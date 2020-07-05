Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the comments-aplenty dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful — also racking up quite a lot of funny votes — is Nick-B referring Trump supporters to another recent post:

Looks like we need a *"Hello! You've Been Referred Here Because You're Wrong About Section 512 of the Digital Millenium Copyright Act"** article.

In second place, it's Rocky responding to someone offering up a predictably silly rant about social media censorship and "the point of ffree speech":

Please provide an example of your position that you can't discuss on Facebook and Twitter.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start with Toom1275 offering an explanation of the phrase "divergent views on COVID-19":

Translation: Pseudo/antiscientific bullshit

Next, it's Stephen T. Stone facing down someone who insists it's wrong to dismiss videos from Project Veritas and one should "judge the clips on their own merit":

When the people presenting those clips have a documented habit of editing the clips to mislead viewers, we will judge both. Deal with it.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is BentFranklin who couldn't resist an observation about one of the Techdirt posts recently demonetized by Google:

Sorry, I giggled when I saw that talking about tasers is "shocking content". I will go sit in the corner now.

In second place, it's Timlash taking a moment to celebrate the firing of some truly awful cops:

Whew I'm glad we finally got rid of those few bad apples. Done and done.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we've got a pair of comments about Parler. First, it's crinisen aptly summing up the apparent image the site wants to project:

If I'm understanding it, Parler is working hard to become the space space for people who think the existence of safe spaces are a symptom of everything wrong with this country....

Finally, it's an anonymous comment focusing on the site and its supporters' bizarre obsession with blocking one particular type of content:

I miss the days when shitposting wasn't literal.

That's all for this week, folks!

Filed Under: history, look back