wow, courageous..
      Are you willing to be the teacher? Educator? School nurse?
      THEN you can do it.. no matter what you may complain about.
      Its now your job.

      And what you say is as Funny as Mr. Trumps comments..
      As 60% Plus are kept in the USA. Few go back home of their own recourse. And most who do stay get paid LESS, then a US born person who knows the laws/regs/ and how to look up the Wages of Equal jobs, and wont listen to the BS about startup jobs.

      So who to blame for your Job loss?? The Gov.??, Corps??, Schools?
      Once you figure it out, come back and tell us.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 3:01pm

      Re:

      They were granted a temporary right. You don't get to change the rules in the middle of the game. Get over yourself.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 5:28pm

      Re:

      life isn't fair

      And the reason why that bit of character building has devolved into a trite, overused quote is because cunts like you think that "life isn't fair" is meant to be a carte blanche excuse to be an asshole.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Narcissus (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 11:33am

    I thought Trump was such a good business man?

    A lot of those students are kids from rich parents that spend a lot of money here, besides college tuition.
    They rent/buy expensive apartments or houses, buy cars, jewelry clothes etc. Why would you evict them from the country?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 11:36am

      “They’re not the white—er, right kind of people.” — Trump, probably

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 12:12pm

        Re:

        But... I hear Trump isn't either

        (/s is for sarcasm right? or is it the general marker for all kind of humor that isn't meant to be taken literally?)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      aerinai (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 11:48am

      Re: I thought Trump was such a good business man?

      ICE just opened the floodgates to selectively enforce whatever they want. I'll bet students who were sent to technical universities will be the first to get the boot. Their parents aren't as wealthy as their Ivy League counterparts and the schools aren't near as well prepared to cater to the in-person class rules.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 3:11pm

      Re: I thought Trump was such a good business man?

      They already spent money and can't take the benefits of that spent money with them. That's the business behind business.

      But i see the clear sarcasm in your title. Those who are xenophobic racist twits have a lot of sway with the business-orientated and "small government" sorts who co-opted each other to form a sometimes-majority that gets their voice into government. Now sets of that group have been infected or reinfected with the same old-timey bullshit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 11:42am

    I guess ICE wants to do some amateur bio-terrorism.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 7 Jul 2020 @ 12:10pm

    The Universities that have these students should offer classes that are either fully on line or with a requirement that you come to a class once a semester to sign in and leave. Students with visas would sign up for the latter.

    ICE, protecting America from being great again.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    hij (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 12:27pm

    Try Going Home From The US

    To add to the cruelty, a large number of flights out of the US have been cancelled. Many countries have barred travel from the US, and the result is that transit to those countries is very difficult. A student who is forced to leave the US may not be able to find a way to leave the country. It is a perfect storm of pettiness and cruelty.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 2:07pm

      A student who is forced to leave the US may not be able to find a way to leave the country.

      ICE will give them a trip out of the country. But that doesn’t mean the trip will be to their home country.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 2:47pm

        'They're brown, that's all we need to know'

        No worries, I mean all those shithole countries and the people that come from them are basically the same anyway, so one is as good as the other right? /poe

        (Ugh, even parodying the evil that is ICE leaves me feeling slimy...)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonmylous, 7 Jul 2020 @ 12:33pm

    A solution

    Perhaps colleges and universities could offer a single free, attendance mandatory class on public health and safety, for all foreign and domestic students. It could cover topics like washing your hands, not touching your face, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of disease when you are sick and need to go out, or when its flue season doing the same all the time, etc. Maybe they could even name it Furtherance of Universal Intensive Corona Evasion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 1:16pm

    Many colleges depend on revenue from foreign students, colleges are facing a financial crisis,
    America is going to a massive rise in covid 19
    case, s , and ice think a its the right time to force students to attend class, s in person.
    IS there anyone who is not stupid in charge of Ice.
    colleges are still working out how they will reopen,
    and they are still not sure what precautions they
    will have to take to keep staff and students safe from
    the virus

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tom (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 1:32pm

    I don't know what percent of classes have to be in-person to qualify a visa holder for staying but it should be possible for a university to create a in person class in a large auditorium or empty sports arena so that students can maintain proper safe distancing while attending an in person class. Or a class could have a mandatory in person "Expectations" lecture followed up with a series of on-line guidance sessions. Many possibilities if the schools want to keep the money flowing in from visa holding students.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 1:42pm

    Other problems

    Other problems include -

    Timezone issues - Some students may have to take online US classes in the middle of the night.

    Once these universities start having on-site classes again, will ICE let them come back? or will they have to re-apply to be admitted to the US all over again?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 2:40pm

      Re: Other problems

      I'd put these under the "Big Two" problems, not "Other Problems."

      "Other" problems include things like freedom of expression: it's possible that some of a student's class discussion may be illegal in their country of origin. So while their country may be fine with them learning abroad, they won't be too happy when the internet filter picks up evidence of them being linked to illegal discussions required to complete their coursework.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 2:44pm

    'Fuck you, that's why.'

    Ah ICE, never passing up a chance to go out of their way to be cruel and sadistic not because they must, but simply because they can.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 2:50pm

      Because they can

      It's pretty much how the Schutzstaffel developed their reputation, also their wives' predilection for collecting human-skin lampshades. I guess that comes later.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 3:14pm

        Re: Because they can

        Too disgusting to touch or share space with alive, excellent trophies when dead.

        The criminally insane hypocrisy of these types.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 7 Jul 2020 @ 4:25pm

          For those types, people stop being people after death. They become bodies — things, if you will. They would be forced to reckon with hurting people. But things? Nobody really gives a shit about things.

          Don’t call it hypocrisy. Call it sociopathy.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 3:00pm

    This opens up students here lawfully to all sorts of negative consequences.

    Well, this being a lawful order is highly debatable. But yes,yes it does.

    Let's see if universities are willing to step up to their core mission and conduct classes just for those affected. People can wear masks. They can sit far apart.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 4:38pm

      Re:

      Let's see if universities are willing to step up to their core mission and conduct classes just for those affected.

      And carry out online teaching at the same time. How would you feel about your hours being doubled?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jul 2020 @ 3:15pm

    I wonder if this includes students from Saudi Arabia

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.